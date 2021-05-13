The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to actually preview the 2021 season. The AFC South is going to be one of the most intriguing divisions to watch this season. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are looking to defend their divisional title, the Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars are turning over a new leaf with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer and then the Houston Texans are entering what could be a major rebuild. Below, we will break down the Texans' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:

2021 Texans schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 vs. Jaguars Sept. 12 1 p.m. CBS 2 at Browns Sept. 19 1 p.m. CBS 3 vs. Panthers (TNF) Sept. 23 8:20 p.m. NFLN 4 at Bills Oct. 3 1 p.m. CBS 5 vs. Patriots Oct. 10 1 p.m. CBS 6 at Colts Oct. 17 1 p.m. CBS 7 at Cardinals Oct. 24 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 vs. Rams Oct. 31 1 p.m. FOX 9 at Dolphins Nov. 7 1 p.m. FOX 10 BYE WEEK 11 at Titans Nov. 21 1 p.m. CBS 12 vs. Jets Nov. 28 1 p.m. CBS 13 vs. Colts Dec. 5 1 p.m. CBS 14 vs. Seahawks Dec. 12 1 p.m. FOX 15 at Jaguars Dec. 19 1 p.m. CBS 16 vs. Chargers Dec. 26 1 p.m. CBS 17 at 49ers Jan. 2 4:05 p.m. CBS 18 vs. Titans Jan. 9 1 p.m. CBS

Texans key games

Week 12 vs. New York Jets: The Jets were absolutely atrocious last year, but are eager to surprise people in 2021 with new head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. So why is this an important matchup? Well, the Texans likely won't be racking up the wins next season. This could be an opportunity for one.

Texans toughest matchup

Week: 7 | Date: Oct. 24 | Time: 4:25 p.m.

Opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray and Co. have high expectations in 2021, but that's not the main reason why this will be a tough matchup. You know DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt will be looking for some revenge against their former team, and they will have the backing of their home crowd as well.

Texans projected win total

2021 record prediction: 3-14

The Texans are entering a rebuild, and that rebuild is going to be significantly affected if Watson misses all or part of the season. Houston has one of the lowest win totals, as Vegas is bearish on this team's potential in 2021. The quarterback position is obviously the most important in football, but the Texans also lost Will Fuller and Watt this offseason. The Texans have a tough schedule, and David Culley has quite a project on his hands.