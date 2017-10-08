Bowl projections: Oklahoma out, two Big Ten teams in College Football Playoff

The Sooners' upset loss is the Big Ten's gain as Penn State joins the top four

Just two weeks ago, my College Football Playoff projections did not include a single team from the Big Ten. Now, they feature two.

The latest to join the party is Penn State, which benefited from Oklahoma's head-scratching loss at home to Iowa State, a game in which the Sooners were four-touchdown favorites. The Cyclones were also playing their backup quarterback. 

That loss will be hard for Oklahoma to overcome, even with the head-to-head result over Ohio State

Here are my new College Football Playoff projections. The remainder of my bowl projections will be available Sunday morning.

DATEGAME / LOC.TIME / TVMATCHUPPREDICTION

Jan. 8

National Championship
Atlanta

8 p.m.
ESPN

Title game Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m.
ESPN

Semifinal

(2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

Jan. 1

Sugar Bowl
New Orleans

8:45 p.m.
ESPN

Semifinal

(1) Alabama vs. (4) Penn State

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories