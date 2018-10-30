NBA scores, highlights, updates: Warriors, Klay Thompson set 3-point records; LeBron, Lakers lose to Wolves

It's Monday night, and that means it's time to start another week of fantastic NBA basketball. We're jumping right into it this week with nine games in store. Unfortunately, a number of key injuries kept this from being one of the best nights of early-season action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) and Kawhi Leonard (rest) both missed out as the Bucks took on the Raptors in a battle of the last two unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, Anthony Davis (elbow) wasn't in the lineup, taking away from a really fun Pelicans versus Nuggets contest.

The story of the night, however, was Klay Thompson, who set a new NBA record with 14 3-pointers in a blowout win over the Bulls. Meanwhile, LeBron James' Lakers fell to 2-5 after a narrow loss to Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here's all you need to know about Monday night's action

NBA scores for Monday, Oct. 29

All times Eastern

Thompson sets 3-point record

Well, it looks like the only player who could break Steph Curry's 3-point record was his own teammate. Klay Thompson scored 52 points on Monday, sinking an NBA-record 14 3-pointers along the way.

Butler hits dagger

With the Wolves up by two and less than a minute to play, Jimmy Butler showed why he thinks so highly of himself. He hit an ice-cold dagger to seal the game for the Wolves, who defeated LeBron James and the Lakers at home.

Warriors, Klay put up record first half

It's safe to say that Klay Thompson has broken out of his shooting slump. The Warriors guard tied an NBA record by making 10 3-pointers in the first half, as his teammates rejoiced.

🚨 ALERT 🚨



Klay Thompson has 36 PTS (10 3PM) and the @warriors have 92 POINTS AT THE HALF! 😱 pic.twitter.com/fw77IbNa19 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 30, 2018

Thompson ended the half with 36 points on 12-for-16 shooting and 10-for-14 3-pointers, but he wasn't the only one who was hot. The Warriors set a new NBA record by making 17 first-half 3-pointers and put up the second-highest first-half point total in league history with 92.

The Warriors have set an NBA record for three-point field goals in a half with 17 (17-of-27 3FG). They have set a franchise record for points in a half with 92). — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 30, 2018

KAT swats LeBron

Karl-Anthony Towns sent the message early that there weren't going to be any easy buckets for the Lakers on Monday. He swatted LeBron's shot into the stands early in the first quarter.

Nets, Knicks exchange savage dunks

The battle of New York started off with a bang ... well, two bangs to be more accurate. First Jarrett Allen used a savvy up-fake to get rookie Mitchell Robinson out of position, and by the time Robinson tried to recover he was already being put onto a poster.

The buzz from the crowd wasn't even dying down when Knicks forward Noah Vonleh came right back down court and returned the favor on Allen.

Henson with the monster put-back

John Henson may be a 3-point shooter now, but he can still handle himself down low. Watch his ferocious put-back dunk agaisnt the Raptors.



