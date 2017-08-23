Alabama leads the way with 15 selections to preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

The Tide, as usual, are dominating everything already

The SEC released its Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team on Wednesday, and not surprisingly, Alabama Crimson Tide leads the way with 15 overall selections. The Tide also landed nine players on the first-team.

All 14 SEC coaches submitted ballots, but none were allowed to vote for players on their own team.

*denotes a tie

First Team Offense

QB: Jalen Hurts , Alabama
RB: Derrius Guice , LSU Tigers
RB: Nick Chubb , Georgia Bulldogs
WR: Christian Kirk , Texas A&M Aggies
WR: Calvin Ridley , Alabama
TE: Hayden Hurst , South Carolina Gamecocks
C: Frank Ragnow , Arkansas Razorbacks
OL: Braden Smith , Auburn Tigers
OL: Martez Ivy, Florida Gators
OL: Jonah Williams , Alabama
OL: Ross Pierschbacher , Alabama
AP: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

First Team Defense

DL: Da'Shawn Hand , Alabama
DL: Da'Ron Payne , Alabama
DL: Marquis Haynes , Ole Miss Rebels
DL: Trenton Thompson , Georgia
LB: Arden Key , LSU
LB: Skai Moore , South Carolina
LB: Roquan Smith , Georgia
DB: Minkah Fitzpatrick , Alabama
DB: Armani Watts , Texas A&M
DB: Duke Dawson , Florida
DB: Ronnie Harrison , Alabama

First Team Special Teams

K: Daniel Carlson , Auburn
P: JK Scott , Alabama
RET: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Second Team Offense

QB: Nick Fitzgerald , Mississippi State Bulldogs
RB: Kamryn Pettway , Auburn
RB: Bo Scarbrough , Alabama
WR: J'Mon Moore , Missouri Tigers
WR: Antonio Callaway , Florida
TE: Isaac Nauta , Georgia
C: Will Clapp , LSU
OL: Martinas Rankin , Mississippi State
OL: K.J. Malone, LSU
OL: Greg Little , Ole Miss
OL: Paul Adams , Missouri*
OL: Isaiah Wynn , Georgia*
AP: Derrius Guice, LSU

Second Team Defense

DL: Cece Jefferson , Florida
DL: Marlon Davidson , Auburn
DL: Jabari Zuniga , Florida
DL: Denzil Ware , Kentucky*
DL: Dontavius Russell , Auburn*
LB: Jordan Jones , Kentucky Wildcats
LB: Rashaan Evans , Alabama
LB: Tre' Williams , Auburn
DB: Donte Jackson , LSU
DB: Dominick Sanders , Georgia
DB: Carlton Davis , Auburn
DB: Tray Matthews , Auburn

Second Team Special Teams

K: Gary Wunderlich , Ole Miss
P: Johnny Townsend , Florida
RET: Evan Berry , Tennessee Volunteers

Third Team Offense

QB: Austin Allen , Arkansas
RB: Ralph Webb , Vanderbilt Commodores
RB: Benny Snell, Kentucky
WR: Deebo Samuel , South Carolina
WR: Jauan Jennings , Tennessee
TE: C.J. Conrad, Kentucky*
TE: DeAndre Goolsby , Florida*
C: Bradley Bozeman , Alabama
OL: Jashon Robertson , Tennessee
OL: Jawaan Taylor , Florida
OL: Zack Bailey , South Carolina
OL: Hjalte Froholdt , Arkansas
AP: Brandon Powell , Florida*
AP: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina*
AP: Kerryon Johnson , Auburn*
AP: Trevon Diggs , Alabama*

Third Team Defense

DL: Terry Beckner Jr. , Missouri
DL: Jonathan Ledbetter , Georgia
DL: Christian LaCouture , LSU
DL: Marcell Frazier , Missouri
LB: Oren Burks , Vanderbilt
LB: Shaun Dion Hamilton , Alabama
LB: Lorenzo Carter , Georgia
DB: Anthony Averett , Alabama
DB: Mike Edwards , Kentucky
DB: Chauncey Gardner, Florida
DB: Ryan Pulley , Arkansas

Third Team Special Teams

K: Austin MacGinnis , Kentucky*
K: Eddy Piniero, Florida*
P: Trevor Daniel , Tennessee
RET: Antonio Callaway, Florida

