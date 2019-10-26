Drive Chart
UCONN
MA

No Text

UConn rides Mensah's 5 TDs to 56-35 win over UMass

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Kevin Mensah ran for 164 yards and a career-high five touchdowns and Connecticut breezed to a 56-35 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday.

Mensah sandwiched scoring runs of 17 and 2 yards around a 1-yard TD plunge by UMass' Bilal Ally to give the Huskies (2-6) a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

The Minutemen (1-7) pulled even 7 seconds into the second quarter on Andrew Brito's 40-yard scoring strike to Jermaine Johnson Jr., but UConn scored three touchdowns over a 7:26 span - Art Thompkins' 25-yard run, Mensah's 5-yard run and Jack Zergiotis' 57-yard scoring strike to Cameron Ross - to go up 35-14 with 5:41 left. Brito hit Samuel Emilus for a 14-yard score with 64 seconds remaining to pull within 35-21 at halftime.

Ally's second TD from a yard out got the Minutemen within 35-28 early in the third quarter, but Quayvon Skanes hit Jay Rose for a 15-yard TD on his only pass of the game to push the UConn lead to 42-28 heading into the final quarter. It was Rose's first career TD catch.

Mensah put the game out of reach with TD runs of 14 and 3 yards. The last UConn player to rush for five TDs in a game was Wilbur Gilliard against James Madison in 1993.

Gilberto Torres capped the scoring with a 19-yard TD run with 52 seconds left in the game.

Thompkins finished with 135 yards rushing on 13 carries as the Huskies piled up 326 yards on the ground. Zergiotis completed 18 of 27 passes for 198 yards with one interception. Freshman Cameron Ross had nine catches for a career-high 120 yards. He was the first Huskies receiver to top the 100-yard mark this season.

Ally finished with 159 yards rushing and Brito completed 20 of 40 passes for 239 yards with an interception for UMass.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

MA Minutemen
- Fumble (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 60 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers pushed ob at UMASS 27 for 22 yards (27-O.Fortt).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MA 27
(15:00 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon pushed ob at UMASS 36 for 9 yards (44-I.Swenson).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - MA 36
(14:48 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn to UMASS 42 for 6 yards (27-O.Fortt25-T.Coyle).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 42
(14:28 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to UMASS 44 for 2 yards (17-O.Robinson).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MA 44
(14:12 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 50 for 6 yards (25-T.Coyle48-K.Jones).
-5 YD
3 & 2 - MA 50
(13:44 - 1st) 12-A.Brito to UMASS 45 FUMBLES. 44-I.Swenson to UMASS 45 for no gain.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 45
(13:22 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 36 for 9 yards (9-I.Rodgers32-T.LeBeau).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - UCONN 36
(13:16 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton pushed ob at UMASS 30 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30
(12:42 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 31 for -1 yard (2-J.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UCONN 31
(12:12 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
+2 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 31
(11:37 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at UMASS 29 for 2 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+11 YD
4 & 9 - UCONN 29
(11:30 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to UMASS 18 for 11 yards (12-J.Wallace).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 18
(10:50 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 17 for 1 yard (97-J.Byczko29-M.Mangram).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 17
(10:36 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:01 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Interception (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:54 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 27 FUMBLES (24-K.Paul). 82-M.Donaldson to UMASS 27 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 27
(9:54 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 23 for 4 yards (2-J.Miller).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - MA 23
(9:46 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown pushed ob at UMASS 8 for 15 yards (97-J.Byczko).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - MA 8
(9:11 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 7 for 1 yard (26-X.Steele97-J.Byczko).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MA 7
(8:28 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MA 7
(7:45 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
No Good
4 & 7 - MA 7
(7:38 - 1st) 49-C.Harris 25 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 9-I.Rodgers.

UCONN Huskies
- Interception (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(7:33 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-O.Robinson at UCONN 42. 17-O.Robinson to UCONN 41 for -1 yard.

MA Minutemen
- TD (8 plays, 58 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - MA 41
(7:28 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 74-R.Van Demark INTERCEPTED by 9-I.Rodgers at UMASS 42. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 42 for no gain.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 42
(7:20 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 42 for no gain (98-L.Uguak42-T.Gardner).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 42
(7:14 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 44 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell44-I.Swenson).
+36 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 44
(6:48 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UCONN 20 for 36 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(6:28 - 1st) Penalty on UMASS 67-D.Tomlison False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 20. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - UCONN 25
(6:09 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 23 for 2 yards (44-I.Swenson27-O.Fortt).
+20 YD
2 & 13 - UCONN 23
(5:51 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn to UCONN 3 for 20 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - UCONN 3
(5:30 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 1 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell25-T.Coyle).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - UCONN 1
(4:59 - 1st) 22-B.Ally runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:35 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- TD (6 plays, 70 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:31 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 27 for 19 yards (38-T.Davis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 27
(4:31 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 30 for 3 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
+45 YD
2 & 7 - MA 30
(4:25 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah pushed ob at UMASS 25 for 45 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MA 25
(3:50 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 16 for 9 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - MA 16
(3:04 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 2 for 14 yards (27-E.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - MA 2
(2:23 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:44 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:39 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 64 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 30 for 29 yards (82-M.Donaldson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30
(1:39 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 38 for 8 yards (20-R.King93-P.Devaughn).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 38
(1:31 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 44 for 6 yards (58-D.Harris20-R.King).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 44
(1:08 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 44
(0:41 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to UCONN 47 for 9 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 47
(0:35 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon pushed ob at UCONN 40 for 7 yards (27-O.Fortt).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 40
(0:08 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 58 yards from UMASS 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 45 for 48 yards (10-J.Johnson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MA 45
(14:53 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 29 for 16 yards (29-M.Mangram).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 29
(14:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MA 29
(14:07 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 25 for 4 yards (2-J.Miller46-C.McCubrey).
+25 YD
3 & 6 - MA 25
(14:00 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:16 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 61 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:07 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 30 yards from UCONN 35 out of bounds at the UMASS 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 35
(13:07 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle. Team penalty on UMASS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 35
(13:07 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill to UMASS 40 for 5 yards (21-J.Lucien).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UCONN 40
(12:45 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Horn.
Punt
4 & 5 - UCONN 40
(12:37 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 21 yards from UMASS 40 out of bounds at the UCONN 39.

MA Minutemen
- Downs (8 plays, 32 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MA 39
(12:32 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 43 for 18 yards (29-M.Mangram).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 43
(12:25 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 41 for 2 yards (17-C.Ogbonna2-J.Miller).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MA 41
(11:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UMASS 35 for 6 yards (29-M.Mangram).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - MA 35
(11:15 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 22 for 13 yards (12-J.Wallace).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 22
(10:33 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 18 for 4 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MA 18
(9:54 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hairston.
+13 YD
3 & 6 - MA 18
(9:09 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 5 for 13 yards (2-J.Miller).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - MA 5
(9:04 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:29 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (2 plays, 59 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:23 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 51 yards from UCONN 35. 85-K.Horn to UMASS 27 for 13 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 27
(8:23 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 31 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UCONN 31
(8:18 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 31 for no gain (48-K.Jones44-I.Swenson).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 31
(7:56 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle pushed ob at UMASS 39 for 8 yards (25-T.Coyle).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(7:23 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 48-K.Jones Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UMASS 39. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(7:23 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 41 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UCONN 41
(7:02 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UCONN 41
(6:49 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
No Gain
4 & 5 - UCONN 41
(6:45 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.

MA Minutemen
- TD (16 plays, 76 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 41
(6:38 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 43 for 2 yards (99-D.Osagiede55-W.Frederic).
+57 YD
2 & 8 - MA 43
(6:33 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:51 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Halftime (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:41 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(5:41 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 38-T.Davis Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at UMASS 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 12
(5:41 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 16 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 16
(5:41 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 22 for 6 yards (44-I.Swenson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 22
(5:12 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 22
(4:54 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 44 for 22 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44
(4:54 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito to UMASS 49 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 49
(4:36 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn to UCONN 46 for 5 yards (20-R.King).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(4:08 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito to UCONN 46 for no gain (97-J.Pace44-I.Swenson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 46
(3:49 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UCONN 46
(3:09 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally. Penalty on UCONN 48-K.Jones Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UCONN 46. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31
(3:01 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 23 for 8 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
2 & 2 - UCONN 23
(2:55 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UCONN 23
(2:28 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 20 for 3 yards (44-I.Swenson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(2:22 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 16 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell20-R.King).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 16
(2:11 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 14 for 2 yards (98-L.Uguak).
+14 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 14
(1:49 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:10 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 55 yards from UMASS 35. 19-Q.Skanes to UCONN 26 for 16 yards (10-J.Johnson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 26
(1:04 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 24 for -2 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - UCONN 24
(0:58 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 25 for 1 yard (29-M.Mangram).

MA Minutemen
- TD (6 plays, 85 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 61 yards from UMASS 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 23 for 19 yards (23-M.Nesmith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MA 23
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 27 for 4 yards (99-D.Osagiede97-J.Byczko).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MA 27
(14:54 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MA 27
(14:15 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete.
Punt
4 & 6 - MA 27
(14:08 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 39 yards from UCONN 27 to UMASS 34 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers. Team penalty on UMASS Offside 5 yards enforced at UCONN 27. No Play.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - MA 32
(14:00 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 48 yards from UCONN 32. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 15 for -5 yards (24-K.Paul6-E.Hahn).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 15
(13:52 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 18 for 3 yards (21-J.Lucien).
+63 YD
2 & 7 - MA 18
(13:42 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 19 for 63 yards (2-M.Bell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 19
(13:26 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 16 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell27-O.Fortt).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MA 16
(12:55 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UCONN 7 for 9 yards (44-I.Swenson43-J.Mitchell).
+6 YD
1 & 7 - MA 7
(12:28 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 1 for 6 yards (58-D.Harris43-J.Mitchell).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MA 1
(12:08 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:30 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (12 plays, 79 yards, 5:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:25 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 40 yards from UMASS 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(11:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at UCONN 34 for 9 yards (27-E.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UCONN 34
(11:25 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 38 for 4 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38
(10:55 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 42 for 4 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 42
(10:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 45 for 13 yards (2-J.Miller).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 45
(9:46 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 44 for 1 yard (32-T.LeBeau60-T.Moulton).
+29 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 44
(9:10 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins runs ob at UMASS 15 for 29 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 15
(8:34 - 3rd) 19-Q.Skanes complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:57 - 3rd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Downs (12 plays, 49 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:49 - 3rd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 64 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 28 for 27 yards (21-J.Lucien).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MA 28
(7:49 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 31 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MA 31
(7:42 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
Penalty
3 & 7 - MA 31
(7:14 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill. Penalty on UCONN 24-K.Paul Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 31. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 41
(7:10 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 43 for 2 yards (95-E.Watts43-J.Mitchell).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - MA 43
(7:05 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 41 for -2 yards (95-E.Watts57-T.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MA 41
(6:57 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Horn.
Punt
4 & 10 - MA 41
(6:19 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 39 yards from UMASS 41. 19-Q.Skanes to UCONN 21 for 1 yard.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21
(6:10 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 23 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane26-X.Steele).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 23
(6:01 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis to UCONN 28 for 5 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
+17 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 28
(5:22 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 45 for 17 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 45
(4:34 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 50 for 5 yards (29-M.Mangram).
No Gain
2 & 5 - UCONN 50
(3:58 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau.
+12 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 50
(3:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys pushed ob at UMASS 38 for 12 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38
(3:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 33 for 5 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 33
(2:35 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 87-C.Hairston. 87-C.Hairston to UMASS 21 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21
(1:58 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 17 for 4 yards (97-J.Byczko).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 17
(1:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 9 for 8 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
-5 YD
1 & 9 - UCONN 9
(0:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 14 for -5 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+14 YD
2 & 14 - UCONN 14
(15:00 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:21 - 4th) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:11 - 4th) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 16 for 16 yards (44-I.Swenson). Penalty on UMASS 17-C.Ogbonna Holding 8 yards enforced at UMASS 16.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MA 8
(14:11 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 14 for 6 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - MA 14
(14:03 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson pushed ob at UMASS 24 for 10 yards (20-R.King).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MA 24
(13:41 - 4th) 12-A.Brito to UMASS 31 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - MA 31
(13:22 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
Penalty
3 & 3 - MA 31
(12:49 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus. Penalty on UCONN 43-J.Mitchell Personal Foul declined. Penalty on UCONN 21-J.Lucien Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UMASS 31. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 46
(12:46 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - MA 46
(12:38 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 43 for -3 yards (29-J.Morrison).
+16 YD
3 & 13 - MA 43
(12:31 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 41 for 16 yards (25-T.Coyle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 41
(12:02 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MA 41
(11:34 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 43 for -2 yards (57-T.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 12 - MA 43
(11:24 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
No Gain
4 & 12 - MA 43
(10:53 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.

UCONN Huskies
- Downs (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+42 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43
(10:48 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins runs ob at UMASS 15 for 42 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 15
(10:41 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 7 for 8 yards (27-E.Johnson33-M.Ruane).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 7
(9:56 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 3 for 4 yards (29-M.Mangram42-B.Wooden).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - UCONN 3
(9:13 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:32 - 4th) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

MA Minutemen
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:26 - 4th) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 60 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 25 for 20 yards (82-M.Donaldson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MA 25
(8:26 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 27 for 2 yards (44-I.Swenson21-J.Lucien).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MA 27
(8:16 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 35 for 8 yards (43-J.Mitchell44-I.Swenson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 35
(7:35 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
Sack
2 & 10 - MA 35
(7:21 - 4th) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 26 for -9 yards (57-T.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 19 - MA 26
(7:16 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Edwards.
Punt
4 & 19 - MA 26
(6:52 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards from UMASS 26 out of bounds at the UCONN 30.

UCONN Huskies
- End of Game (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30
(6:46 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 42 for 12 yards (31-L.Darby2-J.Miller).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 42
(6:38 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UMASS 45 for 13 yards (2-J.Miller).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 45
(5:53 - 4th) Penalty on UMASS 99-D.Osagiede Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at UMASS 45. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30
(5:53 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UMASS 33 for -3 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - UCONN 33
(5:23 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to UMASS 28 for 5 yards (31-L.Darby2-J.Miller).
-1 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 28
(4:39 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to UMASS 29 for -1 yard (2-J.Miller).
-1 YD
4 & 9 - UCONN 29
(3:53 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to UMASS 30 for -1 yard (32-T.LeBeau97-J.Byczko).

MA Minutemen

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MA 30
(3:06 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 36 for 6 yards (20-R.King).
-5 YD
2 & 4 - MA 36
(3:01 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 31 for -5 yards (57-T.Jones5-T.Ganyi).
+29 YD
3 & 9 - MA 31
(2:40 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer runs ob at UCONN 40 for 29 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MA 40
(2:02 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill to UCONN 32 for 8 yards (24-K.Paul).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - MA 32
(1:52 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UCONN 25 for 7 yards (2-M.Bell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MA 25
(1:36 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MA 25
(1:22 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to UCONN 19 for 6 yards (95-E.Watts29-J.Morrison).
+19 YD
3 & 4 - MA 19
(1:18 - 4th) 48-G.Torres runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:59 - 4th) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.

MA Minutemen

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 4th) 37-C.Garcia kicks 40 yards from UMASS 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MA 25
(0:52 - 4th) Team penalty on UCONN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCONN 25. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - MA 20
(0:52 - 4th) to UCONN 19 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 16 - MA 19
(0:52 - 4th) to UCONN 18 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
35
Touchdown 0:59
48-G.Torres runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
56
34
Point After TD 8:26
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
28
Touchdown 8:32
34-K.Mensah runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
55
28
Point After TD 14:11
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
28
Touchdown 14:21
34-K.Mensah runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
48
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:49
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
28
Touchdown 7:57
19-Q.Skanes complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
41
28
Point After TD 11:25
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
28
Touchdown 11:30
22-B.Ally runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
35
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:04
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 1:10
12-A.Brito complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
35
20
Point After TD 5:41
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 5:51
11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
14
Point After TD 8:23
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 8:29
34-K.Mensah runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
14
Point After TD 13:07
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 13:16
1-A.Thompkins runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
14
Point After TD 14:53
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 15:00
12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 1:44
34-K.Mensah runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
7
Point After TD 4:31
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:35
22-B.Ally runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:54
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:01
34-K.Mensah runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 24
Rushing 13 7
Passing 11 13
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 5-9 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 539 430
Total Plays 69 78
Avg Gain 7.8 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 326 200
Rush Attempts 41 38
Avg Rush Yards 8.0 5.3
Net Yards Passing 213 230
Comp. - Att. 19-28 20-40
Yards Per Pass 7.6 5.8
Penalties - Yards 5-60 5-46
Touchdowns 8 5
Rushing TDs 6 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-48.0 3-34.7
Return Yards 102 149
Punts - Returns 1-1 1--5
Kickoffs - Returns 4-102 7-154
Int. - Returns 1--1 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 2-6 142171456
Massachusetts 1-7 7147735
MA 9.5, O/U 62
Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium Amherst, Massachusetts
 213 PASS YDS 230
326 RUSH YDS 200
539 TOTAL YDS 430
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 198 1 1 133.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 198 1 1 133.1
J. Zergiotis 18/27 198 1 1
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 1 0 556.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 1 0 556.0
Q. Skanes 1/1 15 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 164 5
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 164 5
K. Mensah 19 164 5 45
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 135 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 135 1
A. Thompkins 13 135 1 42
D. Black 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
D. Black 3 22 0 13
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Zergiotis 1 5 0 5
D. O'Reilly 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
D. O'Reilly 3 3 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 120 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 120 1
C. Ross 9 120 1 57
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
A. Brown 2 26 0 15
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 1
J. Rose 2 21 1 15
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
A. Thompkins 3 16 0 9
C. Hairston 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Hairston 1 12 0 12
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
E. Jeffreys 1 12 0 12
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Drayton 1 6 0 6
R. Van Demark 74 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Van Demark 0 0 0 0
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Maurisseau 0 0 0 0
J. Medlock 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Medlock 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mitchell 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 9-3 0.0 0
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Coyle 6-2 0.0 0
I. Swenson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
I. Swenson 6-4 0.0 0
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
T. Jones 3-1 1.0 0
E. Watts 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Watts 3-0 0.0 0
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
O. Fortt 2-2 0.0 0
J. Lucien 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Lucien 2-1 0.0 0
L. Uguak 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Uguak 2-0 0.0 0
M. Bell 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Bell 2-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
K. Paul 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Paul 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pace 1-0 0.0 0
J. Morrison 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Morrison 1-1 0.0 0
O. Robinson 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
O. Robinson 1-0 0.0 1
K. Jones 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
T. Ganyi 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Ganyi 0-1 0.0 0
T. Gardner 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Gardner 0-1 0.0 0
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. DeVaughn 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/1 8/8
C. Harris 0/1 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
L. Magliozzi 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.7 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 28.7 48 0
A. Thompkins 3 28.7 48 0
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
Q. Skanes 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
Q. Skanes 1 1.0 1 0
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 239 2 1 111.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 239 2 1 111.7
A. Brito 20/40 239 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 159 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 159 2
B. Ally 25 159 2 63
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
C. Roberson 7 24 0 22
G. Torres 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 1
G. Torres 1 19 1 19
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
A. Brito 5 -2 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 92 1
J. Johnson Jr. 4 92 1 40
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
S. Palmer 4 48 0 29
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
K. Horn 3 31 0 20
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
Z. Simon 3 25 0 9
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
B. Dingle 3 16 0 8
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
S. Emilus 1 14 1 14
M. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
M. Hill 2 13 0 8
T. Edwards 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Edwards 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Miller 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
J. Miller 7-3 0.0 0
M. Mangram 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Mangram 6-1 0.0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonna 5-0 0.0 0
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Lebeau 4-1 0.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Ruane 3-1 0.0 0
J. Byczko 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Byczko 3-3 0.0 0
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 3-1 0.0 0
E. Johnson 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Osagiede 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Osagiede 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 3-0 0.0 0
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cherrelus 2-0 0.0 0
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
I. Rodgers 2-0 0.0 1
L. Darby 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Darby 2-0 0.0 0
X. Steele 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Steele 1-1 0.0 0
B. Wooden 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Wooden 0-1 0.0 0
W. Frederic 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Frederic 0-1 0.0 0
T. Moulton 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Moulton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
C. Garcia 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 34.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 34.7 0
G. Georgopoulos 3 34.7 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 23.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.5 29 0
I. Rodgers 6 23.5 29 0
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
K. Horn 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
I. Rodgers 1 -5.0 -5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 MA 45 3:21 8 45 TD
9:54 MA 27 2:16 5 20 FG Miss
7:28 UCONN 41 0:00 1 1 INT
4:31 UCONN 27 2:47 5 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 MA 45 1:37 4 45 TD
12:32 UCONN 39 4:03 8 61 TD
6:38 UCONN 41 0:47 2 59 TD
1:04 UCONN 26 0:06 2 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 UCONN 23 0:00 3 4 Punt
11:25 UCONN 25 3:28 7 75 TD
6:10 UCONN 21 5:25 12 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 UCONN 43 2:16 4 57 TD
6:46 UCONN 30 2:53 7 40 Downs
0:52 UCONN 25 0:00 3 -7 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MA 27 1:16 5 18 Fumble
7:33 MA 20 0:00 1 21 INT
7:20 MA 42 2:45 8 58 TD
1:39 MA 30 1:31 6 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 MA 35 0:30 3 5 Punt
8:23 MA 27 1:38 8 32 Downs
5:41 MA 25 4:31 16 76 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 MA 15 2:22 6 85 TD
7:49 MA 28 1:30 6 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 MA 8 3:18 12 49 Downs
8:26 MA 25 1:34 5 1 Punt
3:06 MA 30 2:07 8 70 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View