College football bowl projections: Michigan enters College Football Playoff as Ohio State flops out

Purdue's stunning 49-20 upset of No. 2 Ohio State has caused a drastic shuffling of the Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six games. Just five weeks ago, the Boilermakers lost 20-19 at home to Eastern Michigan to fall to 0-3 on the season. They haven't lost since.

Ohio State has dropped out of the CFP and been replaced by Michigan. The Wolverines won at Michigan State 21-7 and clearly look like the best team in the Big Ten through eight week. The Buckeyes are still projected to play in a New Year's Six game but will take the Big Ten's spot in the Rose Bowl and face Washington, a 27-13 winner over Colorado on Saturday.

Penn State is the team that drops out of the New Year's Six projections after Michigan moves up. The Sugar Bowl is still projected to be LSU vs Oklahoma, representing the SEC and Big 12, respectively. The Fiesta Bowl stands pat with Georgia vs. UCF, and the Peach Bowl still has Kentucky facing Texas. Those two bookings could change following next Saturday's Florida-Georgia game.

2019 College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction Jan. 7 National Championship

Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m.

ESPN Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Tex. 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (1) Alabama vs. (4) Michigan Dec. 29 Orange Bowl

Miami 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans 8:45 p.m.

ESPN SEC vs. Big 12 LSU vs. Oklahoma Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m.

ESPN Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Ohio State vs. Washington

Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m.

ESPN At-large vs. At-large Georgia vs. UCF Dec. 29 Peach

Atlanta Noon

ESPN At-large vs. At-large Texas vs. Kentucky



Check back for the rest of Jerry Palm's college football bowl projections on Sunday.