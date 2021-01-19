When the Philadelphia Eagles fired Doug Pederson less than three calendar years after winning the Super Bowl, some figured they must have a successor already in mind, if not lined up. More than a week later, however, the team isn't narrowing its search for a new head coach, but rather expanding it. From up-and-comers to former head coaches, the Eagles have been looking far and wide for their successor to Pederson -- so far and so wide, in fact, that their vacancy has outlasted all but the Houston Texans, who are battling major front-office and quarterback controversies.

If you've lost track of all the names on the Eagles' radar, you're probably not alone. So here's a rundown of every known (and potential) candidate that's surfaced in Philly:

Interviewed

The following candidates have either already spoken with or are reportedly scheduled to speak with the Eagles:

Arthur Smith , Titans offensive coordinator (*since hired as Falcons head coach*)

, Titans offensive coordinator (*since hired as Falcons head coach*) Dennis Allen , Saints defensive coordinator

, Saints defensive coordinator Duce Staley , Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach

, Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Jerod Mayo , Patriots linebackers coach

, Patriots linebackers coach Joe Brady , Panthers offensive coordinator

, Panthers offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels , Patriots offensive coordinator

, Patriots offensive coordinator Kellen Moore , Cowboys offensive coordinator

, Cowboys offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni , Colts offensive coordinator

, Colts offensive coordinator Robert Saleh , 49ers defensive coordinator (*since hired as Jets head coach*)

, 49ers defensive coordinator (*since hired as Jets head coach*) Todd Bowles, Buccaneers defensive coordinator

Of this group, McDaniels is reportedly among the favorites to land the job after recently spending a full day meeting with team owner Jeffrey Lurie at the latter's Florida home. Sirianni and Allen are late additions, just lining up interviews this week, whereas Brady, Mayo and Staley met with Lurie in the days after Pederson's dismissal.

It's plausible, if McDaniels is genuinely the favorite, despite a lackluster first run as a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009-2010, that Mayo could be a defensive coordinator candidate for the longtime Patriots OC's prospective staff.

On the radar

The following candidates reportedly have the Eagles' interest but have yet to schedule an interview:

Brandon Staley , Rams defensive coordinator (*since hired as Chargers head coach*)

, Rams defensive coordinator (*since hired as Chargers head coach*) Brian Daboll , Bills offensive coordinator

, Bills offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy , Chiefs offensive coordinator

, Chiefs offensive coordinator John Fassel , Cowboys defensive coordinator

, Cowboys defensive coordinator Lincoln Riley , Oklahoma head coach



, Oklahoma head coach Luke Fickell , Cincinnati head coach

, Cincinnati head coach Ryan Day, Ohio State head coach

Not a single one of these candidates, despite the Eagles' reported expressed interest, appears on the verge of landing the job. Bieniemy's own agent, for example, has indicated on social media that he expects McDaniels to get the position. Daboll, meanwhile, is increasingly expected to revisit head coaching opportunities in 2022. Hotshot college names like Riley, meanwhile, don't appear to be in a rush to leave the NCAA for the Eagles' opening.