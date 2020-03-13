2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Updates on where the Top 100 players have signed
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating tracker
The NFL offseason has been one of uncertainty, first because of CBA negotiations and then as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (get the latest at CBS News). It also features a lot of moving parts at the all-important quarterback position, with players such as Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and several other starting-caliber players potentially hitting the market. It's a lot to keep track of, but keep track of it is exactly what we do.
Here are your top 100 NFL free agents for 2020, and details on where they've been ... and where they're headed. Check this page regularly for the latest updates.
The 2020 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed.
Note: This list is based on players available as of March 12.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Dak Prescott (26)
|QB
|<br>
|2
Chris Jones (25)
|DL
|<br>
|3
Drew Brees (41)
|QB
|<br>
|4
Tom Brady (42)
|QB
|<br>
|5
A.J. Green (31)
|WR
|<br>
|6
Philip Rivers (38)
|QB
|<br>
|7
Amari Cooper (25)
|WR
|<br>
|8
Chris Harris (30)
|CB
|<br>
|9
Shaquil Barrett (27)
|EDGE
|<br>
|10
Jadeveon Clowney (27)
|EDGE
|<br>
|11
Jameis Winston (26)
|QB
|<br>
|12
Byron Jones (27)
|CB
|<br>
|13
Anthony Harris (28)
|S
|<br>
|14
Cory Littleton (26)
|LB
|<br>
|15
Justin Simmons (26)
|S
|Franchise tag
|16
Brandon Scherff (28)
|G
|<br>
|17
Yannick Ngakoue (24)
|EDGE
|Franchise tag
|18
Arik Armstead (26)
|EDGE
|<br>
|19
Teddy Bridgewater (27)
|QB
|<br>
|20
Bud Dupree (27)
|EDGE
|<br>
|21
Ryan Tannehill (31)
|QB
|<br>
|22
Joe Thuney (27)
|G
|<br>
|23
Jack Conklin (25)
|OT
|<br>
|24
Dante Fowler (25)
|EDGE
|<br>
|25
Derrick Henry (26)
|RB
|<br>
|26
Javon Hargrave (27)
|DL
|<br>
|27
James Bradberry (26)
|CB
|<br>
|28
Bryan Bulaga (30)
|OT
|<br>
|29
Hunter Henry (25)
|TE
|Franchise tag
|30
Anthony Castonzo (31)
|OT
|<br>
|31
Robby Anderson (26)
|WR
|<br>
|32
Austin Hooper (25)
|TE
|<br>
|33
D.J. Reader (25)
|DL
|<br>
|34
Leonard Williams (25)
|DL
|<br>
|35
Matt Judon (27)
|EDGE
|Franchise tag
|36
Joe Schobert (26)
|LB
|<br>
|37
Trae Waynes (27)
|CB
|<br>
|38
Jimmie Ward (28)
|S
|<br>
|39
Kyle Van Noy (28)
|LB
|<br>
|40
Melvin Gordon (26)
|RB
|<br>
|41
D.J. Humphries (26)
|OT
|Signed ($43.75M for 3 years)
|42
Breshad Perriman (26)
|WR
|<br>
|43
Logan Ryan (29)
|CB
|<br>
|44
Andrew Whitworth (38)
|OT
|<br>
|45
Devin McCourty (32)
|S
|<br>
|46
Jason Peters (38)
|OT
|<br>
|47
Shelby Harris (28)
|DL
|<br>
|48
Brian Poole (27)
|CB
|<br>
|49
Jamie Collins (30)
|LB
|<br>
|50
Robert Quinn (29)
|EDGE
|<br>
|51
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (27)
|S
|<br>
|52
Jarran Reed (27)
|DL
|<br>
|53
Maliek Collins (24)
|DL
|<br>
|54
Shaq Lawson (25)
|EDGE
|<br>
|55
Eli Apple (24)
|CB
|<br>
|56
Blake Martinez (26)
|LB
|<br>
|57
Damarious Randall (27)
|S
|<br>
|58
Bradley Roby (27)
|CB
|<br>
|59
Ndamukong Suh (33)
|DL
|<br>
|60
Kendall Fuller (25)
|CB
|<br>
|61
Jason Pierre-Paul (31)
|EDGE
|<br>
|62
Jimmy Smith (31)
|CB
|<br>
|63
Michael Pierce (27)
|DL
|<br>
|64
Emmanuel Sanders (32)
|WR
|<br>
|65
Marcus Mariota (26)
|QB
|<br>
|66
Eric Ebron (26)
|TE
|<br>
|67
Kenyan Drake (26)
|RB
|<br>
|68
Connor McGovern (26)
|G
|<br>
|69
Mackensie Alexander (26)
|CB
|<br>
|70
Rodney McLeod (29)
|S
|<br>
|71
Jordan Phillips (27)
|DL
|<br>
|72
Vonn Bell (25)
|S
|<br>
|73
Graham Glasgow (27)
|G/C
|<br>
|74
Nick Kwiatkoski (26)
|LB
|<br>
|75
Germain Ifedi (25)
|OT
|<br>
|76
David Onyemata (27)
|DL
|<br>
|77
Bashaud Breeland (28)
|CB
|<br>
|78
|OT
|<br>
|79
Vic Beasley (27)
|EDGE
|<br>
|80
Adrian Phillips (27)
|S
|<br>
|81
Andrus Peat (26)
|G
|<br>
|82
Michael Brockers (29)
|DL
|<br>
|83
De'Vondre Campbell (26)
|LB
|<br>
|84
Markus Golden (29)
|EDGE
|<br>
|85
Daryl Williams (27)
|OT/G
|<br>
|86
Nelson Agholor (26)
|WR
|<br>
|87
Mario Addison (32)
|EDGE
|<br>
|88
Kamalei Correa (25)
|EDGE
|<br>
|89
A'Shawn Robinson (24)
|DL
|<br>
|90
Andrew Billings (25)
|DL
|<br>
|91
Danny Shelton (26)
|DL
|<br>
|92
Derek Wolfe (30)
|DL
|<br>
|93
Karl Joseph (26)
|S
|<br>
|94
Darqueze Dennard (28)
|CB
|<br>
|95
Jalen Mills (25)
|CB
|<br>
|96
Gerald McCoy (32)
|DL
|<br>
|97
Sean Davis (26)
|S
|<br>
|98
Mike Daniels (30)
|DL
|<br>
|99
Ronald Darby (26)
|CB
|<br>
|100
Demarcus Robinson (25)
|WR
|<br>
