College football bowl projections: Michigan enters College Football Playoff as Ohio State flops out
Purdue knocked Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff, and rival Michigan is happy to step in
Purdue's stunning 49-20 upset of No. 2 Ohio State has caused a drastic shuffling of the Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six games. Just five weeks ago, the Boilermakers lost 20-19 at home to Eastern Michigan to fall to 0-3 on the season. They haven't lost since.
Ohio State has dropped out of the CFP and been replaced by Michigan. The Wolverines won at Michigan State 21-7 and clearly look like the best team in the Big Ten through eight week. The Buckeyes are still projected to play in a New Year's Six game but will take the Big Ten's spot in the Rose Bowl and face Washington, a 27-13 winner over Colorado on Saturday.
Penn State is the team that drops out of the New Year's Six projections after Michigan moves up. The Sugar Bowl is still projected to be LSU vs Oklahoma, representing the SEC and Big 12, respectively. The Fiesta Bowl stands pat with Georgia vs. UCF, and the Peach Bowl still has Kentucky facing Texas. Those two bookings could change following next Saturday's Florida-Georgia game.
2019 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 7
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 29
Cotton Bowl
4/8 p.m.
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Michigan
Dec. 29
Orange Bowl
4/8 p.m.
|Semifinal
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 1
Sugar
8:45 p.m.
SEC vs. Big 12
|LSU vs. Oklahoma
Jan. 1
Rose
5 p.m.
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
| Ohio State vs. Washington
Jan. 1
Fiesta
1 p.m.
At-large vs. At-large
|Georgia vs. UCF
Dec. 29
Peach
Noon
At-large vs. At-large
| Texas vs. Kentucky
Check back for the rest of Jerry Palm's college football bowl projections on Sunday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFB Week 8 Winners and Losers
The Buckeyes got stomped by Purdue, and now that's all anyone will talk about for the next...
-
Tyler Trent wills Purdue to OSU upset
Purdue turned in its most impressive win of the year, and honored Trent with a "cancer sucks"...
-
Buckeyes leave door open to CFP chances
The Big Ten's biggest fear may just be starting to come true
-
Week 8 recap: Oklahoma outlasts TCU
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 8 all Saturday long
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: UM up, Wazzu rises
Projecting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after a busy Week 8
-
Wazzu upends Oregon in key battle
Washington State showed up against Oregon in the important divisional matchup out west