2020 college football national championship odds: Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama lead the favorites

The usual suspects sit atop the betting futures as March comes to a close

The college football season is still five months away, but it's never too early to look forward to what the oddsmakers anticipate in the race for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Oddsmaker William Hill Sportsbook released its college football futures on Monday, and it should come as no surprise that three of the usual suspects sit atop the odds board as Clemson leads the way with 11-5 odds, followed by Ohio State at 4/1 and Alabama at 9-2.

What's even more interesting is that those three teams also have the most money wagered on them. Clemson is the most popular wager to this point with a whopping 20 percent of all national championship futures total dollars coming in on its side. Alabama leads with 8 percent of total tickets placed, and trails only Clemson with 14 percent of the total dollars wagered. 

William Hill also details which teams could be this year's LSU based on the Tigers entering last season with 30-1 odds. Auburn (25-1) Notre Dame (28-1) and Texas (35-1) all have similar odds with four percent of total tickets each. The Fighting Irish are sixth in the country in total dollars wagered at five percent.

Below are the full list of odds from William Hill Sportsbook:

TeamOdds

Clemson

11/5

Ohio State

4-1

Alabama

9/2

Georgia

7-1

Florida

15-1

Oklahoma

20-1

LSU

25-1

Auburn

25-1

Oregon

25-1

Notre Dame

28-1

Penn State

30-1

Texas A&M

30-1

Texas

35-1

Michigan

40-1

USC

60-1

Miami (FL)

60-1

Wisconsin

75-1

Iowa State

75-1

Oklahoma State

75-1

Florida State

75-1

Utah

100-1

Washington

100-1

Nebraska

100-1

Minnesota

100-1

Iowa

125-1

Baylor

125-1

Tennessee

150-1

TCU

150-1

UCF

150-1

North Carolina

150-1

Arizona State

200-1

Virginia Tech

250-1

Indiana

300-1

California

300-1

Mississippi State

300-1

Michigan State

500-1

Boise State

500-1

Virginia

500-1

Cincinnati

500-1

Louisville

500-1

Kansas State

500-1

UCLA

500-1

West Virginia

500-1

Ole Miss

500-1

Kentucky

500-1

Purdue

500-1

Washington State

500-1

Stanford

500-1

South Carolina

500-1

Field

50-1

Here's a look at the top 10 teams in terms of percentage of tickets wagered:

Team% of total tickets wagered

Alabama

8%

Ohio State

7%

Clemson

6%

Florida

5%

Georgia

5%

Notre Dame

4%

Iowa

4%

Auburn

4%

LSU

4%

Texas

4%

Money talks, right? Here's a look at the top 10 teams in terms of the percentage of total dollars wagered:

Team

% of total dollars wagered

Clemson

20%

Alabama

14%

Ohio State

9%

Georgia

7%

Florida

5%

Notre Dame

5%

Oklahoma State

4%

Miami (FL)

3%

Auburn

3%

Texas

3%

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

