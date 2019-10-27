Drive Chart
ND
MICH

No Text

No. 19 Michigan routs No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14 in rain

  • AP
  • Oct 27, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jim Harbaugh desperately needed a significant victory to change the conversation, at least temporarily, about the job he's doing at Michigan.

The Wolverines delivered.

Zach Charbonnet ran for two touchdowns in the first half and Shea Patterson threw for two scores in the second half, helping No. 19 Michigan rout No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14 in driving rain Saturday night.

The Wolverines (6-2) ended an eight-game losing streak against top-10 teams under Harbaugh, who needed a signature win in his fifth season that likely won't end with the Big Ten title he and college football's winningest program desperately covet.

''Some of the tests that the team has gone through, you can make a lot of growth from it,'' Harbaugh said.

With the lopsided loss, the Fighting Irish (5-2) knocked themselves out of the College Football Playoff picture on the rain-filled night that seemed to affect them much more than Michigan.

''Clearly a very disappointing night for Notre Dame,'' coach Brian Kelly acknowledged.

The Irish took advantage of a questionable call on pass interference to set up Ian Book's 7-yard TD pass to Cole Kmet to pull within 10 points late in the third quarter.

Michigan responded with Patterson's 8-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the ensuing drive, which got off to a good start with Hassan Haskins' 49-yard run. The former linebacker finished with career-high 149 yards on 20 carries.

Charbonnet had 74 yards rushing on 15 carries, giving Michigan a tandem of running backs to control the game behind an offensive line that created huge holes.

Patterson threw his second TD early in the fourth, connecting on a 16-yard pass to Nico Collins, to put Michigan ahead 31-7.

''We played our best game,'' Patterson said. ''When we do that, we're a really tough team to beat.''

On a windy and wet night, it was difficult to throw the ball and Michigan's defense made it tough for the Irish to run.

Book was 8 of 25 for 73 yards the senior's lowest total since last year's opener when he threw just three passes and TD that averted a shutout.

''We knew once we hit (Book) a couple times we knew that he was going to be jumpy in the pocket,'' Michigan safety Josh Metellus said. ''I know what this defense is capable of. We can shut anybody out. If everybody is locked in, doing their job, we can shut out anybody in the country.''

With the game out of reach, Kelly put in sophomore Phil Jurkovec and he threw a 14-yard TD pass to Javon McKinley late in the game to cut the deficit to 31 points.

Notre Dame's Tony Jones Jr. was held to 14 yards on eight carries, reminiscent of the game he had in a loss to No. 3 Georgia last month when he had just 21 yards rushing on nine carries. Jones ran for 100-plus yards in his previous three games before being shut down by the swarming Wolverines and being slowed by an undisclosed injury during the game.

The Irish had just 180 yards of offense.

''It wasn't necessarily that they threw anything at us that we weren't ready for, we just didn't hit our standard of offense,'' Kelly insisted.

Metellus seemed to disagree.

''The type of offense that they run, they try to stick to the same type of script, give the same guys the ball,'' he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: It has been a long time since the Irish beat a top-20 team on its home field. Since beating No. 8 Oklahoma on Oct. 27, 2012, they have lost 11 straight true road games against teams ranked among the top 20.

Michigan: A much-needed boost of confidence was earned, setting up the team to potentially close the regular season strong. The Wolverines host rivals Michigan State and Ohio State along with road games against Maryland and Indiana.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan will make a jump in the poll and Notre Dame will probably plummet.

RIVALRY RENEWED

On the same day the schools completed their two-game deal, they announced Michigan will host Notre Dame in 2033 and the Irish will play the Wolverines at home in 2034.

''It feels good that we can talk about this for 14 years,'' Michigan center Cesar Ruiz said.

MISSED TRIP

Notre Dame junior receiver Michael Young, amid reports he will transfer, didn't travel to Michigan and Kelly said there would be a discussion about his status with the team moving forward. Young had six receptions for 21 yards this season and started one game

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Virginia Tech.

Michigan: At Maryland.

---

More AP college football: https://twitter.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 58 yards from MICH 35. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 21 for 14 yards (42-B.Mason).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 21
(15:00 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 26 for 5 yards (7-K.Hudson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ND 26
(14:54 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
+18 YD
3 & 5 - ND 26
(14:30 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at ND 44 for 18 yards (1-A.Thomas).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 44
(14:26 - 1st) 6-T.Jones pushed ob at ND 43 for -1 yard (14-J.Metellus).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - ND 43
(14:03 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 45 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone2-C.Kemp).
No Gain
3 & 9 - ND 45
(13:33 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
Punt
4 & 9 - ND 45
(13:00 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 33 yards from ND 45 to the MICH 22 downed by 83-C.Claypool. Penalty on MICH 44-C.McGrone Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at ND 45. No Play.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40
(12:55 - 1st) to MICH 44 FUMBLES. 12-I.Book to MICH 44 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 14 - ND 44
(12:48 - 1st) Penalty on ND 84-C.Kmet False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 44. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 19 - ND 49
(12:10 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones to MICH 45 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
3 & 15 - ND 45
(12:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
Punt
4 & 15 - ND 45
(11:38 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 38 yards from MICH 45 Downed at the MICH 7.

MICH Wolverines
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 7
(11:20 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 10 for 3 yards (40-D.White42-J.Okwara).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 10
(11:03 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 13 for 3 yards (11-A.Gilman22-A.Bilal).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MICH 13
(10:27 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
Punt
4 & 4 - MICH 13
(9:51 - 1st) punts 20 yards from MICH 13 blocked by 52-B.Bauer. 45-J.Jones to MICH 33 FUMBLES. 30-D.Hill to MICH 33 for no gain. Team penalty on ND Holding declined.

MICH Wolverines
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 33
(9:46 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 33
(9:34 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 36 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
Penalty
3 & 7 - MICH 36
(8:55 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins. Penalty on ND 11-A.Gilman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 36. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49
(8:52 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 41 for 8 yards (21-J.Elliott22-A.Bilal).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 41
(8:50 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 39 for 2 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39
(8:14 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet pushed ob at ND 4 for 35 yards (21-J.Elliott).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - MICH 4
(7:44 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 2 for 2 yards (41-K.Hinish).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 2
(7:26 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson to ND 4 FUMBLES. 2-S.Patterson to ND 4 for no gain.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 4
(6:47 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 2 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - MICH 2
(6:08 - 1st) 2-J.Moody 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:28 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 20 for 20 yards (8-D.Gil).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20
(5:25 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 23 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - ND 23
(5:20 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 25 for 2 yards (31-V.Gray44-C.McGrone).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - ND 25
(4:49 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 30 for 5 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 30
(4:14 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 30 for no gain (7-K.Hudson20-B.Hawkins).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ND 30
(3:50 - 1st) 25-B.Lenzy to ND 31 for 1 yard (14-J.Metellus97-A.Hutchinson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - ND 31
(3:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
Punt
4 & 9 - ND 31
(2:32 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 28 yards from ND 31. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 41 for no gain.

MICH Wolverines
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41
(2:24 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 49 for 8 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 49
(2:15 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 50 for 1 yard (54-J.Shannon57-J.Ademilola).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 50
(1:40 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 47 for 3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47
(1:08 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 22 for 25 yards (11-A.Gilman6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22
(0:45 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 19 for 3 yards (41-K.Hinish).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 19
(0:18 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 12 for 7 yards (11-A.Gilman5-T.Pride).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 12
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson pushed ob at ND 7 for 5 yards (5-T.Pride).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 7
(14:24 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(13:51 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 27 for 2 yards (29-J.Glasgow44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ND 27
(13:51 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ND 27
(13:18 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
Punt
4 & 8 - ND 27
(13:14 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 49 yards from ND 27. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 40 for 16 yards (89-B.Wright).

MICH Wolverines
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40
(13:11 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to ND 40 for 20 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 40
(12:57 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to ND 40 for no gain (57-J.Ademilola).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 40
(12:35 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson scrambles pushed ob at ND 37 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - MICH 37
(11:55 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to ND 24 for 13 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 24
(11:23 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson pushed ob at ND 2 for 22 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - MICH 2
(11:05 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 1 for 1 yard (40-D.White).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 1
(10:30 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:52 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 54 yards from MICH 35. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 23 for 12 yards (91-T.Upshaw).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 23
(9:52 - 2nd) 34-J.Smith to ND 27 for 4 yards (14-J.Metellus44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ND 27
(9:46 - 2nd) 34-J.Smith to ND 27 for no gain (44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ND 27
(9:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 27 for no gain (4-M.Danna44-C.McGrone).
Punt
4 & 6 - ND 27
(8:49 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 61 yards from ND 27 to the MICH 12 downed by 83-C.Claypool.

MICH Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 12
(8:10 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 12 for no gain (91-A.Ogundeji).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 12
(7:58 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson pushed ob at MICH 19 for 7 yards (8-D.Vaughn).
Sack
3 & 3 - MICH 19
(7:24 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 6 for -13 yards FUMBLES (44-J.Jones). out of bounds at the MICH 6.
Punt
4 & 16 - MICH 6
(6:50 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 36 yards from MICH 6 out of bounds at the MICH 42.

ND Fighting Irish
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42
(6:30 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones to MICH 37 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - ND 37
(6:20 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to MICH 35 for 2 yards (7-K.Hudson2-C.Kemp).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - ND 35
(5:27 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to MICH 36 for -1 yard (97-A.Hutchinson4-M.Danna).
No Gain
4 & 4 - ND 36
(5:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.

MICH Wolverines
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 36
(4:37 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 36 for no gain (40-D.White).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 36
(4:33 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 40 for 4 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 40
(3:58 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 49 for 9 yards (31-J.Lamb14-K.Hamilton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49
(3:12 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 50 for 1 yard (40-D.White).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 50
(2:40 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 46 for 4 yards (22-A.Bilal53-K.Kareem).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 46
(2:04 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson to ND 43 for 3 yards (11-A.Gilman).
Punt
4 & 2 - MICH 43
(1:19 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 31 yards from ND 43 to ND 12 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 12
(1:13 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 17 for 5 yards (2-C.Kemp).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ND 17
(1:07 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ND 17
(0:45 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys. Penalty on ND 84-C.Kmet Pass interference declined.
Punt
4 & 5 - ND 17
(0:39 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 29 yards from ND 17 Downed at the ND 46.

MICH Wolverines
- Halftime (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46
(0:36 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell runs ob at ND 37 for 9 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 37
(0:22 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to ND 40 for -3 yards (11-A.Gilman53-K.Kareem).
Sack
3 & 4 - MICH 40
(0:15 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at ND 47 for -7 yards FUMBLES (31-J.Lamb). 2-S.Patterson to ND 47 for no gain.

MICH Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:09 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 27 for 2 yards (53-K.Kareem).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 27
(15:00 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 28 for 1 yard (53-K.Kareem).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MICH 28
(14:24 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
Punt
4 & 7 - MICH 28
(13:47 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 40 yards from MICH 28 to the ND 32 downed by 43-A.Russell.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - ND 32
(13:45 - 3rd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 30 for -2 yards (19-K.Paye).
No Gain
2 & 12 - ND 30
(13:35 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
No Gain
3 & 12 - ND 30
(13:02 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
Punt
4 & 12 - ND 30
(12:58 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 58 yards from ND 30 Downed at the MICH 12.

MICH Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 12
(12:53 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 15 for 3 yards (44-J.Jones).
-7 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 15
(12:38 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 8 for -7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 14 - MICH 8
(12:08 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
Punt
4 & 14 - MICH 8
(11:24 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 51 yards from MICH 8 to the ND 41 downed by 30-D.Hill.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 41
(11:19 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ND 41
(11:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 43 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
3 & 8 - ND 43
(11:02 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
Punt
4 & 8 - ND 43
(10:26 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 48 yards from ND 43. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 16 for 7 yards (54-J.Shannon2-J.Genmark Heath).

MICH Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 16
(10:18 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 16 for no gain (41-K.Hinish40-D.White).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 16
(10:06 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 23 for 7 yards (40-D.White6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 23
(9:32 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 24 for 1 yard (22-A.Bilal5-T.Pride).
Punt
4 & 2 - MICH 24
(8:58 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 33 yards from MICH 24 to ND 43 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 43
(8:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 43 for no gain (29-J.Glasgow).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 43
(8:17 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
Penalty
3 & 10 - ND 43
(7:52 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-B.Hawkins at MICH 28. 20-B.Hawkins to MICH 28 for no gain (84-C.Kmet). Penalty on MICH 7-K.Hudson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ND 43. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42
(7:46 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to MICH 41 for 1 yard (29-J.Glasgow4-M.Danna).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - ND 41
(7:35 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to MICH 32 for 9 yards (14-J.Metellus).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32
(6:54 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to MICH 8 for 24 yards (1-A.Thomas).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - ND 8
(6:32 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to MICH 7 for 1 yard (2-C.Kemp50-M.Dwumfour).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - ND 7
(6:10 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:32 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines
- TD (9 plays, 88 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:27 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 63 yards from ND 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 25 for 23 yards (52-B.Bauer).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(5:27 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MICH 38 for 13 yards (8-D.Vaughn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(5:21 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
+49 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 25
(5:19 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to ND 26 for 49 yards (22-A.Bilal5-T.Pride).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 26
(5:15 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins. Penalty on ND 5-T.Pride Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ND 26. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 11
(4:52 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson to ND 14 for -3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - MICH 14
(4:50 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to ND 12 for 2 yards (22-A.Bilal).
Penalty
3 & 11 - MICH 12
(4:18 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones. Penalty on ND 20-S.Crawford Pass interference 10 yards enforced at ND 12. No Play.
-6 YD
1 & 2 - MICH 2
(3:34 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson to ND 8 for -6 yards (2-J.Genmark Heath).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 8
(3:28 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:37 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25
(2:37 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 25
(2:37 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
Penalty
3 & 10 - ND 25
(2:30 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 72-R.Hainsey False start 5 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 15 - ND 20
(2:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 24 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone20-B.Hawkins).
Penalty
4 & 11 - ND 24
(2:25 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 11-A.Gilman False start 5 yards enforced at ND 24. No Play.
Punt
4 & 16 - ND 19
(1:44 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 40 yards from ND 19 to the MICH 41 downed by 21-J.Elliott.

MICH Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41
(1:34 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 42 for 1 yard (40-D.White41-K.Hinish).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 42
(1:22 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 43 for 1 yard (40-D.White22-A.Bilal).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MICH 43
(0:38 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
Punt
4 & 8 - MICH 43
(15:00 - 4th) 17-W.Hart punts 57 yards from MICH 43 to ND End Zone. touchback.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20
(14:55 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to ND 19 for -1 yard (19-K.Paye).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - ND 19
(14:47 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 34-J.Smith. 34-J.Smith to ND 25 for 6 yards (1-A.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 5 - ND 25
(14:14 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
Punt
4 & 5 - ND 25
(13:36 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 39 yards from ND 25 to the MICH 36 downed by 54-J.Shannon.

MICH Wolverines
- TD (4 plays, 64 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36
(13:30 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 40 for 4 yards (44-J.Jones).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 40
(13:18 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 50 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton91-A.Ogundeji).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 50
(12:43 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil pushed ob at ND 16 for 34 yards (21-J.Elliott).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 16
(12:11 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:35 - 4th) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:29 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
-12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(11:29 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec scrambles to ND 13 for -12 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 22 - ND 13
(11:29 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to ND 14 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone6-J.Uche).
Penalty
3 & 21 - ND 14
(10:58 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec scrambles to ND 23 for 9 yards (29-J.Glasgow). Penalty on ND 72-R.Hainsey Holding 7 yards enforced at ND 14. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 28 - ND 7
(10:23 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to ND 15 for 8 yards (18-L.Vilain).
Punt
4 & 20 - ND 15
(10:06 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 33 yards from ND 15. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to ND 47 for 1 yard.

MICH Wolverines
- TD (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47
(9:25 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to ND 27 for 20 yards.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27
(9:13 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:54 - 4th) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish
- Fumble (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:46 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(8:46 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to ND 30 for 5 yards (7-K.Hudson).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - ND 30
(8:46 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to ND 37 for 7 yards (44-C.McGrone).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37
(8:17 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec scrambles to ND 46 for 9 yards (44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ND 46
(7:52 - 4th) 4-A.Davis to ND 46 for no gain (18-L.Vilain).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ND 46
(7:22 - 4th) 4-A.Davis to ND 49 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 49
(6:54 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys.
Sack
2 & 10 - ND 49
(6:33 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec sacked at ND 45 for -4 yards FUMBLES (18-L.Vilain). 30-D.Hill to ND 45 for no gain.

MICH Wolverines
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45
(6:29 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to ND 38 for 7 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 38
(6:18 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey complete to 15-G.Jackson. 15-G.Jackson to ND 30 for 8 yards (12-D.Brown).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(5:45 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to ND 26 for 4 yards (44-J.Jones12-D.Brown).
+26 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 26
(5:13 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:28 - 4th) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:23 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(4:23 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to MICH 47 for 28 yards (22-G.Green).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47
(4:23 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to MICH 29 for 18 yards (17-S.Faustin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 29
(4:01 - 4th) Penalty on MICH 91-T.Upshaw Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MICH 29. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ND 14
(3:58 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:49 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines
- End of Game (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:45 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to MICH 25 fair catch by 15-G.Jackson.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(3:45 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to MICH 34 for 9 yards (3-H.Griffith).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 34
(3:45 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to MICH 47 for 13 yards (28-T.Bracy).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47
(2:58 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to ND 47 for 6 yards (3-H.Griffith57-J.Ademilola).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 47
(2:18 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to ND 44 for 3 yards (52-B.Bauer).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 44
(1:34 - 4th) 40-B.VanSumeren to ND 42 for 2 yards (52-B.Bauer33-S.Simon).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 42
(0:48 - 4th) Penalty on MICH 72-S.Spanellis False start 5 yards enforced at ND 42. No Play.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:45
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
45
Touchdown 3:49
15-P.Jurkovec complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
00:25
pos
13
45
Point After TD 4:23
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
45
Touchdown 4:28
10-D.McCaffrey complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
44
Point After TD 8:46
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 8:54
13-T.Wilson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
37
Point After TD 11:29
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 11:35
2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:37
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 2:43
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
23
Point After TD 5:27
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 5:32
12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:52
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 9:55
24-Z.Charbonnet runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
16
Point After TD 13:51
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 13:54
24-Z.Charbonnet runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:28
2-J.Moody 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 23
Rushing 3 14
Passing 6 6
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 3-15 4-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 173 417
Total Plays 60 71
Avg Gain 2.9 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 47 303
Rush Attempts 31 57
Avg Rush Yards 1.5 5.3
Net Yards Passing 126 114
Comp. - Att. 11-29 8-14
Yards Per Pass 4.3 8.1
Penalties - Yards 7-62 4-50
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 3-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 10-42.3 6-41.3
Return Yards 46 47
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-24
Kickoffs - Returns 3-46 1-23
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Notre Dame 5-2 007714
19 Michigan 6-2 31472145
MICH 1, O/U 46.5
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, Michigan
 126 PASS YDS 114
47 RUSH YDS 303
173 TOTAL YDS 417
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
32% 73 1 0 69.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
32% 73 1 0 69.7
I. Book 8/25 73 1 0
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 60 1 0 283.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 60 1 0 283.5
P. Jurkovec 3/4 60 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
J. Smith 5 15 0 7
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
T. Jones Jr 8 14 0 5
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
I. Book 6 13 0 9
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
J. Armstrong 3 3 0 2
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
A. Davis 2 3 0 3
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
P. Jurkovec 5 2 0 9
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Lenzy 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 1
J. McKinley 2 42 1 28
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
C. Claypool 2 42 0 24
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
C. Kmet 2 25 1 18
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Jones Jr 2 9 0 5
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Smith 1 6 0 6
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Tremble 1 5 0 5
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Armstrong 1 4 0 4
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Finke 0 0 0 0
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Lenzy 0 0 0 0
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Keys III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
D. White 10-1 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
A. Bilal 6-3 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Gilman 5-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Ja. Jones 4-0 1.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Hinish 3-1 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Elliott 3-0 0.0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 3-2 0.0 0
B. Bauer 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bauer 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lamb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Lamb 2-0 1.0 0
H. Griffith 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Griffith 2-0 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Kareem 2-2 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 2-1 0.0 0
Jo. Jones 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Jo. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Pride Jr 1-3 0.0 0
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Genmark Heath 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
J. Shannon 54 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Shannon 1-0 0.0 0
D. Vaughn 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Vaughn 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 1-2 0.0 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lacey 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lacey 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bracy 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bracy 1-0 0.0 0
S. Simon 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Simon 0-1 0.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Okwara 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Doerer 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 42.3 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 42.3 4
J. Bramblett 10 42.3 4 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 20 0
J. Armstrong 3 15.3 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Jo. Jones 45 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Jo. Jones 1 0.0 0 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 100 2 0 175.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 100 2 0 175.0
S. Patterson 6/12 100 2 0
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 34 1 0 407.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 34 1 0 407.8
D. McCaffrey 2/2 34 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 149 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 149 0
H. Haskins 20 149 0 49
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 74 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 74 2
Z. Charbonnet 15 74 2 35
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 45 1
T. Wilson 6 45 1 27
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
C. Turner 4 31 0 13
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 2 0
S. Patterson 11 2 0 22
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. VanSumeren 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 1
M. Sainristil 3 73 1 34
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
D. Peoples-Jones 2 28 1 20
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 1
N. Collins 1 16 1 16
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Bell 1 9 0 9
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Jackson 1 8 0 8
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. McKeon 0 0 0 0
J. West 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. West 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. McGrone 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
C. McGrone 9-4 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Hudson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 4-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Metellus 4-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
L. Vilain 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
L. Vilain 3-0 1.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Paye 2-0 1.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Kemp 2-2 0.0 0
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 2-1 0.0 0
V. Gray 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Gray 1-0 0.0 0
Ge. Green 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ge. Green 1-0 0.0 0
M. Danna 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Danna 1-2 0.0 0
S. Faustin 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Faustin 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 0-2 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Uche 0-1 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
J. Moody 1/1 21 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 1
W. Hart 6 41.3 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
G. Jackson 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 6.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 6.0 16 0
D. Peoples-Jones 4 6.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 21 2:00 6 24 Punt
12:55 MICH 40 1:17 4 -5 Punt
5:28 ND 20 2:56 6 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 ND 25 0:37 3 2 Punt
9:52 ND 23 1:03 3 4 Punt
6:30 MICH 42 1:13 4 6 Downs
1:13 ND 12 0:34 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 ND 32 0:47 3 -2 Punt
11:19 ND 41 0:53 3 2 Punt
8:25 ND 43 2:53 8 57 TD
2:37 ND 25 0:53 5 -6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 ND 20 1:19 3 5 Punt
11:29 ND 25 1:23 4 -10 Punt
8:46 ND 25 2:13 7 30 Fumble
4:23 ND 25 0:34 4 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 MICH 7 1:29 3 6 Fumble
9:46 MICH 33 3:38 9 65 FG
2:24 MICH 41 2:06 8 59 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 MICH 40 3:16 7 60 TD
8:10 MICH 12 1:20 3 -6 Punt
4:37 MICH 36 3:18 6 21 Punt
0:36 ND 46 0:21 3 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 MICH 25 0:00 3 3 Punt
12:53 MICH 12 1:29 3 -4 Punt
10:18 MICH 16 1:20 3 8 Punt
5:27 MICH 25 2:44 9 88 TD
1:34 MICH 41 0:56 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 MICH 36 1:55 4 64 TD
9:25 ND 47 0:31 2 47 TD
6:29 ND 45 2:01 4 45 TD
3:45 MICH 25 2:57 6 28 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View