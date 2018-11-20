Fantasy Football Week 12: Jameis Winston is back and he leads streaming options

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Monday Night Football was so awesome, but you'll be forgiven if you feel a bit of a football hangover on Tuesday. Especially when you realize we don't get to watch those two teams in Week 12. Most importantly, we don't get to use those players in Fantasy. They're the only two teams on bye this week, but it sure feels like we're missing more players than we were during last week's Byenado. Thankfully, we've got some very good streaming options to make up for it.

QB

Jameis Winston is the starting quarterback in Tampa Bay again, so we have another sure-fire streaming option. It hasn't mattered who has started for the Buccaneers this year; combined Winston and Ryan Fitzpatick have been a top-three quarterback in Fantasy. I wouldn't expect that will change against the 49ers.

San Francisco has given up 22.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and all but two quarterbacks (Josh Rosen and Derek Carr) have scored 20 against them.

Winston is a top-five quarterback for me this week, and he's top-10 for all three of us. You should add him and start him with confidence.

This one comes with an asterisk. John Harbaugh left open the possibility that Joe Flacco could return in Week 12. Let's hope he doesn't.

Lamar Jackson ran the ball 27 times on Sunday against the Bengals and completed 68 percent of his passes at 7.9 Y/A. His matchup against the Raiders is one of the most favorable in football for running and passing. As long as Harbaugh doesn't get in the way, Jackson should be a better start than Matthew Stafford or any other streaming option this week.

Eli Manning delivered against Tampa Bay, but it was a little disappointing because of low pass volume. That shouldn't be a problem against Philadelphia because I expect the Eagles to bounce back in a big way offensively.

Hidden in the low volume last week was the fact that Manning was remarkably efficient. He only threw one incompletion and he averaged better than 12 yards per attempt. A lot of that had to do with the defense he was facing, but this Eagles secondary has been obliterated by injuries. Their secondary isn't any more talented than Tampa Bay at this point in the season.

TE

Winston isn't the only Buccaneer we're welcoming back to the streaming column this week. His longtime security blanket, Cameron Brate, is in play again as well. That's partially because of his connection with Winston, but also because O.J. Howard's status is seriously in question.

Brate already had one good three-game stretch this season, mostly with Winston, but if Howard is ruled out, he'll be a must-start option. Tight ends have seen 22.7 percent of the team's targets, and Winston traditionally targets the position even more than Fitzpatrick.

It's a terrible week for streaming tight ends. So if you have Kelce and miss Brate, Chris Herndon may just be your next best option. Before the bye, Herndon scored at least 10 PPR Fantasy points in four of his past five games. That success came with Sam Darnold, who sounds optimistic about returning in Week 12. The Jets should have a pass-heavy script against the Patriots, and Herndon looks like one of Darnold's favorite targets.

Last week I told you Jeff Heuerman could look like a must-start tight end if he repeated his Week 9 usage. He didn't, but he did see 16 percent of the team's targets and now has five targets in three straight games. Like the Jets, I'd expect the Broncos will be chasing the score in Week 12, and that should lead to a solid floor for Heuerman in PPR.

DST

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

It's really remarkable the Bills have been a top-10 defense in Fantasy this year considering how bad their offense has been. This week they get a home game against a bad offense led by Blake Bortles. You don't have much reason, if any, to doubt them.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

The Patriots are in a spectacular spot. They're coming off a bye facing a Jets team that has given up the fifth-most points to opposing DSTs. Just recognize there isn't a huge upside here because of the style of defense the Patriots traditionally play. They'll be better in leagues that reward points for low yardage totals.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

This is another one that makes me nervous, but has anyone ever really gone wrong betting against Brock Osweiler on the road? In two road starts this season, he's thrown two interceptions and zero touchdowns.

K

Matt Bryant at New Orleans

Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Tennessee

Dan Bailey vs. Green Bay

Bryant should be universally owned when he's healthy, as he showed in Week 11 when he made all four of his field-goal attempts. This week he gets another shootout in a dome, so fire him up. Fairbairn has been the No. 3 kicker in Fantasy, and I wouldn't expect the Texans will go away from their cautious offensive game plan against the Titans. If you miss both, Dan Bailey is a nice consolation prize. Since Week 4, he's been a reliable low-end starter.

