Drive Chart
OHIO
BALLST

No Text

Rourke has 2 TD runs, leads Ohio over Ball State 34-21

  • AP
  • Oct 26, 2019

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Nathan Rourke accounted for 258 yards of offense and ran for two touchdowns to lead Ohio to a 34-21 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

Ohio (4-4, 3-1) has won two of its last three games while Ball State (4-4, 3-1) lost its first Mid-American Conference game.

Rourke was 8-of-16-passing for 131 yards and had 127 yards rushing. O'Shaan Allison added 104 yards on the ground, and De'Montre Tuggle had a pair touchdown runs for Ohio.

Drew Plitt threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Ball State. Walter Fletcher ran for 156 yards on 14 carries that included a 73-yard touchdown run.

Rourke and Plitt traded 1-yard scoring runs in the first quarter. Louie Zervos kicked field goals from 20 and 23 yards to give the Bobcats a 13-7 halftime lead.

Tuggle scored on an 11-yard run and Fletcher answered with his 73-yarder on the next play from scrimmage. Tuggle's 1-yard TD run stretched Ohio's lead to 27-14 with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter.

Rourke capped a 9-play, 64-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run with about four minutes to play that made it 34-14.

BALLST Cardinals
- Fumble (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 49 yards from OHI 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 37 for 21 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(15:00 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 36 FUMBLES (38-K.Thompson). 22-M.Brooks to BALL 36 for no gain.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (11 plays, 31 yards, 5:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 36
(14:53 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 36
(14:47 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 36 for no gain.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 36
(14:41 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to BALL 28 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
4 & 2 - OHIO 28
(14:00 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 25 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(13:30 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 21 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 21
(12:43 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 16 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIO 16
(12:15 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 16 for no gain.
+12 YD
4 & 1 - OHIO 16
(11:25 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 4 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - OHIO 4
(10:42 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 1 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 1
(10:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 2
(9:14 - 1st) Team penalty on OHI False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(9:10 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:10 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 58 yards from OHI 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 19 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(9:10 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 22 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 22
(9:04 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 25 for 3 yards.
Sack
3 & 4 - BALLST 25
(8:34 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 24 for -1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 24
(7:56 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 33 yards from BALL 24 out of bounds at the OHI 43.

OHIO Bobcats
- Interception (5 plays, -5 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43
(7:18 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 45 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 45
(7:10 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 44 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 44
(6:27 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 44 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 44
(6:00 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 39 for 5 yards.
Int
3 & 5 - OHIO 39
(5:15 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Phillips at BALL 38. 21-A.Phillips to BALL 38 for no gain.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 62 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(4:35 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to OHI 38 for 24 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(4:30 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 38
(4:00 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to OHI 23 for 15 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23
(3:56 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to OHI 3 for 20 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - BALLST 3
(3:36 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to OHI 1 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 1
(3:29 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:05 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:01 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 62 yards from BALL 35 out of bounds at the OHI 3.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(3:01 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 43 for 8 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 43
(3:01 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke runs ob at BALL 46 for 11 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(2:28 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 39 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - OHIO 39
(1:48 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 39 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIO 39
(1:04 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 39 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 3 - OHIO 39
(0:23 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas punts 24 yards from BALL 39 out of bounds at the BALL 15.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 15
(15:00 - 2nd) to BALL 13 FUMBLES. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 13 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BALLST 13
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 13 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 12 - BALLST 13
(14:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
Punt
4 & 12 - BALLST 13
(13:40 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 9 yards from BALL 13 out of bounds at the BALL 22.

OHIO Bobcats
- FG (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 22
(13:35 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Tuggle.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 22
(13:26 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 14 for 8 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 14
(13:20 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 4 for 10 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 4 - OHIO 4
(12:35 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 7 for -3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIO 7
(11:50 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 44-A.Luehrman.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 7
(11:08 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 2 for 5 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - OHIO 2
(11:03 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:22 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 57 yards from OHI 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 30 for 22 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(10:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 34
(10:13 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 35 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 35
(9:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 35
(9:11 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 37 yards from BALL 35 to OHI 28 fair catch by 19-D.Knock.

OHIO Bobcats
- FG (7 plays, 67 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 28
(9:08 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BALL 47 for 25 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 47
(9:01 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 47
(8:22 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 43 for 4 yards.
+29 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 43
(8:16 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox pushed ob at BALL 14 for 29 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14
(7:32 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 7 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 7
(6:52 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 6 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 6
(6:14 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 5 for 1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - OHIO 5
(5:29 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:02 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos kicks 63 yards from OHI 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 20 for 18 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(5:00 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 30 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(4:54 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 34 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 34
(4:21 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 36 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 36
(4:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 36
(4:01 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 42 yards from BALL 36. 19-D.Knock to OHI 22 for no gain.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 22
(3:28 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 50 for 28 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 50
(3:22 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 50
(2:54 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 46 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - OHIO 46
(2:39 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 44-A.Luehrman.
Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 46
(2:10 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 46 yards from BALL 46 to BALL End Zone. touchback.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(2:05 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 20 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 20
(1:58 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 25 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 25
(1:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 25
(1:15 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 50 yards from BALL 25 out of bounds at the OHI 25.

OHIO Bobcats
- Halftime (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(1:11 - 2nd) Team penalty on OHI Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at OHI 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 20
(1:03 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 24 for 4 yards.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to OHI 49 for 24 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(15:00 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 48 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 48
(14:20 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 47 for 1 yard.
+17 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 47
(13:47 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BALL 30 for 17 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30
(13:02 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 21 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 21
(12:26 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 18 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18
(11:37 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 14 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 14
(11:16 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 11 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 11
(10:37 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:51 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:51 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 59 yards from OHI 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 27 for 21 yards.
+73 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(9:47 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:40 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:29 - 3rd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 64 yards from BALL 35 out of bounds at the OHI 1.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(9:29 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 49 for 14 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(9:29 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 49 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 49
(8:51 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BALL 42 for 7 yards.
+21 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 42
(8:08 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 21 for 21 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 21
(7:18 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 18 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 18
(6:43 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 15 for 3 yards.
+14 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 15
(5:57 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 1 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - OHIO 1
(5:13 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:36 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Missed FG (13 plays, 72 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:33 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 21 for 21 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21
(4:33 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 26 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 26
(4:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 27 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 27
(3:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles runs ob at BALL 34 for 7 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(3:24 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 47 for 13 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(2:55 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to OHI 49 for 4 yards.
Sack
2 & 6 - BALLST 49
(2:29 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 46 for -5 yards (16-M.Coleman38-K.Thompson).
+13 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 46
(1:59 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to OHI 41 for 13 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(1:14 - 3rd) Team penalty on BALL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at OHI 41. No Play.
+36 YD
1 & 15 - BALLST 46
(0:54 - 3rd) 4-M.Dunner to OHI 10 for 36 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 10
(0:38 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BALL 88-N.Givan Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 10. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - BALLST 20
(0:08 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to OHI 20 for no gain.
+13 YD
2 & 20 - BALLST 20
(0:03 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to OHI 7 for 13 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 7
(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
No Good
4 & 7 - BALLST 7
(14:24 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 35 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(14:13 - 4th) 28-O.Allison to OHI 49 for 29 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(14:09 - 4th) 28-O.Allison to OHI 48 FUMBLES (9-C.Albright). 28-O.Allison to OHI 48 for no gain.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 48
(13:38 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 45 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - OHIO 45
(13:00 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Minter.
Punt
4 & 4 - OHIO 45
(11:35 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 40 yards from BALL 45 to the BALL 5 downed by 19-D.Knock.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 5
(11:30 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 9 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 9
(11:21 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 10 for 1 yard.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 10
(11:03 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 19 for 9 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(10:28 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 17 for -2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 17
(10:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 21 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 21
(9:36 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Schrank.
Punt
4 & 8 - BALLST 21
(9:04 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 45 yards from BALL 21. 19-D.Knock to OHI 36 for 2 yards.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (10 plays, 64 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36
(9:00 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 47 for 11 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47
(8:50 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 46 for 7 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 46
(8:11 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 37 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37
(7:20 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 34 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 34
(6:43 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 23 for 11 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23
(5:58 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 15 for 8 yards.
Penalty
2 & 2 - OHIO 15
(5:35 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 37-J.Portis False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 15. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 20
(4:54 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 16 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 16
(4:47 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 12 for 4 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12
(4:47 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:15 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 88 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:12 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 52 yards from OHI 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 22 for 9 yards. Penalty on BALL 44-B.Burns Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 22.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12
(4:12 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 30 for 18 yards. Penalty on OHI 7-J.Hagan Holding 15 yards enforced at BALL 30.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(4:06 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to OHI 46 for 9 yards.
+18 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 46
(3:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to OHI 28 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(3:20 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 28
(3:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to OHI 22 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 22
(2:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to OHI 14 for 8 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14
(2:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:50 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:45 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 11 yards from BALL 35. 11-T.Drake to BALL 46 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(2:45 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 44 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 44
(2:44 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 42 for 2 yards.
-3 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 42
(2:40 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 45 for -3 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - OHIO 45
(2:34 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 41 yards from BALL 45 out of bounds at the BALL 4.

BALLST Cardinals
- Downs (7 plays, 29 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 4
(1:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis runs ob at BALL 7 for 3 yards.
Sack
2 & 7 - BALLST 7
(1:43 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 6 for -1 yard (35-D.Conner40-J.McCrory).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 6
(1:39 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 14 for 8 yards. Penalty on OHI 26-J.Birchette Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(1:25 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 27
(1:11 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 30 for 3 yards.
Sack
3 & 7 - BALLST 30
(1:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 24 for -6 yards (11-T.Drake).
+7 YD
4 & 13 - BALLST 24
(0:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 31 for 7 yards.

OHIO Bobcats

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31
(0:35 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke kneels at BALL 32 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:45
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
21
Touchdown 2:50
9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
20
Point After TD 4:12
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
14
Touchdown 4:15
12-N.Rourke runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
33
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:33
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 4:36
24-D.Tuggle runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
26
14
Point After TD 9:29
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 9:40
20-W.Fletcher runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
13
Point After TD 9:47
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 9:51
24-D.Tuggle runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
19
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:02
2-L.Zervos 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
7
Field Goal 10:22
2-L.Zervos 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:01
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:05
9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
01:30
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:10
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:14
12-N.Rourke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 16
Rushing 16 8
Passing 5 6
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 7-16 4-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 447 342
Total Plays 72 55
Avg Gain 6.2 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 316 242
Rush Attempts 56 35
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 6.9
Net Yards Passing 131 100
Comp. - Att. 8-16 11-20
Yards Per Pass 8.2 5.0
Penalties - Yards 5-45 3-25
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-37.8 6-36.0
Return Yards 2 124
Punts - Returns 2-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 7-124
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ohio 4-4 7614734
Ball State 4-4 707721
BALLST -2.5, O/U 59
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, Indiana
 131 PASS YDS 100
316 RUSH YDS 242
447 TOTAL YDS 342
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 131 0 1 106.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 131 0 1 106.3
N. Rourke 8/16 131 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 127 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 127 2
N. Rourke 18 127 2 21
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 104 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 104 0
O. Allison 18 104 0 29
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 50 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 50 2
D. Tuggle 14 50 2 11
J. Portis 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
J. Portis 5 36 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 92 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 92 0
I. Cox 5 92 0 29
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
C. Odom 2 32 0 24
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Tuggle 1 7 0 7
A. Luehrman 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Luehrman 0 0 0 0
K. Minter 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Minter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Thompson 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
K. Thompson 1-1 0.5 0
A. Conrad 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Conrad 1-0 1.0 0
T. Drake 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Drake 1-0 1.0 0
D. Conner 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Conner 0-1 0.5 0
M. Coleman 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Coleman 0-1 0.5 0
J. McCrory 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. McCrory 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
L. Zervos 2/2 23 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 3
M. Farkas 4 37.8 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
D. Knock 2 1.0 2 0
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 109 1 0 117.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 109 1 0 117.3
D. Plitt 11/20 109 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 156 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 156 1
W. Fletcher 14 156 1 73
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 36 0
M. Dunner 1 36 0 36
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 1
D. Plitt 11 23 1 7
W. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
W. Jones 2 17 0 13
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
C. Huntley 6 12 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
Y. Tyler 3 44 0 18
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 1
R. Miller 2 27 1 14
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
J. Hall 4 26 0 13
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Davis 2 12 0 9
K. Schrank 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Schrank 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Albright 1-0 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Phillips 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Rimmler 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
R. Rimmler 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 36.0 0
N. Snyder 6 36.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 17.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 17.0 22 0
M. Dunner 5 17.0 22 0
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
W. Fletcher 2 19.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 BALLST 36 5:43 11 31 TD
7:18 OHIO 43 2:03 5 -5 INT
3:01 OHIO 35 2:38 5 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 BALLST 22 2:32 6 20 FG
9:08 OHIO 28 3:39 7 67 FG
3:28 OHIO 22 1:18 4 32 Punt
1:11 OHIO 25 0:08 2 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:34 OHIO 25 0:00 9 75 TD
9:29 OHIO 35 4:53 8 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 OHIO 20 2:38 4 35 Punt
9:00 OHIO 36 4:45 10 64 TD
2:45 BALLST 46 0:11 3 1 Punt
0:35 BALLST 31 0:00 1 -1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 37 0:00 1 -1 Fumble
9:10 BALLST 19 1:14 3 5 Punt
4:35 BALLST 38 1:30 6 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 15 1:20 3 -2 Punt
10:22 BALLST 30 1:11 3 5 Punt
5:02 BALLST 20 1:01 3 14 Punt
2:05 BALLST 20 0:50 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 BALLST 27 0:11 1 73 TD
4:33 BALLST 21 4:30 13 72 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 BALLST 5 2:26 6 16 Punt
4:12 BALLST 12 1:22 7 88 TD
1:50 BALLST 4 1:00 7 29 Downs
