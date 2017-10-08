Bowl projections: Oklahoma out, two Big Ten teams in College Football Playoff

Just two weeks ago, my College Football Playoff projections did not include a single team from the Big Ten. Now, they feature two.

The latest to join the party is Penn State, which benefited from Oklahoma's head-scratching loss at home to Iowa State, a game in which the Sooners were four-touchdown favorites. The Cyclones were also playing their backup quarterback.

That loss will be hard for Oklahoma to overcome, even with the head-to-head result over Ohio State.

Here are my new College Football Playoff projections. The remainder of my bowl projections will be available Sunday morning.