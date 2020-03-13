2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Updates on where the Top 100 players have signed

The NFL offseason has been one of uncertainty, first because of CBA negotiations and then as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (get the latest at CBS News). It also features a lot of moving parts at the all-important quarterback position, with players such as Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and several other starting-caliber players potentially hitting the market. It's a lot to keep track of, but keep track of it is exactly what we do.

Here are your top 100 NFL free agents for 2020, and details on where they've been ... and where they're headed. Check this page regularly for the latest updates.

The 2020 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed.

Note: This list is based on players available as of March 12.