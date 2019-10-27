|
No. 19 Michigan routs No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14 in rain
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jim Harbaugh desperately needed a significant victory to change the conversation, at least temporarily, about the job he's doing at Michigan.
The Wolverines delivered.
Zach Charbonnet ran for two touchdowns in the first half and Shea Patterson threw for two scores in the second half, helping No. 19 Michigan rout No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14 in driving rain Saturday night.
The Wolverines (6-2) ended an eight-game losing streak against top-10 teams under Harbaugh, who needed a signature win in his fifth season that likely won't end with the Big Ten title he and college football's winningest program desperately covet.
''Some of the tests that the team has gone through, you can make a lot of growth from it,'' Harbaugh said.
With the lopsided loss, the Fighting Irish (5-2) knocked themselves out of the College Football Playoff picture on the rain-filled night that seemed to affect them much more than Michigan.
''Clearly a very disappointing night for Notre Dame,'' coach Brian Kelly acknowledged.
The Irish took advantage of a questionable call on pass interference to set up Ian Book's 7-yard TD pass to Cole Kmet to pull within 10 points late in the third quarter.
Michigan responded with Patterson's 8-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the ensuing drive, which got off to a good start with Hassan Haskins' 49-yard run. The former linebacker finished with career-high 149 yards on 20 carries.
Charbonnet had 74 yards rushing on 15 carries, giving Michigan a tandem of running backs to control the game behind an offensive line that created huge holes.
Patterson threw his second TD early in the fourth, connecting on a 16-yard pass to Nico Collins, to put Michigan ahead 31-7.
''We played our best game,'' Patterson said. ''When we do that, we're a really tough team to beat.''
On a windy and wet night, it was difficult to throw the ball and Michigan's defense made it tough for the Irish to run.
Book was 8 of 25 for 73 yards the senior's lowest total since last year's opener when he threw just three passes and TD that averted a shutout.
''We knew once we hit (Book) a couple times we knew that he was going to be jumpy in the pocket,'' Michigan safety Josh Metellus said. ''I know what this defense is capable of. We can shut anybody out. If everybody is locked in, doing their job, we can shut out anybody in the country.''
With the game out of reach, Kelly put in sophomore Phil Jurkovec and he threw a 14-yard TD pass to Javon McKinley late in the game to cut the deficit to 31 points.
Notre Dame's Tony Jones Jr. was held to 14 yards on eight carries, reminiscent of the game he had in a loss to No. 3 Georgia last month when he had just 21 yards rushing on nine carries. Jones ran for 100-plus yards in his previous three games before being shut down by the swarming Wolverines and being slowed by an undisclosed injury during the game.
The Irish had just 180 yards of offense.
''It wasn't necessarily that they threw anything at us that we weren't ready for, we just didn't hit our standard of offense,'' Kelly insisted.
Metellus seemed to disagree.
''The type of offense that they run, they try to stick to the same type of script, give the same guys the ball,'' he said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: It has been a long time since the Irish beat a top-20 team on its home field. Since beating No. 8 Oklahoma on Oct. 27, 2012, they have lost 11 straight true road games against teams ranked among the top 20.
Michigan: A much-needed boost of confidence was earned, setting up the team to potentially close the regular season strong. The Wolverines host rivals Michigan State and Ohio State along with road games against Maryland and Indiana.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan will make a jump in the poll and Notre Dame will probably plummet.
RIVALRY RENEWED
On the same day the schools completed their two-game deal, they announced Michigan will host Notre Dame in 2033 and the Irish will play the Wolverines at home in 2034.
''It feels good that we can talk about this for 14 years,'' Michigan center Cesar Ruiz said.
MISSED TRIP
Notre Dame junior receiver Michael Young, amid reports he will transfer, didn't travel to Michigan and Kelly said there would be a discussion about his status with the team moving forward. Young had six receptions for 21 yards this season and started one game
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Hosts Virginia Tech.
Michigan: At Maryland.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 58 yards from MICH 35. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 21 for 14 yards (42-B.Mason).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(15:00 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 26 for 5 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ND 26(14:54 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 26(14:30 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at ND 44 for 18 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(14:26 - 1st) 6-T.Jones pushed ob at ND 43 for -1 yard (14-J.Metellus).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 43(14:03 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 45 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone2-C.Kemp).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 45(13:33 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ND 45(13:00 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 33 yards from ND 45 to the MICH 22 downed by 83-C.Claypool. Penalty on MICH 44-C.McGrone Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at ND 45. No Play.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(12:55 - 1st) to MICH 44 FUMBLES. 12-I.Book to MICH 44 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - ND 44(12:48 - 1st) Penalty on ND 84-C.Kmet False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 44. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - ND 49(12:10 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones to MICH 45 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ND 45(12:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ND 45(11:38 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 38 yards from MICH 45 Downed at the MICH 7.
MICH
Wolverines
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 7(11:20 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 10 for 3 yards (40-D.White42-J.Okwara).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 10(11:03 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 13 for 3 yards (11-A.Gilman22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICH 13(10:27 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 84-S.McKeon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICH 13(9:51 - 1st) punts 20 yards from MICH 13 blocked by 52-B.Bauer. 45-J.Jones to MICH 33 FUMBLES. 30-D.Hill to MICH 33 for no gain. Team penalty on ND Holding declined.
MICH
Wolverines
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(9:46 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 33(9:34 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 36 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MICH 36(8:55 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins. Penalty on ND 11-A.Gilman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 36. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(8:52 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 41 for 8 yards (21-J.Elliott22-A.Bilal).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 41(8:50 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 39 for 2 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 39(8:14 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet pushed ob at ND 4 for 35 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MICH 4(7:44 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 2 for 2 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 2(7:26 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson to ND 4 FUMBLES. 2-S.Patterson to ND 4 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 4(6:47 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 2 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MICH 2(6:08 - 1st) 2-J.Moody 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:28 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 20 for 20 yards (8-D.Gil).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(5:25 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 23 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 23(5:20 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 25 for 2 yards (31-V.Gray44-C.McGrone).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 25(4:49 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ND 30 for 5 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(4:14 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 30 for no gain (7-K.Hudson20-B.Hawkins).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 30(3:50 - 1st) 25-B.Lenzy to ND 31 for 1 yard (14-J.Metellus97-A.Hutchinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 31(3:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ND 31(2:32 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 28 yards from ND 31. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 41 for no gain.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 41(2:24 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 49 for 8 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 49(2:15 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 50 for 1 yard (54-J.Shannon57-J.Ademilola).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 50(1:40 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 47 for 3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(1:08 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 22 for 25 yards (11-A.Gilman6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(0:45 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 19 for 3 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 19(0:18 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ND 12 for 7 yards (11-A.Gilman5-T.Pride).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 12(15:00 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson pushed ob at ND 7 for 5 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICH 7(14:24 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(13:51 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 27 for 2 yards (29-J.Glasgow44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ND 27(13:51 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ND 27(13:18 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ND 27(13:14 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 49 yards from ND 27. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 40 for 16 yards (89-B.Wright).
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(13:11 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to ND 40 for 20 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(12:57 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to ND 40 for no gain (57-J.Ademilola).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 40(12:35 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson scrambles pushed ob at ND 37 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - MICH 37(11:55 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to ND 24 for 13 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 24(11:23 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson pushed ob at ND 2 for 22 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MICH 2(11:05 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 1 for 1 yard (40-D.White).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 1(10:30 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:52 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 54 yards from MICH 35. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 23 for 12 yards (91-T.Upshaw).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(9:52 - 2nd) 34-J.Smith to ND 27 for 4 yards (14-J.Metellus44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ND 27(9:46 - 2nd) 34-J.Smith to ND 27 for no gain (44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 27(9:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 27 for no gain (4-M.Danna44-C.McGrone).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 27(8:49 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 61 yards from ND 27 to the MICH 12 downed by 83-C.Claypool.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 12(8:10 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 12 for no gain (91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 12(7:58 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson pushed ob at MICH 19 for 7 yards (8-D.Vaughn).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - MICH 19(7:24 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at MICH 6 for -13 yards FUMBLES (44-J.Jones). out of bounds at the MICH 6.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MICH 6(6:50 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 36 yards from MICH 6 out of bounds at the MICH 42.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(6:30 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones to MICH 37 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 37(6:20 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to MICH 35 for 2 yards (7-K.Hudson2-C.Kemp).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 35(5:27 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to MICH 36 for -1 yard (97-A.Hutchinson4-M.Danna).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - ND 36(5:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(4:37 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 36 for no gain (40-D.White).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 36(4:33 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 40 for 4 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICH 40(3:58 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 49 for 9 yards (31-J.Lamb14-K.Hamilton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(3:12 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 50 for 1 yard (40-D.White).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 50(2:40 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ND 46 for 4 yards (22-A.Bilal53-K.Kareem).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 46(2:04 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson to ND 43 for 3 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICH 43(1:19 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 31 yards from ND 43 to ND 12 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 12(1:13 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 17 for 5 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ND 17(1:07 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 17(0:45 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys. Penalty on ND 84-C.Kmet Pass interference declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 17(0:39 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 29 yards from ND 17 Downed at the ND 46.
MICH
Wolverines
- Halftime (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(0:36 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell runs ob at ND 37 for 9 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 37(0:22 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to ND 40 for -3 yards (11-A.Gilman53-K.Kareem).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - MICH 40(0:15 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson sacked at ND 47 for -7 yards FUMBLES (31-J.Lamb). 2-S.Patterson to ND 47 for no gain.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 27 for 2 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 27(15:00 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 28 for 1 yard (53-K.Kareem).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MICH 28(14:24 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MICH 28(13:47 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 40 yards from MICH 28 to the ND 32 downed by 43-A.Russell.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(13:45 - 3rd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 30 for -2 yards (19-K.Paye).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ND 30(13:35 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ND 30(13:02 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ND 30(12:58 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 58 yards from ND 30 Downed at the MICH 12.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 12(12:53 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 15 for 3 yards (44-J.Jones).
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 15(12:38 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 8 for -7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MICH 8(12:08 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MICH 8(11:24 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 51 yards from MICH 8 to the ND 41 downed by 30-D.Hill.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(11:19 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 41(11:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 43 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ND 43(11:02 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ND 43(10:26 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 48 yards from ND 43. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 16 for 7 yards (54-J.Shannon2-J.Genmark Heath).
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 16(10:18 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 16 for no gain (41-K.Hinish40-D.White).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 16(10:06 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 23 for 7 yards (40-D.White6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 23(9:32 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 24 for 1 yard (22-A.Bilal5-T.Pride).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICH 24(8:58 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 33 yards from MICH 24 to ND 43 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(8:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 43 for no gain (29-J.Glasgow).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 43(8:17 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ND 43(7:52 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-B.Hawkins at MICH 28. 20-B.Hawkins to MICH 28 for no gain (84-C.Kmet). Penalty on MICH 7-K.Hudson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ND 43. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(7:46 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to MICH 41 for 1 yard (29-J.Glasgow4-M.Danna).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 41(7:35 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to MICH 32 for 9 yards (14-J.Metellus).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(6:54 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to MICH 8 for 24 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - ND 8(6:32 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to MICH 7 for 1 yard (2-C.Kemp50-M.Dwumfour).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 7(6:10 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:32 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (9 plays, 88 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 63 yards from ND 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 25 for 23 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(5:27 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins to MICH 38 for 13 yards (8-D.Vaughn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(5:21 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
+49 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(5:19 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to ND 26 for 49 yards (22-A.Bilal5-T.Pride).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(5:15 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins. Penalty on ND 5-T.Pride Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ND 26. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 11(4:52 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson to ND 14 for -3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICH 14(4:50 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to ND 12 for 2 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - MICH 12(4:18 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones. Penalty on ND 20-S.Crawford Pass interference 10 yards enforced at ND 12. No Play.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 2 - MICH 2(3:34 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson to ND 8 for -6 yards (2-J.Genmark Heath).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 8(3:28 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:37 - 3rd) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(2:37 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 25(2:37 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ND 25(2:30 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 72-R.Hainsey False start 5 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - ND 20(2:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 24 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone20-B.Hawkins).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 11 - ND 24(2:25 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 11-A.Gilman False start 5 yards enforced at ND 24. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - ND 19(1:44 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 40 yards from ND 19 to the MICH 41 downed by 21-J.Elliott.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 41(1:34 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 42 for 1 yard (40-D.White41-K.Hinish).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 42(1:22 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 43 for 1 yard (40-D.White22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICH 43(0:38 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Collins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICH 43(15:00 - 4th) 17-W.Hart punts 57 yards from MICH 43 to ND End Zone. touchback.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(14:55 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to ND 19 for -1 yard (19-K.Paye).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 19(14:47 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 34-J.Smith. 34-J.Smith to ND 25 for 6 yards (1-A.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 25(14:14 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 25(13:36 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 39 yards from ND 25 to the MICH 36 downed by 54-J.Shannon.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (4 plays, 64 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(13:30 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 40 for 4 yards (44-J.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 40(13:18 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 50 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(12:43 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil pushed ob at ND 16 for 34 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 16(12:11 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:35 - 4th) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:29 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
|
-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(11:29 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec scrambles to ND 13 for -12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 22 - ND 13(11:29 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to ND 14 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone6-J.Uche).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 21 - ND 14(10:58 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec scrambles to ND 23 for 9 yards (29-J.Glasgow). Penalty on ND 72-R.Hainsey Holding 7 yards enforced at ND 14. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 28 - ND 7(10:23 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to ND 15 for 8 yards (18-L.Vilain).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - ND 15(10:06 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 33 yards from ND 15. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to ND 47 for 1 yard.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(9:25 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to ND 27 for 20 yards.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 27(9:13 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:54 - 4th) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Fumble (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:46 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(8:46 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to ND 30 for 5 yards (7-K.Hudson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 30(8:46 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to ND 37 for 7 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(8:17 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec scrambles to ND 46 for 9 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ND 46(7:52 - 4th) 4-A.Davis to ND 46 for no gain (18-L.Vilain).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 46(7:22 - 4th) 4-A.Davis to ND 49 for 3 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(6:54 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ND 49(6:33 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec sacked at ND 45 for -4 yards FUMBLES (18-L.Vilain). 30-D.Hill to ND 45 for no gain.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 45(6:29 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to ND 38 for 7 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICH 38(6:18 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey complete to 15-G.Jackson. 15-G.Jackson to ND 30 for 8 yards (12-D.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(5:45 - 4th) 13-T.Wilson to ND 26 for 4 yards (44-J.Jones12-D.Brown).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 26(5:13 - 4th) 10-D.McCaffrey complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:28 - 4th) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:23 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:23 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to MICH 47 for 28 yards (22-G.Green).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(4:23 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to MICH 29 for 18 yards (17-S.Faustin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(4:01 - 4th) Penalty on MICH 91-T.Upshaw Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MICH 29. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 14(3:58 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:49 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
MICH
Wolverines
- End of Game (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:45 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to MICH 25 fair catch by 15-G.Jackson.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(3:45 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to MICH 34 for 9 yards (3-H.Griffith).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 34(3:45 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to MICH 47 for 13 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(2:58 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to ND 47 for 6 yards (3-H.Griffith57-J.Ademilola).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICH 47(2:18 - 4th) 3-C.Turner to ND 44 for 3 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 44(1:34 - 4th) 40-B.VanSumeren to ND 42 for 2 yards (52-B.Bauer33-S.Simon).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 42(0:48 - 4th) Penalty on MICH 72-S.Spanellis False start 5 yards enforced at ND 42. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|23
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|173
|417
|Total Plays
|60
|71
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|303
|Rush Attempts
|31
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|126
|114
|Comp. - Att.
|11-29
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-42.3
|6-41.3
|Return Yards
|46
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-46
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|126
|PASS YDS
|114
|47
|RUSH YDS
|303
|173
|TOTAL YDS
|417
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|8/25
|73
|1
|0
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|3/4
|60
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|5
|15
|0
|7
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|8
|14
|0
|5
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|6
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
A. Davis 4 RB
|A. Davis
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|5
|2
|0
|9
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|2
|42
|1
|28
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|2
|42
|0
|24
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|2
|25
|1
|18
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamb 31 LB
|J. Lamb
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 CB
|H. Griffith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 45 LB
|Jo. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
|J. Genmark Heath
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 12 S
|D. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shannon 54 LS
|J. Shannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|10
|42.3
|4
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|3
|15.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Jo. Jones 45 LB
|Jo. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|6/12
|100
|2
|0
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|2/2
|34
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|20
|149
|0
|49
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|15
|74
|2
|35
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|6
|45
|1
|27
|
C. Turner 3 RB
|C. Turner
|4
|31
|0
|13
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|11
|2
|0
|22
|
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
|B. VanSumeren
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|3
|73
|1
|34
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|28
|1
|20
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. West 15 WR
|J. West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Vilain 18 DL
|L. Vilain
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 31 DB
|V. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ge. Green 22 DB
|Ge. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 4 DL
|M. Danna
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faustin 17 DB
|S. Faustin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 2 K
|J. Moody
|1/1
|21
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|6
|41.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|4
|6.0
|16
|0