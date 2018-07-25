Yankees trade for Zach Britton, sending three pitching prospects to Orioles
Britton will join an already strong Yankees bullpen, pending physicals
The New York Yankees have acquired Baltimore Orioles reliever Zach Britton in exchange for three pitching prospects. Right-handers Dillon Tate and Cody Carroll and lefty Josh Rogers are headed to Baltimore in the exchange, which was initially reported as a done deal by Fancred.
Britton, 30, has been limited to 16 appearances this season due to an Achilles injury. In those games, he's posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has seen his velocity improve recently, and has held the opposition to three hits in his last eight appearances -- though he's also walked four and struck out just six.
A free agent at season's end, Britton will join an already strong Yankees bullpen that features Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, David Robertson, and Dellin Betances -- not to mention Jonathan Holder, Adam Warren, or A.J. Cole.
MLB.com had Tate ranked as the Yankees' ninth-best prospect due to a four-pitch arsenal led by a plus fastball. He's missed time due to injury in each season since being picked fourth overall in the 2015 draft, and could well end up in the bullpen. The Yankees acquired him in exchange for Carlos Beltran back in 2016. He has a 3.38 ERA and 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 starts this season in Double-A.
Carroll, a reliever, ranked 15th in the Yankees' system. He has a near-elite fastball, but has struggled to throw strikes throughout his career, hence a walk rate north of four batters per nine. He could be a late-inning reliever if his command improves. Rogers, meanwhile, was not ranked in the Yankees' top-30. He does have a 3.95 ERA and 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season in 19 Triple-A starts, however.
The deal won't be official until physicals are passed. Given Tate's injury history and the Orioles' reputation, that's no sure thing.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Padres eye Syndergaard
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
MLB Tuesday: Pirates win 11th straight
Plus Masahiro Tanaka throws a gem and everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB acti...
-
Gomber loses no-hitter after alarm delay
The Cardinals rookie held the Reds without a hit for six innings before an alarm got in the...
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
Cespedes to DL; season in jeopardy
Cespedes has calcified heels and will reportedly be placed on the disabled list
-
Nats not sellers; could that change?
The Nats are 5 1/2 games out of a playoff spot with a week until the trade deadline