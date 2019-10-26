|
|
|PSU
|MICHST
No. 6 Penn State handles Michigan State 28-7
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Pat Freiermuth scored the game's first two touchdowns.
Turned out that was all No. 6 Penn State really needed against Michigan State's anemic offense.
Freiermuth and the Nittany Lions would add more points later, and unbeaten Penn State beat the Spartans 28-7 on Saturday. Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes on a rainy day, and the Nittany Lions avenged close losses to Michigan State from each of the past two seasons.
''I'm very excited that we're undefeated still, and that's the only goal I've had all season and I plan on going through the whole season doing that,'' Clifford said.
The Spartans (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) wrapped up a dreadful stretch in which they lost to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined score of 100-17.
Penn State (8-0, 5-0) moves on to a surprising matchup of undefeated teams Nov. 9 at Minnesota. The Nittany Lions had lost five of their previous six against Michigan State.
Clifford's first touchdown pass to Freiermuth, a 16-yarder, opened the scoring in the first quarter, and those same two players gave Penn State a 13-0 lead with a 19-yard strike in the second. KJ Hamler's 27-yard TD catch with 1:20 left in the half - plus a successful 2-point conversion - made it 21-0.
A fumbled punt by Michigan State set up Clifford's 6-yard touchdown toss to Freiermuth in the third quarter. Then the Spartans finally scored for the first time in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 2 seconds of game time. Brian Lewerke found Cody White for a 49-yard pass, and Anthony Williams scored on a 4-yard run.
''From my perspective, we need to execute better,'' Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. ''There are things that we can do from a call situation, but we've got the same - a lot of the same plays are the same plays that other people run as well, timing and who to go to and those type of things. But we'll look at everything.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: The Nittany Lions haven't won the Land Grant Trophy that often lately, but they had an easy time Saturday. Last weekend, Penn State nearly let a 21-point lead slip away in a win over Michigan. The Nittany Lions had no problems holding on to their big advantage against the Spartans.
''We were able to score enough early on in the first half before things got too messy to be able to get a win. I'm pleased with that,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''The bye week is coming at a tremendous time for us.''
Michigan State: The Spartans might not be as bad as these past three opponents made them look, but they're struggling just to reach a bowl, and the offense is showing no signs of being able to function effectively against good teams.
EJECTION
Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions had nine penalties for 104 yards.
ROUGH STRETCH
The was the third time in school history that Michigan State played three straight games against teams in the AP top 10. It didn't go any better the previous two times. In 1970, the Spartans lost 29-0 to Notre Dame, 29-0 to Ohio State and 34-20 to Michigan. The 1972 Michigan State team lost 51-6 to Southern California, 16-0 to Notre Dame and 10-0 to Michigan.
''We just got to loosen up,'' Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons said. ''We carry a lot of pressure, put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We want to be the best. It kind of wears on you. We had to go back to the basics, just have fun, just trusting our job. Second half, I feel for the most part, we did that. We competed.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
No. 5 Oklahoma's loss to unranked Kansas State gives Penn State a chance to move up.
UP NEXT
Penn State: The Nittany Lions are off next weekend before traveling to play Minnesota.
Michigan State: The Spartans also have an open date - their second in three weeks. They host Illinois on Nov. 9.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This version has been corrected to show Michigan State went 2 hours, 11 minutes, 2 seconds of game time without scoring.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 60 yards from MSU 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 29 FUMBLES (43-J.Mandryk). 37-D.Hartlaub to PSU 29 for no gain. Team penalty on PSU Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 29.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 19(15:00 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 21 for 2 yards (35-J.Bachie3-X.Henderson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 21(14:51 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 24 for 3 yards (17-T.Thompson99-R.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 24(14:20 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 21-N.Cain. 21-N.Cain to PSU 26 for 2 yards (19-J.Butler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - PSU 26(13:37 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 58 yards from PSU 26. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 15 for -1 yard (95-V.Hilling24-D.Brown).
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(13:05 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 22 for 7 yards (17-G.Taylor36-J.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 22(12:53 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 24 for 2 yards (11-M.Parsons36-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 24(12:20 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 24 for no gain (18-S.Toney36-J.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 24(11:42 - 1st) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 38 yards from MSU 24 to the PSU 38 downed by 9-D.Long.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (9 plays, 62 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(11:03 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 41 for 3 yards (99-R.Williams3-X.Henderson).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 41(10:50 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to MSU 44 for 15 yards (35-J.Bachie10-M.Dowell).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(10:22 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to MSU 36 for 8 yards (17-T.Thompson6-D.Dowell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 36(10:04 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to MSU 35 for 1 yard (86-D.Beesley93-N.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - PSU 35(9:47 - 1st) Penalty on MSU 93-N.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(9:11 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to MSU 30 for no gain (17-T.Thompson64-J.Slade).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 30(8:55 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to MSU 26 for 4 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - PSU 26(8:14 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at MSU 16 for 10 yards (22-J.Scott35-J.Bachie).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(7:31 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:00 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:54 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 58 yards from PSU 35 out of bounds at the MSU 7.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(6:54 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 41 for 6 yards (29-J.Reid6-C.Brown).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 41(6:54 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White pushed ob at MSU 49 for 8 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(6:21 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to PSU 44 for 7 yards (97-P.Mustipher18-S.Toney).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 44(5:47 - 1st) 24-E.Collins pushed ob at PSU 39 for 5 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(5:16 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to PSU 40 for -1 yard (6-C.Brown38-L.Wade).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 40(4:47 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Dotson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MICHST 40(4:14 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 24-E.Collins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MICHST 40(4:08 - 1st) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 26 yards from PSU 40 to PSU 14 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (14 plays, 86 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 14(4:03 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to PSU 13 for -1 yard (89-M.Dotson34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PSU 13(3:56 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - PSU 13(3:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Shorter. Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 13. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 23(3:10 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 6-J.Shorter. 6-J.Shorter pushed ob at PSU 32 for 9 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 32(3:04 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to PSU 39 for 7 yards (6-D.Dowell48-K.Willekes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(2:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Chisena.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 39(2:17 - 1st) 4-J.Brown pushed ob at PSU 49 for 10 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(2:10 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers to MSU 45 for 6 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 45(1:49 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MSU 36 for 9 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(1:27 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to MSU 37 for -1 yard (17-T.Thompson34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PSU 37(0:58 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - PSU 37(0:18 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to MSU 23 for 14 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 23(0:15 - 1st) 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at MSU 19 for 4 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 19(15:00 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(14:36 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is no good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:30 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:30 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 28 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 28(14:30 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 28(13:56 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MICHST 28(13:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 41 yards from MSU 28 to PSU 31 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler. Team penalty on MSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PSU 31.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(13:48 - 2nd) 3-R.Slade to PSU 38 for 2 yards (48-K.Willekes99-R.Williams).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 38(13:41 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-R.Slade. 3-R.Slade to PSU 34 for -4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - PSU 34(13:21 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George to PSU 41 for 7 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - PSU 41(12:41 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 48 yards from PSU 41. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 13 for 2 yards (37-D.Hartlaub).
MICHST
Spartans
- Missed FG (16 plays, 59 yards, 7:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(12:17 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 25 for 12 yards (38-L.Wade17-G.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(12:08 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright pushed ob at MSU 29 for 4 yards (19-T.Gordon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 29(11:37 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to MSU 30 for 1 yard (53-F.Hansard).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 30(11:02 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to MSU 41 for 11 yards (7-J.Brisker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(10:21 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 41 for no gain (11-M.Parsons36-J.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 41(9:50 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 13-L.Nelson. 13-L.Nelson to MSU 44 for 3 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 44(9:17 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart. Penalty on PSU 19-T.Gordon Pass interference 14 yards enforced at MSU 44. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(8:35 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to PSU 36 for 6 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 36(8:27 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to PSU 36 for no gain (6-C.Brown97-P.Mustipher).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 36(7:45 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Sowards.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 36(6:58 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to PSU 27 for 9 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields18-S.Toney).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(6:53 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to PSU 24 for 3 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
2 & 7 - MICHST(6:19 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart. Penalty on MSU 89-M.Dotson Holding offsetting. Penalty on PSU 36-J.Johnson Personal Foul offsetting. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 24(5:44 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart. Penalty on MSU 89-M.Dotson Holding 11 yards enforced at PSU 24.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - MICHST 35(5:44 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to PSU 35 for no gain (18-S.Toney).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - MICHST 35(5:37 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to PSU 28 for 7 yards (19-T.Gordon54-R.Windsor).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (8 plays, 54 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 11 - MICHST 28(5:04 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 46 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 18-S.Toney. 2-K.Ellis to PSU 46 for 8 yards (88-T.Gillison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 46(4:27 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 46(4:22 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to MSU 49 for 5 yards (72-M.Panasiuk).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 49(4:18 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to MSU 45 for 4 yards (24-T.Person).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PSU 45(3:31 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to MSU 44 for 1 yard (72-M.Panasiuk17-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(2:38 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 44(2:19 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to MSU 28 for 16 yards (6-D.Dowell). Penalty on PSU 5-J.Dotson Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 28.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 38(2:14 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MSU 27 for 11 yards (19-J.Butler).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(1:55 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:29 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Halftime (10 plays, 30 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35. 25-D.Stewart to MSU 24 for 24 yards (8-M.Wilson7-J.Brisker).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(1:20 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 33 for 9 yards (11-M.Parsons13-E.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 33(1:15 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for 3 yards (28-J.Oweh11-M.Parsons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(0:50 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Seybert.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(0:45 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles pushed ob at MSU 39 for 3 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 39(0:37 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 44 for 5 yards (11-M.Parsons2-K.Ellis).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 44(0:31 - 2nd) Team penalty on PSU Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(0:25 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Gillison.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 49(0:25 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to PSU 44 for 7 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 44(0:17 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to PSU 39 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(0:11 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at PSU 46 for -7 yards FUMBLES (28-J.Oweh). 55-J.Reid to PSU 46 for no gain.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 63 yards from PSU 35. 23-A.Welch to MSU 14 for 12 yards (85-I.Lutz).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(15:00 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 14(14:55 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 23 for 9 yards (11-M.Parsons8-M.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 23(14:49 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 49-M.Rosenthal. 49-M.Rosenthal to MSU 26 for 3 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(14:01 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Gillison.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 26(13:25 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 27 for 1 yard (99-Y.Gross-Matos55-A.Shelton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 27(13:20 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MICHST 27(12:33 - 3rd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 36 yards from MSU 27. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 43 for 6 yards (40-J.Pedrozo).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(12:29 - 3rd) to PSU 38 FUMBLES. 14-S.Clifford to PSU 38 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - PSU 38(12:20 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 45 for 7 yards (35-J.Bachie22-J.Scott).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - PSU 45(11:40 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 48 for 3 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - PSU 48(10:58 - 3rd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 46 yards from PSU 48. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 6 FUMBLES. 88-D.Chisena recovers at the MSU 6. 88-D.Chisena to MSU 6 for no gain.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - PSU 6(10:25 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:16 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:10 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 59 yards from PSU 35. 2-J.Barnett to MSU 25 for 19 yards (85-I.Lutz8-M.Wilson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:10 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 27 for 2 yards (2-K.Ellis11-M.Parsons).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(10:05 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 33 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 33(9:33 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for 4 yards (6-C.Brown34-S.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(9:02 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Seybert.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 37(8:28 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 47 for 10 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(8:24 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to PSU 4 for 49 yards (26-J.Sutherland). Team penalty on PSU Offside declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - MICHST 4(8:07 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 34-A.Williams.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 4(7:43 - 3rd) 34-A.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:39 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Interception (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:34 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 63 yards from MSU 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 22 for 20 yards (14-D.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 22(7:34 - 3rd) 3-R.Slade to PSU 31 for 9 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 31(7:27 - 3rd) 3-R.Slade to PSU 33 for 2 yards (29-S.Brown99-R.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(7:01 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth pushed ob at PSU 37 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PSU 37(6:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - PSU 37(6:10 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Dowell at MSU 31. 6-D.Dowell to MSU 31 for no gain (6-J.Shorter).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 46(5:48 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to MSU 43 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons93-N.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 43(5:42 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to MSU 42 for 1 yard (48-K.Willekes17-T.Thompson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - PSU 42(5:06 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MSU 35 for 7 yards (19-J.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 35(4:20 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to MSU 35 for no gain (17-T.Thompson72-M.Panasiuk).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - PSU 35(3:57 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at MSU 42 for -7 yards (72-M.Panasiuk).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - PSU 42(3:18 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Chisena.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - PSU 42(2:29 - 3rd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 42 yards from MSU 42 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (9 plays, 19 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(2:24 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 39 for 19 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(2:13 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 38 for -1 yard (6-C.Brown99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 38(1:43 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 37 for -1 yard (38-L.Wade).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 37(1:05 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to PSU 49 for 14 yards (17-G.Taylor38-L.Wade).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(0:23 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to PSU 42 for 7 yards (54-R.Windsor).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 42(15:00 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to PSU 36 for 6 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(14:37 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Dotson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(14:15 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 24-E.Collins.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 36(14:11 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at PSU 37 for -1 yard FUMBLES (28-J.Oweh). 13-E.Brooks to PSU 39 for 2 yards (64-M.Allen).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(14:06 - 4th) Team penalty on PSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 24(13:55 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to PSU 24 for no gain (72-M.Panasiuk34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 24(13:55 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Shorter.
|
+38 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 24(13:17 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers to MSU 38 for 38 yards (24-T.Person29-S.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(13:11 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to MSU 35 for 3 yards (96-J.Panasiuk34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PSU 35(12:38 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PSU 35(12:19 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - PSU 35(12:15 - 4th) 93-B.Gillikin punts 34 yards from MSU 35 Downed at the MSU 1.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 1(12:09 - 4th) 34-A.Williams to MSU 4 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher8-M.Wilson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 4(12:00 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 9 for 5 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 9(11:28 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 9(10:57 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 27 yards from MSU 9 out of bounds at the MSU 36.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(10:53 - 4th) 3-R.Slade to MSU 37 for -1 yard (64-J.Slade17-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PSU 37(10:46 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - PSU 37(10:05 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at MSU 43 for -6 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - PSU 43(10:00 - 4th) 93-B.Gillikin punts 35 yards from MSU 43 Downed at the MSU 8.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 8(9:19 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 8(9:10 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Sowards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 8(9:06 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 24-E.Collins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 8(9:02 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 40 yards from MSU 8. 1-K.Hamler runs 48 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on PSU Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at MSU 8. No Play.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 13(8:58 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 44 yards from MSU 13. 5-J.Dotson to MSU 48 for 9 yards (40-J.Pedrozo). Team penalty on PSU Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at MSU 48.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(8:40 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Bowers.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 37(8:27 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Chisena.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 37(8:22 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 37 for no gain (35-J.Bachie10-M.Dowell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 37(8:17 - 4th) 93-B.Gillikin punts 48 yards from PSU 37. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 21 for 6 yards (37-D.Hartlaub88-D.Chisena).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(7:45 - 4th) 6-T.Day incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Dotson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PSU 21(7:34 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 55-A.Shelton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 21. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(7:30 - 4th) 6-T.Day complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 44 for 8 yards (51-H.Beamon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PSU 44(7:30 - 4th) 6-T.Day incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Dotson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PSU 44(6:53 - 4th) 6-T.Day to MSU 44 for no gain (90-D.Barber40-J.Luketa).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - PSU 44(6:48 - 4th) 6-T.Day complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to MSU 48 for 4 yards (8-M.Wilson26-J.Sutherland).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(6:09 - 4th) to MSU 44 FUMBLES. 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 44 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - PSU 44(5:34 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - PSU 44(5:16 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - PSU 44(5:12 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 5 yards from MSU 44 out of bounds at the MSU 49.
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (1 plays, 31 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(5:05 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to MSU 48 for 1 yard (17-T.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 48(4:59 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to MSU 44 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons64-J.Slade).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 44(4:15 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to MSU 43 for 1 yard (17-T.Thompson35-J.Bachie).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 43(3:28 - 4th) 93-B.Gillikin punts 43 yards from MSU 43 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- End of Game (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(2:39 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Brisker at MSU 48. 7-J.Brisker to MSU 19 for 29 yards. Penalty on PSU 7-J.Brisker Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 19.
MICHST
Spartans
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(2:31 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to MSU 29 for 5 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 29(2:20 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to MSU 24 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(1:34 - 4th) 4-J.Brown pushed ob at MSU 13 for 11 yards (19-J.Butler).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(0:49 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to MSU 11 for 2 yards (99-R.Williams).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|289
|256
|Total Plays
|69
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|83
|Rush Attempts
|37
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|176
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|19-43
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-104
|4-31
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.3
|7-31.0
|Return Yards
|88
|62
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|4-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|3-55
|Int. - Returns
|2-29
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|256
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|18/32
|189
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|12
|45
|0
|11
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|6
|25
|0
|16
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|6
|21
|0
|8
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|4
|12
|0
|9
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|7
|11
|0
|14
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|5
|60
|3
|19
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|5
|57
|1
|27
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|2
|44
|0
|38
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Chisena 88 WR
|D. Chisena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 36 LB
|J. Johnson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gordon 19 CB
|T. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DE
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barber 90 DT
|D. Barber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 CB
|K. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Brisker 7 S
|J. Brisker
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|8
|44.3
|5
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|22.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|16/34
|165
|0
|1
|
T. Day 6 QB
|T. Day
|2/3
|12
|0
|0
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|1/6
|5
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|17
|53
|0
|9
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|8
|22
|0
|12
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|2
|7
|1
|4
|
B. Wright 26 RB
|B. Wright
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
T. Day 6 QB
|T. Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|3
|66
|0
|49
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|4
|37
|0
|19
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|4
|37
|0
|14
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Seybert 80 TE
|M. Seybert
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Rosenthal 49 FB
|M. Rosenthal
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Gillison 88 TE
|T. Gillison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
Sh. Brown 29 CB
|Sh. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 19 CB
|J. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 CB
|T. Person
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DL
|D. Beesley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 5 P
|J. Hartbarger
|7
|31.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
A. Welch 23 CB
|A. Welch
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|4
|1.8
|6
|0