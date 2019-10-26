|
|
|OKLA
|KSTATE
Thompson scores 4 TDs as K-State stuns No. 5 Sooners, 48-41
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) There was never a moment of uncertainty on Kansas State's sideline when fifth-ranked Oklahoma raced to an early lead, or when the wounded Sooners began to mount a frantic fourth-quarter comeback.
There might have been just a bit when they recovered an onside kick.
''It was a little anxious,'' Wildcats defensive end Wyatt Hubert said.
Anxiousness that soon gave way to elation.
Officials reviewed the recovery with 1:45 left in the game and determined the ball hit an Oklahoma player a yard early, giving it to the Wildcats. They ran out the rest of the clock to finish off a 48-41 victory that dealt the Sooners' national title hopes a major blow.
''Oklahoma isn't a team that is used to facing adversity very well,'' said Hubert, who along with the rest of the Kansas State defense did just enough to hold Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts in check.
''If you can put their backs against the wall,'' he said, ''things are going to go more smoothly.''
Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) tried to make the case that its player was blocked into the ball on the onside kick. But by the time the Sooners headed for the bus, the scoreboards inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium still read the same.
''We had a similar situation at Baylor my first year. They engaged our player and it definitely hit him before the 10-yard,'' Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said, ''but I was under the impression if they engage our player into it that there's no illegal touching. It was a 50-50 call that didn't go our way.''
It was the first home win for the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) over Oklahoma since 1996, and just their fourth win ever over a top-five team. It also snapped the Sooners' nation-leading 22-game road win streak - a span of five years and 22 days since their loss at TCU.
Skylar Thompson had 213 yards passing while running for four touchdowns, and James Gilbert added 105 yards rushing and a score.
''I don't have any idea on the lines and spreads, thank God,'' said Wildcats coach Chris Klieman, whose team was a 21- 1/2-point underdog. ''I mean, yeah, it was a statement win for our guys. I told the seniors, `How many more opportunities are you going to have to play in front of your home crowd?'''
It was the third consecutive week a top-10 team lost to an unranked foe, with Oklahoma joining Georgia and Wisconsin.
''We've got to be more appreciative, cherish every moment and attack every moment with the right intent,'' Hurts said. ''We've got to learn from this and appreciate this lesson.''
Hurts threw for 395 yards and a touchdown while running for 95 yards and three more. But despite his big game, the Sooners couldn't overcome a multitude of mistakes: two turnovers, costly penalties and the ejection of one of their defensive leaders.
Last week, it was the Sooner Schooner that crashed.
This week, it may have been Oklahoma's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.
It didn't look that way early, though. The Sooners breezed downfield for a field goal, forced a quick punt, then scored again in a matter of minutes to take a 10-0 lead. And after Kansas State scored, Hurts answered with another touchdown to give the Sooners a 17-7 lead.
That's when the unraveling began.
In the first half alone, Oklahoma twice fumbled the ball or dropped a snap. Penalties on third-and-long on each of the Wildcats' first two scoring drives gave them first downs. The most egregious error came on a wide receiver pass in the final minute, when Nick Basquine's throw bounced off Charleston Rambo and into the hands of A.J. Parker to set up the Wildcats' third touchdown of the first half.
''That was a huge play,'' Parker said.
That deficit swelled during the third quarter.
Kansas State marched for a field goal to open the half. Then, after a pooch kick, Eric Gallon forced a fumble on the return - and sustained a severe knee injury requiring a cart to take him from the field - that the Wildcats recovered to set up another touchdown run.
When they forced a three-and-out and scored again, they had built a 41-23 lead.
Oklahoma tried to rally in the fourth quarter, getting a 70-yard score from CeeDee Lamb, rolling downfield for Hurts' third TD run and a 2-point conversion, then getting a field goal from Gabe Brkic to draw within one possession with 1:45 to go.
Then came the onside kick, the review - and the celebration in Aggieville.
''The guys just continued to believe throughout the game,'' Klieman said. ''I saw a sideline full of guys who really felt they had a chance to win this football game.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma: The Sooners could still reach the playoffs by winning out and getting some help, but the task become much more challenging. And the road doesn't get any easier with games against No. 23 Iowa State and No. 14 Baylor.
Kansas State: The Wildcats have won back-to-back Big 12 games after dropping their first two, and they gave Klieman a signature win as he tries to build on longtime coach Bill Snyder's success.
KICKING AWAY
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected early in the second quarter when he kicked Kansas State tight end Logan Long along the Sooners' sideline. It came after Youngblood's touchdown run trimmed the Wildcats' deficit to 17-14 and occurred right in front of an official.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma gets a week off before facing Iowa State on Nov. 9.
Kansas State heads down I-70 to face Kansas next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 22-N.McLellan kicks 55 yards from KST 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 33 for 23 yards (8-D.Bowles).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at KST 34 for 33 yards (5-D.Patton).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(14:54 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts pushed ob at KST 28 for 6 yards (5-D.Patton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 28(14:22 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to KST 27 FUMBLES (51-R.Walker). 52-T.Robinson to KST 27 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 27(13:56 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at KST 32 for -5 yards FUMBLES (56-W.Hubert). to KST 32 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 27(13:30 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 27(13:30 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:25 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(13:21 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 24 for -1 yard (10-P.Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 24(13:21 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson to KST 27 for 3 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 27(12:48 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KST 27 for no gain (7-R.Perkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 27(12:08 - 1st) 21-D.Anctil punts 59 yards from KST 27. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 25 for 11 yards (52-N.Allen).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(11:35 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 24 for -1 yard.
|
+70 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 24(11:24 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine to KST 6 for 70 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLA 6(10:52 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to KST 10 for -4 yards (99-T.Dishon56-W.Hubert).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 10(10:17 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 10(9:43 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:39 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (12 plays, 88 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:21 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 61 yards from OKL 35. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 12 for 8 yards (84-L.Morris).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 12(9:21 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 38 for 26 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(9:14 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(8:41 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 49 for 11 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(8:35 - 1st) Penalty on KST 79-A.Holtorf False start 5 yards enforced at KST 49. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 44(7:51 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 48 for 4 yards (21-R.Jones).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 48(7:30 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to OKL 29 for 23 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(6:51 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to OKL 22 for 7 yards (23-D.White).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 22(6:10 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 23-J.Youngblood. 23-J.Youngblood to OKL 16 for 6 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(5:33 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to OKL 15 for 1 yard (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 15(5:03 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 15(4:26 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles. Penalty on OKL 4-J.Davis Pass interference 11 yards enforced at OKL 15. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - KSTATE 4(4:17 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:11 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 59 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) 22-N.McLellan kicks 58 yards from KST 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 28 for 21 yards (8-D.Bowles).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(4:07 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 29 for 1 yard (31-J.McPherson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 29(3:59 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 29(3:40 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to KST 41 for 30 yards (22-D.Green).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(3:32 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to KST 26 for 15 yards (22-D.Green59-D.Wiley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(2:58 - 1st) Penalty on KST 99-T.Dishon Facemasking 13 yards enforced at KST 26.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(2:58 - 1st) 4-T.Sermon to KST 7 for 6 yards (15-W.Neil).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 7(2:35 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:04 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:58 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 54 yards from OKL 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 30 for 19 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(1:58 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 37 for 7 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 37(1:52 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to KST 42 for 5 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(1:20 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to OKL 36 for 22 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(0:44 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to OKL 20 for 16 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(0:09 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 20(15:00 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to OKL 27 for -7 yards (97-M.Overton).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 17 - KSTATE 27(14:52 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 27. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(14:18 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to OKL 13 for 4 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 13(14:10 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to OKL 17 for -4 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 17(13:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to OKL 4 for 13 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - KSTATE 4(12:52 - 2nd) 23-J.Youngblood runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:17 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(12:12 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 11-P.Motley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 35. No Play.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (8 plays, 67 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:12 - 2nd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 50 yards from KST 50 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:12 - 2nd) 4-T.Sermon to OKL 29 for 4 yards (51-R.Walker4-W.Jones).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(12:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to KST 49 for 22 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(11:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to KST 36 for 13 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(11:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to KST 27 for 9 yards (6-J.Durham).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 27(10:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to KST 16 for 11 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(10:09 - 2nd) 4-T.Sermon to KST 17 for -1 yard (59-D.Wiley3-E.Sullivan).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 17(9:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to KST 10 for 7 yards (91-J.Mittie).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 10(9:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to KST 8 for 2 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OKLA 8(8:15 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (10 plays, 46 yards, 6:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:31 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 46 yards from OKL 35. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 37 for 18 yards (8-T.Bridges).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(7:26 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen pushed ob at OKL 48 for 15 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(7:20 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 23-J.Youngblood. 23-J.Youngblood to OKL 45 for 3 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 45(6:55 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to OKL 38 for 7 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(6:19 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 89-B.Gammon. 89-B.Gammon to OKL 31 for 7 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 31(5:40 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to OKL 33 for -2 yards (97-M.Overton).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 33(5:01 - 2nd) 88-P.Brooks to OKL 34 for -1 yard (23-D.White).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 34(4:21 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to OKL 21 for 13 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(3:37 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to OKL 14 for 7 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 14(2:55 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson to OKL 17 FUMBLES. 10-S.Thompson to OKL 17 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 17(2:12 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Wheeler.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - KSTATE 17(1:31 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (2 plays, 62 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 44 yards from KST 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 24 for 3 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(1:22 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 21 for -3 yards (12-A.Parker51-R.Walker).
|
Int
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 21(1:21 - 2nd) 83-N.Basquine incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Parker at OKL 40. 12-A.Parker to OKL 14 for 26 yards (1-J.Hurts).
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(0:52 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 14(0:38 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 14(0:33 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Halftime (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch kicks 49 yards from KST 35. 6-T.Brown pushed ob at OKL 40 for 24 yards.
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(0:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to KST 23 for 37 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(0:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at KST 33 for -10 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 20 - OKLA 33(0:09 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 61 yards from OKL 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 37 for 33 yards (29-R.Stevenson10-P.Fields).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(15:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 41 for 4 yards (21-R.Jones9-K.Murray).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 41(14:53 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert pushed ob at OKL 38 for 21 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(14:17 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(13:40 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to OKL 38 for no gain (7-R.Perkins).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 38(13:33 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 74-S.Frantz False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 38. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - KSTATE 43(12:51 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to OKL 22 for 21 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(12:32 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to OKL 19 for 3 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 19(11:58 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Lenners.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 19(11:14 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Wheeler.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 19(11:10 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:06 - 3rd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 21 for 21 yards (6-J.Durham).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(11:01 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 26 for 5 yards (6-J.Durham).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 26(10:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 27 for 1 yard (6-J.Durham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 27(10:24 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 27(9:42 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 19 yards from OKL 27 Downed at the OKL 46.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (4 plays, 46 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(9:38 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to OKL 39 for 7 yards (23-D.White).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 39(9:25 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to OKL 13 for 26 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(8:53 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks pushed ob at OKL 3 for 10 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - KSTATE 3(8:15 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:34 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:31 - 3rd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 41 yards from KST 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 25 FUMBLES (19-R.Elder). 19-R.Elder to OKL 25 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:31 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert pushed ob at OKL 15 for 10 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(7:26 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at OKL 22 for -7 yards (55-K.Mann).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 17 - OKLA 22(6:49 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to OKL 3 for 19 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLA 3(6:09 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:34 - 3rd) 22-N.McLellan kicks 34 yards from KST 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 37 for 6 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(5:34 - 3rd) Team penalty on OKL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at OKL 37. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 32(5:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Lamb pushed ob at OKL 27 for -5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - KSTATE 27(5:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 4-T.Sermon. 4-T.Sermon to OKL 36 for 9 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 36(5:01 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 38 for 2 yards (17-J.Alexander31-J.McPherson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 38(4:23 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 35 yards from OKL 38 to KST 27 fair catch by 23-J.Youngblood.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(3:45 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 29 for 2 yards (24-B.Asamoah). Penalty on KST 87-N.Lenners Chop block 13 yards enforced at KST 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 23 - OKLA 14(3:35 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 14 for no gain (9-K.Murray).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 23 - OKLA 14(3:12 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen pushed ob at KST 24 for 10 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 13 - OKLA 24(2:34 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Brown. 6-J.Brown runs ob at KST 47 for 23 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(1:57 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 23-J.Youngblood. 23-J.Youngblood to OKL 48 for 5 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 48(1:25 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to OKL 48 for no gain (97-M.Overton).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 48(0:48 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to OKL 33 for 15 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(0:05 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to OKL 28 for 5 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 28(15:00 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to OKL 24 for 4 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 24(14:21 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to OKL 2 for 22 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLA 2(13:40 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:58 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:54 - 4th) 22-N.McLellan kicks 51 yards from KST 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 30 for 16 yards (7-K.McGee).
|
+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(12:54 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:48 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 90 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:32 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:32 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to KST 22 for -3 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 22(12:32 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to KST 35 for 13 yards (23-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(11:52 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to KST 35 for no gain (35-N.Bonitto).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 35(11:14 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to KST 42 for 7 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 42(10:34 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to KST 44 for 2 yards (90-N.Gallimore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 44(9:51 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 46 yards from KST 44 Downed at the OKL 10.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10(9:11 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 19 for 9 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 19(9:01 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to OKL 45 for 26 yards (21-D.Patterson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(8:36 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 4-T.Sermon. 4-T.Sermon to KST 49 for 6 yards (5-D.Patton).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 49(8:14 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to KST 39 for 10 yards (20-D.Goolsby12-A.Parker).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(7:53 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to KST 29 for 10 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(7:30 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 84-L.Morris.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 29(7:12 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to KST 22 for 7 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 22(7:07 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to KST 9 for 13 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - KSTATE 9(6:34 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to KST 1 for 8 yards (4-W.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 1(6:12 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(5:45 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to KST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (9 plays, 50 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:36 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:36 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 25 for no gain (23-D.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:36 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to KST 28 for 3 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 28(4:55 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 28(4:51 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 55 yards from KST 28. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 28 for 11 yards (12-L.Weber).
KSTATE
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(4:42 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 33 for 5 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 33(4:31 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 38 for 5 yards (99-T.Dishon44-K.Ball).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(4:07 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 37 for -1 yard (3-E.Sullivan).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 37(3:41 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine runs ob at KST 50 for 13 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(3:33 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to KST 29 for 21 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(3:05 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 29(2:52 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 29(2:46 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to KST 24 for 5 yards (51-R.Walker). Penalty on OKL 14-C.Rambo Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at KST 24.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - KSTATE 34(2:39 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to KST 22 for 12 yards (91-J.Mittie).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 22(2:18 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:49 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 27 yards from OKL 35. 81-B.Willis to KST 38 for no gain.
|
Kickoff
|(1:45 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 9 yards from OKL 35 Downed at the OKL 44.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(1:43 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson kneels at OKL 46 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 46(1:43 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson kneels at OKL 48 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 14 - KSTATE 48(1:02 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson kneels at OKL 50 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|486
|419
|Total Plays
|53
|73
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|213
|Rush Attempts
|26
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|384
|206
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|14.2
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-51
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-27.0
|3-53.3
|Return Yards
|137
|104
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-115
|4-78
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|384
|PASS YDS
|206
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|213
|
|
|486
|TOTAL YDS
|419
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|19/26
|395
|1
|0
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|19
|96
|3
|15
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|3
|2
|0
|5
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|5
|135
|1
|70
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|2
|83
|0
|70
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|4
|82
|0
|37
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|2
|47
|0
|26
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 S
|J. Broiles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DL
|R. Perkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DL
|M. Overton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 21 LB
|R. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mann 55 DL
|K. Mann
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|4/4
|50
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|27.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pledger 22 RB
|T. Pledger
|5
|9.8
|23
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|2
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|18/28
|213
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gilbert 34 RB
|J. Gilbert
|13
|105
|1
|26
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|12
|63
|0
|22
|
S. Thompson 10 QB
|S. Thompson
|13
|39
|4
|15
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|5
|68
|0
|26
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|34
|0
|23
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|2
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Brown 6 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Gammon 89 TE
|B. Gammon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Dineen 29 FB
|J. Dineen
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Lenners 87 TE
|N. Lenners
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Goolsby 20 DB
|D. Goolsby
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 3 LB
|E. Sullivan
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Durham 6 DB
|J. Durham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker 51 DE
|R. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dishon 99 DT
|T. Dishon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mittie 91 DT
|J. Mittie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Patterson 21 DB
|D. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
|W. Neil Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 17 DB
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ball 44 DE
|K. Ball
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|2/2
|37
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Anctil 21 P
|D. Anctil
|3
|53.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|26.0
|33
|0
|
J. Youngblood 23 WR
|J. Youngblood
|2
|13.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
