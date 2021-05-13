The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to actually preview the 2021 season. The AFC South is going to be one of the most intriguing divisions to watch this season. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are looking to defend their divisional title, the Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars are turning over a new leaf with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer and then the Houston Texans are entering what could be a major rebuild. Below, we will break down the Texans' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:
2021 Texans schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
1
vs. Jaguars
Sept. 12
1 p.m.
CBS
2
at Browns
Sept. 19
1 p.m.
CBS
3
vs. Panthers (TNF)
Sept. 23
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
4
at Bills
Oct. 3
1 p.m.
CBS
5
vs. Patriots
Oct. 10
1 p.m.
CBS
6
at Colts
Oct. 17
1 p.m.
CBS
7
at Cardinals
Oct. 24
4:25 p.m.
CBS
8
vs. Rams
Oct. 31
1 p.m.
FOX
9
at Dolphins
Nov. 7
1 p.m.
FOX
10
BYE WEEK
11
at Titans
Nov. 21
1 p.m.
CBS
12
vs. Jets
Nov. 28
1 p.m.
CBS
13
vs. Colts
Dec. 5
1 p.m.
CBS
14
vs. Seahawks
Dec. 12
1 p.m.
FOX
15
at Jaguars
Dec. 19
1 p.m.
CBS
16
vs. Chargers
Dec. 26
1 p.m.
CBS
17
at 49ers
Jan. 2
4:05 p.m.
CBS
|18
|vs. Titans
|Jan. 9
|1 p.m.
|CBS
Texans key games
- Week 12 vs. New York Jets: The Jets were absolutely atrocious last year, but are eager to surprise people in 2021 with new head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. So why is this an important matchup? Well, the Texans likely won't be racking up the wins next season. This could be an opportunity for one.
- Week 4 at Buffalo Bills: The last time the Texans faced the Bills was in the playoffs following the 2019 season. It was a pretty incredible comeback that Deshaun Watson orchestrated, as Houston overcame a 16-0 deficit in the third quarter and ended up winning in overtime. Buffalo will be out for revenge.
- Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: The Texans haven't lost to the Jaguars since 2017, and it should be somewhat of a season goal to not finish last in the AFC South.
Texans toughest matchup
Week: 7 | Date: Oct. 24 | Time: 4:25 p.m.
Opponent: at Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray and Co. have high expectations in 2021, but that's not the main reason why this will be a tough matchup. You know DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt will be looking for some revenge against their former team, and they will have the backing of their home crowd as well.
Texans projected win total
2021 record prediction: 3-14
The Texans are entering a rebuild, and that rebuild is going to be significantly affected if Watson misses all or part of the season. Houston has one of the lowest win totals, as Vegas is bearish on this team's potential in 2021. The quarterback position is obviously the most important in football, but the Texans also lost Will Fuller and Watt this offseason. The Texans have a tough schedule, and David Culley has quite a project on his hands.