2020 college football national championship odds: Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama lead the favorites

The college football season is still five months away, but it's never too early to look forward to what the oddsmakers anticipate in the race for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Oddsmaker William Hill Sportsbook released its college football futures on Monday, and it should come as no surprise that three of the usual suspects sit atop the odds board as Clemson leads the way with 11-5 odds, followed by Ohio State at 4/1 and Alabama at 9-2.

What's even more interesting is that those three teams also have the most money wagered on them. Clemson is the most popular wager to this point with a whopping 20 percent of all national championship futures total dollars coming in on its side. Alabama leads with 8 percent of total tickets placed, and trails only Clemson with 14 percent of the total dollars wagered.

William Hill also details which teams could be this year's LSU based on the Tigers entering last season with 30-1 odds. Auburn (25-1) Notre Dame (28-1) and Texas (35-1) all have similar odds with four percent of total tickets each. The Fighting Irish are sixth in the country in total dollars wagered at five percent.

Below are the full list of odds from William Hill Sportsbook:

Here's a look at the top 10 teams in terms of percentage of tickets wagered:

Team % of total tickets wagered Alabama 8% Ohio State 7% Clemson 6% Florida 5% Georgia 5% Notre Dame 4% Iowa 4% Auburn 4% LSU 4% Texas 4%

Money talks, right? Here's a look at the top 10 teams in terms of the percentage of total dollars wagered: