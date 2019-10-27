|
|
|TXTECH
|KANSAS
Late field goal propels Kansas to victory over Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Game on the line and two seconds on the clock, Kansas kicker Liam Jones prepared for a gifted second-chance opportunity.
''From a mental standpoint, that last kick had to be my first kick of the game,'' Jones said.
Moments before, Douglas Coleman fumbled on a blocked field goal return, and Jones capitalized with a 32-yard field goal to give Kansas a 37-34 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night.
Nick McCann blocked Jones' 40-yard attempt and the ball landed in the hands of Coleman, who ran to his left before attempting a lateral that did not touch another Tech player. Kansas regained possession and Jones sealed their first Big 12 win of the season.
''We played our hearts out,'' Kansas coach Les Miles said. ''Early til late. Down to the wire. Final drive. They won a game.''
Kansas (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) overcome an early three-possession deficit - and the ejection of team captain Bryce Tornedon for targeting.
Trailing 17-0 midway through the second quarter, the Jayhawks rallied heading into halftime, cutting the deficit to 17-14 as Carter Stanley rushed into the end zone to get Kansas on the board and then connected with Stephon Robinson for a 48-yard touchdown the following drive.
The Red Raiders leading 34-27 with 12:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, a 34-yard rush by Velton Gardner tied the game for Kansas. A crucial late stop by the Jayhawk defense set up the winning 52-yard drive.
Stanley fueled the Jayhawk victory with 415 yards passing and four total touchdowns. Stephon Robinson Jr. caught six passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
''We really targeted players, guys that we felt could make big plays,'' Miles said. ''We targeted underneath coverage and over the top coverage. Steph Robinson had a grand, just a great game.''
Jett Duffey and Sarododrick Thompson were the main contributors in the Red Raiders' 483 yards of total offense. Duffey connected on 23-of-34 attempts for 271 yards while Thompson rushed for 80 yards for Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4).
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders' hopes for bowl eligibility dwindle. In search of at least three wins through its final four matchups, Texas Tech finds West Virginia, TCU, Kansas State and Texas on the docket.
Kansas: The Jayhawk offense produced 527 yards in Brent Dearmon's second matchup as offensive coordinator after 48 points and 569 yards of offense against then-No. 15 Texas. The switch at offensive coordinator appears to be paying off for previously-struggling offense.
A CAREER NIGHT
Averaging 212.1 yards per game entering Saturday night's matchup against the Red Raiders, Stanley's back-to-back 300-plus yard performances mark his most successful outings of the season.
Nearing the end of his senior campaign, Stanley's 415 yards against Texas Tech set a new career high for the veteran quarterback.
EYES CLOSED
Victory reliant on a second-chance field goal, Miles approached Jones prior to the attempt, looking to calm his kicker's nerves.
''I went over to him and I said `I'm not going to let you kick unless you smile,' and he said `I'm going to make this one.' He was right, but I didn't see it go through because I had my eyes closed,'' Miles said with a laugh.
Entering the matchup with the Red Raiders, Jones had hit 6 of 10 field-goal attempts on the season. The junior had two attempts blocked on the night before nailing the game-winner.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: Following a bye week, the Red Raiders will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the Mountaineers on Nov 9.
Kansas: The Jayhawks will return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to host Kansas State in the 117th Sunflower Showdown next Saturday.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (10 plays, 26 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(15:00 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 35 for 2 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 35(14:52 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 37 for 2 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 37(14:19 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 44 for 7 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(13:39 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 44(13:30 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 49 for 5 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 49(13:22 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to KAN 45 for 6 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(12:57 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 45(12:19 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 45(12:15 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to KAN 36 for 9 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 36(12:09 - 1st) Penalty on TT 58-M.Akamnonu False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 36. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXTECH 41(11:35 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 36 yards from KAN 41 Downed at the KAN 5.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 5(11:19 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 6 for 1 yard (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 6(11:06 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 14 for 8 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 14(10:31 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 15 for 1 yard (1-J.Brooks).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(9:51 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 22 for 7 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 22(9:25 - 1st) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 22 for no gain (21-E.Rambo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 22(8:50 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter pushed ob at KAN 22 for no gain (23-D.Fields).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - KANSAS 22(8:05 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 38 yards from KAN 22. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 40 for no gain (2-C.Harris).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(7:29 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 1-B.Torneden Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 40. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(7:21 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to KAN 22 for 23 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(7:21 - 1st) 5-A.Shyne to KAN 17 for 5 yards (93-S.Burt).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 17(7:05 - 1st) 5-A.Shyne to KAN 7 for 10 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXTECH 7(6:49 - 1st) 5-A.Shyne to KAN 4 for 3 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 4(6:35 - 1st) 5-A.Shyne to KAN 1 for 3 yards (93-S.Burt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 1(6:14 - 1st) 5-A.Shyne to KAN 1 for no gain (19-G.Potter).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 1(5:52 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:05 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:01 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 30 yards from TT 35 out of bounds at the KAN 35.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(5:01 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to TT 43 for 22 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(5:01 - 1st) 18-V.Gardner to TT 39 for 4 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 39(4:47 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 39(4:15 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 39(4:10 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 39 yards from TT 39 to TT End Zone. touchback.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- FG (14 plays, 74 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(4:05 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 26 for 6 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 26(3:58 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 32 for 6 yards (90-J.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(3:37 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 37 for 5 yards (90-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 37(3:23 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 37(3:04 - 1st) Team penalty on KAN 12 players 5 yards enforced at TT 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(2:56 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 42 for no gain (27-D.Ford).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(2:32 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 50 for 8 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 50(2:10 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 47 for 3 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(1:51 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 5-A.Shyne. 5-A.Shyne pushed ob at KAN 38 for 9 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 38(1:13 - 1st) 26-T.Henry to KAN 25 for 13 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(1:02 - 1st) 26-T.Henry to KAN 14 for 11 yards (43-J.Dineen5-A.Kamara).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(0:50 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 14(0:36 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 8 for 6 yards (27-D.Ford).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 8(0:31 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 6 for 2 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 6(0:14 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 28 for 28 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(14:56 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at KAN 34 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 34(14:50 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 43 for 9 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(14:35 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 42 for -1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 42(14:13 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment pushed ob at KAN 40 for -2 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - KANSAS 40(13:40 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to TT 44 FUMBLES (2-D.Charlot). 16-T.Leggett to TT 44 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - KANSAS 40(12:55 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - KANSAS 40(12:55 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 45 yards from KAN 40. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 20 for 5 yards (12-J.McCullough).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(12:50 - 2nd) 5-A.Shyne to TT 24 for 4 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 24(12:39 - 2nd) 5-A.Shyne to TT 29 for 5 yards (27-D.Ford).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 29(12:18 - 2nd) 5-A.Shyne to TT 35 for 6 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(12:04 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 5-A.Shyne. 5-A.Shyne pushed ob at TT 39 for 4 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 39(11:51 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to KAN 29 for 32 yards (19-G.Potter23-K.Logan).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(11:13 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to KAN 23 for 6 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 23(10:59 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to KAN 24 for -1 yard (15-K.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 24(10:38 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to KAN 20 for 4 yards (99-M.Lee).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 20(10:01 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey to KAN 12 for 8 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(9:24 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 9 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 9(8:51 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:24 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (8 plays, 78 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:19 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 22 for 22 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(8:19 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 26 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 26(8:14 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 1-P.Williams. Penalty on TT 3-D.Coleman Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 26. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(7:41 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 38 for 2 yards (98-N.McCann).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 38(7:35 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 45 for 7 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 45(7:02 - 2nd) 29-B.Miles to KAN 46 for 1 yard (95-J.Hutchings).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(6:21 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 46 for no gain (95-J.Hutchings).
|
+53 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 46(5:54 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to TT 1 for 53 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KANSAS 1(5:27 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:44 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:41 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35. 26-T.Henry to TT 19 for 19 yards. Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Holding 9 yards enforced at TT 19.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(4:41 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 11 for 1 yard (90-J.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 11(4:29 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner. Penalty on KAN 8-K.Mayberry Pass interference 8 yards enforced at TT 11. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(4:02 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 7-J.Duffey. 7-J.Duffey to TT 33 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(3:58 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 33(3:22 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 36 for 3 yards (27-D.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 36(3:17 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Thompson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 36(2:33 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 48 yards from TT 36 to KAN 16 fair catch by 23-K.Logan.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (6 plays, 84 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(2:28 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 21 for 5 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 21(2:19 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley scrambles to KAN 32 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(1:59 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 32(1:38 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 43 for 11 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(1:34 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TT 48 for 9 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
+48 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 48(1:17 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Halftime (3 plays, 20 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones kicks 56 yards from KAN 35. 26-T.Henry runs 91 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TT 11-D.Thompson Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 21.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 11(0:59 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 17 for 6 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 17(0:44 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher. Team penalty on KAN Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 17. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(0:14 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles pushed ob at TT 31 for 4 yards (15-K.Johnson).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 46-L.Jones kicks 35 yards from KAN 35 to TT 30 fair catch by 11-D.Thompson.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(15:00 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to KAN 42 for 28 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(15:00 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 19 for 23 yards (27-D.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(14:44 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 19 for no gain (5-A.Kamara).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 19(14:27 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:06 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:00 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 5-S.Robinson pushed ob at KAN 23 for 23 yards (32-T.Matthews).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(14:00 - 3rd) Penalty on TT 32-T.Matthews Facemasking 15 yards enforced at KAN 23.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(14:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Robinson to KAN 43 for 5 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 43(14:00 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 46 for 3 yards (53-E.Howard).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 46(13:50 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 41 for -5 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 41(13:50 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 36 yards from KAN 41 to TT 23 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- FG (17 plays, 68 yards, 8:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(13:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TT 37 for 14 yards (3-E.Hempstead).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(12:13 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TT 44 for 7 yards (23-K.Logan).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 44(11:55 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 47 for 3 yards (3-E.Hempstead).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(11:35 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to TT 50 for 3 yards (19-G.Potter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 50(11:05 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 50(10:26 - 3rd) Team penalty on TT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TT 50. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - TXTECH 45(10:18 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter. Penalty on KAN 3-E.Hempstead Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 45. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(10:18 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to KAN 37 for 3 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 37(10:07 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to KAN 35 for 2 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 35(9:35 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to KAN 28 for 7 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(8:58 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to KAN 28 for no gain (19-G.Potter).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 28(8:23 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to KAN 20 for 8 yards (99-M.Lee).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 20(8:03 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 17 for 3 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(7:35 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 10 for 7 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 10(7:23 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 9 for 1 yard (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 9(6:50 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 9 for no gain (97-D.Moragne).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 9(6:27 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to KAN 9 FUMBLES (7-D.Ferguson). 28-S.Thompson to KAN 9 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 9(5:50 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:43 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:39 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 35 for 10 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(5:39 - 3rd) Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 35. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 30(5:20 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 29 for -1 yard (98-N.McCann).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - KANSAS 29(5:03 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 35 for 6 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+65 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 35(4:37 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(4:06 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones extra point is no good. blocked by 8-Z.McPhearson.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:56 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 61 yards from KAN 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 31 for 27 yards (18-V.Gardner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(3:56 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to TT 33 for 2 yards (44-W.McCaleb).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 33(3:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 45 for 12 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(3:10 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to KAN 46 for 9 yards (15-K.Johnson). Penalty on TT 73-D.Deaton Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 45. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXTECH 35(2:37 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 38 for 3 yards (90-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TXTECH 38(2:37 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXTECH 38(2:37 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey to TT 48 for 10 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 48(1:44 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 38 yards from TT 48 to KAN 14 fair catch by 23-K.Logan.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (8 plays, 86 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14(1:07 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 18 for 4 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 18(0:59 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 18 for no gain (1-J.Brooks).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 18(0:36 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 27 for 9 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(0:04 - 3rd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 27(15:00 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to KAN 41 for 14 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(14:55 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 41 FUMBLES. 1-P.Williams recovers at the KAN 30. 1-P.Williams to KAN 30 for no gain (1-J.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - KANSAS 30(14:36 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 1-P.Williams.
|
+70 YD
|
3 & 21 - KANSAS 30(14:30 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:54 - 4th) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:42 - 4th) 46-L.Jones kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:42 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Thompson. Penalty on KAN 97-D.Moragne Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(13:42 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to TT 42 for 2 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 42(13:34 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to KAN 48 for 10 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(12:57 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:26 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:18 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 23-K.Logan to KAN 30 for 30 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(12:18 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 40 for 10 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(12:11 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 40(11:45 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to TT 39 for 21 yards (27-A.Hogan). Penalty on KAN 1-P.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - KANSAS 25(11:40 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 25 - KANSAS 25(11:25 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 44 for 19 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - KANSAS 44(11:17 - 4th) 80-K.Thompson punts 56 yards from KAN 44 to TT End Zone. touchback.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(10:35 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 20(10:26 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to TT 18 for -2 yards (27-D.Ford). Penalty on TT 26-T.Henry Personal Foul declined.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXTECH 18(10:21 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey to TT 26 for 8 yards (3-E.Hempstead).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXTECH 26(9:50 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 44 yards from TT 26 to the KAN 30 downed by 83-M.Royals.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(9:17 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley sacked at KAN 20 for -10 yards (53-E.Howard).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 20 - KANSAS 20(9:02 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 30 for 10 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 30(8:27 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KAN 41 for 11 yards (27-A.Hogan3-D.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(8:06 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(7:43 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 37 for -4 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - KANSAS 37(7:15 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to TT 49 for 14 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(7:10 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to TT 42 for 7 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 42(6:41 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to TT 37 for 5 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(6:15 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 82-J.Sosinski. 82-J.Sosinski to TT 32 for 5 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 32(5:49 - 4th) 18-V.Gardner runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:21 - 4th) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:12 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:12 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 34 for 9 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 34(5:12 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Thompson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 34(4:45 - 4th) 28-S.Thompson to TT 34 for no gain (90-J.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 34(4:38 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 45 yards from TT 34 to KAN 21 fair catch by 23-K.Logan. Team penalty on TT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at KAN 21.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- End of Game (11 plays, 52 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(4:00 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 31 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 31(3:52 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 32 for 1 yard (98-N.McCann).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 32(3:52 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 38 for 6 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(2:50 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KAN 43 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 43(2:10 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 44 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 44(2:10 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 50 for 6 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(2:10 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to KAN 50 for no gain (53-E.Howard).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 50(2:10 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TT 30 for 20 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(1:00 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to TT 23 for 7 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 23(1:00 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TT 22 for 1 yard (23-D.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 22(0:28 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
No Good
|
4 & 2 - KANSAS 22(0:16 - 4th) 46-L.Jones 40 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by. to TT 13 for 17 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 1 - KANSAS 13(0:13 - 4th) 46-L.Jones 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|23
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|6
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|483
|517
|Total Plays
|79
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|212
|112
|Rush Attempts
|45
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|271
|405
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|26-37
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|8-88
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.2
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|64
|103
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-59
|4-103
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|405
|
|
|212
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|517
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|23/34
|271
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|20
|80
|1
|23
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|12
|53
|0
|10
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|6
|40
|0
|10
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|7
|39
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|7
|76
|1
|48
|
D. Thompson 11 TE
|D. Thompson
|2
|51
|0
|28
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|2
|39
|0
|32
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|2
|33
|1
|19
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Turner 2 WR
|R. Turner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 1 LB
|J. Brooks
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Howard 53 DL
|E. Howard
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. McCann 98 DL
|N. McCann
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rambo 21 LB
|E. Rambo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ingram 22 DB
|J. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|2/2
|27
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|5
|42.2
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|26/37
|415
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|21
|69
|0
|22
|
V. Gardner 18 RB
|V. Gardner
|3
|36
|1
|32
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|6
|1
|1
|11
|
B. Miles 29 FB
|B. Miles
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|6
|186
|2
|65
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|7
|109
|1
|70
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|8
|75
|0
|20
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
E. Fairs 3 WR
|E. Fairs
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Sosinski 82 TE
|J. Sosinski
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
|N. Stevens-McKenzie
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 27 S
|D. Ford
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 90 DT
|J. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Mi. Lee 11 S
|Mi. Lee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hempstead Jr. 3 CB
|E. Hempstead Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DT
|S. Burt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ma. Lee 99 DL
|Ma. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 LB
|A. Kamara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCaleb 44 DE
|W. McCaleb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Jones 46 K
|L. Jones
|1/2
|32
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|5
|42.8
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|4
|25.8
|30
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
