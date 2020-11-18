Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL, and they've already wrecked several teams entirely this season (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys). Which teams are healthy entering Week 11, however? And which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend's action? We've got you covered below with a full rundown of Wednesday practice reports, plus injury updates ahead of Thursday night's clash between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

All NFL odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Cardinals at Seahawks (-3)

Wednesday practice reports

Eagles at Browns (-3)

Injury-wise, Cleveland is in decent shape, but right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parker and long snapper Charley Hughlett all landed on COVID-19 reserve Wednesday, throwing their status in question. Star pass rusher Myles Garrett also missed Wednesday's session with an illness.

Steelers (-10) at Jaguars

Titans at Ravens (-6.5)

Patriots (-2) at Texans

Bengals at Washington (-1)

Lions at Panthers (OFF)

Detroit didn't have wide receiver Danny Amendola (hip) at Wednesday's practice, but it did welcome back fellow pass catcher Kenny Golladay (hip), who's on track to return against the Panthers. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) suffered a partial ligament tear in Week 10, per NFL Network, but is fully expected to play.

Carolina won't have star running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) for a second straight week, with Mike Davis already declared the starter for Week 11. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), meanwhile, was a limited participant Wednesday and remains a question mark for Sunday's game against Detroit, with Will Grier and P.J. Walker tabbed as emergency fill-ins.

Falcons at Saints (-5)

Atlanta may or may not have wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot) against New Orleans, as the pass catcher remained limited at Wednesday's practice.

The Saints will likely turn to former Buccaneers starter Jameis Winston at quarterback with Drew Brees (chest) reportedly set to miss at least two weeks as he recovers from fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Utility man Taysom Hill is officially also in the mix to take over, but Winston was the first man off the bench in Week 10.

Jets at Chargers (-8.5)

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (shoulder) was a limited participant for the Jets on Wednesday, leaving his status up in the air against Los Angeles. Left tackle Mekhi Becton (chest) is expected to suit up despite a Week 10 scare against the Patriots.

Dolphins (-3.5) at Broncos

After missing out on a chance to take over for Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday and could be in line to start at running back for Miami, especially with Jordan Howard now off the depth chart as well.

Denver likely won't know the status of quarterback Drew Lock (ribs) until later in the week, when the team plans to ramp up his participation in practice. No. 2 QB Brett Rypien would be in line to start in Lock's absence.

Cowboys at Vikings (-7)

Packers at Colts (-2)

Tight end Jack Doyle (concussion) remains sidelined for the Colts, who are likely to rely on Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox once again.

Chiefs (-7) at Raiders

