Alabama leads the way with 15 selections to preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

The SEC released its Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team on Wednesday, and not surprisingly, Alabama Crimson Tide leads the way with 15 overall selections. The Tide also landed nine players on the first-team.

All 14 SEC coaches submitted ballots, but none were allowed to vote for players on their own team.

*denotes a tie

First Team Offense

QB: Jalen Hurts , Alabama

RB: Derrius Guice , LSU Tigers

RB: Nick Chubb , Georgia Bulldogs

WR: Christian Kirk , Texas A&M Aggies

WR: Calvin Ridley , Alabama

TE: Hayden Hurst , South Carolina Gamecocks

C: Frank Ragnow , Arkansas Razorbacks

OL: Braden Smith , Auburn Tigers

OL: Martez Ivy, Florida Gators

OL: Jonah Williams , Alabama

OL: Ross Pierschbacher , Alabama

AP: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

First Team Defense

DL: Da'Shawn Hand , Alabama

DL: Da'Ron Payne , Alabama

DL: Marquis Haynes , Ole Miss Rebels

DL: Trenton Thompson , Georgia

LB: Arden Key , LSU

LB: Skai Moore , South Carolina

LB: Roquan Smith , Georgia

DB: Minkah Fitzpatrick , Alabama

DB: Armani Watts , Texas A&M

DB: Duke Dawson , Florida

DB: Ronnie Harrison , Alabama

First Team Special Teams

K: Daniel Carlson , Auburn

P: JK Scott , Alabama

RET: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Second Team Offense

QB: Nick Fitzgerald , Mississippi State Bulldogs

RB: Kamryn Pettway , Auburn

RB: Bo Scarbrough , Alabama

WR: J'Mon Moore , Missouri Tigers

WR: Antonio Callaway , Florida

TE: Isaac Nauta , Georgia

C: Will Clapp , LSU

OL: Martinas Rankin , Mississippi State

OL: K.J. Malone, LSU

OL: Greg Little , Ole Miss

OL: Paul Adams , Missouri*

OL: Isaiah Wynn , Georgia*

AP: Derrius Guice, LSU

Second Team Defense

DL: Cece Jefferson , Florida

DL: Marlon Davidson , Auburn

DL: Jabari Zuniga , Florida

DL: Denzil Ware , Kentucky*

DL: Dontavius Russell , Auburn*

LB: Jordan Jones , Kentucky Wildcats

LB: Rashaan Evans , Alabama

LB: Tre' Williams , Auburn

DB: Donte Jackson , LSU

DB: Dominick Sanders , Georgia

DB: Carlton Davis , Auburn

DB: Tray Matthews , Auburn

Second Team Special Teams

K: Gary Wunderlich , Ole Miss

P: Johnny Townsend , Florida

RET: Evan Berry , Tennessee Volunteers

Third Team Offense

QB: Austin Allen , Arkansas

RB: Ralph Webb , Vanderbilt Commodores

RB: Benny Snell, Kentucky

WR: Deebo Samuel , South Carolina

WR: Jauan Jennings , Tennessee

TE: C.J. Conrad, Kentucky*

TE: DeAndre Goolsby , Florida*

C: Bradley Bozeman , Alabama

OL: Jashon Robertson , Tennessee

OL: Jawaan Taylor , Florida

OL: Zack Bailey , South Carolina

OL: Hjalte Froholdt , Arkansas

AP: Brandon Powell , Florida*

AP: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina*

AP: Kerryon Johnson , Auburn*

AP: Trevon Diggs , Alabama*

Third Team Defense

DL: Terry Beckner Jr. , Missouri

DL: Jonathan Ledbetter , Georgia

DL: Christian LaCouture , LSU

DL: Marcell Frazier , Missouri

LB: Oren Burks , Vanderbilt

LB: Shaun Dion Hamilton , Alabama

LB: Lorenzo Carter , Georgia

DB: Anthony Averett , Alabama

DB: Mike Edwards , Kentucky

DB: Chauncey Gardner, Florida

DB: Ryan Pulley , Arkansas

Third Team Special Teams

K: Austin MacGinnis , Kentucky*

K: Eddy Piniero, Florida*

P: Trevor Daniel , Tennessee

RET: Antonio Callaway, Florida