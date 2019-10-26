|
|
No. 21 Appalachian State routs South Alabama, 30-3
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) No. 21 Appalachian State has proven to be explosive on offensive and opportunistic on special teams this season. On Saturday, at a rain-soaked Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the Mountaineers relied on a dominating defense to roll to a 30-3 victory over South Alabama.
Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) took a 23-0 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter. At that point, South Alabama had not run a play beyond midfield and had gained only 43 yards and one first down on 32 offensive snaps.
''I thought our defense played unbelievable today and held them in check all day,'' Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz said. ''It really allowed us offensively to kind of find ourselves. We struggled converting third downs and really didn't play solid enough offensively, but we played well enough to win and we'll be on to the next one.''
Offensively, Zac Thomas had a successful return to his home state. The reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year passed for 132 yards, including a 19-yard TD to Thomas Hennigan, without a turnover. The Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate has led the Mountaineers to 13 consecutive victories, which trailed only Clemson and Ohio State entering the game.
The Jaguars (1-7, 0-4) were held to a season-low 139 total yards. The previous low was 190 in a loss to UAB. South Alabama avoided the first home shutout in school history with a 37-yard field goal by Frankie Onate with 5:43 remaining.
''I thought defensively we played well enough to win the game,'' second-year USA coach Steve Campbell said. ''Offensively, we've got to figure out what we need to do to score some points. We've definitely got to move the ball better than we did today.''
SHORT FIELD SUCCESS
The Mountaineers didn't produce many explosive offensive plays, but they didn't need to. Because the defense was so suffocating, their five scoring drives covered only 44, 12, 34, 62, 49 and 69 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Appalachian State: The No. 21 ranking has the Mountaineers just behind No. 16 SMU and No. 18 Cincinnati and just ahead of No. 22 Boise State among Group of Five teams. Appalachian State is the first Sun Belt Conference team to be ranked in consecutive weeks.
South Alabama: The Jaguars produced no offense until turning to backup quarterback Desmond Trotter midway through the third quarter. The redshirt freshman from Birmingham provided a spark by leading USA to a 65-yard drive that ended in a 32-yard field goal attempt that was blocked. He then led the fourth-quarter field goal drive.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Appalachian State should at least maintain its national ranking after Saturday's defensive showing.
UP NEXT
Appalachian State visits Georgia Southern, which knocked the Mountaineers from the rankings last season, on Thursday night. The Panthers beat the Mountaineers a year ago this week. The Mountaineers haven't lost since.
South Alabama visits Texas State on Nov. 9 after an open date.
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Minter kicks 61 yards from SAB 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 32 for 28 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(15:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 32(14:55 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 40 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 40(14:45 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - APLST 40(14:07 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 21 yards from APP 40 Downed at the SAB 39.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(14:01 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 39(13:50 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SALA 39(13:46 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SALA 39(13:41 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 44 yards from SAB 39. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 36 for 19 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(13:35 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 47 for 11 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(13:21 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 44 for -3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - APLST 44(13:02 - 1st) 11-J.Virgil to APP 45 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - APLST 45(12:28 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - APLST 45(11:51 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 45 yards from APP 45. 5-T.Minter to SAB 14 for 4 yards.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 14(11:45 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 12 for -2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - SALA 12(11:33 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 14 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 14(11:09 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to SAB 16 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SALA 16(10:30 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 48 yards from SAB 16. 5-T.Hennigan to SAB 44 for 20 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 44 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(9:54 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to SAB 41 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - APLST 41(9:36 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to SAB 29 for 12 yards. Penalty on APP 87-C.Reed Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at SAB 41. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - APLST 46(9:03 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 87-C.Reed. 87-C.Reed to SAB 40 for 6 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 40(8:45 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to SAB 28 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(8:08 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to SAB 22 for 6 yards. Team penalty on SAB 12 players 5 yards enforced at SAB 28. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - APLST 23(7:45 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to SAB 19 for 4 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 19(7:30 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:15 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 55 yards from APP 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 27 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(7:06 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 27 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 27(6:59 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 29 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - SALA 29(6:32 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Penalty on APP 95-G.Blackstock Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 29. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 34(6:07 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 36 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - SALA 36(6:00 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 36 yards from SAB 36 Downed at the APP 28. Team penalty on APP Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 28.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 62 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 18(5:19 - 1st) 11-J.Virgil to APP 28 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(5:07 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 28(4:36 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 33 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 33(4:25 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 42 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(3:51 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 48 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - APLST 48(3:32 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 48(3:17 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to SAB 36 for 16 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(3:08 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson to SAB 26 for 10 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(2:50 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to SAB 21 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - APLST 21(2:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 21(1:50 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to SAB 20 for 1 yard.
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - APLST 20(1:42 - 1st) 91-C.Staton 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (7 plays, 12 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 14(0:56 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to SAB 11 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 11(0:50 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to SAB 9 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 9(0:21 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to SAB 5 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - APLST 5(15:00 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to SAB 4 for 1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - APLST 4(14:22 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to SAB 5 for -1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 5(13:53 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to SAB 2 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 2(13:19 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to SAB 2 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - APLST 2(12:42 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:20 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson sacked at SAB 24 for -1 yard (52-D.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 24(12:15 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 28 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SALA 28(11:46 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Penalty on APP 31-N.Hampton Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 28. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 33(11:15 - 2nd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 28 for -5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - SALA 28(11:09 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 29 yards from SAB 28 Downed at the APP 43. Penalty on APP 51-T.Bird Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at SAB 28. No Play.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(10:36 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 43(10:23 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 47 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SALA 47(10:17 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SALA 47(9:37 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 30 yards from SAB 47 to APP 23 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 23(9:32 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 33 for 10 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(9:24 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 41 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 41(8:59 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 45 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(8:40 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to SAB 48 for 7 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 48(8:11 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to SAB 49 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - APLST 49(7:39 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - APLST 49(6:59 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 49 yards from SAB 49 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(6:53 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 20 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SALA 20(6:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 25 for 5 yards. Penalty on APP 20-N.Cook Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 20. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 25(6:15 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 26 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SALA 26(5:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SALA 26(5:30 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 31 yards from SAB 26 to APP 43 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (10 plays, 40 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(5:24 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to SAB 47 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(5:18 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to SAB 44 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 44(5:05 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to SAB 38 for 6 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 38(4:32 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to SAB 25 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(4:03 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to SAB 22 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 22(3:52 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to SAB 18 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 18(3:18 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to SAB 11 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 11(2:45 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Reed.
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 11(2:05 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to SAB 17 for -6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - APLST 17(1:58 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - APLST 17(1:21 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Halftime (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 57 yards from APP 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 29 for 21 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(1:09 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 38 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 38(1:04 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 39 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(0:38 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 41 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 41(0:10 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 49 for 8 yards.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 21 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(15:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 21(14:54 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 22 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 22(14:48 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to SAB 27 for 5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SALA 27(14:12 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 33 yards from SAB 27 Downed at the APP 40.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(13:35 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 40(13:24 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 87-C.Reed. 87-C.Reed to APP 47 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 47(13:19 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 50 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(12:45 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to SAB 39 for 11 yards. Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 50. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - APLST 40(12:11 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 48 for 8 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - APLST 48(11:45 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to SAB 43 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - APLST 43(11:25 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - APLST 43(10:49 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 43 yards from SAB 43 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(10:45 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 26 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SALA 26(10:36 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 26 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SALA 26(10:12 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SALA 26(9:45 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 36 yards from SAB 26 to APP 38 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 62 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(9:38 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to SAB 42 for 20 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(9:29 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to SAB 38 for 4 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 38(9:10 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams pushed ob at SAB 3 for 35 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - APLST 3(8:34 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:10 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:03 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(8:03 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 24 for -1 yard.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 24(8:03 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 20 for -4 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - SALA 20(1:30 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 33 for 13 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SALA 33(6:50 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 37 yards from SAB 33 to APP 30 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(6:14 - 3rd) 11-J.Virgil to SAB 49 for 21 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(6:06 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to SAB 20 for 29 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(5:35 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to SAB 23 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - APLST 23(5:16 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - APLST 23(4:40 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at SAB 29 for -6 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - APLST 29(4:34 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:53 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:45 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 26 for 1 yard.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 26(3:45 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 37 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(3:17 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Hamilton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 37(2:44 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 40 for 3 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 40(2:36 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to APP 30 for 30 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(2:07 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 7-J.Thomas Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at APP 30.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(2:07 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to APP 15 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - SALA 15(2:07 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter sacked at APP 22 for -7 yards (20-N.Cook).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - SALA 22(1:30 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to APP 15 for 7 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - SALA 15(0:36 - 3rd) 97-F.Onate 33 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 8-S.Jean-Charles.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(15:00 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to APP 23 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 23(14:56 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 29 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - APLST 29(14:16 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 29 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - APLST 29(13:57 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 28 yards from APP 29 Downed at the SAB 43.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(13:19 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 43(13:08 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 44 for 1 yard.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 44(12:57 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 39 FUMBLES. 5-T.Minter to SAB 39 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - SALA 39(12:31 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 36 yards from SAB 39 to APP 25 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(12:05 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 26 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 26(11:50 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 30 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - APLST 30(11:04 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 29 for -1 yard (74-S.Brown24-S.Jennings).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - APLST 29(10:19 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 29 to SAB 27 fair catch by 5-T.Minter.
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (13 plays, 53 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(9:30 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 35 for 8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 35(9:21 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 42 for 7 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(9:01 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to APP 47 for 11 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(8:36 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to APP 33 for 14 yards. Penalty on APP 13-K.Watson 12 men in the huddle declined.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 33(8:20 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to APP 29 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SALA 29(8:00 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SALA 29(7:30 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 85-Z.Crosby.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - SALA 29(7:23 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Hamilton. Penalty on APP 10-T.Frizzell Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 29. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - SALA 24(7:19 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to APP 21 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(7:11 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 21(6:57 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to APP 15 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SALA 15(6:49 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to APP 15 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - SALA 15(6:34 - 4th) Penalty on SAB 73-H.Merchant False start 5 yards enforced at APP 15. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - SALA 20(6:10 - 4th) 97-F.Onate 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (2 plays, 69 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:50 - 4th) 97-F.Onate kicks 59 yards from SAB 35. 11-J.Virgil to APP 31 for 25 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(5:43 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 33 for 2 yards.
|
+67 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 33(5:35 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:02 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(4:48 - 4th) 33-J.Miller to SAB 27 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - SALA 27(4:48 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 20 for -7 yards (95-G.Blackstock).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - SALA 20(4:21 - 4th) Penalty on SAB 8-J.Tolbert False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 20. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - SALA 15(3:48 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 33-J.Miller. 33-J.Miller to SAB 21 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - SALA 22(3:35 - 4th) 92-J.Brooks punts 51 yards from SAB 22 to APP 27 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(3:00 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to SAB 44 for 29 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(2:46 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to SAB 38 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 38(2:05 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to SAB 37 for 1 yard. Penalty on SAB 98-R.McWilliams Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SAB 37.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(1:25 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to SAB 21 for 1 yard. Penalty on APP 73-C.Garrison Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 22. No Play.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 20 - APLST 32(1:00 - 4th) 9-J.Gibbs to SAB 36 FUMBLES. 9-J.Gibbs to SAB 38 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|10
|Rushing
|13
|7
|Passing
|7
|1
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|1-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|439
|126
|Total Plays
|73
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|2.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|313
|87
|Rush Attempts
|45
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|126
|39
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|6-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|2.1
|Penalties - Yards
|10-85
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.3
|10-38.2
|Return Yards
|92
|63
|Punts - Returns
|2-39
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-53
|3-59
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|39
|
|
|313
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|439
|TOTAL YDS
|126
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|16/28
|132
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|4
|99
|1
|67
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|11
|94
|1
|35
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|19
|46
|0
|11
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|6
|42
|0
|29
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|3
|32
|0
|21
|
J. Gibbs 9 QB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|30
|0
|0
|
N. Clark 27 RB
|N. Clark
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|6
|58
|1
|19
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|3
|37
|0
|16
|
C. Reed 87 TE
|C. Reed
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Sutton 2 WR
|C. Sutton
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Blackstock 95 DL
|G. Blackstock
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|3/4
|46
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|6
|38.3
|1
|49
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|1
|21.0
|0
|21
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|2
|19.5
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|3/8
|43
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 QB
|C. Johnson
|3/11
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|23
|94
|0
|14
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Miller 33 RB
|J. Miller
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|6
|-1
|0
|8
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|2
|-6
|0
|-1
|
C. Johnson 2 QB
|C. Johnson
|2
|-7
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Miller 33 RB
|J. Miller
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Crosby 85 TE
|Z. Crosby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hamilton 7 WR
|T. Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Brown 74 DL
|S. Brown
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
F. Onate 97 K
|F. Onate
|1/2
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|10
|38.2
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|3
|19.7
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
