|
|
|SJST
|ARMY
San Jose State beats Army 34-29 at Michie Stadium
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Jet lag never felt so good for the San Jose State Spartans.
Josh Love passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns, Matt Mercurio kicked four field goals, and San Jose State stunned Army 34-29 on Saturday, handing the Black Knights (3-5) their second straight loss at Michie Stadium and fourth straight overall.
''This is an incredible win for our team,'' Spartans coach Brent Brennan said. ''Coming on the road like this with such long travel for an early game, we woke our kids up at 4 a.m. West Coast time for pregame meal and to get everyone started and they handled it incredibly well. We are really excited about this and we are going to enjoy it.''
San Jose State (4-4) was coming off a 27-17 homecoming loss to San Diego State, its second straight setback, but the Spartans managed to do something they haven't done in four years - win twice in a season on the road. San Jose State scored on all five of its first-half possessions, the first time that's happened this season, and when the Spartans were stopped Mercurio made sure they came away with points, hitting from 30, 23, 38 and 28 yards, one of them after Army lost a fumble. The game featured just two punts, one by each team.
''For us, any win is a big thing,'' Brennan said. ''We're trying to build this program. Any time we can play good football consistently and find a way to win is a huge step for us. Everybody is so invested and when you don't get the result you want, it's hard.''
The San Jose defense swarmed the Army quarterbacks, notching six tackles for loss, five of them sacks. The Black Knights, with their ground-oriented triple option, entered the game having allowed just six sacks.
''I thought getting to the quarterback and the tackles for loss were huge because it put them behind the sticks, which is where they don't want to be,'' Brennan said. ''A lot of pieces went into that, and I thought we had a good scheme and a good plan.''
Love, who was not sacked and rarely was pressured, finished 20 of 31 to eight different receivers with zero turnovers for the Spartans, who were beaten 52-3 at home last year by Army in the first meeting between the teams.
Army coach Jeff Monken alternated senior Kelvin Hopkins Jr. and sophomore Jabari Laws at quarterback in the first half and both were eventually knocked out of the game with injuries. Laws left in the second quarter and Hopkins in the third in favor of Christian Anderson. Hopkins did hit Cam Harrison for a 31-yard touchdown in the first half.
''It just seemed like we were playing catch-up the whole game,'' Monken said. ''They scored just about every time they had it. We've got to get them off the field. We didn't finish drives. When you turn the ball over and the other team doesn't, your chances go way down.''
The Black Knights moved within 23-17 on the first possession of the second half, with Sandon McCoy scoring on a 4-yard run on the first play after Hopkins was hurt. It was the only score of third quarter as Army forced the Spartans to punt.
Love hit Bailey Gaither for a spectacular 21-yard touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter to give the Spartans 31-17 lead. With the arms of Army defender Javhari Bourdeau wrapped around him, Gaither reached his arms around Bourdeau's shoulders, the ball deflected up off Gaither's facemask as the two fell to the turf and he cradled the ball on his knees barely inbounds.
Army rallied again behind Anderson. Malik Hancock took a pitch right 28 yards to set up Anderson's 1-yard run to close the gap to eight midway through the final quarter. After Mercurio's fourth field goal, Anderson's 31-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left gave Army one last chance, but the onside kick sailed out of bounds.
THE TAKEAWAY
San Jose State: The road win at a difficult place should give the Spartans a jolt of confidence. They won at Arkansas (31-24) last month for their first road victory of the season.
''We're excited for the rest of the season,'' defensive end Cade Hall said. ''That's the only thing on our minds.''
Army: The Black Knights gained 326 yards rushing but on defense were bitten often by long gains in the passing game. On the game's first drive, Love completed 5 of 7 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, completing throws of 23, 20, 12, and 13 yards before hitting Isaiah Hamilton for a 19-yard score on a third-and-7 play. Love also completed a 50-yard pass to Hamilton on a third-and-10 play to set up a field goal early in the second quarter. Gambling didn't work, either, for the Black Knights. Hopkins was sacked on a fourth-and-6 play midway through the second quarter. With injuries to key players on defense - standout free safety Jaylon McClinton didn't play - and the offense not performing at a high level with injuries at quarterback, Army has a lot of things to fix as it gets set to begin defense of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. There was no immediate word on the injuries.
UP NEXT
San Jose State: Hosts No. 22 Boise State next Saturday night.
Army: Begins defense of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy it's held for the past two years when it travels to Air Force next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 48 yards from ARM 35. 30-J.Burrill to SJS 23 for 6 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 46 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(14:53 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 46 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 46(14:24 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 46(13:49 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley to ARM 34 for 20 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 34(13:42 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 11-J.Blackwell. 11-J.Blackwell runs ob at ARM 22 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 22(13:17 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to ARM 21 for 1 yard. Penalty on SJS 70-T.Stevens Holding 10 yards enforced at ARM 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - SJST 32(12:52 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 20 - SJST 32(12:34 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to ARM 19 for 13 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 19(12:28 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:51 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (15 plays, 85 yards, 9:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback. Penalty on ARM 46-C.Cameron Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at ARM 25.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 13(11:44 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 14 for 1 yard.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 14(11:44 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 26 for 12 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(11:07 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 32 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 32(10:40 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 35 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 35(9:58 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 37 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 37(9:58 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to ARM 37 for no gain.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 37(9:58 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs runs ob at ARM 49 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(9:00 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to SJS 49 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 49(7:46 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to SJS 38 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(7:15 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to SJS 34 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 34(6:30 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to SJS 29 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 29(5:54 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to SJS 25 for 4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(5:15 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins to SJS 27 for -2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARMY 27(4:40 - 1st) 1-J.Laws to SJS 26 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - ARMY 26(3:56 - 1st) Penalty on ARM 32-A.Hobbs False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 26. No Play.
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARMY 31(2:34 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:10 - 1st) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- FG (8 plays, 68 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:59 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 61 yards from ARM 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 19 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 19(1:59 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 19(1:51 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 19 for no gain.
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 19(1:43 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to ARM 31 for 50 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(1:10 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to ARM 12 for 19 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 12(0:45 - 1st) 21-D.Packer to ARM 8 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SJST 8(0:17 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 82-I.Hamilton False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 8. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SJST 13(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SJST 13(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - SJST 13(14:54 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Fumble (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:47 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 32-A.Hobbs.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(14:42 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 60-A.Herndon False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 25. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARMY 20(14:42 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to ARM 29 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(14:42 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 38 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(14:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 44 FUMBLES (20-T.White). 45-K.Harmon to ARM 44 for no gain.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (4 plays, 44 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 44(14:05 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley to ARM 30 for 14 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(13:19 - 2nd) 82-I.Hamilton to ARM 20 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(12:50 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to ARM 18 for 2 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 18(12:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:45 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:36 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 32-A.Hobbs.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(11:36 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 43 for 18 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(11:36 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 45 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 45(11:02 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws to SJS 48 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 48(10:26 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to SJS 46 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(9:45 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to SJS 44 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 44(9:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to SJS 42 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 42(8:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
|
Sack
|
4 & 6 - ARMY 42(7:50 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins sacked at ARM 48 for -10 yards (11-J.Osuna).
SJST
Spartans
- FG (5 plays, 42 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(7:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at ARM 25 for 23 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(7:38 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on ARM 55-E.Patterson Roughing the passer 13 yards enforced at ARM 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 12(7:05 - 2nd) 82-I.Hamilton to ARM 7 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 7(6:58 - 2nd) 12-J.Love to ARM 6 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SJST 6(6:28 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SJST 6(5:50 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- FG (15 plays, 51 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:41 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 32-A.Hobbs.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(5:37 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 28 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(5:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 34 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(4:54 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 36 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(4:22 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 40 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 40(4:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 45 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 45(3:36 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 48 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(3:10 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to SJS 49 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 49(2:56 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 88-C.Harrison False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 49. No Play.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARMY 46(2:36 - 2nd) 1-J.Laws complete to 27-B.Walters. 27-B.Walters to SJS 29 for 25 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(2:29 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to SJS 28 for 1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 28(2:10 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker pushed ob at SJS 18 for 10 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 18(1:59 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to SJS 17 for 1 yard. Penalty on ARM 73-J.Deaton Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 18. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 20 - ARMY 28(1:50 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins sacked at SJS 35 for -7 yards (11-J.Osuna).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 27 - ARMY 35(1:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to SJS 33 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 25 - ARMY 33(1:38 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to SJS 24 for 9 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - ARMY 24(1:19 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
SJST
Spartans
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 64 yards from ARM 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 47 for 46 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(0:52 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 46-C.Cameron Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 47.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(0:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to ARM 22 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 22(0:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 22(0:42 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to ARM 20 for 2 yards.
|
Kickoff
|
3 & 8 - SJST 35(0:13 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 40 yards from SJS 35. 15-R.Parker to ARM 35 for 10 yards.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 30 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 30(15:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 39 for 9 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(14:26 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to SJS 42 for 19 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(14:00 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to SJS 40 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 40(13:27 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to SJS 37 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 37(12:48 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to SJS 33 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 33(12:15 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to SJS 30 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(11:26 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to SJS 24 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 24(10:56 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to SJS 21 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 21(10:18 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to SJS 17 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 17(9:45 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to SJS 14 for 3 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 14(9:08 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to SJS 4 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - SJST 4(8:34 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:14 - 3rd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:09 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 61 yards from ARM 35. 2-Z.Zigler to SJS 29 for 25 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(8:09 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley pushed ob at ARM 50 for 21 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(8:02 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to ARM 48 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 48(7:29 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hamilton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 48(6:54 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 48(6:50 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 45 yards from ARM 48 to the ARM 3 downed by 45-K.Harmon.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 3(6:44 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 8 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 8(6:31 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 11 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - SJST 11(5:58 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 15 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 15(5:19 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 18 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 18(4:48 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 20 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - SJST 20(4:10 - 3rd) 13-C.Anderson sacked at ARM 15 for -5 yards FUMBLES (45-K.Harmon). 13-C.Anderson to ARM 15 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SJST 15(3:28 - 3rd) 17-Z.Potter punts 40 yards from ARM 15 to SJS 45 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (15 plays, 69 yards, 6:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(2:49 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 49 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 49(2:42 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to ARM 46 for 5 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 46(2:05 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to ARM 35 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(1:32 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to ARM 31 for 4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 31(0:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to ARM 21 for 10 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 21(0:24 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 21 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARM 8-J.Bourdeau Pass interference declined.
|
+2 YD
|(15:00 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
SJST
Spartans
- FG (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 60 yards from SJS 35. 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 31 for 26 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(14:53 - 4th) Team penalty on ARM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARM 31. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 26(14:47 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson complete to 82-K.Cline. 82-K.Cline to ARM 31 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 31(14:47 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 38 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 38(14:14 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 39 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - SJST 39(13:38 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 43 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(12:57 - 4th) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 44 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 44(12:26 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 48 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 48(11:52 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to SJS 45 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 45(11:10 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 45(10:36 - 4th) 5-K.Walker to SJS 45 for no gain.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 45(10:29 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson scrambles to SJS 30 for 15 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(9:49 - 4th) 16-M.Hancock to SJS 2 for 28 yards. Penalty on SJS 11-J.Osuna Personal Foul 1 yards enforced at SJS 2.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - SJST 1(9:21 - 4th) 25-C.Slomka to SJS 1 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 1(9:12 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 7(8:46 - 4th) to SJS 7 FUMBLES. to SJS 7 for no gain.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (5 plays, -11 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:42 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 22-T.Jenkins.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(8:42 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 29 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(8:42 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 32-K.Robinson.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 29(8:12 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to ARM 49 for 22 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(8:03 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to ARM 30 for 19 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(7:21 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to ARM 16 for 14 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(6:42 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to ARM 14 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 14(6:00 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to ARM 14 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 14(5:17 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to ARM 10 for 4 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 10(4:31 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
SJST
Spartans
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:52 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 43 yards from SJS 35. 32-A.Hobbs pushed ob at ARM 49 for 27 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 49(3:48 - 4th) Penalty on ARM 14-M.Roberts False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 49. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 44(3:41 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson scrambles to ARM 42 FUMBLES (91-E.Ane). 13-C.Anderson to ARM 40 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 19 - SJST 40(3:41 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson sacked at ARM 35 for -5 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
|
Sack
|
3 & 24 - SJST 35(3:20 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson sacked at ARM 30 for -5 yards FUMBLES (16-R.Tolefree). 76-P.Reeder recovers at the ARM 35. 76-P.Reeder to ARM 38 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 21 - SJST 38(3:03 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 27-B.Walters.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(2:51 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to ARM 30 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 30(2:43 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to ARM 29 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 29(2:36 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to ARM 29 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 29(2:30 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
SJST
Spartans
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(1:46 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson to ARM 38 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 38(1:44 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 42 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(1:25 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 42(1:14 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 42(1:10 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson scrambles runs ob at SJS 46 for 12 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(1:04 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to SJS 33 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(0:55 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Walker.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 33(0:44 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson scrambles runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:38 - 4th) 13-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Cline.
ARMY
Black Knights
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:31 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 5 yards from ARM 35 out of bounds at the ARM 40.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(0:31 - 4th) 12-J.Love kneels at ARM 41 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|28
|Rushing
|4
|22
|Passing
|14
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|402
|400
|Total Plays
|49
|83
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|326
|Rush Attempts
|18
|70
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|314
|74
|Comp. - Att.
|20-31
|7-13
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-16
|9-74
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|92
|64
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-92
|3-64
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|74
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|326
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|20/31
|314
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|9
|63
|0
|19
|
I. Hamilton 82 WR
|I. Hamilton
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|4
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|6
|94
|0
|23
|
I. Hamilton 82 WR
|I. Hamilton
|3
|88
|1
|50
|
B. Foley 85 TE
|B. Foley
|3
|55
|0
|21
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|3
|27
|1
|21
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|20
|1
|18
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Blackwell 11 WR
|J. Blackwell
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Tolefree 16 LB
|R. Tolefree
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Osuna 11 LB
|J. Osuna
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. White 20 CB
|T. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DL
|E. Ane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|4/4
|38
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Galland 43 P
|A. Galland
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Zigler 2 CB
|Z. Zigler
|3
|28.7
|46
|0
|
J. Burrill 30 TE
|J. Burrill
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|2/3
|50
|1
|0
|
J. Laws 1 QB
|J. Laws
|2/2
|31
|0
|0
|
C. Anderson 13 QB
|C. Anderson
|3/8
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Anderson 13 QB
|C. Anderson
|16
|87
|2
|33
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|7
|54
|0
|18
|
J. Laws 1 QB
|J. Laws
|8
|51
|0
|12
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|13
|39
|1
|6
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|12
|27
|0
|4
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|12
|25
|0
|10
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|4
|54
|1
|31
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Cline 82 WR
|K. Cline
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Talley 96 K
|C. Talley
|1/1
|41
|2/2
|5
|
L. Salyers 1 K
|L. Salyers
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|2
|26.5
|27
|0
|
R. Parker 15 LB
|R. Parker
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO
35
33
4th 3:44 ESPN+
-
CMICH
BUFF
20
42
4th 2:35 ESPN+
-
FAU
ODU
41
3
4th 2:05 ESPN+
-
CUSE
FSU
10
35
4th 6:41 ESPN2
-
6PSU
MICHST
28
7
4th 8:40 ABC
-
UVA
LVILLE
14
28
4th 1:19 ACCN
-
ARIZ
STNFRD
31
41
4th 4:03 PACN
-
IND
NEB
38
31
4th 10:21 BTN
-
EMICH
TOLEDO
24
31
4th 4:29 ESPN+
-
OKLAST
23IOWAST
34
27
4th 6:10 FS1
-
9AUBURN
2LSU
13
23
4th 13:29 CBS
-
15TEXAS
TCU
27
30
4th 6:50 FOX
-
FIU
MTSU
17
43
4th 9:55 NFLN
-
TULANE
NAVY
31
38
4th 2:48 CBSSN
-
MIAOH
KENTST
23
13
4th 3:10 ESPN+
-
SFLA
ECU
45
13
4th 7:14 ESPNU
-
SC
TENN
21
31
3rd 4:49 SECN
-
HAWAII
NMEX
38
10
4th 10:34 FBOOK
-
DUKE
UNC
17
17
4th 7:49 FSN
-
16SMU
HOU
34
31
Final ESPN
-
USC
COLO
35
31
Final ESPN2
-
13WISC
3OHIOST
7
38
Final FOX
-
SJST
ARMY
34
29
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
PURDUE
24
6
Final BTN
-
MISSST
TXAM
30
49
Final SECN
-
21APLST
SALA
30
3
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
WMICH
10
49
Final ESP3
-
5OKLA
KSTATE
41
48
Final ABC
-
MIAMI
PITT
16
12
Final ESPN
-
LIB
RUT
34
44
Final BTN
-
20IOWA
NWEST
20
0
Final ESPN2
-
USM
RICE
20
6
Final ESPN+
-
OHIO
BALLST
34
21
Final ESPN+
-
NEVADA
WYO
3
31
Final ATSN
-
WKY
MRSHL
23
26
Final FBOOK
-
NMEXST
GAS
7
41
Final ESP3
-
MD
17MINN
10
52
Final ESPN
-
AKRON
NILL
0
49
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
MA
56
35
Final FloSports
-
MEMP
TULSA
0
059 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
+6
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
ARK
1BAMA
0
055.5 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
GAST
0
067 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
UCF
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
24ARIZST
UCLA
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
8ND
19MICH
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
COLOST
FRESNO
0
056.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
BC
4CLEM
0
059 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
UK
0
044 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
LATECH
UTEP
0
050 O/U
+18.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
12UTAH
0
036.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
0
059 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
SDGST
UNLV
0
045 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASHST
11OREG
0
067.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN