The Browns' tie in Week 1 means they're now off to their best start in 14 years
For the first time since 2004, the Browns aren't 0-1
If you're wondering how low the bar has been set in Cleveland, all you need to do is consider this fact: Even though the Browns didn't win on Sunday, they're still off to their best start in 14 years.
A tie might not be a win, but it's definitely not a loss, which is why the Browns' 0-0-1 record looks so impressive in Cleveland. Going into Sunday's Week 1 game against the Steelers, the Browns had lost 13 openers in a row, meaning that before this year, the team had started 0-1 in every season since 2005.
By tying the Steelers 21-21, the Browns finally snapped their losing streak. Although no one got any free Bud Light beer out of this, there was definitely reason to celebrate in the streets of Cleveland.
Before Sunday, the last time the Browns didn't lose on Week 1 came in 2004, when Jeff Garcia led them to a 20-3 opening week win over the Ravens. Here's a brief look at the Browns' losing streak that they finally (kind of) conquered.
2005: Lost to Bengals 27-13
2006: Lost to Saints 19-14
2007: Lost to Steelers 34-7
2008: Lost to Cowboys 28-10
2009: Lost to Vikings 34-20
2010: Lost to Buccaneers 17-14
2011: Lost to Bengals 27-17
2012: Lost to Eagles 17-16
2013: Lost to Dolphins 23-10
2014: Lost to Steelers 30-27
2015: Lost to Jets 31-10
2016: Lost to Eagles 29-10
2017: Lost to Steelers 21-18
If you're scoring at home, that's 13 losses to nine different teams. If Hue Jackson never wins another game in Cleveland, which seems completely plausible at this point, at least he'll always be able to say that he broke the team's 13-game Week 1 losing streak.
The Browns will also be able brag this week about the fact that they don't have the worst record in the NFL, which is the first time that's happened in nearly three years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raiders vs. Rams: Top Vegas expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and has locked in a pick for Monday Night...
-
Delanie Walker out for the season
Week 1 could not have gone any worse for the Tennessee Titans
-
Lions vs. Jets odds, top picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Jets vs. Lions game 10,000 times
-
Peterson joins prestigious club
The ageless running back added to his Hall of Fame resume in Week 1
-
Aaron Rodgers unsure about Week 2
The Packers quarterback isn't making any promises about his availability in Week 2
-
Podcast: NFL Week 1 recap
Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner break down the week that was in the...