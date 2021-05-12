The full unveiling of the 2021 NFL schedule -- the biggest in league history -- won't officially come until 8 p.m. Eastern Wednesday on NFL Network, but Nate Burleson, of the NFL on CBS and "NFL Today" show, joined "CBS This Morning" to offer an early peek at the entire Week 1 slate on CBS. Appearing alongside Vladimir Duthiers for Wednesday morning's "What To Watch" segment, Burleson rolled out a jam-packed Opening Weekend lineup, headlined by a playoff rematch between the Browns and Chiefs, as well as an afternoon marquee of Steelers at Bills.

Here's the entire rundown of Week 1 NFL games on CBS this season:

Steelers at Bills (Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET)

(Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET) Jets at Panthers (Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET)

(Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET) Jaguars at Texans (Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET)

(Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET) Cardinals at Titans (Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET)

(Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET) Chargers at Washington (Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET)

(Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. ET) Browns at Chiefs (Sunday, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET)

(Sunday, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET) Dolphins at Patriots (Sunday, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET)

The Bills and Steelers met in December of 2020, before Buffalo's run all the way to the AFC Championship. The Jets-Panthers showdown is set to give Sam Darnold an immediate crack at his old team in New York. And who'll be under center for New England when the Patriots host the rival Dolphins on Sunday afternoon -- Cam Newton or first-rounder Mac Jones?

All 32 NFL teams will unveil their full regular-season schedules ahead of an NFL Network special highlighting the schedule release of the NFL's biggest season at 8 p.m. Eastern. This year marks the first time in league history that the regular season will run 17 games.

CBS Sports HQ, the free, live 24/7 streaming network, will be carrying coverage of the full schedule release starting at 7 p.m. You can access HQ coverage at CBSSports.com, or via the CBS Sports app for key connected devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; as well as on iOS and Android; through CBSN; and Paramount+.