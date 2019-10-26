|
|
|FAU
|ODU
Robinson leads Florida Atlantic past Old Dominion 41-3
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Chris Robison threw two touchdown passes as Florida Atlantic cruised past Old Dominion 41-3 on Saturday.
Robinson had 208 yards passing in the first half for the Owls (2-2, 3-1 Conference USA). Backup Nick Tronti took over in the second half, adding 57 yards passing and a touchdown. Vladimir Rivas kicked two field goals.
Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown to John Raine late in the first quarter and Malcolm Davidson capped the next FAU drive with a 21-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.
Old Dominion made good on a Robinson interception with a field goal early in the second quarter to close to 14-3, but the Owls scored twice more before the break, on a 14-yard TD throw from Robinson to Harrison Bryant and on a 25-yard field goal by Rivas to lead 24-3.
Deangelo Antoine ran 48 yards for a touchdown on a tricky reverse play late in the third quarter for a 31-3 advantage and the Owls cruised from there.
Messiah deWeaver had 134 yards passing for the Monarchs (1-3, 0-4) who were held to just 204 yards of offense.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 61 yards from FAU 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 17 for 13 yards (58-E.Williams16-C.Herring).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 17(15:00 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 23 for 6 yards (13-L.McCarthy). Team penalty on FAU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 23.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 38(14:55 - 1st) 1-K.Strong runs ob at ODU 46 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ODU 46(14:35 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 28-B.Watson. 28-B.Watson to ODU 46 for no gain (36-A.Leroy11-R.Ellis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ODU 46(14:00 - 1st) Penalty on ODU 71-I.Weaver False start 5 yards enforced at ODU 46. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - ODU 41(13:40 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 35 for -6 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - ODU 35(13:30 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 30 yards from ODU 35 out of bounds at the FAU 35.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(12:20 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 43 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FAU 43(12:14 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 43(11:43 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 37 for -6 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - FAU 37(11:36 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 45 yards from FAU 37. 10-D.Brown to ODU 18 for no gain. Penalty on ODU 38-P.Gordon Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ODU 18.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 8(10:55 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 7 for -1 yard (42-W.Davis36-A.Leroy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ODU 7(10:34 - 1st) 28-B.Watson to ODU 9 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ODU 9(10:04 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Anthony.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ODU 9(9:10 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 27 yards from ODU 9 out of bounds at the ODU 36.
FAU
Owls
- TD (5 plays, 36 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(9:04 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 36(8:57 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine runs ob at ODU 19 for 17 yards. Penalty on ODU 7-H.Blackmon Horse Collar 8 yards enforced at ODU 19.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 11(8:51 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to ODU 8 for 3 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement). Team penalty on FAU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ODU 11. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - FAU 16(8:34 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell runs ob at ODU 15 for 1 yard.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - FAU 15(8:12 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:40 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:35 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 63 yards from FAU 35 out of bounds at the ODU 2.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 35(7:35 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ODU 35(7:35 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 27 for -8 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - ODU 27(7:27 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to ODU 35 for 8 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ODU 35(6:50 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 47 yards from ODU 35 Downed at the FAU 18.
FAU
Owls
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(6:09 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 30 for 12 yards (7-H.Blackmon3-J.Young).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(5:58 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 29 for -1 yard (45-D.Stitmon).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 29(5:44 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 45 for 16 yards (3-J.Young).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(5:15 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 83-J.Brunson. 83-J.Brunson to ODU 30 for 25 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(5:00 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to ODU 22 for 8 yards (6-K.White54-J.Meiser).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 22(4:30 - 1st) 2-C.Robison to ODU 21 for 1 yard (6-K.White).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 21(3:50 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:20 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:11 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to ODU 25 fair catch by 28-B.Watson.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(3:11 - 1st) 1-K.Strong to ODU 30 for 5 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ODU 30(3:11 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Strong.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ODU 30(2:34 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ODU 30(2:27 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 32 yards from ODU 30. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 49 for 11 yards (86-D.Savedge).
ODU
Monarchs
- FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 49(2:11 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver scrambles to FAU 48 for 1 yard.
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - ODU 48(2:00 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 47 for -5 yards (55-D.Horton).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 14 - ODU 47(1:26 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah pushed ob at FAU 32 for 21 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 32(0:55 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to FAU 15 for 17 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 15(0:16 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to FAU 14 for 1 yard (91-N.Jefferson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ODU 14(15:00 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Patterson.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ODU 14(14:21 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver scrambles to FAU 13 for 1 yard (54-H.Barnwell55-D.Horton).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ODU 13(14:15 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:37 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(13:33 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 24 for -1 yard (3-J.Young52-J.Ross).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 24(13:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 36 for 12 yards (34-L.Garner1-L.Boykin).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(13:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine runs ob at ODU 39 for 25 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 39(12:44 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to ODU 38 for 1 yard (34-L.Garner54-J.Meiser).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FAU 38(12:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine runs ob at ODU 38 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FAU 38(11:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 9 - FAU 38(11:18 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to ODU 24 for 14 yards (34-L.Garner3-J.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 24(11:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 24(10:48 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs ob at ODU 13 for 11 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 13(10:44 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to ODU 14 for -1 yard (42-D.Wilder).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FAU 14(10:25 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - FAU 14(9:50 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:45 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (14 plays, 17 yards, 6:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 64 yards from FAU 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 23 for 22 yards (37-D.Leconte).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 23(9:39 - 2nd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 26 for 3 yards (35-J.Helm90-C.Dell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ODU 26(9:34 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong pushed ob at ODU 27 for 1 yard (15-M.Dotson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - ODU 27(8:54 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver scrambles to ODU 34 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 34(8:11 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 24-R.Washington. 24-R.Washington to ODU 40 for 6 yards (45-T.Bonner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ODU 40(7:31 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Joyner.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - ODU 40(6:52 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah to ODU 50 for 10 yards. Team penalty on FAU Holding declined.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 50(6:48 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis pushed ob at FAU 41 for 9 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ODU 41(6:29 - 2nd) 24-R.Washington to FAU 44 for -3 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ODU 44(5:48 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Strong.
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - ODU 44(5:10 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah to FAU 38 for 6 yards (22-T.Tisdale7-R.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 38(5:02 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to FAU 35 for 3 yards (91-N.Jefferson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ODU 35(4:47 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to FAU 35 for no gain (91-N.Jefferson7-R.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ODU 35(4:16 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 12-L.Davis. 12-L.Davis pushed ob at FAU 16 for 19 yards (15-M.Dotson). Penalty on ODU 83-J.Herslow Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 22 - ODU 50(3:30 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 40 for -10 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 32 - ODU 40(3:10 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 45 yards from ODU 40. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 45 for 30 yards (96-B.Cate42-D.Wilder).
FAU
Owls
- Halftime (7 plays, 48 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(2:40 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to ODU 44 for 11 yards (23-G.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(2:25 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to ODU 43 for 1 yard (23-G.Hall55-C.Washington).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 43(2:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison pushed ob at ODU 27 for 16 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(1:45 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to ODU 15 for 12 yards (3-J.Young45-D.Stitmon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(1:37 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to ODU 12 for 3 yards (41-C.Jackson45-D.Stitmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FAU 12(1:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 12(0:49 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles to ODU 7 for 5 yards (42-D.Wilder).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - FAU 7(0:43 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 19 for -6 yards (6-K.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - FAU 19(15:00 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 21 for 2 yards (54-J.Meiser).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - FAU 21(14:35 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 30 for 9 yards (23-G.Hall4-C.Brewton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FAU 30(14:11 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 43 yards from FAU 30 to ODU 27 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 27(13:30 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah to ODU 31 for 4 yards (28-D.Nelson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ODU 31(13:21 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 2-H.Patterson. 2-H.Patterson to ODU 35 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy23-J.Pierre).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - ODU 35(12:51 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah to FAU 48 for 17 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 48(12:20 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to FAU 39 for 9 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ODU 39(11:56 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to FAU 37 for 2 yards (11-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 37(11:34 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 37(11:15 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to FAU 34 for 3 yards (7-R.Smith19-C.Brice).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - ODU 34(11:12 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at FAU 44 for -10 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - ODU 44(10:36 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 24 yards from FAU 44 out of bounds at the FAU 20.
FAU
Owls
- Downs (11 plays, 52 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(9:54 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 29 for 9 yards (4-C.Brewton45-D.Stitmon).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 29(9:46 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 28 for -1 yard (54-J.Meiser51-C.Ramos).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 28(9:30 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 30 for 2 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(9:00 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 38 for 8 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement6-K.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 38(8:30 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 41 for 3 yards (3-J.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(8:12 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 41 for no gain (54-J.Meiser).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 41(7:55 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to ODU 33 for 26 yards (42-D.Wilder22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(7:11 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to ODU 32 for 1 yard (45-D.Stitmon).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 32(7:00 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at ODU 26 for 6 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FAU 26(6:34 - 3rd) 22-T.Tisdale to ODU 28 for -2 yards (3-J.Young6-K.White).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - FAU 28(6:10 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to ODU 28 for no gain (3-J.Young7-H.Blackmon).
ODU
Monarchs
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 28(5:40 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah to ODU 35 for 7 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - ODU 35(5:34 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah to ODU 43 for 8 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 43(5:16 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 9-E.Kumah.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 43(4:46 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 49 for 6 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ODU 49(4:40 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 48 for -1 yard (7-R.Smith11-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - ODU 48(4:07 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver scrambles to ODU 48 for no gain (45-T.Bonner11-R.Ellis).
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (7 plays, 1 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:05 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35. 44-M.Geiger to ODU 16 for 16 yards (16-C.Herring).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 16(3:05 - 3rd) Penalty on ODU 61-A.Lawson Unsportsmanlike conduct 8 yards enforced at ODU 16. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 8(3:01 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 10 for 2 yards (45-T.Bonner11-R.Ellis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ODU 10(3:01 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 9 for -1 yard (27-D.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - ODU 9(2:35 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 18 for 9 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 18(1:42 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 16 for -2 yards (7-R.Smith13-L.McCarthy).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - ODU 16(1:03 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 17 for 1 yard (45-T.Bonner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ODU 17(0:21 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 9-E.Kumah.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ODU 17(15:00 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 22 yards from ODU 17 out of bounds at the ODU 39.
FAU
Owls
- FG (8 plays, 30 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 39(14:53 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to ODU 31 for 8 yards (23-G.Hall54-J.Meiser).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 31(14:47 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to ODU 15 for 16 yards (23-G.Hall24-J.Headen).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 15(14:17 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti sacked at ODU 17 for -2 yards (42-D.Wilder).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - FAU 17(13:56 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to ODU 4 for 13 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - FAU 4(13:20 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to ODU 4 for no gain (45-D.Stitmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FAU 4(13:03 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine pushed ob at ODU 4 for no gain (22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - FAU 4(12:40 - 4th) Team penalty on FAU False start 5 yards enforced at ODU 4. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FAU 9(12:09 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - FAU 9(12:04 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:56 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(11:52 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah runs ob at ODU 36 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 36(11:52 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 36(11:22 - 4th) 1-K.Strong to ODU 37 for 1 yard (19-C.Brice56-J.Francois).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ODU 37(11:14 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver scrambles to ODU 37 for no gain (12-D.Moss56-J.Francois).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ODU 37(10:47 - 4th) 20-B.Davis punts 13 yards from ODU 37 out of bounds at the ODU 50.
FAU
Owls
- TD (5 plays, 45 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 50(9:58 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 50(9:53 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to ODU 26 for 24 yards (23-G.Hall22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(9:44 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to ODU 22 for 4 yards (92-T.Bibby).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 22(9:18 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 2(8:46 - 4th) Team penalty on FAU False start 5 yards enforced at ODU 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(8:39 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Interception (2 plays, 44 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:39 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to ODU 25 fair catch by 44-M.Geiger.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(8:39 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah runs ob at ODU 36 for 11 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - ODU 36(8:39 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-C.Brice at ODU 38. 19-C.Brice to ODU 31 for 7 yards (71-I.Weaver).
FAU
Owls
- Interception (2 plays, -35 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(8:03 - 4th) Penalty on FAU 74-D.Humphrey False start 5 yards enforced at ODU 31. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 15 - FAU 36(7:56 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-W.Brocchini at ODU 16. 5-W.Brocchini pushed ob at ODU 34 for 18 yards (8-C.Mason).
ODU
Monarchs
- Downs (8 plays, 26 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 34(7:56 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 34(7:48 - 4th) 1-K.Strong runs ob at FAU 49 for 17 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 49(7:42 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver scrambles to FAU 33 for 16 yards (19-C.Brice56-J.Francois).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 33(7:14 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver to FAU 28 for 5 yards (19-C.Brice).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ODU 28(6:47 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 9-E.Kumah. 9-E.Kumah to FAU 24 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ODU 24(6:15 - 4th) Penalty on ODU 71-I.Weaver Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at FAU 24. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 16 - ODU 39(6:15 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver to FAU 40 for -1 yard (97-A.Bennett).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 17 - ODU 40(5:40 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 12-L.Davis.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, -3 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(5:24 - 4th) to FAU 40 FUMBLES. 19-T.Wessel to FAU 24 for no gain.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 26 - FAU 24(5:14 - 4th) 19-T.Wessel to FAU 24 FUMBLES. 19-T.Wessel to FAU 21 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 29 - FAU 21(4:21 - 4th) Team penalty on ODU Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 21. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 24 - FAU 26(4:05 - 4th) 19-T.Wessel complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 32 for 6 yards (92-T.Bibby).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 18 - FAU 32(3:55 - 4th) Team penalty on ODU 12 players 5 yards enforced at FAU 32. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - FAU 37(3:04 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 48 yards from FAU 37 to ODU 15 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 15(2:55 - 4th) 1-K.Strong to ODU 17 for 2 yards (21-K.Dean48-K.McCrary).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - ODU 17(2:34 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 10 for -7 yards (90-C.Dell).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - ODU 10(2:05 - 4th) 1-K.Strong to ODU 15 for 5 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ODU 15(1:33 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 47 yards from ODU 15 to the FAU 38 downed by 49-J.Morton.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|14
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|16
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|428
|158
|Total Plays
|66
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|2.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|70
|Rush Attempts
|31
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|269
|88
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|15-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|8-71
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|9-31.9
|Return Yards
|48
|94
|Punts - Returns
|2-41
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-51
|Int. - Returns
|1-7
|2-43
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|88
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|428
|TOTAL YDS
|158
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|17/24
|208
|2
|1
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|7/10
|57
|1
|1
|
T. Wessel 19 QB
|T. Wessel
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|1
|48
|1
|48
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|6
|45
|0
|26
|
C. Mason 8 RB
|C. Mason
|3
|28
|0
|24
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|8
|23
|0
|13
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|6
|17
|1
|21
|
T. Tisdale 22 RB
|T. Tisdale
|2
|11
|0
|13
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Wessel 19 QB
|T. Wessel
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 40 TE
|H. Bryant
|8
|92
|1
|16
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|9
|69
|0
|17
|
J. Raine 10 TE
|J. Raine
|3
|40
|1
|25
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|2
|28
|1
|22
|
J. Brunson 83 WR
|J. Brunson
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Harrison 82 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Mitchell 85 WR
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Leroy 36 LB
|A. Leroy
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
Ra. Smith 7 LB
|Ra. Smith
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bonner 45 DE
|T. Bonner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 27 S
|D. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jefferson 91 DL
|N. Jefferson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 15 CB
|M. Dotson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tooley 26 CB
|C. Tooley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. McCarthy 13 DE
|L. McCarthy
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Dell 90 DT
|C. Dell
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Nelson 28 DB
|D. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
|H. Barnwell V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 11 DT
|R. Ellis
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 RB
|T. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bennett 97 DL
|A. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 55 DE
|D. Horton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Moss 12 CB
|D. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 42 DT
|W. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francois 56 LB
|J. Francois
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCrary 48 DT
|K. McCrary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 23 CB
|J. Pierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McNeal 13 WR
|D. McNeal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|2/2
|27
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|3
|45.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Cousart 87 WR
|D. Cousart
|2
|20.5
|30
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. deWeaver 7 QB
|M. deWeaver
|15/29
|134
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|13
|60
|0
|17
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|9
|19
|0
|9
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Washington 24 RB
|R. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
M. deWeaver 7 QB
|M. deWeaver
|15
|-11
|0
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Kumah 9 WR
|E. Kumah
|10
|99
|0
|21
|
S. Williams 5 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Brown 10 WR
|D. Brown
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Washington 24 RB
|R. Washington
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Patterson 2 WR
|H. Patterson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Joyner 89 TE
|M. Joyner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Anthony Jr. 84 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Hall 23 CB
|G. Hall
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 3 LB
|J. Young
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
|K. Ford-Dement
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Wilder 42 DE
|D. Wilder
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Blackmon 7 S
|H. Blackmon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Garner 34 LB
|L. Garner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stitmon 45 LB
|D. Stitmon
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Meiser 54 DT
|J. Meiser
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DE
|K. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 92 DL
|T. Bibby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCullers 69 DL
|T. McCullers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 2 LB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewton 4 S
|C. Brewton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Boykin 1 CB
|L. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 41 LB
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brocchini 5 CB
|W. Brocchini
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Ramos 51 DL
|C. Ramos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Headen 24 CB
|J. Headen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 52 DT
|J. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 55 DT
|C. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Rice 98 K
|N. Rice
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 10 WR
|D. Brown
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
