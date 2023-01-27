The annual tradition of naming NBA All-Star starters is a fun way to recognize some of the game's best while also providing a snapshot of the league at a specific moment in time. There weren't a lot of surprises when this year's starters were announced on Thursday night, but there is another element of the All-Star voting that is always sure to raise a few eyebrows: Player votes.

Back in 2017, the NBA decided to incorporate votes from players (25 percent) and select media members (25 percent) to balance out the fan vote (50 percent), which had gotten out of control by nearly voting in Zaza Pachulia as a starter. It's clear, however, that many players are still not taking the process seriously either. Every season there are head-scratching votes for players nowhere near the All-Star level, and this year is no exception.

The most blatant disregard for integrity came from the four players who voted for Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, who has yet to play an NBA game due to a foot injury. In fact, the Thunder roster was littered with players receiving votes, including Aleksej Pokusevsi, Lindy Waters III, Darius Bazley, Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, Mike Muscala and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Jae Crowder, who hasn't played a single game this season while awaiting a trade from the Phoenix Suns, received two (probably tongue-in-cheek) All-Star votes.

The most likely hypothesis is that some players are just voting for current NBA or former college teammates, other alumni or for a show of solidarity, or even an inside joke. It certainly undermines the process that seeks to choose the best players in any given season, but there has yet to be any serious damage done due to player votes.

You can check out the full voting results for yourself, but here's a look at some of the more obscure and/or injured NBA names that received player votes to be All-Star starters next month.

