|
|
|TXSTSM
|ARKST
Arkansas State beats Texas State 38-14
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Marcel Murray ran 22 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns to help Arkansas State beat Texas State 38-14 on Saturday night.
Omar Bayless had seven catches for 77 yards and two TDs for the Red Wolves (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), who outscored the Bobcats 21-0 in the second half.
Murray ran for both of his touchdowns in the third quarter, scoring from 13 and 16 yards. Layne Hatcher's 2-yard TD pass to Bayless capped the scoring with 9:48 left in the game.
Hatcher was 18 of 28 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Jamal Jones ran 13 times for 63 yards and a score.
Arkansas State led 17-0 after Jones scored from 7 yards in the second quarter. Texas State (2-5, 1-2) scored a pair of touchdowns before the end of the half to cut the deficit to 17-14.
Tyler Vitt completed 15 of 27 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bobcats.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (7 plays, 74 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 31 for 6 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 31(15:00 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 34 for 3 yards (34-D.Jackson12-N.Page).
|
+60 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(14:37 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 6 for 60 yards (12-N.Page).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXSTSM 6(14:05 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to ARKS 4 for 2 yards (34-D.Jackson15-K.Thurmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 4(13:38 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 4(13:04 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to ARKS 1 for 3 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 1(13:01 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (18 plays, 99 yards, 7:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 1(12:26 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 5 for 4 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 5(12:23 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 16 for 11 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(11:59 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 25 for 9 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 25(11:37 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 25(11:16 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 27 for 2 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(11:07 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 27(10:30 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 28 for 1 yard (98-G.Daniels91-J.Revels).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 28(10:22 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 39 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(9:43 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 41 for 2 yards (18-F.Griffin15-J.Morris).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 41(9:19 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 7 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 48(8:45 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 45 for 7 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(8:20 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to TXST 41 for 4 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 41(7:53 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 37 for 4 yards (9-B.London).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 37(7:20 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+21 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 37(6:49 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 16 for 21 yards (16-J.Waddy20-K.Winters).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(6:44 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 16 for no gain (9-B.London88-C.Patton).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 16(6:14 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 13 for 3 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 13(5:41 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:07 - 1st) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:01 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(5:01 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford runs ob at TXST 27 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(5:01 - 1st) Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 27. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXSTSM 22(4:32 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 18 for -4 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - TXSTSM 18(4:18 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Hilts.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - TXSTSM 18(3:33 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards from TXST 18 to ARKS 45 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(3:25 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 45(3:14 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to TXST 50 for 5 yards (15-J.Morris). Penalty on ARKS 7-O.Bayless Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 50.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 40(3:08 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 47 for 7 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 47(2:45 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 1 yard (2-A.Pacheco).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 48(2:07 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 47 yards from ARKS 48 Downed at the TXST 5.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 93 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 5(2:00 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 6 for 1 yard (31-A.Switzer).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 6(1:47 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 8 for 2 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 8(1:30 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 2 for -6 yards FUMBLES (98-J.Brown). 37-L.Wescott to TXST 2 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARKST 2(0:53 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to TXST 2 FUMBLES. 34-M.Murray to TXST 3 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 3(0:45 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 3(0:04 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ARKST 3(15:00 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 15 for 15 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(14:53 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 22 for 7 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 22(14:47 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 23 for 1 yard (31-A.Switzer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 23(14:14 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 23 for no gain (95-J.Carbonell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 23(13:32 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 23 to ARKS 36 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(12:48 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray pushed ob at ARKS 37 for 1 yard (20-K.Winters).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 37(12:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt pushed ob at TXST 37 for 26 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(12:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 40 for -3 yards (11-I.Davis).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARKST 40(11:49 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 23 for 17 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(11:15 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 16 for 7 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 16(10:47 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 15 for 1 yard (91-J.Revels).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 15(10:22 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to TXST 7 for 8 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARKST 7(9:49 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:28 - 2nd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 45 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the TXST 20.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(9:22 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Case.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(9:22 - 2nd) Penalty on ARKS 3-B.Edmonds Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 35. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(9:22 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 48 for 2 yards (98-J.Brown7-W.Bradley-King).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 48(9:05 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 11 for 37 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(8:59 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 7 for 4 yards (34-D.Jackson15-K.Thurmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 7(8:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 7(8:03 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 2 for 5 yards (95-J.Carbonell3-B.Edmonds).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 2(7:57 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:11 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:06 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 65 yards from TXST 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 27 for 27 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(7:06 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless pushed ob at ARKS 36 for 9 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 36(6:57 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 39 for 3 yards (88-C.Patton15-J.Morris).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(6:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 33 for -6 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
Sack
|
2 & 16 - ARKST 33(6:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 30 for -3 yards FUMBLES (11-I.Davis). 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 28 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 21 - ARKST 28(5:42 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for 2 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - ARKST 30(5:00 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 46 yards from ARKS 30. 80-H.White to TXST 36 for 12 yards (37-L.Wescott).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(4:19 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 49-H.Hebert. 49-H.Hebert to TXST 37 for 1 yard (3-B.Edmonds).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 37(4:08 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 37(3:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to ARKS 45 for 18 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(3:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 33 for 12 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(2:58 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ARKS 1 for 32 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TXSTSM 1(2:27 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to ARKS 1 for no gain (34-D.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 1(2:10 - 2nd) Team penalty on TXST False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 1. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 6(2:04 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:04 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 61 yards from TXST 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 43 for 39 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(1:58 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to TXST 38 for 19 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(1:50 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 34 for 4 yards (9-B.London). Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - ARKST 48(1:34 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 82-B.Bowling. 82-B.Bowling to TXST 48 for no gain (30-N.Daniels).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARKST 48(1:20 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt pushed ob at TXST 38 for 10 yards (9-B.London).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 38(1:10 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARKST 38(0:54 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 38 yards from TXST 38 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 59 yards from TXST 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 25 for 19 yards (22-M.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on TXST 5-J.Nelson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ARKS 25.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(15:00 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 46 for 6 yards (12-C.Lewis11-I.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 46(15:00 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 49 for 5 yards (9-B.London).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(14:56 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 50 for -1 yard (11-I.Davis30-N.Daniels).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 50(14:31 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 44 for 6 yards (88-C.Patton12-C.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 44(14:09 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 44(13:40 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace punts 35 yards from TXST 44 to TXST 9 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 9(13:01 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 13 for 4 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 13(12:55 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 5 for -8 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 5(12:45 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 6 for 1 yard (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXSTSM 6(12:13 - 3rd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 9 yards from TXST 6. 21-J.Jones to TXST 13 for 2 yards.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (1 plays, 13 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(10:44 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:38 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:31 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:31 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks INTERCEPTED by 12-N.Page at ARKS 31. 12-N.Page to ARKS 31 for no gain (12-J.Banks).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(10:31 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 31 for no gain (18-F.Griffin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 31(10:22 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 32 for 1 yard (20-K.Winters).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 32(9:58 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 45 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(9:14 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray pushed ob at TXST 48 for 7 yards (23-R.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 48(8:49 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher to TXST 42 for 6 yards (24-J.Smith30-N.Daniels).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(8:28 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to TXST 40 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 40(8:01 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 38 for 2 yards (9-B.London30-N.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 38(7:31 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARKST 38(6:57 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace punts 35 yards from TXST 38 Downed at the TXST 3.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(6:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 4 for 1 yard (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 4(6:42 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 3 for -1 yard (31-A.Switzer).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(6:14 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 12 for 9 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 12(5:30 - 3rd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from TXST 12. 3-B.Edmonds to TXST 16 for 34 yards (94-J.Pierce).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (1 plays, 16 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(4:45 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:28 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Fumble (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:19 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 28 FUMBLES. 13-K.Merritt to TXST 28 for no gain. Penalty on ARKS 98-J.Brown Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TXST 28.
|
Kickoff
|(4:19 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 28 for 24 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(4:19 - 3rd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 23 for -5 yards (31-A.Switzer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 23(4:15 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 23(3:37 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 23(3:30 - 3rd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards from TXST 23. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 40 FUMBLES. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 40 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(3:21 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 45 for 5 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 45(3:09 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 73-E.Ramirez False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 45. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 40(2:46 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 45 for 5 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 45(2:33 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 7-O.Bayless False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 40(2:04 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARKST 40(1:45 - 3rd) 41-C.Grace punts 34 yards from ARKS 40 to TXST 26 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(1:37 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 28 for 2 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 28(1:27 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham INTERCEPTED by 12-N.Page at ARKS 34. 12-N.Page to ARKS 34 for no gain (13-T.Graham).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (14 plays, 66 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(1:00 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 35 for 1 yard (12-C.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 35(0:51 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 40 for 5 yards (9-B.London30-N.Daniels).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 40(0:21 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 46 for 6 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(15:00 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to TXST 35 for 19 yards (30-N.Daniels24-J.Smith).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(14:34 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 46 for -11 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 21 - ARKST 46(14:06 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to TXST 39 for 7 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARKST 39(13:26 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 82-B.Bowling. 82-B.Bowling to TXST 30 for 9 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 30(12:50 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless. Penalty on TXST 6-A.Taylor Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 30. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 15(12:24 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to TXST 12 for 3 yards (91-J.Revels95-N.Ezidore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 12(12:16 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to TXST 8 for 4 yards (30-N.Daniels6-A.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 8(11:35 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to TXST 6 for 2 yards (16-J.Waddy30-N.Daniels).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 6(11:15 - 4th) 28-D.Chatman to TXST 2 for 4 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - ARKST 2(10:39 - 4th) 28-D.Chatman to TXST 2 for no gain (9-B.London95-N.Ezidore).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 2(10:19 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:53 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:48 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 17 for 15 yards (31-A.Switzer).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(9:48 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 49-H.Hebert. 49-H.Hebert to TXST 18 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 18(9:41 - 4th) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 25 for 7 yards (17-D.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 25(9:13 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 25(8:35 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards from TXST 25. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 40 for 1 yard (13-D.Mask).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(8:29 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 39 for -1 yard (30-N.Daniels).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 39(8:19 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 43 for 4 yards (9-B.London).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 43(7:45 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ARKS 48 for 5 yards (2-A.Pacheco30-N.Daniels).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 48(6:57 - 4th) 41-C.Grace punts 52 yards from ARKS 48 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(6:14 - 4th) Penalty on TXST 8-J.Hopkins Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at TXST 20. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10(6:04 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 13 for 3 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 13(6:04 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 25 for 12 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(5:39 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(5:09 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 30 for 5 yards (31-A.Switzer).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(5:02 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 29 for -1 yard (22-C.Bonner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(4:21 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards from TXST 29 Downed at the ARKS 35.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- End of Game (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(3:40 - 4th) Team penalty on TXST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARKS 35. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(3:27 - 4th) 28-D.Chatman to ARKS 43 for 3 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 43(3:27 - 4th) 28-D.Chatman to ARKS 48 for 5 yards (95-N.Ezidore2-A.Pacheco).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 48(2:45 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to TXST 44 for 8 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(1:55 - 4th) kneels at TXST 46 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 46(1:11 - 4th) kneels at TXST 48 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|22
|Rushing
|2
|12
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|213
|339
|Total Plays
|51
|81
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|206
|Rush Attempts
|24
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|132
|133
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.5
|7-41.0
|Return Yards
|66
|122
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|4-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-54
|3-85
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|133
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|213
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|15/27
|146
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|16
|76
|1
|60
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
I. Davis 11 DE
|I. Davis
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|3
|-11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|3
|56
|0
|37
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|2
|33
|0
|32
|
M. Hays 10 WR
|M. Hays
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|2
|12
|1
|6
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
H. Hebert 49 TE
|H. Hebert
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
M. Hilts 83 WR
|M. Hilts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Case 12 QB
|C. Case
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Waddy 16 CB
|J. Waddy
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. London II 9 LB
|B. London II
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Daniels 30 LB
|N. Daniels
|7-6
|2.0
|0
|
A. Pacheco 2 DB
|A. Pacheco
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 15 DB
|J. Morris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Winters 20 DB
|K. Winters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 11 DE
|I. Davis
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
F. Griffin 18 LB
|F. Griffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 24 S
|Ja. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Patton 88 DT
|C. Patton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
|C. Lewis Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 NT
|G. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
|R. Brown Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Jo. Rowland 14 K
|Jo. Rowland
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|6
|37.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|18/28
|158
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|22
|114
|2
|17
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|13
|63
|1
|21
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|12
|21
|0
|13
|
D. Chatman 28 RB
|D. Chatman
|4
|12
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|7
|77
|2
|19
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|3
|40
|0
|26
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 34 DB
|D. Jackson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Switzer 31 DB
|A. Switzer
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 24 CB
|J. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 98 DE
|J. Brown
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Wescott 37 DB
|L. Wescott
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carbonell 95 DL
|J. Carbonell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 17 WR
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Page 12 CB
|N. Page
|1-1
|0.0
|2
|
K. Thurmon 15 DL
|K. Thurmon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
|S. Tuitavake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Kh. Davis 96 DE
|Kh. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|1/1
|20
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|7
|41.0
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|3
|28.3
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|3
|11.7
|34
|0
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
J. Gamble 21 DB
|J. Gamble
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
CAL
12UTAH
0
35
3rd 1:08 FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
7
24
3rd 3:17 ESP2
-
SDGST
UNLV
17
10
3rd 8:34 CBSS
-
WASHST
11OREG
17
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
16SMU
HOU
34
31
Final ESPN
-
USC
COLO
35
31
Final ESPN2
-
MISSST
TXAM
30
49
Final SECN
-
20IOWA
NWEST
20
0
Final ESP2
-
21APLST
SALA
30
3
Final ESPU
-
13WISC
3OHIOST
7
38
Final FOX
-
SJST
ARMY
34
29
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
PURDUE
24
6
Final BTN
-
MIAMI
PITT
16
12
Final ESPN
-
5OKLA
KSTATE
41
48
Final ABC
-
LIB
RUT
34
44
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
WMICH
10
49
Final ESP3
-
USM
RICE
20
6
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
BALLST
34
21
Final ESP+
-
NEVADA
WYO
3
31
Final ATSN
-
WKY
MRSHL
23
26
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
GAS
7
41
Final ESP3
-
FIU
MTSU
17
50
Final NFLN
-
OKLAST
23IOWAST
34
27
Final FS1
-
MD
17MINN
10
52
Final ESPN
-
9AUBURN
2LSU
20
23
Final CBS
-
15TEXAS
TCU
27
37
Final FOX
-
ARIZ
STNFRD
31
41
Final PACN
-
AKRON
NILL
0
49
Final ESP3
-
IND
NEB
38
31
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
KENTST
23
16
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
FSU
17
35
Final ESP2
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO
38
39
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
BUFF
20
43
Final ESP+
-
UVA
LVILLE
21
28
Final ACCN
-
EMICH
TOLEDO
34
37
Final/OT ESP+
-
FAU
ODU
41
3
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
NAVY
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
6PSU
MICHST
28
7
Final ABC
-
UCONN
MA
56
35
Final FloSports
-
SFLA
ECU
45
20
Final ESPU
-
SC
TENN
21
41
Final SECN
-
HAWAII
NMEX
45
31
Final FBOOK
-
DUKE
UNC
17
20
Final FSN
-
MEMP
TULSA
42
41
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
1BAMA
7
48
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
14
38
Final ESP+
-
UCF
TEMPLE
63
21
Final ESP2
-
TROY
GAST
33
52
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
KANSAS
34
37
Final FS1
-
24ARIZST
UCLA
32
42
Final PACN
-
MIZZOU
UK
7
29
Final SECN
-
BC
4CLEM
7
59
Final ACCN
-
8ND
19MICH
14
45
Final ABC
-
COLOST
FRESNO
41
31
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
UTEP
42
21
Final ESP3