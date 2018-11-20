Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Plenty of free agent difference makers to choose from

62% Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR

I thought Smith would play well in Week 11 against the Eagles, but he far exceeded my expectations. He had season highs in targets (13), catches (10) and yards (157), and he scored his fourth touchdown of the season. The biggest reason I liked Smith was because he was playing at home, as he had scored three touchdowns in his two previous home outings against Washington (twice) in Week 5 and against the Rams in Week 9. And one of the reasons he's listed first here is he's playing at home in prime time against Atlanta on Thanksgiving. He won't be consistent — he had no targets in Week 10 at Cincinnati — but hopefully the Saints realize he can be a significant contributor down the stretch. He's worth at least 20 percent of your remaining FAAB.

50% DJ Moore Carolina Panthers WR

Like Smith, Moore put on a show in Week 11 at Detroit with season highs in targets (eight), catches (seven), yards (157), and he scored for just the second time this year. He now has at least 17 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he should be considered the best receiver for Carolina for the rest of the season. We did see Moore struggle to produce in two games prior to Week 11 with just five catches for 36 yards on seven targets against Tampa Bay and at Pittsburgh, so keep that in mind. But the Panthers will hopefully continue to lean on him with at least six targets a game. He also has a favorable schedule upcoming against Seattle, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, New Orleans, Atlanta and New Orleans again to close the season. Moore is worth at least 20 percent of your remaining FAAB.

33% Keke Coutee Houston Texans WR

Coutee returned after a two-game absence from a hamstring injury in Week 11 at Washington and led the Texans in targets (nine) and receiving yards (77), while also matching DeAndre Hopkins for the lead in receptions (five). He dominated Demaryius Thomas, who was held to one target and no catches. Coutee might be the best option on this list in PPR, as he now has three games with at least 12 PPR points in the five games he's been able to play. If he can stay healthy, Coutee has plenty of upside to close the year, and he's worth at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB.

55% Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR

Reynolds looks like he can be a standout Fantasy option now that Cooper Kupp (ACL) is out for the season, and you can make a case he should be No. 1 on this list. In Week 11 against the Chiefs, he had six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he should be a significant contributor for the Rams to close the season. We also saw Reynolds play well the previous time Kupp was out with his first knee injury when he had three catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 8 against Green Bay. The Rams are on a bye in Week 12, but Reynolds needs to be added in all leagues and is worth 15 percent of your remaining FAAB.

53% Anthony Miller Chicago Bears WR

Miller is having a strong month, and he comes into this matchup at Detroit on Thanksgiving Day with a two-game scoring streak. One of those games was against the Lions in Week 10 when he had the best game of his rookie campaign with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He's averaging 13.5 PPR points in his past four games, and the Lions have allowed 10 touchdowns to receivers in their last five games. Miller continues to share targets with Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton and Tarik Cohen, but based on his recent level of play, as well as the matchup, he's worth adding in all leagues. Spend at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB on Miller.

61% Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals WR

Kirk bounced back from a bad game in Week 10 at Kansas City with a solid effort in Week 11 against Oakland. He had three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on four targets, with his scoring play going for 59 yards. The four targets were his lowest total since Week 5, and he's yet to top eight targets in any game this season. But he does have at least 13 PPR points in four of his last six games and can be a useful No. 3 receiver to close the season since he's the third best player on offense in Arizona behind David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald. Kirk is worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB.

32% Danny Amendola Miami Dolphins WR

Amendola should stay hot coming off Miami's bye in Week 11, and he's a great option in PPR leagues. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his last five games, and he has at least five catches in every game over that span. Parker could be out again for the Dolphins, who have also lost Grant and Albert Wilson (hip) for the season. With Miami likely chasing points at Indianapolis, look for Amendola to see 10-plus targets, which has happened twice in his past five outings. Amendola is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.

19% John Ross Cincinnati Bengals WR

A.J. Green is expected to return for the Bengals this week, but if he remains out then Ross is worth a look in deeper leagues. He's scored in both games that Green has been out against New Orleans in Week 10 and at Baltimore in Week 11 with four catches for 66 yards on 13 targets. Green's return would make it hard to trust Ross, but maybe his production over the past two games will help his rapport with Andy Dalton moving forward. Keep an eye on Green's status, and Ross is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

18% Adam Humphries Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

In deeper leagues, it's hard to ignore what Humphries has done of late, especially if you need help in PPR. He's scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his last four games, with three touchdowns over that span. You know the Buccaneers are going to be throwing the ball all game, and Humphries could benefit with some additional targets if O.J. Howard is out. The schedule is great over the next three weeks with home games against San Francisco, Carolina and New Orleans, and Humphries can emerge as a viable option in deeper PPR formats. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

1% Dontrelle Inman Indianapolis Colts WR