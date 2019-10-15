2019 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team: College football's best at the halfway point

There are four unanimous selections to the 2019 midseason All-America team

With the 2019 season at the midway point, our panel of our college football experts convened to select the 2019 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. Seventeen of the 130 FBS teams are represented among the 27 total selections across below with four programs each seeing three of their players make it on the team.

LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin led the way with three selections each. Seven of the 14 SEC teams saw at least one selection -- most of any conference -- as the league was responsible for 11 of the 27 overall players. The six Big Ten selections all came from the Buckeyes and Badgers.

Five members of our midseason All-America team were also part of our 2019 preseason first-team selections with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young repeating as unanimous selections.

Let's take a look at the midseason All-America team as we approach the second half of the 2019 season.

2019allamericamidseason.png
Graphic by Michael Meredith

2019 CBS Sports Midseason All-America Team

*  indicates a unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Joe Burrow

LSU

Redshirt senior

RB

Jonathan Taylor*

Wisconsin

Junior

RB

Chuba Hubbard*

Oklahoma State

Redshirt sophomore

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

LSU

Sophomore

WR

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

Junior

TE

Jacob Breeland

Oregon

Redshirt senior

C

Tyler Biadasz

Wisconsin

Junior

OL

Andrew Thomas*

Georgia

Junior

OL

Penei Sewell

Oregon

Sophomore

OL

Calvin Throckmorton

Oregon

Redshirt senior

OL

Jedrick Wills

Alabama

Junior

Defense


DL

Chase Young*

Ohio State

Junior

DL

Derrick Brown

Auburn

Senior

DL

James Lynch

Baylor

Junior

DL

Curtis Weaver

Boise State

Redshirt junior

LB

Evan Weaver

Cal

Senior

LB

Cale Garrett

Missouri

Senior

LB

Zack Baun

Wisconsin

Redshirt senior

CB

Derek Stingley

LSU

Freshman

CB

CJ Henderson

Florida

Junior

S

Grant Delpit

LSU

Junior

S

Jordan Fuller

Ohio State

Senior

Special teams


K

Rodrigo Blankenship

Georgia

Redshirt senior

P

Max Duffy

Kentucky

Junior

KR

Joe Reed

Virginia

Senior

PR

Jalen Reagor

TCU

Junior

AP

Demetric Felton

UCLA

Redshirt junior

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.

Play Now
Our Latest Stories