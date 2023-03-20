Second-round action of the 2023 NCAA Tournament came to an end late Sunday night after a marathon first four days, giving us a nice, tidy bracket entering the second weekend with only 16 teams left standing in this year's March Madness. So with matchups set and the bracket starting to take shape, it's time to gear up for another big week by looking ahead to see how bookmakers view each matchup.

For as unpredictable as the tournament is -- and has been -- betting odds can be predictive in helping you handicap if you're gambling or just trying to get an idea of how the public views each matchup. Odds below suggest we're in for an equally fun second weekend of action as the list of contenders slowly shrinks. No team is favored by double digits and five of the eight spreads are five points or less.

No. 1 overall seed Alabama is the second-largest betting favorite on the board, unsurprisingly, after blowing past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Maryland by 21 and 22 points in Round 1 and Round 2, respectively. The Crimson Tide are 8-point favorites over No. 5 seed San Diego State. That's the second-largest spread in opening lines behind only No. 6 seed Creighton -- also in the South Region -- which opened as 9.5-point favorites in its matchup. The Bluejays faced the highest-seeded team still standing in the field, No. 15 seed Princeton, which became just the fourth 15-seed ever to advance to the Sweet 16.

The current odds via Caesars Sportsbook are below.

Sweet 16 odds

EAST REGIONAL

Thursday in New York

WEST REGIONAL

Thursday in Las Vegas

SOUTH REGIONAL

Friday in Louisville

(1) Alabama (-8) vs. (5) San Diego State

(6) Creighton (-9.5) vs. (15) Princeton

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Friday in Kansas City

