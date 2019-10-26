Drive Chart
Arkansas State beats Texas State 38-14

  • Oct 26, 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Marcel Murray ran 22 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns to help Arkansas State beat Texas State 38-14 on Saturday night.

Omar Bayless had seven catches for 77 yards and two TDs for the Red Wolves (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), who outscored the Bobcats 21-0 in the second half.

Murray ran for both of his touchdowns in the third quarter, scoring from 13 and 16 yards. Layne Hatcher's 2-yard TD pass to Bayless capped the scoring with 9:48 left in the game.

Hatcher was 18 of 28 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Jamal Jones ran 13 times for 63 yards and a score.

Arkansas State led 17-0 after Jones scored from 7 yards in the second quarter. Texas State (2-5, 1-2) scored a pair of touchdowns before the end of the half to cut the deficit to 17-14.

Tyler Vitt completed 15 of 27 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bobcats.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Downs (7 plays, 74 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(15:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 31 for 6 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 31
(15:00 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 34 for 3 yards (34-D.Jackson12-N.Page).
+60 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34
(14:37 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 6 for 60 yards (12-N.Page).
+2 YD
1 & 6 - TXSTSM 6
(14:05 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to ARKS 4 for 2 yards (34-D.Jackson15-K.Thurmon).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 4
(13:38 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 4
(13:04 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to ARKS 1 for 3 yards (37-L.Wescott).
No Gain
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 1
(13:01 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.

ARKST Red Wolves
- TD (18 plays, 99 yards, 7:19 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 1
(12:26 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 5 for 4 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 5
(12:23 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 16 for 11 yards (20-K.Winters).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(11:59 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 25 for 9 yards (16-J.Waddy).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ARKST 25
(11:37 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 25
(11:16 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 27 for 2 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(11:07 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 27
(10:30 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 28 for 1 yard (98-G.Daniels91-J.Revels).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 28
(10:22 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 39 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(9:43 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 41 for 2 yards (18-F.Griffin15-J.Morris).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 41
(9:19 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 7 yards (15-J.Morris).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 48
(8:45 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 45 for 7 yards (24-J.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(8:20 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to TXST 41 for 4 yards (16-J.Waddy).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 41
(7:53 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 37 for 4 yards (9-B.London).
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARKST 37
(7:20 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
+21 YD
4 & 2 - ARKST 37
(6:49 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 16 for 21 yards (16-J.Waddy20-K.Winters).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(6:44 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 16 for no gain (9-B.London88-C.Patton).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 16
(6:14 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 13 for 3 yards (30-N.Daniels).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 13
(5:41 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:07 - 1st) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:01 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(5:01 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford runs ob at TXST 27 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27
(5:01 - 1st) Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 27. No Play.
-4 YD
2 & 13 - TXSTSM 22
(4:32 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 18 for -4 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
No Gain
3 & 17 - TXSTSM 18
(4:18 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Hilts.
Punt
4 & 17 - TXSTSM 18
(3:33 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards from TXST 18 to ARKS 45 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.

ARKST Red Wolves
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(3:25 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ARKST 45
(3:14 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to TXST 50 for 5 yards (15-J.Morris). Penalty on ARKS 7-O.Bayless Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 50.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 40
(3:08 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 47 for 7 yards (16-J.Waddy).
+1 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 47
(2:45 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 1 yard (2-A.Pacheco).
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 48
(2:07 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 47 yards from ARKS 48 Downed at the TXST 5.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 93 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 5
(2:00 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 6 for 1 yard (31-A.Switzer).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 6
(1:47 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 8 for 2 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
Sack
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 8
(1:30 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 2 for -6 yards FUMBLES (98-J.Brown). 37-L.Wescott to TXST 2 for no gain.

ARKST Red Wolves
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 2 - ARKST 2
(0:53 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to TXST 2 FUMBLES. 34-M.Murray to TXST 3 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 3 - ARKST 3
(0:45 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
No Gain
3 & 3 - ARKST 3
(0:04 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARKST 3
(15:00 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:57 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 15 for 15 yards (45-T.Ayers).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(14:53 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 22 for 7 yards (24-J.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 22
(14:47 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 23 for 1 yard (31-A.Switzer).
No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 23
(14:14 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 23 for no gain (95-J.Carbonell).
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 23
(13:32 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 23 to ARKS 36 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.

ARKST Red Wolves
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 36
(12:48 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray pushed ob at ARKS 37 for 1 yard (20-K.Winters).
+26 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 37
(12:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt pushed ob at TXST 37 for 26 yards (16-J.Waddy).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 37
(12:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 40 for -3 yards (11-I.Davis).
+17 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 40
(11:49 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 23 for 17 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 23
(11:15 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 16 for 7 yards (16-J.Waddy).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 16
(10:47 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 15 for 1 yard (91-J.Revels).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 15
(10:22 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to TXST 7 for 8 yards (20-K.Winters).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - ARKST 7
(9:49 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:28 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:22 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 45 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the TXST 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(9:22 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Case.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(9:22 - 2nd) Penalty on ARKS 3-B.Edmonds Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 35. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50
(9:22 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 48 for 2 yards (98-J.Brown7-W.Bradley-King).
+37 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 48
(9:05 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 11 for 37 yards (24-J.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11
(8:59 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 7 for 4 yards (34-D.Jackson15-K.Thurmon).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 7
(8:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 7
(8:03 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 2 for 5 yards (95-J.Carbonell3-B.Edmonds).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 2
(7:57 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:11 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:06 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 65 yards from TXST 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 27 for 27 yards (15-J.Morris).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(7:06 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless pushed ob at ARKS 36 for 9 yards (16-J.Waddy).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 36
(6:57 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 39 for 3 yards (88-C.Patton15-J.Morris).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(6:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 33 for -6 yards (30-N.Daniels).
Sack
2 & 16 - ARKST 33
(6:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 30 for -3 yards FUMBLES (11-I.Davis). 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 28 for no gain.
+2 YD
3 & 21 - ARKST 28
(5:42 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for 2 yards (18-F.Griffin).
Punt
4 & 19 - ARKST 30
(5:00 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 46 yards from ARKS 30. 80-H.White to TXST 36 for 12 yards (37-L.Wescott).

TXSTSM Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36
(4:19 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 49-H.Hebert. 49-H.Hebert to TXST 37 for 1 yard (3-B.Edmonds).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 37
(4:08 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
+18 YD
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 37
(3:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 45 for 18 yards (34-D.Jackson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45
(3:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 33 for 12 yards (24-J.Smith).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(2:58 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ARKS 1 for 32 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
No Gain
1 & 1 - TXSTSM 1
(2:27 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to ARKS 1 for no gain (34-D.Jackson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 1
(2:10 - 2nd) Team penalty on TXST False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 1. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 6
(2:04 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:04 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:58 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 61 yards from TXST 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 43 for 39 yards (30-N.Daniels).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(1:58 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to TXST 38 for 19 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(1:50 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 34 for 4 yards (9-B.London). Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - ARKST 48
(1:34 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 82-B.Bowling. 82-B.Bowling to TXST 48 for no gain (30-N.Daniels).
+10 YD
2 & 20 - ARKST 48
(1:20 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt pushed ob at TXST 38 for 10 yards (9-B.London).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARKST 38
(1:10 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 38
(0:54 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 38 yards from TXST 38 to TXST End Zone. touchback.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(0:47 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 21 for 1 yard (34-D.Jackson).

ARKST Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 59 yards from TXST 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 25 for 19 yards (22-M.Coleman).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on TXST 5-J.Nelson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ARKS 25.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 46 for 6 yards (12-C.Lewis11-I.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 46
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 49 for 5 yards (9-B.London).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49
(14:56 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 50 for -1 yard (11-I.Davis30-N.Daniels).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 50
(14:31 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 44 for 6 yards (88-C.Patton12-C.Lewis).
No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 44
(14:09 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
Punt
4 & 5 - ARKST 44
(13:40 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace punts 35 yards from TXST 44 to TXST 9 fair catch by 80-H.White.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 9
(13:01 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 13 for 4 yards (34-D.Jackson).
Sack
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 13
(12:55 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 5 for -8 yards (37-L.Wescott).
+1 YD
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 5
(12:45 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 6 for 1 yard (7-W.Bradley-King).
Punt
4 & 13 - TXSTSM 6
(12:13 - 3rd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 9 yards from TXST 6. 21-J.Jones to TXST 13 for 2 yards.

ARKST Red Wolves
- TD (1 plays, 13 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 13
(10:44 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:38 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Interception (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:31 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(10:31 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks INTERCEPTED by 12-N.Page at ARKS 31. 12-N.Page to ARKS 31 for no gain (12-J.Banks).

ARKST Red Wolves
- Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(10:31 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 31 for no gain (18-F.Griffin).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 31
(10:22 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 32 for 1 yard (20-K.Winters).
+13 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 32
(9:58 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 45 for 13 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(9:14 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray pushed ob at TXST 48 for 7 yards (23-R.Brown).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 48
(8:49 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher to TXST 42 for 6 yards (24-J.Smith30-N.Daniels).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(8:28 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 40 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 40
(8:01 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 38 for 2 yards (9-B.London30-N.Daniels).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ARKST 38
(7:31 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
Punt
4 & 6 - ARKST 38
(6:57 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace punts 35 yards from TXST 38 Downed at the TXST 3.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 3
(6:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 4 for 1 yard (7-W.Bradley-King).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 4
(6:42 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 3 for -1 yard (31-A.Switzer).
+9 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 3
(6:14 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 12 for 9 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
Punt
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 12
(5:30 - 3rd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from TXST 12. 3-B.Edmonds to TXST 16 for 34 yards (94-J.Pierce).

ARKST Red Wolves
- TD (1 plays, 16 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(4:45 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:28 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Fumble (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:19 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 28 FUMBLES. 13-K.Merritt to TXST 28 for no gain. Penalty on ARKS 98-J.Brown Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TXST 28.
Kickoff
(4:19 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 28 for 24 yards (24-J.Smith).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(4:19 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 23 for -5 yards (31-A.Switzer).
No Gain
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 23
(4:15 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 23
(3:37 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
Punt
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 23
(3:30 - 3rd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards from TXST 23. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 40 FUMBLES. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 40 for no gain.

ARKST Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(3:21 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 45 for 5 yards (15-J.Morris).
Penalty
2 & 5 - ARKST 45
(3:09 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 73-E.Ramirez False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 45. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 40
(2:46 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 45 for 5 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
Penalty
3 & 5 - ARKST 45
(2:33 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 7-O.Bayless False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 45. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARKST 40
(2:04 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 40
(1:45 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace punts 34 yards from ARKS 40 to TXST 26 fair catch by 80-H.White.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Interception (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(1:37 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 28 for 2 yards (34-D.Jackson).
Int
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 28
(1:27 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham INTERCEPTED by 12-N.Page at ARKS 34. 12-N.Page to ARKS 34 for no gain (13-T.Graham).

ARKST Red Wolves
- TD (14 plays, 66 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34
(1:00 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 35 for 1 yard (12-C.Lewis).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 35
(0:51 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 40 for 5 yards (9-B.London30-N.Daniels).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 40
(0:21 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 46 for 6 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(15:00 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to TXST 35 for 19 yards (30-N.Daniels24-J.Smith).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(14:34 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 46 for -11 yards (30-N.Daniels).
+7 YD
2 & 21 - ARKST 46
(14:06 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to TXST 39 for 7 yards (16-J.Waddy).
+9 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 39
(13:26 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 82-B.Bowling. 82-B.Bowling to TXST 30 for 9 yards (16-J.Waddy).
Penalty
4 & 5 - ARKST 30
(12:50 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless. Penalty on TXST 6-A.Taylor Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 30. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 15
(12:24 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to TXST 12 for 3 yards (91-J.Revels95-N.Ezidore).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 12
(12:16 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to TXST 8 for 4 yards (30-N.Daniels6-A.Taylor).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 8
(11:35 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to TXST 6 for 2 yards (16-J.Waddy30-N.Daniels).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 6
(11:15 - 4th) 28-D.Chatman to TXST 2 for 4 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
No Gain
1 & 2 - ARKST 2
(10:39 - 4th) 28-D.Chatman to TXST 2 for no gain (9-B.London95-N.Ezidore).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 2
(10:19 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:53 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:48 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 17 for 15 yards (31-A.Switzer).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(9:48 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 49-H.Hebert. 49-H.Hebert to TXST 18 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 18
(9:41 - 4th) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 25 for 7 yards (17-D.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 25
(9:13 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 25
(8:35 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards from TXST 25. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 40 for 1 yard (13-D.Mask).

ARKST Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(8:29 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 39 for -1 yard (30-N.Daniels).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 39
(8:19 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 43 for 4 yards (9-B.London).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 43
(7:45 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ARKS 48 for 5 yards (2-A.Pacheco30-N.Daniels).
Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 48
(6:57 - 4th) 41-C.Grace punts 52 yards from ARKS 48 to TXST End Zone. touchback.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(6:14 - 4th) Penalty on TXST 8-J.Hopkins Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at TXST 20. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10
(6:04 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 13 for 3 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 13
(6:04 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 25 for 12 yards (22-C.Bonner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(5:39 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(5:09 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 30 for 5 yards (31-A.Switzer).
-1 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 30
(5:02 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 29 for -1 yard (22-C.Bonner).
Punt
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 29
(4:21 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards from TXST 29 Downed at the ARKS 35.

ARKST Red Wolves
- End of Game (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(3:40 - 4th) Team penalty on TXST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARKS 35. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(3:27 - 4th) 28-D.Chatman to ARKS 43 for 3 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 43
(3:27 - 4th) 28-D.Chatman to ARKS 48 for 5 yards (95-N.Ezidore2-A.Pacheco).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 48
(2:45 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to TXST 44 for 8 yards (15-J.Morris).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(1:55 - 4th) kneels at TXST 46 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 46
(1:11 - 4th) kneels at TXST 48 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:48
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 9:53
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:19
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 4:28
34-M.Murray runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
30
Point After TD 10:31
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 10:38
34-M.Murray runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:58
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 2:04
11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
17
Point After TD 7:06
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 7:11
24-C.Twyford runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
17
Point After TD 9:22
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 9:28
21-J.Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
16
Field Goal 14:57
25-B.Grupe 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:01
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:07
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 22
Rushing 2 12
Passing 5 8
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-12 8-19
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 213 339
Total Plays 51 81
Avg Gain 4.2 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 81 206
Rush Attempts 24 53
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 3.9
Net Yards Passing 132 133
Comp. - Att. 15-27 18-28
Yards Per Pass 4.9 4.8
Penalties - Yards 6-55 5-45
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-37.5 7-41.0
Return Yards 66 122
Punts - Returns 1-12 4-37
Kickoffs - Returns 3-54 3-85
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas State 2-5 0140014
Arkansas State 4-4 71014738
ARKST -11.5, O/U 60.5
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, Arkansas
 132 PASS YDS 133
81 RUSH YDS 206
213 TOTAL YDS 339
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 146 1 2 98.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 146 1 2 98.4
T. Vitt 15/27 146 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Twyford 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 76 1
C. Twyford 16 76 1 60
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
An. Taylor 4 11 0 7
I. Davis 11 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
I. Davis 1 5 0 0
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
T. Vitt 3 -11 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
J. Haydel 3 56 0 37
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
J. Sheread 2 33 0 32
M. Hays 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
M. Hays 2 21 0 12
C. Twyford 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
C. Twyford 2 20 0 18
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
H. White 2 12 1 6
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
An. Taylor 2 2 0 3
H. Hebert 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
H. Hebert 2 2 0 1
M. Hilts 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hilts 0 0 0 0
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Graham Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Banks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Banks 0 0 0 0
C. Case 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Case 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Waddy 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
J. Waddy 10-0 0.0 0
B. London II 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. London II 8-0 0.0 0
N. Daniels 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 2.0
N. Daniels 7-6 2.0 0
A. Pacheco 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Pacheco 6-1 0.0 0
J. Morris 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Morris 4-2 0.0 0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 4-2 0.0 0
K. Winters 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Winters 4-1 0.0 0
I. Davis 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
I. Davis 3-1 2.0 0
F. Griffin 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. Griffin 3-0 0.0 0
Ja. Smith 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ja. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
C. Patton 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Patton 2-1 0.0 0
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Lewis Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Revels 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Revels 2-1 0.0 0
G. Daniels 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Brown Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
An. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Jo. Rowland 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
Jo. Rowland 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 37.5 0
S. O'Kelly 6 37.5 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 24 0
J. Sheread 2 19.5 24 0
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
J. Haydel 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
H. White 1 12.0 12 0
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 158 2 0 135.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 158 2 0 135.3
L. Hatcher 18/28 158 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 114 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 114 2
M. Murray 22 114 2 17
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 63 1
Ja. Jones 13 63 1 21
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
L. Hatcher 12 21 0 13
D. Chatman 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Chatman 4 12 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 77 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 2
O. Bayless 7 77 2 19
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
K. Merritt 3 40 0 26
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Adams Jr. 3 20 0 11
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
B. Bowling 2 9 0 9
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Murray 2 7 0 6
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
Ja. Jones 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 8-0 0.0 0
A. Switzer 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Switzer 5-0 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 4-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Bradley-King 3-1 0.0 0
J. Brown 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Brown 2-0 1.0 0
L. Wescott 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Wescott 2-0 1.0 0
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Edmonds 2-1 0.0 0
J. Carbonell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Carbonell 2-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
N. Page 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
N. Page 1-1 0.0 2
K. Thurmon 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Thurmon 1-2 0.0 0
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Tuitavake 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Fletcher 1-0 0.0 0
Kh. Davis 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Kh. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
B. Grupe 1/1 20 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 41.0 3
C. Grace 7 41.0 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.3 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 28.3 39 0
K. Merritt 3 28.3 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 34 0
B. Edmonds 3 11.7 34 0
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
Ja. Jones 1 2.0 2 0
J. Gamble 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Gamble 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 25 1:59 7 74 Downs
5:01 TXSTSM 25 1:28 4 -7 Punt
2:00 TXSTSM 5 0:30 3 93 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 TXSTSM 15 1:25 3 8 Punt
9:22 TXSTSM 35 2:11 8 65 TD
4:19 TXSTSM 36 2:15 8 64 TD
0:47 TXSTSM 20 0:00 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 TXSTSM 9 0:48 3 -3 Punt
10:31 TXSTSM 25 0:00 1 6 INT
6:51 TXSTSM 3 1:21 3 9 Punt
4:19 TXSTSM 28 0:49 3 -5 Fumble
1:37 TXSTSM 26 0:10 2 8 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:48 TXSTSM 17 1:13 3 8 Punt
6:14 TXSTSM 20 1:53 6 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 ARKST 1 7:19 18 99 TD
3:25 ARKST 45 1:18 4 -2 Punt
0:53 TXSTSM 2 0:49 3 -1 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 ARKST 36 3:20 8 64 TD
7:06 ARKST 27 2:06 5 3 Punt
1:58 ARKST 43 1:04 5 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:40 ARKST 40 0:00 5 16 Punt
10:44 TXSTSM 13 0:06 1 13 TD
10:31 ARKST 31 3:34 8 31 Punt
4:45 TXSTSM 16 0:17 1 16 TD
3:21 ARKST 40 1:36 5 0 Punt
1:00 ARKST 34 0:39 14 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:29 ARKST 40 1:32 3 8 Punt
3:40 ARKST 35 2:29 6 17 Game
