UConn rides Mensah's 5 TDs to 56-35 win over UMass
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Kevin Mensah ran for 164 yards and a career-high five touchdowns and Connecticut breezed to a 56-35 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday.
Mensah sandwiched scoring runs of 17 and 2 yards around a 1-yard TD plunge by UMass' Bilal Ally to give the Huskies (2-6) a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
The Minutemen (1-7) pulled even 7 seconds into the second quarter on Andrew Brito's 40-yard scoring strike to Jermaine Johnson Jr., but UConn scored three touchdowns over a 7:26 span - Art Thompkins' 25-yard run, Mensah's 5-yard run and Jack Zergiotis' 57-yard scoring strike to Cameron Ross - to go up 35-14 with 5:41 left. Brito hit Samuel Emilus for a 14-yard score with 64 seconds remaining to pull within 35-21 at halftime.
Ally's second TD from a yard out got the Minutemen within 35-28 early in the third quarter, but Quayvon Skanes hit Jay Rose for a 15-yard TD on his only pass of the game to push the UConn lead to 42-28 heading into the final quarter. It was Rose's first career TD catch.
Mensah put the game out of reach with TD runs of 14 and 3 yards. The last UConn player to rush for five TDs in a game was Wilbur Gilliard against James Madison in 1993.
Gilberto Torres capped the scoring with a 19-yard TD run with 52 seconds left in the game.
Thompkins finished with 135 yards rushing on 13 carries as the Huskies piled up 326 yards on the ground. Zergiotis completed 18 of 27 passes for 198 yards with one interception. Freshman Cameron Ross had nine catches for a career-high 120 yards. He was the first Huskies receiver to top the 100-yard mark this season.
Ally finished with 159 yards rushing and Brito completed 20 of 40 passes for 239 yards with an interception for UMass.
MA
Minutemen
- Fumble (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 60 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers pushed ob at UMASS 27 for 22 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 27(15:00 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon pushed ob at UMASS 36 for 9 yards (44-I.Swenson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MA 36(14:48 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn to UMASS 42 for 6 yards (27-O.Fortt25-T.Coyle).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 42(14:28 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to UMASS 44 for 2 yards (17-O.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 44(14:12 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 50 for 6 yards (25-T.Coyle48-K.Jones).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MA 50(13:44 - 1st) 12-A.Brito to UMASS 45 FUMBLES. 44-I.Swenson to UMASS 45 for no gain.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(13:22 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 36 for 9 yards (9-I.Rodgers32-T.LeBeau).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCONN 36(13:16 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton pushed ob at UMASS 30 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(12:42 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 31 for -1 yard (2-J.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UCONN 31(12:12 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCONN 31(11:37 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at UMASS 29 for 2 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 9 - UCONN 29(11:30 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to UMASS 18 for 11 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 18(10:50 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 17 for 1 yard (97-J.Byczko29-M.Mangram).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 17(10:36 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:01 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Interception (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:54 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 27 FUMBLES (24-K.Paul). 82-M.Donaldson to UMASS 27 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 27(9:54 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 23 for 4 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - MA 23(9:46 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown pushed ob at UMASS 8 for 15 yards (97-J.Byczko).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - MA 8(9:11 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 7 for 1 yard (26-X.Steele97-J.Byczko).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MA 7(8:28 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MA 7(7:45 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - MA 7(7:38 - 1st) 49-C.Harris 25 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 9-I.Rodgers.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 42(7:20 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 42 for no gain (98-L.Uguak42-T.Gardner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 42(7:14 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 44 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell44-I.Swenson).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCONN 44(6:48 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UCONN 20 for 36 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(6:28 - 1st) Penalty on UMASS 67-D.Tomlison False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 20. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCONN 25(6:09 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 23 for 2 yards (44-I.Swenson27-O.Fortt).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCONN 23(5:51 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn to UCONN 3 for 20 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCONN 3(5:30 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 1 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell25-T.Coyle).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCONN 1(4:59 - 1st) 22-B.Ally runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:35 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- TD (6 plays, 70 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) 37-C.Garcia kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 27 for 19 yards (38-T.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 27(4:31 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 30 for 3 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
|
+45 YD
|
2 & 7 - MA 30(4:25 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah pushed ob at UMASS 25 for 45 yards (32-T.LeBeau).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(3:50 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 16 for 9 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - MA 16(3:04 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 2 for 14 yards (27-E.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MA 2(2:23 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:44 - 1st) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:39 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 64 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 30 for 29 yards (82-M.Donaldson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(1:39 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 38 for 8 yards (20-R.King93-P.Devaughn).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCONN 38(1:31 - 1st) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 44 for 6 yards (58-D.Harris20-R.King).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 44(1:08 - 1st) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 44(0:41 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon to UCONN 47 for 9 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCONN 47(0:35 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 11-Z.Simon. 11-Z.Simon pushed ob at UCONN 40 for 7 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 40(0:08 - 1st) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 58 yards from UMASS 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 45 for 48 yards (10-J.Johnson).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 45(14:53 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 29 for 16 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 29(14:44 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 29(14:07 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 25 for 4 yards (2-J.Miller46-C.McCubrey).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - MA 25(14:00 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:16 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 61 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:07 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 30 yards from UCONN 35 out of bounds at the UMASS 35.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 35(13:07 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle. Team penalty on UMASS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 35(13:07 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill to UMASS 40 for 5 yards (21-J.Lucien).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCONN 40(12:45 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Horn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCONN 40(12:37 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 21 yards from UMASS 40 out of bounds at the UCONN 39.
MA
Minutemen
- Downs (8 plays, 32 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 39(12:32 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 43 for 18 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 43(12:25 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 41 for 2 yards (17-C.Ogbonna2-J.Miller).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 41(11:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to UMASS 35 for 6 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - MA 35(11:15 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UMASS 22 for 13 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 22(10:33 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 18 for 4 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MA 18(9:54 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hairston.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - MA 18(9:09 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 5 for 13 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MA 5(9:04 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:29 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (2 plays, 59 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 51 yards from UCONN 35. 85-K.Horn to UMASS 27 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 27(8:23 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 31 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 31(8:18 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 31 for no gain (48-K.Jones44-I.Swenson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 31(7:56 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle pushed ob at UMASS 39 for 8 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(7:23 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 48-K.Jones Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UMASS 39. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(7:23 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 41 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 41(7:02 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCONN 41(6:49 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 11-Z.Simon.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - UCONN 41(6:45 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
MA
Minutemen
- TD (16 plays, 76 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 41(6:38 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 43 for 2 yards (99-D.Osagiede55-W.Frederic).
|
+57 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 43(6:33 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:51 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Halftime (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:41 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(5:41 - 2nd) Penalty on UMASS 38-T.Davis Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at UMASS 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 12(5:41 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 16 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 16(5:41 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 22 for 6 yards (44-I.Swenson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 22(5:12 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 22(4:54 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 44 for 22 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 44(4:54 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito to UMASS 49 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 49(4:36 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn to UCONN 46 for 5 yards (20-R.King).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(4:08 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito to UCONN 46 for no gain (97-J.Pace44-I.Swenson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 46(3:49 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UCONN 46(3:09 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ally. Penalty on UCONN 48-K.Jones Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UCONN 46. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(3:01 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 23 for 8 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UCONN 23(2:55 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCONN 23(2:28 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 20 for 3 yards (44-I.Swenson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(2:22 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 16 for 4 yards (43-J.Mitchell20-R.King).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 16(2:11 - 2nd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 14 for 2 yards (98-L.Uguak).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCONN 14(1:49 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 55 yards from UMASS 35. 19-Q.Skanes to UCONN 26 for 16 yards (10-J.Johnson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 26(1:04 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 24 for -2 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCONN 24(0:58 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 25 for 1 yard (29-M.Mangram).
MA
Minutemen
- TD (6 plays, 85 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 61 yards from UMASS 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 23 for 19 yards (23-M.Nesmith).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 23(15:00 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 27 for 4 yards (99-D.Osagiede97-J.Byczko).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MA 27(14:54 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MA 27(14:15 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MA 27(14:08 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 39 yards from UCONN 27 to UMASS 34 fair catch by 9-I.Rodgers. Team penalty on UMASS Offside 5 yards enforced at UCONN 27. No Play.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MA 32(14:00 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 48 yards from UCONN 32. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 15 for -5 yards (24-K.Paul6-E.Hahn).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 15(13:52 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UMASS 18 for 3 yards (21-J.Lucien).
|
+63 YD
|
2 & 7 - MA 18(13:42 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 19 for 63 yards (2-M.Bell).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 19(13:26 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 16 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell27-O.Fortt).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MA 16(12:55 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UCONN 7 for 9 yards (44-I.Swenson43-J.Mitchell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - MA 7(12:28 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 1 for 6 yards (58-D.Harris43-J.Mitchell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MA 1(12:08 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:30 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (12 plays, 79 yards, 5:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:25 - 3rd) 37-C.Garcia kicks 40 yards from UMASS 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(11:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at UCONN 34 for 9 yards (27-E.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCONN 34(11:25 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 38 for 4 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(10:55 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 42 for 4 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 42(10:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 45 for 13 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(9:46 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 44 for 1 yard (32-T.LeBeau60-T.Moulton).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 44(9:10 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins runs ob at UMASS 15 for 29 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 15(8:34 - 3rd) 19-Q.Skanes complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:57 - 3rd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Downs (12 plays, 49 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:49 - 3rd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 64 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 28 for 27 yards (21-J.Lucien).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 28(7:49 - 3rd) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 31 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MA 31(7:42 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MA 31(7:14 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill. Penalty on UCONN 24-K.Paul Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 31. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 41(7:10 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 43 for 2 yards (95-E.Watts43-J.Mitchell).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 43(7:05 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 41 for -2 yards (95-E.Watts57-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MA 41(6:57 - 3rd) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Horn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MA 41(6:19 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 39 yards from UMASS 41. 19-Q.Skanes to UCONN 21 for 1 yard.
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(6:10 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 23 for 2 yards (33-M.Ruane26-X.Steele).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCONN 23(6:01 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis to UCONN 28 for 5 yards (9-I.Rodgers).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCONN 28(5:22 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 45 for 17 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(4:34 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 50 for 5 yards (29-M.Mangram).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 50(3:58 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCONN 50(3:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys pushed ob at UMASS 38 for 12 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(3:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 33 for 5 yards (20-C.Cherrelus).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 33(2:35 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 87-C.Hairston. 87-C.Hairston to UMASS 21 for 12 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(1:58 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 17 for 4 yards (97-J.Byczko).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 17(1:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 9 for 8 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCONN 9(0:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UMASS 14 for -5 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - UCONN 14(15:00 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:21 - 4th) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:11 - 4th) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 16 for 16 yards (44-I.Swenson). Penalty on UMASS 17-C.Ogbonna Holding 8 yards enforced at UMASS 16.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 8(14:11 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 14 for 6 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - MA 14(14:03 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson pushed ob at UMASS 24 for 10 yards (20-R.King).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 24(13:41 - 4th) 12-A.Brito to UMASS 31 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MA 31(13:22 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MA 31(12:49 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus. Penalty on UCONN 43-J.Mitchell Personal Foul declined. Penalty on UCONN 21-J.Lucien Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UMASS 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 46(12:46 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 46(12:38 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 43 for -3 yards (29-J.Morrison).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - MA 43(12:31 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 41 for 16 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 41(12:02 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 41(11:34 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UCONN 43 for -2 yards (57-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MA 43(11:24 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 12 - MA 43(10:53 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
UCONN
Huskies
- Downs (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(10:48 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins runs ob at UMASS 15 for 42 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 15(10:41 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 7 for 8 yards (27-E.Johnson33-M.Ruane).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCONN 7(9:56 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to UMASS 3 for 4 yards (29-M.Mangram42-B.Wooden).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCONN 3(9:13 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:32 - 4th) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:26 - 4th) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 60 yards from UCONN 35. 9-I.Rodgers to UMASS 25 for 20 yards (82-M.Donaldson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(8:26 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 27 for 2 yards (44-I.Swenson21-J.Lucien).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MA 27(8:16 - 4th) 22-B.Ally to UMASS 35 for 8 yards (43-J.Mitchell44-I.Swenson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 35(7:35 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Dingle.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MA 35(7:21 - 4th) 12-A.Brito sacked at UMASS 26 for -9 yards (57-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - MA 26(7:16 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Edwards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - MA 26(6:52 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards from UMASS 26 out of bounds at the UCONN 30.
UCONN
Huskies
- End of Game (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(6:46 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 42 for 12 yards (31-L.Darby2-J.Miller).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 42(6:38 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UMASS 45 for 13 yards (2-J.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(5:53 - 4th) Penalty on UMASS 99-D.Osagiede Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at UMASS 45. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(5:53 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UMASS 33 for -3 yards (17-C.Ogbonna).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCONN 33(5:23 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to UMASS 28 for 5 yards (31-L.Darby2-J.Miller).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCONN 28(4:39 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to UMASS 29 for -1 yard (2-J.Miller).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 9 - UCONN 29(3:53 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to UMASS 30 for -1 yard (32-T.LeBeau97-J.Byczko).
MA
Minutemen
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 30(3:06 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson pushed ob at UMASS 36 for 6 yards (20-R.King).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MA 36(3:01 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 31 for -5 yards (57-T.Jones5-T.Ganyi).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 9 - MA 31(2:40 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer runs ob at UCONN 40 for 29 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MA 40(2:02 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill to UCONN 32 for 8 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MA 32(1:52 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 6-S.Palmer. 6-S.Palmer to UCONN 25 for 7 yards (2-M.Bell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(1:36 - 4th) 12-A.Brito incomplete. Intended for 82-M.Hill.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MA 25(1:22 - 4th) 12-A.Brito complete to 4-B.Dingle. 4-B.Dingle to UCONN 19 for 6 yards (95-E.Watts29-J.Morrison).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - MA 19(1:18 - 4th) 48-G.Torres runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:59 - 4th) 37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
MA
Minutemen
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:52 - 4th) 37-C.Garcia kicks 40 yards from UMASS 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MA 25(0:52 - 4th) Team penalty on UCONN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCONN 25. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MA 20(0:52 - 4th) to UCONN 19 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - MA 19(0:52 - 4th) to UCONN 18 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|24
|Rushing
|13
|7
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|539
|430
|Total Plays
|69
|78
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|326
|200
|Rush Attempts
|41
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|213
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|20-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|5-46
|Touchdowns
|8
|5
|Rushing TDs
|6
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-48.0
|3-34.7
|Return Yards
|102
|149
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-102
|7-154
|Int. - Returns
|1--1
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|213
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|326
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|539
|TOTAL YDS
|430
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|18/27
|198
|1
|1
|
Q. Skanes 19 WR
|Q. Skanes
|1/1
|15
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|19
|164
|5
|45
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|13
|135
|1
|42
|
D. Black 28 RB
|D. Black
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. O'Reilly 30 RB
|D. O'Reilly
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|9
|120
|1
|57
|
A. Brown 83 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
J. Rose 91 TE
|J. Rose
|2
|21
|1
|15
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Hairston 87 WR
|C. Hairston
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
|E. Jeffreys
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Drayton 88 WR
|M. Drayton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Van Demark 74 OL
|R. Van Demark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
|H. Maurisseau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Medlock 40 TE
|J. Medlock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mitchell 43 LB
|J. Mitchell
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 44 LB
|I. Swenson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 57 DL
|T. Jones
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 21 DB
|J. Lucien
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 98 DL
|L. Uguak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 2 DB
|M. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 58 LB
|D. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paul 24 DB
|K. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 97 DL
|J. Pace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morrison 29 LB
|J. Morrison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Robinson 17 DB
|O. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Jones 48 DL
|K. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ganyi 5 LB
|T. Ganyi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gardner 42 DL
|T. Gardner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
|P. DeVaughn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Harris 49 K
|C. Harris
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|3
|28.7
|48
|0
|
Q. Skanes 19 WR
|Q. Skanes
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Skanes 19 WR
|Q. Skanes
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|20/40
|239
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|25
|159
|2
|63
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|7
|24
|0
|22
|
G. Torres 48 RB
|G. Torres
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|5
|-2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|4
|92
|1
|40
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|4
|48
|0
|29
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|3
|31
|0
|20
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|3
|25
|0
|9
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
M. Hill 82 WR
|M. Hill
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
T. Edwards 18 TE
|T. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Miller 2 LB
|J. Miller
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mangram 29 S
|M. Mangram
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lebeau 32 LB
|T. Lebeau
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 27 CB
|E. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 99 DL
|D. Osagiede
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
|C. Cherrelus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Darby 31 S
|L. Darby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Steele 26 LB
|X. Steele
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Frederic 55 DL
|W. Frederic
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moulton 60 DL
|T. Moulton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|3
|34.7
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|6
|23.5
|29
|0
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
