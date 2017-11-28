Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: It's finally Josh Gordon time

This is it. This is the last week of the regular season in the majority of Fantasy leagues.



If a playoff berth is on the line then do whatever it takes to get a win -- within reason, of course.

But spend all of your remaining FAAB dollars if needed. Just worry about your best starting lineup. And hopefully it all works out so you are playing one more time in Week 14.



For Week 13, this is an interesting waiver wire period. Assuming the players we talk about are available in shallow leagues are gone, then some of the better free agents this week are mostly at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and the streamers at DST and kicker.



The running backs, well, there isn't likely someone who will start for your Fantasy team unless you are completely stuck. In that case, look for Rod Smith or Jacquizz Rodgers in standard leagues and J.D. McKissic or T.J. Yeldon in PPR.



Yes, it really is that ugly.



That said, if you need to win, you'll take whatever you can get to score as many points as possible. You can always worry about next week if you get there. And that's what we hope happens for all of you.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Jameis Winston (shoulder), Jay Cutler (concussion), Paxton Lynch (ankle) and C.J. Beathard (hip/knee)



Add if available in shallow leagues: Tyrod Taylor (68 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 61% Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB He has a tough matchup in Week 13 at Atlanta, but it's time to trust him as a starter in the majority of leagues – if you haven't done so already – after four games in a row with at least 19 Fantasy points, including two games with at least 31 points. Teddy Bridgewater, barring an injury or total meltdown from Keenum, is not taking this job away any time soon. 50% Josh McCown New York Jets QB McCown has a better matchup than Keenum in Week 13 against the Chiefs, so he might be a safer starting option if you need a victory. And like Keenum, McCown has played well recently with at least 18 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, including 30 points against Carolina in Week 12. I never expected to write this, but McCown can lead you to the Fantasy playoffs in Week 13 if needed. 53% Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB Rodgers should be owned for every Fantasy team guaranteed to make the playoffs. He's eligible to return from his broken collarbone in Week 15, and you could have him available for two games in the Fantasy playoffs. While their might be some rust from the long layoff, and he would have tough matchups at Carolina in Week 15 and vs. Minnesota in Week 16, you'd rather have him on your bench than in someone else's starting lineup. 14% Brett Hundley Green Bay Packers QB Hundley is worth using as a low-end starting option this week, especially in two-quarterback leagues. He just had the best game of his career against the Steelers in Week 12 with 27 Fantasy points, and this is a great matchup in Week 13 against the Buccaneers, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 18 Fantasy points. Hundley also gets another favorable matchup in Week 14 at Cleveland in what should be his last start of the season before Rodgers returns. 42% Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB If you can't get Keenum, McCown or Hundley this week as a starting option then I would look for Fitzpatrick, who should be the starter in Tampa Bay again this week at Green Bay with Winston still out. It's a good matchup against the Packers, who have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 17 Fantasy points. The Buccaneers might have trouble running the ball with Doug Martin (concussion) hurt, and Fitzpatrick has attempted at least 34 passes in three games in a row. 21% Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB Garoppolo is expected to start in place of Beathard, and hopefully he can build off his debut with the 49ers in Week 12 against Seattle when he came off the bench to complete 2-of-2 passes for 18 yards and a touchdown. He's only worth a look in two-quarterback leagues this week because the Bears have been good against opposing passers at home. But there are high hopes for Garoppolo now that he's getting a chance to start, and he might be a decent desperation play in deeper formats. 5% Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB If you're looking ahead in two-quarterback leagues then you might want to add Mahomes now. Alex Smith continues to struggle, and the Chiefs may bench him to see if the prized rookie can keep their season afloat. While Andy Reid has remained loyal to Smith, he might not have a choice given's Smith recent level of play and the potential that Mahomes offers. If you have an open roster spot then speculate on Mahomes for your bench.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, here are some players you can drop for this week.

Alex Smith (99 percent): See above on Mahomes. Smith has one game with 20 Fantasy points in his past four outings.

Eli Manning (58 percent): His offensive line is getting worse, and Sterling Shepard (migraines) can't get healthy. He has one game with 20 Fantasy points in his past seven outings.

Jacoby Brissett (49 percent): The good matchups are over, and he just scored six Fantasy points against the Titans at home. You can't trust Brissett as a starter in the Fantasy playoffs.

Running backs

Injuries of note: Devonta Freeman (concussion), Aaron Jones (knee), Ty Montgomery (ribs), Doug Martin (concussion), Mike Davis (groin) and Damien Williams (shoulder)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Jamaal Williams (68 percent), Kenyan Drake (79 percent), Rex Burkhead (72 percent), Devontae Booker (80 percent), Danny Woodhead (74 percent), LeGarrette Blount (69 percent) and Tarik Cohen (72 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Bilal Powell (85 percent): With Matt Forte back from his knee injury, and with Elijah McGuire also getting work, Powell just hasn't been effective. He has one game this season with double digits in Fantasy points in standard leagues and hasn't been overly involved in the passing game with two catches in the past three outings.

James White (76 percent): White has fallen behind Dion Lewis and Burkhead, and he has two Fantasy points in a standard league in his past two games. He only has eight carries for 26 yards and three catches for 1 yard over that span. It's easy to drop White now.

Theo Riddick (64 percent): Riddick has two catches in his past two games, and if he's not involved in the passing game then he should not be owned in most leagues. He also has just one game this season with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league.



Wide receivers

Injuries of note: JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), Rishard Matthews (hamstring), Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle), Sterling Shepard (illness), Robert Woods (shoulder), Kelvin Benjamin (knee), Will Fuller (ribs), Chris Hogan (shoulder), Allen Hurns (ankle), John Brown (toe), Mike Williams (knee) and Devin Funchess (toe)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Jamison Crowder (68 percent), Cooper Kupp (73 percent), Josh Doctson (66 percent) and Kenny Stills (74 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 57% Josh Gordon I'm not starting Gordon this week at the Chargers. And I might not start him the rest of the season even though he's finally eligible to play for the first time since 2014. But I want that potential on my roster if I can get it, and he does have a favorable matchup in Week 14 against Green Bay. Let's hope DeShone Kizer can get Gordon the ball, and hopefully Hue Jackson is true to his word that Gordon will play a lot in his return to action. 51% Corey Coleman Cleveland Browns WR Coleman should still be the No. 1 Browns receiver, and I would start him over Gordon this week if you had to choose between the two Cleveland guys. In two games since coming back from his hand injury, Coleman has nine catches for 144 yards on 18 targets, and like Gordon, he also has tremendous upside. He has a tough matchup in Week 13 against the Chargers, so he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. But I also would rather have Coleman on my team then let someone else use him, especially in Week 14 against the Packers. 51% Martavis Bryant Pittsburgh Steelers WR We don't know if Smith-Schuster will play this week, but if he's out again then Bryant will benefit. He had six targets in Week 12 against Green Bay and finished with four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, and it was his best Fantasy game since Week 2. Bryant doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 13 at Cincinnati, and he's been better at home than on the road in his career. But if Smith-Schuster is out again then consider Bryant a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. 11% Zay Jones Buffalo Bills WR Jones still has a hard time catching the ball, but he has played well of late and benefits with Benjamin out. He also has a favorable matchup against the Patriots in Week 13. In his past three games, Jones has 13 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. It would be nice if he had a better catch rate, but clearly Taylor is leaning on him. And I would use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against New England at home. 11% Dontrelle Inman Chicago Bears WR Inman has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Bears, and he's done a nice job in two of his past three games, with a good matchup on tap in Week 13 against the 49ers. In Week 10, Inman had six catches for 88 yards on eight targets, and he had four catches for 64 yards on nine targets in Week 12 at Philadelphia. The 49ers have allowed a receiver to score in five of their past six games. 28% Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR Like Inman with the Bears, Goodwin has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers, and he's been productive in each of his past three games. He has seven catches for 229 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets over that span, and hopefully we'll see Garoppolo lean on him as much if not more than Beathard did. Goodwin is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13 at Chicago. 59% Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR I just can't give up on Davis, especially if Matthews remains out this week against the Texans. It's such a good matchup since Houston allows the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Davis remains the most viable Titans' receiver with Matthews hurt. Now, if Matthews plays this week, then Davis will have minimal Fantasy value. But he's a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13, and this could be the week that Davis scores his first NFL touchdown. 1% Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR Reynolds had his first significant playing time in Week 12 against the Saints with Woods out, and he finished with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Woods is expected to be out again in Week 13 against the Cardinals, and Reynolds is worth a look as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week since he should avoid Patrick Peterson. We've seen secondary receivers against the Cardinals play well this year, which is why Kupp should have a big game, but don't rule out Reynolds also being productive. He's a sneaky sleeper for Week 13. 59% Jermaine Kearse New York Jets WR Robby Anderson is clearly the receiver to trust for the Jets, but Kearse could be considered a potential No. 3 Fantasy option this week against the Chiefs, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. And Kearse has at least six targets in each of his past three games and just finished with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 12 against the Panthers. 27% Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Jaguars WR Westbrook has been heavily involved since making his NFL debut in Week 11 with nine catches for 76 yards on 16 targets in two games against the Browns and Cardinals. We'll see if Hurns is able to play this week, but if he's out, Westbrook will again get the chance for plenty of targets opposite Marqise Lee. Westbrook is worth using as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13 against the Colts. 1% Cordarrelle Patterson Oakland Raiders WR The Raiders are expected to be without Cooper and Michael Crabtree, who was suspended two games for his first with Denver cornerback Aqib Talib in Week 12. If that happens then look for Patterson and Seth Roberts (1 percent) to get a boost in value, which makes them worth a look in deeper leagues. The Raiders have a great matchup against the Giants in Week 13, especially with cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) out, and Patterson and Roberts should be considered sneaky sleepers – and great daily options.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Jordy Nelson (96 percent): Maybe you want to stash Nelson for when Rodgers returns in Week 15, but he's been awful with Hundley. In five games without Rodgers, Nelson has combined for nine Fantasy points in a standard league. I can't trust him, even with a great matchup this week against Tampa Bay at home.

Kelvin Benjamin (86 percent): We don't know when Benjamin is going to play since he's dealing with a torn meniscus in his knee, and he's struggled since coming to Buffalo. In two games, Benjamin has four catches for 62 yards on seven targets.

Will Fuller (57 percent): Fuller has now missed two games with a rib injury, and it will be hard to trust him when he does return to action. He was great earlier this season with Deshaun Watson, but he struggled with Tom Savage and likely will again once he's back in action.



Tight ends

Injuries of note: Jordan Reed (hamstring), Greg Olsen (foot) and Coby Fleener (concussion)



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Jared Cook (84 percent), Jack Doyle (82 percent), Vernon Davis (83 percent), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (79 percent) and Tyler Kroft (70 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 64% Hunter Henry Los Angeles Chargers TE It's time to buy into Henry again for a couple of reasons. His upcoming matchups are amazing with Cleveland in Week 13 and Washington in Week 14. And the Chargers are back to leaning on him with 10 targets in his past two games after just four targets in the two games prior to that. Get Henry in all leagues given the upcoming schedule for the Chargers, and he should deliver as long as Philip Rivers doesn't forget about him. 44% Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Clay should continue to be a prime target for Taylor, especially with Benjamin out, and his upcoming schedule is favorable against New England, Indianapolis and Miami over the next three games. He only has eight Fantasy points in his past two games against the Chargers and Chiefs, but he dropped a touchdown in Week 11 and had another one called back due to a penalty. With those two scores, his ownership would have been much higher already. 4% Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE It's time buy in. In two games since becoming a featured part of the offense, especially with Blaine Gabbert under center, Seals-Jones has seven catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. He's become the second-best receiving threat for the Cardinals behind Larry Fitzgerald, and Seals-Jones should be considered a low-end starting option in Week 13 against the Rams. 40% O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Howard has moved ahead of Cameron Brate as the go-to tight end for the Buccaneers, and he has six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in his past two games against Miami and Atlanta. This isn't an easy matchup in Week 13 at Green Bay, but Howard is worth a look in deeper leagues given his recent production with Fitzpatrick under center. 26% Julius Thomas Miami Dolphins TE Thomas is worth a look in deeper leagues given the matchup with the Broncos, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. It's also a revenge game for Thomas, who started his career with the Broncos, and he has two touchdowns in his past four games. 0% Austin Traylor Denver Broncos TE Traylor is also worth a look in deeper leagues since the Dolphins allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He also has five catches for 70 yards on nine targets in his past two games. He's a desperation play if you're stuck at tight end this week.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, here are some players you can drop for this week.

Austin Hooper (77 percent): It doesn't appear like Hooper and Mohamed Sanu can be productive in the same game. As Sanu has come on of late, Hooper has struggled with five catches for 37 yards on seven targets in his past two games. And Hooper has a tough matchup in Week 13 against Minnesota.

Cameron Brate (67 percent): See above on Howard. Brate has combined for just two Fantasy points in a standard league in his past four games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. Maybe things will improve when Winston is back, but Brate has been awful with Fitzpatrick.



DST streamers

Chargers (51 percent) vs. CLE

Redskins (19 percent) at DAL

Jets (14 percent) vs. KC

Dolphins (16 percent) vs. DEN

Bears (37 percent) vs. SF

49ers (8 percent) vs. NYG



K streamers