Etienne's 3 TDs lead No. 4 Clemson past Boston College 59-7
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Diondre Overton finally got his moment. It came in Clemson's best offensive showing of the season.
The reserve receiver, who had only four touchdowns in his previous three seasons, caught three scoring passes to help the fourth-ranked Tigers win their 23rd straight game, 59-7 over Boston College on Saturday night.
Travis Etienne ran for three TDs as Clemson built a 38-7 by halftime on the way to their fourth 8-0 start in five seasons. And Overton, part of two Clemson national title teams, at last had a starring role.
''Like I told my team, it's just been a long time coming,'' he said, smiling.
Overton, the 6-foot-4 senior from Greensboro, North Carolina, joined the Tigers before 2016 as a highly regarded prospect. But he could never overcome some of Clemson's other star wideouts like Mike Williams, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross the past few years.
Instead of transferring after getting his degree, Overton stayed with Clemson.
''He stayed the course,'' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. ''I'm happy for him.''
Overton had scoring catches of 22, 63 and 34 yards, nearly equaling his career mark coming in. He finished with a career-best 119 yards receiving as part of what Swinney said was Clemson's most complete game of the season.
''I could've transferred, could've left, could've let my team down,'' Overton said. ''But I just kept the faith.''
Etienne had scoring runs of 3, 4 and 5 yards as the Tigers (6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) easily extended their program best streak. They jumped on the Eagles (4-4, 2-3) early and never let up - Clemson had the ball six times in the first 30 minutes and scored each time.
''I think the offense set the tone tonight,'' Swinney said. ''We wanted the offense to be fast and efficient and that's what we had tonight.''
Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns.
Etienne, a junior and reigning ACC player of the year, has 46 career rushing touchdowns to move within one of James Davis' all-time Clemson mark. Etienne also had his 13th 100-yard game, just four away from the school record.
Clemson finished with a season-high 674 yards.
The Tigers defense got into the action, too. It limited the Eagles to 119 yards in the opening half and, after the Tigers were finally forced to punt on their first series of the second half, had a scoop-and-score touchdown from defensive end Logan Rudolph after quarterback Dennis Grossel was sacked.
Boston College had no answers in losing its ninth straight to Clemson, which also had a season-high in points.
Eagles tailback AJ Dillon ended with 76 yards, enough to push him past Andre Williams as the program's career rushing leader with 3,741 yards in three seasons.
''They played like the No. 1 team in the country,'' Boston College coach Steve Addazio said. ''They played like the team that went after Alabama in the national championship. That's what happened out there.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: The Eagles were no match for Clemson, but behind Dillon had made strides on the season. They came in off a 45-24 win over North Carolina State and will have several competitive games down the stretch.
Clemson: The Tigers followed up a slow start last week at Louisville by coming out fast against the Eagles. Clemson was up 17-0 in the first 10 minutes kept pouring it on, perhaps as a showcase to the College Football Playoff committee whose first rankings come out in two weeks.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With No. 5 Oklahoma losing earlier Saturday, there's likely no one to jump the Tigers in the rankings as they look to end a dubious streak - losing one spot in the poll after each of their past three victories.
A LOT OF GAMES
Clemson celebrated the 500th game of offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, who's spent 41 seasons at five schools. He was head coach at Vanderbilt for a season in 2010. Clemson had a video tribute to Caldwell with several of his former players wishing him well. Clemson also gained 302 yards rushing, enough to make any O-line coach smile. ''That was pretty special to see,'' co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said.
UP NEXT
Boston College played its second straight road game at Syracuse next Saturday.
Clemson steps out of the ACC when it plays Wofford of the FCS next week.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 32 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BC 32(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Dillon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BC 32(14:42 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Garrison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BC 32(14:38 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 38 yards from BC 32 to CLE 30 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(14:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross. Penalty on BC 3-J.Maitre Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CLE 30. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(14:27 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to BC 49 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 49(14:19 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 39 for 10 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(13:55 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to BC 28 for 11 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(13:29 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to BC 9 for 19 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 9 - CLEM 9(13:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to BC 11 for -2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 11(12:37 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to BC 4 for 7 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 4(12:09 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at BC 5 for -1 yard (44-B.Barlow).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 5(11:30 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(10:53 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 31 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 31(10:53 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 35 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(10:36 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 40 for 5 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 40(10:08 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 38 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BC 38(9:49 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Glines.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BC 38(9:18 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 37 yards from BC 38 out of bounds at the CLE 25.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:12 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 25 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:04 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 39 for 14 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(8:33 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to BC 47 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(8:13 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross. Penalty on BC 18-M.Palmer Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BC 47. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(7:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins. Penalty on BC 10-B.Sebastian Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BC 32. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(7:39 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 80-L.Price. 80-L.Price to BC 3 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(7:33 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:02 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(6:57 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 28 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(6:57 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 29 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BC 29(6:35 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 82-E.Williams. Penalty on BC 26-D.Bailey Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BC 29(6:04 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 52 yards from BC 29. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 25 for 6 yards.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:58 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 46 for 21 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(5:47 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to BC 22 for 32 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(5:20 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:43 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:43 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to CLE 45 for 30 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 45(4:43 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to CLE 44 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 44(4:27 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to CLE 40 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - BC 40(4:01 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to CLE 36 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BC 36(3:36 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to CLE 34 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(3:07 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to CLE 25 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BC 25(2:43 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to CLE 25 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 25(2:19 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel to CLE 23 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(1:47 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 23(1:22 - 1st) 19-B.Glines to CLE 18 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - BC 18(1:18 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to CLE 15 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - BC 15(0:53 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to CLE 10 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 10(0:17 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 10(15:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to CLE 9 for 1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - BC 9(14:53 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:03 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 74 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:59 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi kicks 57 yards from BC 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 26 for 18 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(13:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 27 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 27(13:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 29 for 2 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 29(13:32 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to BC 47 for 24 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(12:53 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 17 for 30 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(12:28 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 16 for 1 yard.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 16(12:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to BC 5 for 11 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(11:30 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to BC 4 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 4(11:05 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:37 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:29 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(10:29 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to BC 39 for 14 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(10:29 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 41 for 2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 41(10:07 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 40 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BC 40(9:40 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BC 40(9:01 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 38 yards from BC 40. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 34 for 12 yards.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 66 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(8:55 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 39 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 39(8:46 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 43 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 43(8:17 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 4 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(7:49 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to BC 34 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(7:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 34(6:52 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to BC 19 for 15 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(6:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:07 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 19-B.Glines to BC 25 for 25 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(6:07 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 30 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 30(6:02 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 40 for 10 yards.
|
-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(5:38 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 31 FUMBLES (11-I.Simmons). 6-D.Grosel recovers at the BC 31. 6-D.Grosel to BC 29 for -2 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 21 - BC 29(5:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 25 for -4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 25 - BC 25(4:45 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Bailey.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - BC 25(3:54 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 50 yards from BC 25. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 25 for no gain. Penalty on CLE 1-D.Kendrick Holding 9 yards enforced at CLE 25.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 84 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(3:48 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 22 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 22(3:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 32 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(3:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 32(2:33 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to CLE 41 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 41(2:25 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 43 for 2 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(1:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to BC 42 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(1:29 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Overton.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 42(1:23 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to BC 28 for 14 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(1:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 23 for 5 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 23(0:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to BC 5 for 18 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(0:49 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi kicks 65 yards from BC 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 16 for 16 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(15:00 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 11 for -5 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CLEM 11(14:55 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 11 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 11(14:20 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to CLE 16 for 5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLEM 16(13:46 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 58 yards from CLE 16 Downed at the BC 26.
BC
Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 72 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(13:04 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 45 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 45(12:51 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 45 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 45(12:28 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to CLE 45 for 10 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BC 45(11:58 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 46 for -9 yards FUMBLES (43-C.Smith). 34-L.Rudolph runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 80 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(11:32 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(11:18 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 63 yards from CLE 35. 19-B.Glines to BC 26 for 24 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(11:18 - 3rd) Team penalty on CLE 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at BC 26. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 31(11:13 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 34 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 34(11:13 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 35 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 35(10:46 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 35 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 35(10:22 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 65 yards from BC 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(9:46 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 37 for 17 yards.
|
+63 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(9:36 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:13 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Missed FG (10 plays, 53 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 out of bounds at the BC 1.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(9:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 34 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 34(9:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 34(8:46 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CLEM 34(8:23 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 49 yards from BC 34 to CLE 17 fair catch by 8-J.Ross.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 17(8:16 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 16 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BC 16(8:09 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Chase.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - BC 16(7:38 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice scrambles to CLE 32 for 16 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(7:32 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 38 for 6 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 38(6:59 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 43 for 19 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 43(6:20 - 3rd) 22-W.Swinney to BC 35 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 35(5:46 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to BC 30 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(5:13 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 30(4:48 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Dixon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BC 30(4:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - BC 30(4:37 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 96 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(4:32 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 32 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 32(4:26 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 34 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 34(3:58 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 82-E.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 34(3:20 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 56 yards from BC 34. 8-J.Ross to CLE 4 for -6 yards.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 4(3:12 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 22 for 18 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 22(3:01 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 24 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 24(2:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 31 for 7 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 31(1:55 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 21-D.Rencher. 21-D.Rencher to CLE 41 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(1:26 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 44 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BC 44(0:58 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - BC 44(0:27 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 18-T.Chase. 18-T.Chase to BC 47 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(0:20 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to BC 41 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 41(15:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to BC 34 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(14:29 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Chase.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 34(13:54 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:47 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:37 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:37 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to BC 29 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(13:37 - 4th) 7-M.Valecce incomplete. Intended for 24-P.Garwo.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(13:12 - 4th) 7-M.Valecce complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 34 for 5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 34(13:07 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 53 yards from BC 34 out of bounds at the CLE 13.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 13(12:19 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to CLE 26 for 13 yards. Penalty on CLE 2-F.Ladson Pass interference 6 yards enforced at CLE 13. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 16 - BC 7(12:11 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 15 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 15(11:56 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 19 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BC 19(11:32 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BC 19(11:00 - 4th) 98-S.Sawicki punts 40 yards from CLE 19. 9-K.White to BC 41 for no gain. Penalty on BC 27-J.DeBerry Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 41.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:53 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to BC 31 for no gain.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:41 - 4th) 7-M.Valecce complete to 1-E.Robinson. 1-E.Robinson to BC 49 for 18 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(10:15 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to CLE 50 for 1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 50(9:54 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to BC 48 for -2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 48(9:29 - 4th) 7-M.Valecce complete to 24-P.Garwo. 24-P.Garwo to CLE 48 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 48(8:59 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 48 yards from CLE 48 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(8:10 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 34 for 14 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(8:03 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 35 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 35(7:45 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 87-J.Banks. 87-J.Banks to CLE 40 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BC 40(7:14 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Chase.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BC 40(6:27 - 4th) 98-S.Sawicki punts 47 yards from CLE 40. 39-A.Strader to BC 43 for 30 yards.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(6:23 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to BC 48 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 48(6:07 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to CLE 50 for 2 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 50(5:47 - 4th) 7-M.Valecce to CLE 50 FUMBLES. 7-M.Valecce to BC 46 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 46(5:20 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 39 yards from BC 46 to CLE 15 fair catch by 22-W.Swinney.
BC
Eagles
- End of Game (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 15(4:46 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 17 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 17(4:32 - 4th) 12-B.Batson to CLE 23 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 23(3:59 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 26 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(3:25 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 30 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 30(2:58 - 4th) 12-B.Batson to CLE 34 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BC 34(2:22 - 4th) 12-B.Batson complete to 81-D.Swinney. 81-D.Swinney to CLE 34 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BC 34(1:50 - 4th) 98-S.Sawicki punts 45 yards from CLE 34. 39-A.Strader to BC 30 for 9 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|36
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|3
|18
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|122
|668
|Total Plays
|62
|80
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|302
|Rush Attempts
|44
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|25
|366
|Comp. - Att.
|6-18
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|1.4
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|11-47.7
|4-47.5
|Return Yards
|114
|46
|Punts - Returns
|3-39
|4-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-75
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|25
|PASS YDS
|366
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|302
|
|
|122
|TOTAL YDS
|668
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|3/14
|53
|0
|0
|
M. Valecce 7 QB
|M. Valecce
|3/4
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|19
|76
|1
|19
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|10
|16
|0
|5
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|8
|15
|0
|5
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Valecce 7 QB
|M. Valecce
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|4
|-16
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|2
|39
|0
|30
|
E. Robinson 1 WR
|E. Robinson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Williams 82 WR
|E. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|11
|47.7
|4
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|3
|25.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Strader 39 RB
|A. Strader
|2
|19.5
|30
|0
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|16/19
|275
|3
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|8/16
|97
|1
|0
|
B. Batson 12 QB
|B. Batson
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|16
|109
|3
|30
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|8
|78
|0
|32
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|8
|42
|0
|15
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|19
|0
|14
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Batson 12 QB
|B. Batson
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|3
|119
|3
|63
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|4
|60
|0
|24
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|2
|36
|0
|21
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|33
|1
|19
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|25
|0
|19
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
L. Price 80 TE
|L. Price
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Banks 87 TE
|J. Banks
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith 43 LB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/2
|23
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sawicki 98 P
|S. Sawicki
|3
|44.0
|0
|47
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|1
|58.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|3
|6.0
|12
|0
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|1
|-6.0
|0
|0
