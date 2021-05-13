david-johnson-3-1400.jpg
The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to actually preview the 2021 season. The AFC South is going to be one of the most intriguing divisions to watch this season. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are looking to defend their divisional title, the Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars are turning over a new leaf with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer and then the Houston Texans are entering what could be a major rebuild. Below, we will break down the Texans' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:

2021 Texans schedule

WeekOpponentDateTime (ET)Network

1

vs. Jaguars

Sept. 12

1 p.m.

CBS

2

at Browns

Sept. 19

1 p.m.

CBS

3

vs. Panthers (TNF)

Sept. 23

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

4

at Bills

Oct. 3

1 p.m.

CBS

5

vs. Patriots

Oct. 10

1 p.m.

CBS

6

at Colts

Oct. 17

1 p.m.

CBS

7

at Cardinals

Oct. 24

4:25 p.m.

CBS

8

vs. Rams

Oct. 31

1 p.m.

FOX

9

at Dolphins

Nov. 7

1 p.m.

FOX

10

BYE WEEK

11

at Titans

Nov. 21

1 p.m.

CBS

12

vs. Jets

Nov. 28

1 p.m.

CBS

13

vs. Colts

Dec. 5

1 p.m.

CBS

14

vs. Seahawks

Dec. 12

1 p.m.

FOX

15

at Jaguars

Dec. 19

1 p.m.

CBS

16

vs. Chargers

Dec. 26

1 p.m.

CBS

17

at 49ers

Jan. 2

4:05 p.m.

CBS

18vs. TitansJan. 91 p.m.CBS

Texans key games

  • Week 12 vs. New York Jets: The Jets were absolutely atrocious last year, but are eager to surprise people in 2021 with new head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. So why is this an important matchup? Well, the Texans likely won't be racking up the wins next season. This could be an opportunity for one. 
  • Week 4 at Buffalo Bills: The last time the Texans faced the Bills was in the playoffs following the 2019 season. It was a pretty incredible comeback that Deshaun Watson orchestrated, as Houston overcame a 16-0 deficit in the third quarter and ended up winning in overtime. Buffalo will be out for revenge. 
  • Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: The Texans haven't lost to the Jaguars since 2017, and it should be somewhat of a season goal to not finish last in the AFC South. 

Texans toughest matchup

Week: 7 | Date: Oct. 24 | Time: 4:25 p.m.
Opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray and Co. have high expectations in 2021, but that's not the main reason why this will be a tough matchup. You know DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt will be looking for some revenge against their former team, and they will have the backing of their home crowd as well. 

Texans projected win total

2021 record prediction: 3-14

The Texans are entering a rebuild, and that rebuild is going to be significantly affected if Watson misses all or part of the season. Houston has one of the lowest win totals, as Vegas is bearish on this team's potential in 2021. The quarterback position is obviously the most important in football, but the Texans also lost Will Fuller and Watt this offseason. The Texans have a tough schedule, and David Culley has quite a project on his hands. 