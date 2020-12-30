Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL. And Week 17 is no exception. So, which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend's action? We've got you covered below with a full rundown of Wednesday practice reports for every game on tap.

All NFL odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Wednesday practice reports

Cowboys (-3) at Giants

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was a limited practice participant for Dallas on Wednesday, with Tony Pollard set to see an increase in carries should the former Pro Bowler sit out.

Steelers at Browns (-10)

Cleveland will be without safety Andrew Sendejo (undisclosed) against the Steelers. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (COVID-19) is expected to be back on the field Thursday in preparation for the game.

Ravens at Bengals (-13)

Baltimore did not have wide receiver Willie Snead (ankle) at practice, jeopardizing his availability against Cincinnati.

Jets at Patriots (-3)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-6.5)

Julio Jones, who has not played since Week 13, missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. Jones' status for Sunday's game is currently up in the air, as the Falcons are wrapping up a third consecutive non-playoff campaign.

Tom Brady enjoyed a mainteance day, while running backs Leonard Fournette (abdomen) and Ronald Jones (finger) were limited participants. Despite having already clinched a playoff berth, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that his team will play for seeding on Sunday as well as the chance to post an 11-5 record.

Dolphins at Bills

Miami could have an offensive reinforcement against Buffalo. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) returned to practice, though fellow WRs Preston Williams (foot) and Jakeem Grant (ankle) were no-shows at Wednesday's session.

With wide receiver Cole Beasley (leg) "week-to-week" and likely out against Miami, the Bills could add veteran Kenny Stills as pass-catching depth. Fellow WR John Brown (ankle) was activated off injured reserve but is now on the COVID-19 list.

Vikings (-7) at Lions

Minnesota will not have star running back Dalvin Cook against Detroit after the Pro Bowler returned home to be with family after his father's unexpected death. Left tackle Riley Reiff (COVID-19) may also be unavailable for Sunday's contest.

QB Matthew Stafford (ankle) did not practice for Detroit on Wednesday, meaning it's possible backup Chase Daniel could get the nod against Minnesota. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) was also a no-go once again. Center Frank Ragnow (throat), meanwhile, was limited at practice and remains questionable.

Titans (-7.5) at Texans

The Titans were without receivers A.J. Brown (ankle) and Corey Davis (non injury-related) on Wednesday. Both players are expected to be on the field against the Texans.

Offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and Brent Qvale (concussion) were the only Texans that did not practice on Wednesday. Receiver Keke Coutee (foot) and running back Duke Johnson (neck), and cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee) were limited.

Jaguars at Colts (-14)

The Jaguars did not have running back James Robinson (ankle) at practice and won't have him on Sunday against the Colts. Wide receiver D.J. Chark (shin) remains a question mark for the game. Fellow WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) has also been ruled out.

Indianapolis said goodbye to an integral piece of its O-line on Wednesday, announcing that left tackle Anthony Castonzo (ankle) will miss the remainder of the year.

Cardinals (-2) at Rams

Despite a leg injury, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says he's good to go for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Los Angeles will be without starting QB Jared Goff (thumb), who may or may not be ready for potential playoff games after surgery, and reserve John Wolford will start in his place. The Rams will also be missing running back Darrell Henderson (ankle), who landed on injured reserve; and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (COVID-19).

Packers (-5.5) at Bears

Saints (-6.5) at Panthers

Safety Marcus Williams (ankle) and tight end Josh Hill (hand) were the only two Saints that missed Wednesday's practice. Running back Latavis Murray (quadriceps) was limited. Murray totaled nearly 100 total yards in the Saints' Christmas Day blowout win over the Vikings.

Star Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) will sit out Sunday's game after failing to suit up for a full practice Wednesday, per coach Matt Rhule, as will backup Mike Davis (undisclosed). That leaves reserves Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon as likely fill-ins.

Seahawks (-5.5) at 49ers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will not return for Week 17, meaning backup C.J. Beathard is in line for another start under center in San Francisco. Kicker Robbie Gould (COVID-19) may also be sidelined for the Niners.

Chargers (-3.5) at Chiefs

Los Angeles won't have to face reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, who will rest in Week 17 while backup Chad Henne starts for the Chiefs at QB.

Raiders (-2.5) at Broncos

Denver was without rookie wide receiver K.J. Hamler (concussion) again Wednesday, making it unlikely he'll return in Week 17.

Washington (-1.5) at Eagles

Down to just two active QBs after cutting Dwayne Haskins, Washington did not have Alex Smith (calf) as a regular participant at Wednesday's practice, with Taylor Heinicke instead taking QB reps. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) worked only with trainers Wednesday, putting his own availability in doubt.