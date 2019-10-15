2019 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team: College football's best at the halfway point

With the 2019 season at the midway point, our panel of our college football experts convened to select the 2019 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. Seventeen of the 130 FBS teams are represented among the 27 total selections across below with four programs each seeing three of their players make it on the team.

LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin led the way with three selections each. Seven of the 14 SEC teams saw at least one selection -- most of any conference -- as the league was responsible for 11 of the 27 overall players. The six Big Ten selections all came from the Buckeyes and Badgers.

Five members of our midseason All-America team were also part of our 2019 preseason first-team selections with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young repeating as unanimous selections.

Let's take a look at the midseason All-America team as we approach the second half of the 2019 season.

Graphic by Michael Meredith

2019 CBS Sports Midseason All-America Team

* indicates a unanimous selection