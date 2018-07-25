MLB trade rumors roundup: Padres eye Syndergaard and Archer, Yankees agree to Britton deal

The 2018 non-waiver trade is one week away now, so, between now and then we here are CBS Sports are going to provide a daily -- and constantly updated -- roundup of the latest trade rumors. We're also tracking all trades made, big and small, in our trade tracker. And in case you missed it, here are Monday's rumor roundup.

Now for Tuesday's rumors:

Yankees agree to Britton deal

The New York Yankees have reportedly agreed to acquire Baltimore Orioles reliever Zach Britton in exchange for three players, pending physicals. We have all the details right here.

Pads check in on Thor

Here's a fun one. The Padres, complete with one of the best farm system in baseball, have apparently checked in on New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard's availability:

The Padres have checked in on Noah Syndergaard in their wide-ranging search for a frontline starter, sources tell The Athletic. @Ken_Rosenthal reported significant interest in Chris Archer earlier today. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) July 25, 2018

The Padres are evidently casting a wide net in their search for a frontline arm. Syndergaard figures to not be moved until the winter, perhaps after the Mets decide what to do with their GM position.

Still, the Padres presumably have the prospect war chest to make a deal if and when the Mets are ready to talk turkey.

Tigers not looking to move Fulmer

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Tigers are not looking to move right-hander Michael Fulmer while he is on the disabled list. Fulmer hit the 10-day DL with an oblique injury over the weekend and it is expected to sideline him several weeks.

So far this season the 25-year-old Fulmer has a 4.50 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 112 innings. The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year has gone from a 3.06 ERA in 2016 to a 3.83 ERA in 2017 to a 4.50 ERA in 2018. Despite that, Fulmer figured to be in demand at the trade deadline because he has power stuff and can not qualify for free agency until the 2022-23 offseason. Sounds like the Tigers will wait until the offseason to trade him, at the earliest.

Also, Stark says it is doubtful the Tigers will trade Nicholas Castellanos "barring a huge overpay." Castellanos is quietly having an excellent season, hitting .301/.354/.508 with 30 doubles and 15 home runs. The third baseman turned right fielder can become a free agent after next season.

Pirates looking at Kela?

The Pirates have "legitimate" interest in Rangers closer Keone Kela, reports Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News, citing three sources.

The Pirates have surged back into contention by winning 10 straight games and 12 of their last 13. They already have a great closer in All-Star Felipe Vazquez, but bullpen depth is a must these days and many teams are collecting two or three pitchers that would have simply been "the closer" in past years.

It could be argued that the Pirates need starting pitching more than relief, but if they aren't able to land a good starter, shortening the game with a deeper and more effective bullpen is a good plan.

Further, Kela makes sense for the Pirates because he wouldn't simply be an addition for this season. He's under team control through the 2021 season.

Kela, 25, has 23 saves in 23 chances with a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 34 innings this season.

Mets veterans drawing interest

Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco and utility man Jose Bautista are generating some trade interest, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post. The Mets have one of the worst records in baseball and both Mesoraco and Bautista will be free agents after the season, so it should be no surprise if the two are traded before the July 31 deadline.

Mesoraco, who came over from the Reds in the Matt Harvey deal, is hitting .225/.303/.390 with eight home runs in 65 total games this season. There is always a need for catching help -- the Brewers and Nationals stand out as potential trade suitors -- so the Mets should have little trouble unloading Mesoraco.

As for Bautista, he is hitting .235/.393/.426 with five home runs in 52 games with the Mets following his disappointing 12-game cameo with the Braves. He's also played both corner outfield spots as well as second and third bases. Bautista is not the hitter he once was, but a contender could find use for him in a platoon/bench role.

Yankees offered Drury for Hand

According to Jon Heyman of FanCred.com, the Yankees offered infielder Brandon Drury to the Padres for reliever Brad Hand. It's unclear whether it was a 1-for-1 offer, or if Drury was part of a larger package. San Diego sent Hand (and Adam Cimber) to the Indians for top prospect Francisco Mejia last week.

The Yankees already have a very strong bullpen, though, as their reported interest in Hand and Britton shows, they're still looking for an upgrade. The starting pitching market is not great, so with an impact starter unavailable, it seems the Yankees are trying to shorten games as much as possible by bolstering their bullpen. In the postseason, that relief crew could be a real weapon.

Blue Jays pushing hard to deal Happ, others

With the trade deadline one week away, the Blue Jays are pushing hard to move impending free agents like J.A. Happ, Tyler Clippard, John Axford, and Seung-Hwan Oh. Furthermore, the team's asking price for Happ has reportedly dropped in recent weeks, mostly due to his recent rough patch and the fact the trade deadline is coming, and they want to get a deal done. You can read the latest about the Blue Jays and their trade deadline activity right here.