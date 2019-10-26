|
|
|IOWA
|NWEST
No. 20 Iowa blanks Northwestern 20-0 in season's 2nd shutout
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) For Iowa's defense, the goal is the same every week - dominate.
The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes accomplished their mission on Saturday, allowing just 202 yards in a 20-0 rout of Northwestern. The Wildcats' deepest advance into Iowa territory was the 28-yard line late in the third quarter.
Iowa, which entered the game fifth in the nation in scoring defense and 10th in total defense, earned its second shutout of the season and fourth since the beginning of last season.
It all started with preparation.
''A few weeks ago, I said you can beat any team if they don't score,'' defensive end Chauncey Golston said. ''Practice this week, it was something crazy. The tempo was great, everybody was flying around, and we did the same thing today.''
When asked when he started thinking about a shutout, Golston said: ''Before we even got off the bus. We think that every game.''
The offense did enough. Nate Stanley had 179 yards passing with a touchdown, Mekhi Sargent had a rushing touchdown and Tyler Goodson added 58 yards rushing on 11 carries as Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) won its second straight.
Aidan Smith completed 18 of 32 passes for 138 yards with an interception for Northwestern (1-6, 0-5), which dropped its fifth straight.
''I think we're going to watch the tape and be disappointed,'' Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''There were some opportunities there to make some plays. We've got to be more efficient at that position.''
Iowa took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Stanley to wide receiver Tyrone Tracy. Tracy caught the ball at about the 30-yard line over the middle, broke a tackle with a spin move and raced down the sideline into the end zone.
Keith Duncan hit a 40-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 10-0 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes stretched the lead to 17-0 on a 1-yard run by Sargent with 5:23 left in the third.
Duncan added a 28-yard field goal early in the fourth to close out the scoring.
''Rarely is anything easy in conference play, and there's certainly nothing automatic,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. ''A lot of good things out there, and probably the most important thing was playing clean football. We protected the football.
''What can I say about the defense? Obviously, I'm very, very pleased with what they did.''
SECOND BEST
Stanley's touchdown pass was the 62nd of his career, breaking a tie with Drew Tate and moving him into second place on Iowa's all-time list. Chuck Long leads the list with 74.
PLAYING IT SAFE
Leading 10-0 with just under a minute left in the first half, Iowa faced a fourth-and-1 from the Northwestern 45. Ferentz was tempted to go for it but decided not to because the defense was playing so well.
''There was nothing to be gained there,'' he said.
In the third quarter, facing a fourth-and-8 at the Northwestern 30, the coach did go for it. Stanley completed an 11-yard pass to tight end Shaun Beyer to set up Sargent's touchdown.
BOO BIRDS
A year after winning the Big Ten West, Northwestern is struggling mightily and the fan base is expressing its frustration.
''I get it,'' Fitzgerald said. ''I'm a fan first and I graduated from here. We have high expectations and we should have high expectations. We aren't living up to them. I would prefer people instead of being negative just continue to support our guys. They can be negative with me all they want.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: The Hawkeyes have a two-game winning streak heading into a bye. With games against Wisconsin and Minnesota following the week off, they have a chance to take control of the Big Ten West. It's unclear when leading receiver Brandon Smith (leg injury) will be ready to return.
Northwestern: Whether it's Smith or Hunter Johnson under center, the offense continues to sputter. The Wildcats managed just 70 yards of total offense in the first half. At 1-6, they'd have to win out to become bowl eligible. A more realistic goal for the remainder of the season would be either Smith or Johnson showing some consistency heading into the offseason.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Iowa could move up in the next rankings, but that will depend on other teams. Though Iowa dominated, this win won't merit much of a jump because Northwestern has struggled so much lately.
UP NEXT
Iowa: At No. 13 Wisconsin on Nov. 9.
Northwestern: At Indiana next Saturday.
----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 15-T.Finison kicks 61 yards from NW 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 30 for 26 yards (1-J.Bergin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(15:00 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 34 for 4 yards (4-B.Holman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 34(14:55 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Sargent.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 34(14:20 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 34(14:10 - 1st) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 47 yards from IOW 34 to NW 19 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Interception (3 plays, 60 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 19(14:07 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 24 for 5 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 24(14:03 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 24(13:50 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 57-C.Golston at NW 24. 57-C.Golston to NW 21 for 3 yards (70-R.Slater).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Missed FG (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(13:35 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 21(13:29 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to NW 17 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher91-S.Miller).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 17(13:24 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley sacked at NW 28 for -11 yards (97-J.Gaziano).
|
No Good
|
4 & 17 - IOWA 28(12:46 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (7 plays, 22 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(12:06 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 28(11:59 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 30 for 2 yards (91-B.Reiff).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 30(11:56 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 12-J.Jefferson. 12-J.Jefferson to NW 44 for 14 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(11:29 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Jefferson.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 44(11:11 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 43 for -1 yard (57-C.Golston).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 43(11:06 - 1st) 11-A.Smith scrambles to IOW 48 for 9 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 48(10:25 - 1st) 20-J.Moten to IOW 50 for -2 yards (57-C.Golston).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 50(9:39 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 50 for no gain (42-P.Fisher91-S.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 50(9:32 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 50(9:00 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:51 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:38 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:38 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 31 for 6 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 31(8:38 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(8:18 - 1st) 11-A.Smith complete to 12-J.Jefferson. 12-J.Jefferson to NW 40 for 9 yards (28-T.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(8:16 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 40 for no gain (54-D.Nixon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 40(8:02 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 41 for 1 yard (28-J.Koerner8-M.Hankins).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 41(7:33 - 1st) 11-A.Smith sacked at NW 39 for -2 yards. Penalty on NW 73-G.Vogel Holding declined. (13-J.Evans94-A.Epenesa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NWEST 39(7:01 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 40 yards from NW 39 to IOW 21 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(6:40 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 27 for 6 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 27(6:34 - 1st) 28-T.Young to IOW 28 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 29(5:59 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 37 for 34 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 28(5:18 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 28(5:18 - 1st) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 38 yards from IOW 28 out of bounds at the NW 34.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(5:10 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 37 for 3 yards (4-D.Belton43-D.Doyle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 37(5:01 - 1st) 11-A.Smith to NW 37 for no gain (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 37(4:35 - 1st) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 37(4:03 - 1st) 34-A.David punts 42 yards from NW 37 to IOW 21 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (15 plays, 57 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(3:58 - 1st) 28-T.Young to IOW 25 for 4 yards (91-S.Miller51-B.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 25(3:52 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 25(3:15 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 33 for 8 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(3:10 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 34 for 1 yard (95-A.Miller).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 34(2:33 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 40 for 6 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 40(1:51 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Pass interference 6 yards enforced at IOW 40. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(1:10 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 48 for 2 yards (2-G.Newsome28-C.Bergin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 48(1:06 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 48(0:23 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to NW 39 for 13 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(0:19 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 39(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NW 31 for 8 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 31(14:54 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley to NW 28 for 3 yards (90-J.Saunders).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(14:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NW 28 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 28(13:50 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 10-M.Sargent. 10-M.Sargent to NW 22 for 6 yards (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 22(13:16 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Sargent.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 22(12:34 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (10 plays, 37 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:29 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 21 for 21 yards (44-S.Benson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(12:25 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 23 for 2 yards (32-D.Colbert).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 23(12:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 26 for 3 yards (43-D.Doyle28-J.Koerner).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 26(11:52 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith scrambles to NW 32 for 6 yards (11-M.Ojemudia32-D.Colbert).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(11:21 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees. Penalty on IOW 94-A.Epenesa Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NW 32. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(10:53 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James to IOW 49 for 4 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 49(10:41 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to IOW 47 for 2 yards (91-B.Reiff).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 47(10:20 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to IOW 41 for 6 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(9:50 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 37 for 4 yards (4-D.Belton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 37(9:28 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 35 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 35(9:02 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith sacked at IOW 42 for -7 yards (95-C.Lattimore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NWEST 42(8:27 - 2nd) 17-D.Kubiuk punts 40 yards from IOW 42 to the IOW 2 downed by 9-R.Campbell.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (6 plays, 49 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 2(7:51 - 2nd) 28-T.Young to IOW 6 for 4 yards (97-J.Gaziano7-T.Whillock).
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 6(7:43 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 47 for 41 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(7:10 - 2nd) 28-T.Young to NW 49 for 4 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 49(6:39 - 2nd) 28-T.Young to NW 46 for 3 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 46(6:05 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 44 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 44(5:24 - 2nd) Team penalty on IOW Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NW 44. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 49(4:37 - 2nd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 33 yards from NW 49 to NW 16 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 16(4:32 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 19 for 3 yards (43-D.Doyle).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 19(4:25 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith to NW 16 for -3 yards (43-D.Doyle57-C.Golston).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 16(3:59 - 2nd) 11-A.Smith complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to NW 21 for 5 yards (43-D.Doyle).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NWEST 21(3:22 - 2nd) 34-A.David punts 33 yards from NW 21 to IOW 46 fair catch by 9-G.Stone.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(2:44 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NW 49 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 49(2:37 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NW 46 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 46(2:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NW 45 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher13-J.Pace).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 45(1:32 - 2nd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 45 yards from NW 45 to NW End Zone. touchback.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (8 plays, 34 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 27 for 2 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(15:00 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 31 for 4 yards (95-C.Lattimore).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(14:35 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 36 for 5 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(14:07 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to IOW 47 for 17 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(13:45 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 45 for 2 yards (95-C.Lattimore91-B.Reiff).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 45(13:26 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to IOW 43 for 2 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 43(12:54 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 41 for 2 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 41(12:15 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith scrambles to IOW 41 for no gain (95-C.Lattimore).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (13 plays, 59 yards, 6:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(11:32 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 41(11:24 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 44 for 3 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 44(11:18 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NW 44 for 12 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(10:38 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 44(10:05 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NW 32 for 12 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(9:56 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NW 28 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 28(9:21 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NW 29 for -1 yard (95-A.Miller51-B.Gallagher).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 29(8:48 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to NW 30 for -1 yard (28-C.Bergin).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 8 - IOWA 30(8:04 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to NW 19 for 11 yards (3-T.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(7:19 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NW 10 for 9 yards (7-T.Whillock).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 10(6:50 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NW 7 for 3 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - IOWA 7(6:04 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NW 1 for 6 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 1(5:47 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:30 - 3rd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (8 plays, 37 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:23 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 55 yards from IOW 35 out of bounds at the NW 10.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(5:23 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington to NW 44 for 9 yards (4-D.Belton).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 44(5:23 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to IOW 40 for 16 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(5:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to IOW 37 for 3 yards (4-D.Belton54-D.Nixon).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 37(4:43 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to IOW 29 for 8 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(4:15 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to IOW 31 for -2 yards (4-D.Belton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NWEST 31(3:50 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Mangieri.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - NWEST 31(3:09 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri to IOW 28 for 3 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - NWEST 28(3:04 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(2:21 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 30 for 2 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 30(2:16 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 30(1:36 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 31 for 1 yard (95-A.Miller53-E.Leota).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 31(1:31 - 3rd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 42 yards from IOW 31. 19-R.Lees to NW 34 for 7 yards (35-B.Wade).
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(1:00 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 36 for 2 yards (32-D.Colbert).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 36(0:50 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 38 for 2 yards (32-D.Colbert).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 38(0:20 - 3rd) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 38(15:00 - 4th) 34-A.David punts 33 yards from NW 38 to IOW 29 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (8 plays, 61 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(14:55 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley scrambles to IOW 38 for 9 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 38(14:48 - 4th) 28-T.Young to IOW 38 for no gain (2-G.Newsome7-T.Whillock).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 38(14:04 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley to IOW 41 for 3 yards (2-G.Newsome28-C.Bergin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(13:24 - 4th) 28-T.Young to IOW 43 for 2 yards (94-J.Gold).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 43(12:46 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to NW 19 for 38 yards (13-J.Pace).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(12:05 - 4th) 28-T.Young to NW 11 for 8 yards (7-T.Whillock51-B.Gallagher).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 11(11:28 - 4th) 28-T.Young to NW 10 for 1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 10(10:48 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 10(10:08 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:02 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 19-R.Lees to NW 15 for 15 yards (17-D.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 15(9:58 - 4th) 11-A.Smith scrambles to NW 15 for no gain (54-D.Nixon99-N.Shannon).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 15(9:53 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 22 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 22(9:31 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James to NW 27 for 5 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(9:08 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri to NW 29 for 2 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 29(8:48 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 4-B.Holman. 4-B.Holman to NW 49 for 20 yards (43-D.Doyle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(8:09 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 49(7:43 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to IOW 44 for 7 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 44(7:39 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 44(7:18 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Holman.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (5 plays, -14 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(7:13 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NW 48 for 8 yards (13-J.Pace). Penalty on IOW 36-B.Ross Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NW 48.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 17 - IOWA 37(7:09 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 37 for no gain (91-S.Miller).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - IOWA 37(6:30 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to IOW 45 for 8 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 45(5:51 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 45(5:14 - 4th) Team penalty on IOW Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IOW 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - IOWA 30(5:08 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 46 yards from IOW 30. 19-R.Lees to NW 29 for 5 yards (1-W.Dvorak81-B.Subbert). Penalty on NW 1-J.Bergin Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at NW 29.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 14(5:08 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 14(4:54 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 26 for 12 yards (43-D.Doyle).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(4:49 - 4th) 11-A.Smith sacked at NW 25 for -1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 25(4:29 - 4th) 11-A.Smith complete to 5-J.James. 5-J.James to NW 37 for 12 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(4:00 - 4th) 11-A.Smith sacked at NW 36 for -1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 36(3:35 - 4th) 11-A.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Anderson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 36(3:07 - 4th) 11-A.Smith sacked at NW 30 for -6 yards (13-J.Evans).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - NWEST 30(3:03 - 4th) 34-A.David punts 14 yards from NW 30 out of bounds at the NW 44.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- End of Game (4 plays, -5 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(2:29 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to NW 35 for 9 yards (26-B.Bullock35-E.Mueller).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 35(2:21 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to NW 36 for -1 yard (35-E.Mueller53-E.Leota).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 36(1:37 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to NW 37 for -1 yard (94-J.Gold).
|
-12 YD
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 37(0:06 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley kneels at NW 49 for -12 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|13
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|291
|186
|Total Plays
|66
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|64
|Rush Attempts
|40
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|168
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|12-26
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|2-21
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.8
|6-33.7
|Return Yards
|29
|48
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|168
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|186
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|12/26
|179
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|11
|58
|0
|12
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|15
|46
|1
|13
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|9
|27
|0
|8
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|4
|4
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|2
|88
|1
|50
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|2
|43
|0
|41
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Vejvoda 85 LS
|N. Vejvoda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 43 LB
|D. Doyle
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Reiff 91 DL
|B. Reiff
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|2/3
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|6
|41.8
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 11 QB
|A. Smith
|18/32
|138
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|14
|36
|0
|6
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|5
|31
|0
|16
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
J. Moten IV 20 RB
|J. Moten IV
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
A. Smith 11 QB
|A. Smith
|11
|-5
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
J. Jefferson 12 WR
|J. Jefferson
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
J. James 5 WR
|J. James
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
B. Holman 4 WR
|B. Holman
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Mangieri 89 WR
|C. Mangieri
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Newsome II 2 DB
|G. Newsome II
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
|Bl. Gallagher
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller 95 DL
|A. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Miller 91 DL
|S. Miller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gold Jr. 94 DE
|J. Gold Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bullock 26 DB
|B. Bullock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mueller 35 LB
|E. Mueller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holman 4 WR
|B. Holman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 3 DB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
-
FIU
MTSU
17
49
4th 3:44 NFLN
-
IND
NEB
38
31
4th 5:41 BTN
-
OKLAST
23IOWAST
34
27
4th 0:39 FS1
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO
38
33
4th 0:53 ESPN+
-
CUSE
FSU
17
35
4th 0:10 ESPN2
-
EMICH
TOLEDO
31
31
4th 2:04 ESPN+
-
9AUBURN
2LSU
13
23
4th 9:38 CBS
-
ARIZ
STNFRD
31
41
4th 1:59 PACN
-
15TEXAS
TCU
27
37
4th 1:59 FOX
-
6PSU
MICHST
28
7
4th 4:59 ABC
-
UVA
LVILLE
21
28
4th 0:03 ACCN
-
TULANE
NAVY
38
38
4th 0:22 CBSSN
-
SFLA
ECU
45
13
4th 3:27 ESPNU
-
HAWAII
NMEX
45
17
4th 7:16 FBOOK
-
DUKE
UNC
17
20
4th 4:35 FSN
-
SC
TENN
21
31
4th 15:00 SECN
-
16SMU
HOU
34
31
Final ESPN
-
USC
COLO
35
31
Final ESPN2
-
ILL
PURDUE
24
6
Final BTN
-
13WISC
3OHIOST
7
38
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
PITT
16
12
Final ESPN
-
SJST
ARMY
34
29
Final CBSSN
-
20IOWA
NWEST
20
0
Final ESPN2
-
MISSST
TXAM
30
49
Final SECN
-
21APLST
SALA
30
3
Final ESPNU
-
5OKLA
KSTATE
41
48
Final ABC
-
LIB
RUT
34
44
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
WMICH
10
49
Final ESP3
-
USM
RICE
20
6
Final ESPN+
-
OHIO
BALLST
34
21
Final ESPN+
-
NEVADA
WYO
3
31
Final ATSN
-
WKY
MRSHL
23
26
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
GAS
7
41
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
NILL
0
49
Final ESP3
-
MD
17MINN
10
52
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
BUFF
20
43
Final ESPN+
-
FAU
ODU
41
3
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
MA
56
35
Final FloSports
-
MIAOH
KENTST
23
16
Final ESPN+
-
MEMP
TULSA
0
059 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TROY
GAST
0
067 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
UCF
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
1BAMA
0
055.5 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
24ARIZST
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
8ND
19MICH
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
COLOST
FRESNO
0
056.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
BC
4CLEM
0
059 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
UK
0
044 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LATECH
UTEP
0
050 O/U
+18.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
12UTAH
0
036.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
0
059 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
SDGST
UNLV
0
045 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASHST
11OREG
0
067.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN