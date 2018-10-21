College football bowl projections: Michigan enters College Football Playoff as Ohio State flops out

Purdue knocked Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff, and rival Michigan is happy to step in

Purdue's stunning 49-20 upset of No. 2 Ohio State has caused a drastic shuffling of the Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six games. Just five weeks ago, the Boilermakers lost 20-19 at home to Eastern Michigan to fall to 0-3 on the season. They haven't lost since.

Ohio State has dropped out of the CFP and been replaced by Michigan.  The Wolverines won at Michigan State 21-7 and clearly look like the best team in the Big Ten through eight week. The Buckeyes are still projected to play in a New Year's Six game but will take the Big Ten's spot in the Rose Bowl and face Washington, a 27-13 winner over Colorado on Saturday.

Penn State is the team that drops out of the New Year's Six projections after Michigan moves up. The Sugar Bowl is still projected to be LSU vs Oklahoma, representing the SEC and Big 12, respectively. The Fiesta Bowl stands pat with Georgia vs. UCF, and the Peach Bowl still has Kentucky facing Texas. Those two bookings could change following next Saturday's Florida-Georgia game.

2019 College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction

Jan. 7

National Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.

8 p.m.
ESPN

Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 29

Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Tex.

4/8 p.m.
ESPN

Semifinal

(1) Alabama vs. (4) Michigan

Dec. 29

Orange Bowl
Miami

4/8 p.m.
ESPN

Semifinal

(2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction

Jan. 1

Sugar
New Orleans

8:45 p.m.
ESPN

SEC vs. Big 12

LSU vs. Oklahoma

Jan. 1

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m.
ESPN

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Ohio State vs. Washington

Jan. 1

Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.

1 p.m.
ESPN

At-large vs. At-large

Georgia vs. UCF

Dec. 29

Peach
Atlanta

Noon
ESPN

At-large vs. At-large

Texas vs. Kentucky

Check back for the rest of Jerry Palm's college football bowl projections on Sunday.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories