Nine times over the last decade, the Big East has managed to rate out as a top-three college basketball conference in KenPom's ever-trusty metrics. And for as much uncertainty as 2020 has thrown our way, this upcoming season is likely to be no different.

The league is stacked at the top with two top-10 teams in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, led by No. 3 Villanova and No. 9 Creighton. Jay Wright's Wildcats -- who lose star player Saddiq Bey to the NBA -- get back virtually everyone else from a team that finished tied for first in the conference's regular-season race. They should pick up where they left off the season after winning seven of their last eight games before the postseason-that-wasn't.

Creighton, the second-highest ranked team in our preseason predictions, finds itself in a similar spot after losing Ty-Shon Alexander to the draft. However, the Bluejays, like Villanova, return most everyone else of importance -- chief among them the best returning player in the conference in Marcus Zegarowski, the CBS Sports 2020-21 Preseason Big East Player of the Year.

We've compiled preseason predictions from our panel to sort how we think the league unfolds this season, which you'll find below, and our consensus falls in line with the most up-to-date Top 25 And 1. Villanova and Creighton enter the season as the clear-cut top dogs in the league, but both have stiff competition on their tails. As for how we see the rest of the league shaking out, hit that scroll button and scoot on down to see where we landed.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Big East Preseason Player of the Year

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

There's a void of starpower at the top of the league this season with Markus Howard, Myles Powell, Ty-Shon Alexander, Naji Marshall, Kamar Baldwin and Saddiq Bey all either graduating or hopping off early for the NBA. Zegarowski figures to step right in seamlessly into the spotlight. The league's highest-scoring returning player, Zegarowski was painfully overlooked last season as one of the conference's most effective and efficient scorers. Those days are over. He averaged 16.1 points per game as the co-star in Creighton's backcourt last season, and now he'll get his due as the no-doubt-about-it top option on a team capable of making a Final Four run.

Big East Preseason Coach of the Year

Jay Wright, Villanova

Villanova this season can do what only one program -- UCLA -- has ever accomplished: winning three championships in the span of six seasons. (UCLA, it should be noted, won 10 championships between 1964 and 1975. You could say John Wooden is something of a legend and you'd be correct.) That Villanova is even in the position to be mentioned in the same sentence as UCLA in that regard is enough to throw Jay Wright's name as the frontrunner to win Coach of the Year honors. The system he's built consistently churns out All-Conference caliber players regardless of their pedigree, and this season he'll have a blend of highly-touted youngsters and proven vets that are plenty capable of winning the league for the seventh time since 2014 ... and potentially winning a whole lot more.

Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year

Dawson Garcia, Marquette

Marquette's frontcourt should be something to be feared this season. Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski not only returns Theo John but he's added to the mix a future star in 6-foot-11 forward Dawson Garcia, a former top-40 national prospect who picked the Golden Eagles over the likes of Memphis, Baylor and Indiana last fall. Garcia's long and skilled and should figure to be a disruptive force despite his youth because of the big opportunity he has ahead of him. His smooth left-handed stroke and top-notch skills should land him among the most impactful newcomers within the league this season.

Predicted order of finish

Big East expert picks