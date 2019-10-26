|
|
|OHIO
|BALLST
Rourke has 2 TD runs, leads Ohio over Ball State 34-21
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Nathan Rourke accounted for 258 yards of offense and ran for two touchdowns to lead Ohio to a 34-21 victory over Ball State on Saturday.
Ohio (4-4, 3-1) has won two of its last three games while Ball State (4-4, 3-1) lost its first Mid-American Conference game.
Rourke was 8-of-16-passing for 131 yards and had 127 yards rushing. O'Shaan Allison added 104 yards on the ground, and De'Montre Tuggle had a pair touchdown runs for Ohio.
Drew Plitt threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Ball State. Walter Fletcher ran for 156 yards on 14 carries that included a 73-yard touchdown run.
Rourke and Plitt traded 1-yard scoring runs in the first quarter. Louie Zervos kicked field goals from 20 and 23 yards to give the Bobcats a 13-7 halftime lead.
Tuggle scored on an 11-yard run and Fletcher answered with his 73-yarder on the next play from scrimmage. Tuggle's 1-yard TD run stretched Ohio's lead to 27-14 with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter.
Rourke capped a 9-play, 64-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run with about four minutes to play that made it 34-14.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (11 plays, 31 yards, 5:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(14:53 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 36(14:47 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 36 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 36(14:41 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to BALL 28 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - OHIO 28(14:00 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 25 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(13:30 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 21 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 21(12:43 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 16 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 16(12:15 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 16 for no gain.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIO 16(11:25 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 4 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - OHIO 4(10:42 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 1 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 1(10:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 2(9:14 - 1st) Team penalty on OHI False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(9:10 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:10 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 58 yards from OHI 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 19 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(9:10 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 22 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 22(9:04 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 25 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 25(8:34 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 24 for -1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 24(7:56 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 33 yards from BALL 24 out of bounds at the OHI 43.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Interception (5 plays, -5 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(7:18 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 45 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 45(7:10 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 44 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(6:27 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 44 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 44(6:00 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to BALL 39 for 5 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - OHIO 39(5:15 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Phillips at BALL 38. 21-A.Phillips to BALL 38 for no gain.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 62 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(4:35 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to OHI 38 for 24 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(4:30 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 38(4:00 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to OHI 23 for 15 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(3:56 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to OHI 3 for 20 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BALLST 3(3:36 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to OHI 1 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 1(3:29 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:05 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 62 yards from BALL 35 out of bounds at the OHI 3.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(3:01 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 43 for 8 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIO 43(3:01 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke runs ob at BALL 46 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(2:28 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 39 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OHIO 39(1:48 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 39 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 39(1:04 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 39 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OHIO 39(0:23 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas punts 24 yards from BALL 39 out of bounds at the BALL 15.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 15(15:00 - 2nd) to BALL 13 FUMBLES. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 13 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 13(15:00 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 13 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BALLST 13(14:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - BALLST 13(13:40 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 9 yards from BALL 13 out of bounds at the BALL 22.
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 22(13:35 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Tuggle.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 22(13:26 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 14 for 8 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 14(13:20 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 4 for 10 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 4 - OHIO 4(12:35 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 7 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 7(11:50 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 44-A.Luehrman.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIO 7(11:08 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 2 for 5 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OHIO 2(11:03 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:22 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 57 yards from OHI 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 30 for 22 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(10:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 34(10:13 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 35 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 35(9:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 35(9:11 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 37 yards from BALL 35 to OHI 28 fair catch by 19-D.Knock.
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (7 plays, 67 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(9:08 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BALL 47 for 25 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(9:01 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 47(8:22 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 43 for 4 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 43(8:16 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox pushed ob at BALL 14 for 29 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(7:32 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 7 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIO 7(6:52 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 6 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIO 6(6:14 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 5 for 1 yard.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - OHIO 5(5:29 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:02 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos kicks 63 yards from OHI 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 20 for 18 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(5:00 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 30 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(4:54 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 34 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 34(4:21 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 36 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 36(4:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BALLST 36(4:01 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 42 yards from BALL 36. 19-D.Knock to OHI 22 for no gain.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 22(3:28 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 50 for 28 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(3:22 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 50(2:54 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 46 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 46(2:39 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 44-A.Luehrman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIO 46(2:10 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 46 yards from BALL 46 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(2:05 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 20 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 20(1:58 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 25 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 25(1:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 25(1:15 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 50 yards from BALL 25 out of bounds at the OHI 25.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to OHI 49 for 24 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(15:00 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 48 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 48(14:20 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 47 for 1 yard.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 47(13:47 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BALL 30 for 17 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(13:02 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to BALL 21 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 21(12:26 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 18 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(11:37 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 14 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 14(11:16 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 11 for 3 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 11(10:37 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:51 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:51 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 59 yards from OHI 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 27 for 21 yards.
|
+73 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(9:47 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:40 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:29 - 3rd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 64 yards from BALL 35 out of bounds at the OHI 1.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(9:29 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 49 for 14 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(9:29 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 49 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 49(8:51 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to BALL 42 for 7 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 42(8:08 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 21 for 21 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(7:18 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 18 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 18(6:43 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 15 for 3 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIO 15(5:57 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 1 for 14 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OHIO 1(5:13 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:36 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Missed FG (13 plays, 72 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:33 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 21 for 21 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(4:33 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 26 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 26(4:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 27 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 27(3:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles runs ob at BALL 34 for 7 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(3:24 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 47 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(2:55 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to OHI 49 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 49(2:29 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 46 for -5 yards (16-M.Coleman38-K.Thompson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - BALLST 46(1:59 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to OHI 41 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(1:14 - 3rd) Team penalty on BALL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at OHI 41. No Play.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 15 - BALLST 46(0:54 - 3rd) 4-M.Dunner to OHI 10 for 36 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(0:38 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BALL 88-N.Givan Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - BALLST 20(0:08 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to OHI 20 for no gain.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 20 - BALLST 20(0:03 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to OHI 7 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 7(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - BALLST 7(14:24 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 35 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(14:13 - 4th) 28-O.Allison to OHI 49 for 29 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(14:09 - 4th) 28-O.Allison to OHI 48 FUMBLES (9-C.Albright). 28-O.Allison to OHI 48 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIO 48(13:38 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 45 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OHIO 45(13:00 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Minter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIO 45(11:35 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 40 yards from BALL 45 to the BALL 5 downed by 19-D.Knock.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 5(11:30 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 9 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 9(11:21 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 10 for 1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 10(11:03 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 19 for 9 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(10:28 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 17 for -2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 17(10:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 21 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BALLST 21(9:36 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Schrank.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BALLST 21(9:04 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 45 yards from BALL 21. 19-D.Knock to OHI 36 for 2 yards.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (10 plays, 64 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(9:00 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 47 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(8:50 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 46 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIO 46(8:11 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 37 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(7:20 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 34 for 3 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 34(6:43 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 23 for 11 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(5:58 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 15 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - OHIO 15(5:35 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 37-J.Portis False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 15. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 20(4:54 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 16 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 16(4:47 - 4th) 37-J.Portis to BALL 12 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(4:47 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:15 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 88 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:12 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 52 yards from OHI 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 22 for 9 yards. Penalty on BALL 44-B.Burns Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 22.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(4:12 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 30 for 18 yards. Penalty on OHI 7-J.Hagan Holding 15 yards enforced at BALL 30.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(4:06 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to OHI 46 for 9 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 46(3:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to OHI 28 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(3:20 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 28(3:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to OHI 22 for 6 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 22(2:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to OHI 14 for 8 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(2:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:50 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:45 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 11 yards from BALL 35. 11-T.Drake to BALL 46 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(2:45 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 44 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 44(2:44 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to BALL 42 for 2 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 42(2:40 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to BALL 45 for -3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIO 45(2:34 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas punts 41 yards from BALL 45 out of bounds at the BALL 4.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Downs (7 plays, 29 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 4(1:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis runs ob at BALL 7 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 7(1:43 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 6 for -1 yard (35-D.Conner40-J.McCrory).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - BALLST 6(1:39 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 14 for 8 yards. Penalty on OHI 26-J.Birchette Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 12.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(1:25 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 27(1:11 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 30 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 30(1:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 24 for -6 yards (11-T.Drake).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 13 - BALLST 24(0:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 31 for 7 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|16
|Rushing
|16
|8
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|447
|342
|Total Plays
|72
|55
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|316
|242
|Rush Attempts
|56
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|131
|100
|Comp. - Att.
|8-16
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|6-36.0
|Return Yards
|2
|124
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|7-124
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|131
|PASS YDS
|100
|
|
|316
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|447
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|8/16
|131
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|18
|127
|2
|21
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|18
|104
|0
|29
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|14
|50
|2
|11
|
J. Portis 37 RB
|J. Portis
|5
|36
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|5
|92
|0
|29
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Luehrman 44 TE
|A. Luehrman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Minter 14 WR
|K. Minter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 CB
|T. Drake
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Conner 35 LB
|D. Conner
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Coleman 16 DT
|M. Coleman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 LB
|J. McCrory
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Zervos 2 K
|L. Zervos
|2/2
|23
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Farkas 5 P
|M. Farkas
|4
|37.8
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|11/20
|109
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|14
|156
|1
|73
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|11
|23
|1
|7
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|6
|12
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Tyler 85 WR
|Y. Tyler
|3
|44
|0
|18
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|2
|27
|1
|14
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|4
|26
|0
|13
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
K. Schrank 81 TE
|K. Schrank
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Rimmler 97 K
|R. Rimmler
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|6
|36.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|5
|17.0
|22
|0
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO
35
33
4th 3:50 ESPN+
-
CMICH
BUFF
20
36
4th 3:03 ESPN+
-
FAU
ODU
41
3
4th 2:34 ESPN+
-
CUSE
FSU
10
35
4th 6:41 ESPN2
-
6PSU
MICHST
28
7
4th 8:58 ABC
-
UVA
LVILLE
14
28
4th 1:19 ACCN
-
ARIZ
STNFRD
31
41
4th 4:37 PACN
-
IND
NEB
38
31
4th 10:21 BTN
-
EMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
4th 4:29 ESPN+
-
OKLAST
23IOWAST
34
27
4th 6:15 FS1
-
9AUBURN
2LSU
13
23
4th 13:29 CBS
-
15TEXAS
TCU
27
30
4th 6:50 FOX
-
FIU
MTSU
17
43
4th 9:55 NFLN
-
TULANE
NAVY
31
38
4th 2:48 CBSSN
-
MIAOH
KENTST
23
13
4th 3:19 ESPN+
-
SFLA
ECU
45
13
4th 7:14 ESPNU
-
SC
TENN
21
31
3rd 5:07 SECN
-
HAWAII
NMEX
38
10
4th 10:37 FBOOK
-
DUKE
UNC
17
17
4th 8:41 FSN
-
16SMU
HOU
34
31
Final ESPN
-
USC
COLO
35
31
Final ESPN2
-
13WISC
3OHIOST
7
38
Final FOX
-
SJST
ARMY
34
29
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
PURDUE
24
6
Final BTN
-
MISSST
TXAM
30
49
Final SECN
-
21APLST
SALA
30
3
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
WMICH
10
49
Final ESP3
-
5OKLA
KSTATE
41
48
Final ABC
-
MIAMI
PITT
16
12
Final ESPN
-
LIB
RUT
34
44
Final BTN
-
20IOWA
NWEST
20
0
Final ESPN2
-
USM
RICE
20
6
Final ESPN+
-
OHIO
BALLST
34
21
Final ESPN+
-
NEVADA
WYO
3
31
Final ATSN
-
WKY
MRSHL
23
26
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
GAS
7
41
Final ESP3
-
MD
17MINN
10
52
Final ESPN
-
AKRON
NILL
0
49
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
MA
56
35
Final FloSports
-
MEMP
TULSA
0
059 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
+6
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
ARK
1BAMA
0
055.5 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
GAST
0
067 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
UCF
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
24ARIZST
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
8ND
19MICH
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
COLOST
FRESNO
0
056.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
BC
4CLEM
0
059 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
UK
0
044 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LATECH
UTEP
0
050 O/U
+18.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
12UTAH
0
036.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
0
059 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
SDGST
UNLV
0
045 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASHST
11OREG
0
067.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN