Training camps are getting underway around the NFL, but some teams are already battling big-name injuries. Already we have players being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning they are ineligible to practice because of injuries suffered prior to camp. Players on PUP during camp can be activated any time up until the season, but if they remain sidelined once rosters are finalized, they are required to miss at least four games.

Here's a rundown of all the notable players placed on PUP thus far:

Arizona Cardinals

TE Maxx Williams (knee): Williams is working his way back after suffering a torn ACL in Week 5 of last season. In 2021, he finished with 16 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown.

LB Deion Jones (shoulder): The former Pro Bowler underwent surgery this offseason.

LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle): Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury last October. The 28-year-old blindside tackle is in the middle of a five-year, $112.8 million contract extension he signed back in October of 2020.

OLB Tyus Bowser (Achilles): The 2017 second-round pick underwent surgery back in January to repair a torn Achilles. Last offseason, Bowser inked a four-year, $22 million contract with Baltimore.

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in Baltimore's final preseason game last summer and erased his second season in the league. He recently disputed that he may not be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign.

RB Gus Edwards (knee): Edwards is another Ravens back still on the mend after and ACL tear took him out of last season. In June of 2021, Edwards agreed to a two-year extension with the club.

CB Tre'Davious White (knee): White suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Thanksgiving last season. Head coach Sean McVay recently told reporters that White "looks really good" and is "working his tail off" in his rehab.

Cincinnati Bengals

G Alex Cappa (core muscle): The former Buc signed on as a free agent this offseason and will be counted on to protect Joe Burrow.

Cleveland Browns

WR David Bell (foot): Bell was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue. In 29 games during his collegiate career, Bell totaled 232 catches for 2,935 yards and 21 touchdowns.

CB Denzel Ward (foot): There's currently no timetable regarding Ward's ability to practice.

OT Jack Conklin (knee): Conklin is working his way back after missing the final five games of last year with an injury.

EDGE Randy Gregory (shoulder): Gregory comes to Denver after matching his career-high with six sacks in 2021. Gregory is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

RT Billy Turner (knee): While he is progressing well from his injury, there is no timetable as it relates to when Turner will resume practicing. Third-year veteran Calvin Anderson will get more starting reps in Turner's absence.

TE Robert Tonyan (knee): Tonyan is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8 against the Cardinals last season. Back in March, the tight end re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.

OT David Bakhtiari (knee): Bakhtiari played in one game last season after recovering from a knee injury that he suffered late in the 2020 season.

WR Christian Watson (undisclosed): Watson was a second-round pick of the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this past spring. When healthy, he is expected to take on some of the targeted left by Davante Adams.

LB Darius Leonard (ankle, back): Leonard has gone under the knife twice this offseason, having both ankle and back surgery at various points. The 26-year-old also missed OTAs and minicamp.

WR Dillon Stoner (undisclosed): The 2021 undrafted rookie is competing for a reserve role for a second straight year.

CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder): Ramsey underwent offseason shoulder surgery, but he is expected to be ready once the regular season rolls around. After inking a $105 million contract before the 2020 season, the three-time first-team All-Pro is set to make $15 million in base salary this year.

Las Angeles Chargers

LB Kenneth Murray (ankle): Murray is still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery. The third-year linebacker made 31 tackles in 11 games last season.

DB Byron Jones (undisclosed): The 29-year-old is in the midst of a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Dolphins back in March of 2020 and is set to earn a base salary of around $14.4 million in 2022. Jones appeared in 16 games last season and had 10 pass breakups.

RB James White (hip): The veteran reserve, a frequent pass catcher out of New England's backfield during his career, missed all but three games after going down early in 2021. He signed a two-year, $5 million extension this offseason.

C David Andrews (shoulder): The veteran blocker, manning the heart of New England's line since 2015, missed four games in 2020 and played through pain for all of 2021, before undergoing surgery early this year.

CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder): The backup defensive back missed 11 games in 2021 and recently underwent surgery.

S Jabrill Peppers (ankle, knee): The former Browns and Giants starter suffered an ACL tear and high-ankle sprain in 2021, missing 11 games before hitting free agency this offseason.

WR Michael Thomas (ankle): The former All-Pro was reportedly expected to practice early in camp, but this may suggest otherwise. Once one of the game's top possession targets, he missed nine games in 2020 and all of 2021 while recovering from a high-ankle sprain.

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder, finger): The former first-rounder missed five games in 2020 and six games in 2021 due to lingering shoulder issues, addressed via surgery this year. He also had part of his pinky finger amputated.

New York Giants

TE Daniel Bellinger (quad): The rookie fourth-round draft pick was expected to challenge for a sizable role in New York's rebuilding offense.

WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles): New York's longest-tenured player, Shepard suffered his injury during last December's game against the Cowboys. He rehabbed all offseason after undergoing surgery.

C Nick Gates (leg): Gates sustained his injury during last September's game against Washington. He spent the remainder of the year on injured reserve after undergoing multiple surgeries.

T Matt Peart (knee): Peart is working his way back from a torn ACL injury sustained in the Giants' game against the Eagles last Dec. 26.

TE C.J. Uzomah (undisclosed): The former Bengals starter, signed to a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason, hurt himself during OTAs. He previously missed 14 games in 2020 due to a torn Achilles.

OT Mekhi Becton (knee): Drafted 11th overall in 2020, the big left tackle missed all but one game in 2021, reportedly battling cartilage damage in his knee.

OG Dru Samia (undisclosed): The former Vikings reserve didn't appear in a game in 2021.

DE Carl Lawson (leg): The former Bengals standout, signed to a lucrative deal last offseason, missed all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. He's set to pair with rookie Jermaine Johnson II off the edge when he returns to the field.

CB Jason Verrett (knee): Varrett is still recovering from a torn ACL that was sustained during last year's season-opener against the Lions.

TE Charlie Woerner (core muscle): The former sixth-round pick caught eight passes for 88 yards during his first two years with the 49ers. Active in each of his first 31 NFL games, Woerner made three starts during the 2021 season.

DT Kalia Davis (knee): A rookie, Davis is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury that prematurely ended his final season at UCF.

EDGE Chase Young: The former first-round pick sustained an ACL injury last November. Young told reporters Wednesday that "everything is going as planned" regarding his recovery.

TE Logan Thomas (knee): Thomas, who sustained his injury in Week 13 of the 2021 season, told reporters that his goal is to be back on the field for the Commanders' season-opener.

C Tyler Larsen (knee): Larson suffered an Achilles injury during last year's Week 14 matchup with the Cowboys. Larsen made three starts in nine games last season, his first with Washington following a five-year run in Carolina.

C Chase Roullier (fibula): Roullier sustained his injury during last season's Week 8 contest against the Broncos. He has made 61 starts in 67 regular season games with the Commanders.