One of the best wide receivers in the NFL plays for the Detroit Lions -- and his consistency largely goes unnoticed. Amon-Ra St. Brown was lost in the shadows of Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith's strong rookie campaigns in the 2021 wide receiver class -- yet had an impressive rookie season himself.

Perhaps St. Brown wasn't mentioned much because he plays for the Lions, in the midst of a 3-13-1 season. Maybe being a fourth-round pick instead of a first-round pick had something to do with the lack of notoriety for his performance. Regardless, St. Brown had one of the best rookie seasons for a Lions wide receiver in franchise history and continues his stellar rookie campaign with a strong start to the 2022 season (eight catches, 64 yards, TD in loss to Eagles).

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • 14 TAR 12 REC 8 REC YDs 64 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

St. Brown's play should be talked about more, especially since he's on the verge of NFL history heading into Sunday's game against the Commanders. In this week's edition of "By The Numbers," we're taking a look at how St. Brown can enter the NFL record book this week and look back on a spectacular rookie campaign.

Most consecutive games with 8+ receptions -- NFL history

*Streak currently active

Most consecutive games with 8+ receptions and a TD -- NFL history

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) -- 5 (2021-2022)* T.J. Houshmandzadeh (Bengals) -- 5 (2007) Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants) -- 4 (2014) Cris Carter (Vikings ) -- 4 (1999)

*Streak currently active

St. Brown has been catching the football at an incredible rate, finishing with eight-plus receptions in seven consecutive games -- the only seven games of his 18-game career he's had eight receptions. With eight catches on Sunday against the Commanders, St. Brown will match Thomas and Brown for the most consecutive games with eight-plus catches in NFL history.

St. Brown already has tied a unique mark, having five consecutive games with eight-plus receptions and a touchdown -- matching Houshmandzadeh's mark set in 2007. Only four players in NFL history have four consecutive games with eight-plus receptions and a touchdown. Only 22 players have three consecutive games with eight-plus catches and a touchdown, so St. Brown is in extremely rare territory.

St. Brown joins Odell Beckham Jr., Dave Parks and Lionel Taylor as the only players to have three consecutive games with eight-plus receptions and a receiving touchdown in their first two seasons. He's the only player to reach this mark in four consecutive games. He's the only player in league history to have five consecutive games with eight-plus catches in his rookie season (ended with six with a streak that's still active).

What St. Brown has been able to accomplish is unheralded in NFL history. How does he stack up to the game's best receivers since he started this impressive streak?

Most receptions in NFL -- since Week 12 of 2021 season

Most receiving yards in NFL -- since Week 12 of 2021 season

Cooper Kupp (Rams) -- 934 Justin Jefferson (Vikings) -- 856 Mark Andrews (Ravens) -- 717 Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals) -- 717 Davante Adams (Packers/Raiders) -- 715 Tee Higgins (Bengals) -- 672 Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) -- 647

Most receiving TD in NFL -- since Week 12 of 2021 season

Cooper Kupp (Rams) -- 7 Davante Adams (Packers/Raiders) -- 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) -- 6 Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals) -- 6 Justin Jefferson (Vikings) -- 6

St. Brown is among the game's best receivers since his consecutive games with eight-plus catches streak started in Week 12 of last season. Only Kupp has more receptions in the NFL than St. Brown (and he was the triple crown winner) and only Kupp and Adams have more receiving touchdowns than St. Brown in that stretch.

The crazier part about St. Brown's eight-plus catches streak? If St. Brown scored a receiving touchdown in Week 13 of last season, he would have seven consecutive games with eight catches and a receiving touchdown -- shattering the NFL record. St. Brown doesn't impress in the yards-per-catch department (10.0), but he's as reliable as a target as they come.

St. Brown also has arguably the best rookie season for a pass catcher in the Lions' 92-year history.

Most receptions -- rookie season (Lions history)

Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 90 (2021) Jahvid Best -- 58 (2010) Roy Williams -- 54 (2004) Billy Sims -- 51 (1980) Calvin Johnson -- 48 (2007) Titus Young -- 48 (2011)

Most receiving yards -- rookie season (Lions history)

Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 912 (2021) Roy Williams -- 817 (2004) Calvin Johnson -- 756 (2007) Earl McCulloch -- 680 (1968) Dave Middleton -- 663 (1955)

Most receiving TD -- rookie season (Lions history)

Roy Williams -- 8 (2004) Joseph Fauria -- 7 (2013) Willie Green -- 7 (1991) Dorne Dibble -- 6 (1951) Doak Walker -- 6 (1950) Titus Young -- 6 (2011) Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 5 (2021) David Hill -- 5 (1976) Earl McCulloch -- 5 (1968)

A fourth-round pick, St. Brown had the most receptions by a player not selected in the first three rounds of the draft in his rookie season in NFL history, surpassing Herschel Walker's record of 76 (1986). His 912 receiving yards are the sixth most by a player selected in the fourth round or later in his rookie season in NFL history (Bill Brooks owns that mark with 1,131 yards in 1986).

With five straight games catching a touchdown pass, St. Brown is one receiving touchdown behind Leon Hart (1951) and Herman Moore (1994) to equal the franchise mark. His 98 catches through 18 games are the most in Lions franchise history and his 976 receiving yards in that span are fourth-most in franchise history (Richard Johnson holds the mark with 1,129).

St. Brown is off to arguably the greatest start for a pass catcher in Lions history and has emerged into one of the NFL's top receivers. His play has largely gone unnoticed outside of Detroit, but St. Brown is emerging into one of the toughest receivers to defend throughout the entire NFL.

The Lions have a star player in St. Brown, one who is getting the respect from defensive backs every passing week.