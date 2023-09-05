The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Tuesday after the Week 1 action concluded on Labor Day, and while Georgia remains the No. 1 team in the country, there's been some changes to the top 10 with familiar name returning to the top five ranks.

Florida State's 45-21 win against LSU on Sunday reverberated with AP Top 25 voters as the Seminoles have moved from No. 8 up to No. 4. It's the highest ranking for Florida State since earning the No. 3 slot in the 2017 preseason poll and the highest in-season ranking for the program since Week 3 in 2016. Of course, there were also consequences for LSU in the loss with the now 0-1 Tigers falling from No. 5 down to No. 14.

Georgia is followed at the top of the polls by Michigan at No. 2, Alabama moving up a spot to No. 3, the Seminoles at No. 4 and then Ohio State down two spots to No. 5. There was some room for teams further down the rankings to move into the top 10 after Clemson's loss at Duke on Monday, a result that sent the Tigers plummeting 16 spots to No. 25 and gave the Blue Devils their first AP Top 25 appearance since 2018 (No. 21). Washington, Tennessee and Notre Dame were the biggest movers in wake of the shakeup at the top of the rankings with all moving up multiple spots into the top 10.

The arrival of Colorado at No. 22 comes as the entire country is beginning to believe in Deion Sanders' roster and program overhaul in Boulder. The Buffs did not appear on a single ballot in the preseason poll, but after going in as a three-touchdown road underdog and taking down a top-20 team like TCU, their stock has changed in the eyes of the voters. Colorado has a chance to bolster their standing in the poll and continue this strong start to the Coach Prime era with another big stage matchup in Week 2 hosting Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Saturday.

Here's a full look at the top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis).

AP Top 25 poll

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Alabama

4. Florida State (3)

5. Ohio State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Duke

22. Colorado

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.