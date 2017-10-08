Bowl projections: Oklahoma out, two Big Ten teams in College Football Playoff
The Sooners' upset loss is the Big Ten's gain as Penn State joins the top four
Just two weeks ago, my College Football Playoff projections did not include a single team from the Big Ten. Now, they feature two.
The latest to join the party is Penn State, which benefited from Oklahoma's head-scratching loss at home to Iowa State, a game in which the Sooners were four-touchdown favorites. The Cyclones were also playing their backup quarterback.
That loss will be hard for Oklahoma to overcome, even with the head-to-head result over Ohio State.
Here are my new College Football Playoff projections. The remainder of my bowl projections will be available Sunday morning.
|DATE
|GAME / LOC.
|TIME / TV
|MATCHUP
|PREDICTION
Jan. 8
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl
5 p.m.
|Semifinal
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl
8:45 p.m.
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Penn State
