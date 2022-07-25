Hello and happy Monday, everyone. John Breech is taking the week off for vacation and/or to dress up in the Bengals' new white helmets. So you've got me, Cody Benjamin, delivering all the latest from around the NFL.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter.

We've got coaching predictions, training camp injury news, and much more:

Today's show: Mailbag on next big-name QB, coach moves

Ryan Wilson joined Will Brinson on Monday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" for a mailbag full of blockbuster talking points, none more intriguing than a rundown of big coaching or quarterback changes that could be on the horizon:

Brinson thinks it's possible the Jets' job could open up if Robert Saleh doesn't take a notable step forward in 2022, but he's even more confident that the Cowboys could have a vacancy come 2023.

Both guys agree that the QB shuffle could be milder after this season, considering the saturation of passers on their rookie deals (or big-time extensions), and the apparent star power at the top of the 2023 class.

Wilson envisions potentially sweeping changes in the NFC South after this year, particularly at head coach.

Catch the full episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Camp injuries: David Bakhtiari among starters on PUP

Training camps are opening up across the NFL, but plenty of big names remain sidelined. We've got a one-stop shop for camp injury updates, specifically tracking veterans on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Players can be activated from PUP at any time before the season, but if they remain on PUP after final roster cuts, they're required to sit out at least six games. Here are a couple of the biggest PUP-related headlines of late:

3. Davante Adams suggests Derek Carr will be Hall of Famer

Derek Carr, left, and Davante Adams, now with the Raiders USATSI

Can you tell that Adams is excited about playing for the Raiders? The longtime Packers star has talked repeatedly about his fondness for Carr, his former Fresno State teammate. Over the weekend, he took his praise a step further, telling Josina Anderson on CBS Sports HQ that his transition from Aaron Rodgers to Carr was like any move from "Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer." He has since clarified that he didn't mean to equate the two QBs' resumes, but argued that Carr will still be a Hall of Famer someday, forecasting an MVP and Super Bowl win for the Las Vegas signal-caller. The Raiders hype train is running!

4. Texans rookie likely to miss 2022 after leukemia diagnosis

One of Houston's top draft picks is expected to sit out his rookie season, with former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III revealing Sunday that he's been diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), a curable blood cancer. Metchie, who topped 1,000 yards for the Crimson Tide before the Texans drafted him in the second round this spring, was already recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

"I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time," Metchie announced. "As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

5. Chiefs news: Brown may not report, Mahomes OK with contract

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid USATSI

As Kansas City looks to prove it remains an AFC powerhouse without speedster Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs offense is still facing some big questions. Here's a look at two big storylines to come from Andy Reid's squad recently:

Reid unsure if Orlando Brown Jr. will report to camp The star left tackle is holding out after failing to get a long-term contract, and has already hinted that he could skip games rather than play under the franchise tag.

The star left tackle is holding out after failing to get a long-term contract, and has already hinted that he could skip games rather than play under the franchise tag. Patrick Mahomes not concerned about contract Speaking of lucrative deals, the perennial MVP candidate told reporters he's content with his own contract despite an inflating QB market, which just saw Kyler Murray get paid.

6. XFL announces eight host cities for 2023 relaunch

The XFL is back. Again. Two years after its short-lived revival, the spring league has formally announced its eight new host cities for a planned 2023 relaunch under Dwayne Johnson's ownership group. Notably missing from the bunch are New York or California teams, marking the first time the XFL has ever operated without clubs in those markets. Here are the cities: