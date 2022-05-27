The Colorado Rockies are the latest team to unveil their new City Connect uniforms. These ones were inspired by Colorado's Rocky Mountains and the state's license plate.

The Rockies will debut their new uniforms on Saturday, June 4 against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field.

The City Connect uniforms will be worn during every Sunday home game for the remainder of the 2022 season, according to a video that was narrated by longtime Rockies radio announcer Jack Corrigan. In addition, the new uniforms were presented by current Rockies players Charlie Blackmon, Kyle Freeland, Ryan McMahon, German Marquez and Connor Joe in a photoshoot that took place at the 11,990 mountain area of Loveland Pass.

"We modeled after the Rockies license plate, because obviously wherever you're at in the United States, if you see that plate, you know where it is," Rockies vice president of community and retail operations Jim Kellogg said. "That's Colorado. It represents the mountains. And the font on the jersey is the font on the license plate. Even the numbers on our license plates are a little unique. The zeroes are a different type, so are the ones and the nines."

Major League Baseball began creating the City Connect uniforms in the 2021 season. The Rockies, along with the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals, have unveiled their City Connect uniforms in 2022. In 2021, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants released their editions of City Connect uniforms.