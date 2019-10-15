2019 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team: College football's best at the halfway point
There are four unanimous selections to the 2019 midseason All-America team
With the 2019 season at the midway point, our panel of our college football experts convened to select the 2019 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. Seventeen of the 130 FBS teams are represented among the 27 total selections across below with four programs each seeing three of their players make it on the team.
LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin led the way with three selections each. Seven of the 14 SEC teams saw at least one selection -- most of any conference -- as the league was responsible for 11 of the 27 overall players. The six Big Ten selections all came from the Buckeyes and Badgers.
Five members of our midseason All-America team were also part of our 2019 preseason first-team selections with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young repeating as unanimous selections.
Let's take a look at the midseason All-America team as we approach the second half of the 2019 season.
2019 CBS Sports Midseason All-America Team
* indicates a unanimous selection
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Redshirt senior
RB
Jonathan Taylor*
Wisconsin
Junior
RB
Chuba Hubbard*
Redshirt sophomore
WR
LSU
Sophomore
WR
Junior
TE
Oregon
Redshirt senior
C
Wisconsin
Junior
OL
Andrew Thomas*
Georgia
Junior
OL
Oregon
Sophomore
OL
Oregon
Redshirt senior
OL
Jedrick Wills
Alabama
Junior
|Defense
|
|
|
DL
Chase Young*
Ohio State
Junior
DL
Senior
DL
Junior
DL
Redshirt junior
LB
Cal
Senior
LB
Senior
LB
Wisconsin
Redshirt senior
CB
Derek Stingley
LSU
Freshman
CB
Junior
S
LSU
Junior
S
Ohio State
Senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Georgia
Redshirt senior
P
Junior
KR
Senior
PR
Junior
AP
Redshirt junior
