Clemson, Alabama lead college football odds for national championship in 2019 season
Superbook is already offering odds for next season's champion
The confetti hadn't finished falling on the field at Levi's Stadium following Clemson's 44-16 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship before odds for the 2019 season were released.
Superbook released national title odds for next season on Monday night, and you won't be surprised to see that the two teams who just played for the national title for the third time in four years are the top two. Naturally, Clemson is the favorite with 9/5 odds while Alabama is just behind the Tigers at 5/2.
Here's the full list of teams currently given odds at Superbook.
Clemson 9/5
Alabama 5/2
Ohio State 12-1
Georgia 12-1
Michigan 14-1
Oklahoma 15-1
Texas 20-1
Nebraska 25-1
Washington 25-1
Florida 25-1
Notre Dame 25-1
Oregon 30-1
Wisconsin 50-1
LSU 50-1
Mississippi State 50-1
Auburn 50-1
If you're wondering where to put your money, I don't think you want to bet anybody other than Clemson or Alabama. Take them both.
If you're looking for some longshot value, I wouldn't go further down the board than Ohio State and Georgia at 12-1. It's just hard to imagine any other team being able to close the gap on Alabama and Clemson enough in one offseason to be worth your money at this point. It's important to remember that a lot of the key players from Monday night's title game will be back next season. Meanwhile, Ohio State will have a new coach, a new QB and a lot of new faces on defense. Then there's Georgia, which is one of the most talented teams in the country, but still has to get through Alabama in the SEC.
