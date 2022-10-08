Drive Chart
|
|
|APLST
|TXSTSM
Key Players
|
C. Brice
7 QB
320 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|
L. Hatcher
3 QB
281 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -13 RuYds
TXSTSM
1 Pass
3 Rush
49 YDS
1:04 POS
+42 YD
3RD & 3 TXSTSM 46
6:55
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 46. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 12.
+4 YD
2ND & 7 TXSTSM 42
7:01
L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at TXST 46.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 39
7:45
L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at TXST 42.
APLST
5 Pass
0 Rush
16 YDS
2:59 POS
No Gain
4TH & 14 TXSTSM 39
7:58
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short middle intended for T.Page.
No Gain
3RD & 14 TXSTSM 39
8:25
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
No Gain
2ND & 14 TXSTSM 39
8:29
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short left intended for C.Horn.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 35
8:43
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at TXST 39 for -4 yards (L.Bell; D.Ratcliff)
+5 YD
2ND & 6 APLST 45
9:04
C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 45. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at APP 50. PENALTY on TXST-L.Bell Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 41
9:31
C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 41. Catch made by T.Page at APP 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Harris at APP 45.
+3 YD
3RD & 2 APLST 38
9:52
C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 38. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at APP 41.
Two Point Conversion 13:02
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Brice steps back to pass. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
18
33
Touchdown 13:02
C.Brice pass short right complete to TXST 2. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 2. Gain of 2 yards. H.Pearson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
3:02
pos
16
33
Field Goal 1:04
S.Keller 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-S.O'Kelly.
12
plays
63
yds
6:33
pos
10
33
Touchdown 7:36
C.Brice pass deep right complete to TXST 12. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 12. Gain of 12 yards. H.Pearson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
82
yds
2:29
pos
9
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:06
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Keller rushed to APP 3 for yards. Tackled by APP at APP 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
3
30
Touchdown 10:09
C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 6. Intercepted by T.Spears at TXST 6. T.Spears for 94 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
30
Field Goal 0:00
M.Hughes 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-C.Howell.
7
plays
50
yds
00:40
pos
3
24
Touchdown 0:40
L.Hatcher pass deep middle complete to APP 23. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Hawkins for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
23
yds
00:20
pos
0
23
Field Goal 6:48
S.Keller 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-S.O'Kelly.
11
plays
49
yds
5:40
pos
0
17
Touchdown 14:20
L.Hatcher pass short left complete to APP 2. Catch made by C.Brown at APP 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Brown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
45
yds
3:24
pos
0
13
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|14
|14
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|357
|341
|Total Plays
|63
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|60
|Rush Attempts
|20
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|320
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|32-43
|26-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|12-105
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|2-38.5
|Return Yards
|0
|111
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-94
|Safeties
|0
|0
|320
|PASS YDS
|281
|37
|RUSH YDS
|60
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|341
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|32/43
|320
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|5
|19
|0
|6
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|5
|9
|0
|3
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|4
|8
|0
|9
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|6
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|4
|3
|75
|0
|55
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|6
|5
|59
|0
|17
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|6
|5
|56
|0
|24
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|9
|8
|44
|0
|13
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|5
|4
|43
|2
|25
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Larkins 85 TE
|D. Larkins
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Hetzel 12 WR
|M. Hetzel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dawson 1 DB
|K. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McKnight 48 DL
|D. McKnight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Sullivan 26 LB
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 91 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haigler 36 DL
|K. Haigler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|3
|39.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|3
|12.3
|16
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|26/36
|281
|2
|1
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|18
|63
|1
|9
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|2
|-13
|0
|1
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|1
|-14
|0
|-14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|7
|6
|105
|1
|42
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|7
|5
|44
|1
|30
|
J. Banks 1 WR
|J. Banks
|2
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|7
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|3
|2
|29
|0
|24
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|3
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Spears 12 S
|T. Spears
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
K. Rodgers 3 CB
|K. Rodgers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ratcliff 97 DL
|D. Ratcliff
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 5 S
|D. Mask
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 37 LB
|B. Holloway
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 2 S
|K. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Abdallah 34 RB
|E. Abdallah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|2/2
|33
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|2
|38.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 46(6:55 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 46. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 42(7:01 - 4th) L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at TXST 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(7:45 - 4th) L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at TXST 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 14 - APLST 39(7:58 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short middle intended for T.Page.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - APLST 39(8:25 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - APLST 39(8:29 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short left intended for C.Horn.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 35(8:43 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at TXST 39 for -4 yards (L.Bell; D.Ratcliff)
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 45(9:04 - 4th) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 45. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at APP 50. PENALTY on TXST-L.Bell Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(9:31 - 4th) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 41. Catch made by T.Page at APP 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Harris at APP 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 38(9:52 - 4th) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 38. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at APP 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 36(10:21 - 4th) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 36. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 36. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mills at APP 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30(10:44 - 4th) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 30. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at APP 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 32(10:52 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards to APP 30 Center-TXST. Fair catch by T.Page.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 27(11:37 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass short middle complete to TXST 27. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at TXST 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(12:22 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to TXST 28. Catch made by T.Lyons at TXST 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Earle at TXST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(13:01 - 4th) L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at TXST 28.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 37 yards from APP 35 to the TXST 28. A.Hawkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at TXST 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Brice steps back to pass. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - APLST 2(13:06 - 4th) C.Brice pass short right complete to TXST 2. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 2. Gain of 2 yards. H.Pearson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - APLST 2(13:12 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for D.Davis (J.Morris).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 3(13:50 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed up the middle to TXST 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 2.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28(14:13 - 4th) C.Brice pass deep left complete to TXST 28. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 3.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(14:25 - 4th) C.Brice pass deep middle complete to TXST 40. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 28.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 46(14:39 - 4th) C.Brice pass short right complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 49(15:00 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed up the middle to TXST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 45(0:06 - 3rd) C.Brice rushed up the middle to TXST 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at TXST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 45(0:15 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short left intended for D.Stroman.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 30(0:38 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep right complete to APP 30. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at APP 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(1:04 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at APP 30.
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 50 yards from TXST 50 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on APP-APP Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TXSTSM 19(1:09 - 3rd) S.Keller 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-S.O'Kelly.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 12(1:10 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short middle intended for M.Barbee.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 12(1:17 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for M.Barbee.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(2:03 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed left end to APP 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; D.Lawson at APP 12.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 20(2:45 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass short middle complete to APP 20. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 20. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brown at APP 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(3:26 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed right end to APP 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; N.Ross at APP 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(4:16 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed up the middle to APP 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McKnight at APP 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 35(4:52 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; A.Parker at APP 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 36(5:28 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; L.Doublin at APP 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(6:10 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; R.Clarke at APP 36.
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 26(7:02 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to TXST 26. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 26. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; S.Jones at APP 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(7:37 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; H.Paillant at TXST 26.
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 12(7:45 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep right complete to TXST 12. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 12. Gain of 12 yards. H.Pearson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 15(8:20 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short left complete to TXST 15. Catch made by N.Noel at TXST 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 21(8:52 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed up the middle to TXST 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bell; T.Spears at TXST 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 21(8:58 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for N.Noel.
|+55 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 24(9:31 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep middle complete to APP 24. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 24. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18(10:00 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short middle complete to APP 18. Catch made by D.Larkins at APP 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bell; B.Holloway at APP 24.
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 63 yards from TXST 35 to the APP 2. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Emmanuel; P.Tuggle at APP 18.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(10:06 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Keller rushed to APP 3 for yards. Tackled by APP at APP 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Int
4 & 4 - APLST 12(10:26 - 3rd) C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 6. Intercepted by T.Spears at TXST 6. T.Spears for 94 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 17(11:04 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short middle complete to TXST 17. Catch made by D.Harrington at TXST 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff at TXST 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 17(11:11 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for M.Hetzel.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18(11:44 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed right tackle to TXST 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; L.Bell at TXST 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(12:06 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep middle complete to TXST 35. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 44(12:31 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short left complete to TXST 44. Catch made by A.Marshall at TXST 44. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Rodgers at TXST 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46(13:05 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed up the middle to TXST 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; N.Ezidore at TXST 44.
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 31(13:44 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep right complete to APP 31. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 31. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mills at TXST 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 27(14:28 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 27. Catch made by A.Marshall at APP 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at APP 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed right end to APP 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Abdallah; B.Holloway at APP 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - APLST 20(0:01 - 2nd) M.Hughes 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-C.Howell.
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 36(0:07 - 2nd) C.Brice pass deep middle complete to TXST 36. Catch made by D.Davis at TXST 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - APLST 36(0:12 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short middle intended for H.Pearson (T.Spears).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39(0:17 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short right complete to TXST 39. Catch made by N.Noel at TXST 39. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Edwards at TXST 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - APLST 38(0:23 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 38. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at APP 46. PENALTY on TXST-C.Mills Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39(0:29 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed up the middle to APP 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at APP 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 23(0:34 - 2nd) C.Brice pass deep right complete to APP 23. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; J.Revels at APP 39.
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 50 yards from TXST 35 to the APP 15. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez; B.Holloway at APP 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(0:46 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass deep middle complete to APP 23. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Hawkins for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(0:51 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short left intended for C.Brown.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(1:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on APP-S.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - APLST 8(1:10 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 42 yards to APP 50 Center-APP. A.Hawkins returned punt from the APP 50. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 33.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - APLST 13(1:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on APP-J.Favors False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - APLST 10(1:15 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 10. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; N.Mbanasor at APP 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - APLST 8(1:32 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles right guard to APP 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at APP 10.
|Sack
1 & 10 - APLST 14(2:02 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 8 for -6 yards (L.Bell)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - TXSTSM 47(2:12 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to APP 14 Center-TXST. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 39(2:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 47 for -14 yards (APP) PENALTY on TXST-L.Hatcher Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(3:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to APP 42. Catch made by C.Speights at APP 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(3:08 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short left intended for C.Brown (D.Lawson).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 44(3:41 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(4:11 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at APP 44.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 47(4:18 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed up the middle to TXST 47 for 6 yards. N.Noel FUMBLES forced by L.Harris. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-J.Morris at TXST 47. Tackled by APP at TXST 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43(4:56 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed right end to APP 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at APP 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 39(5:19 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 39. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at APP 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - APLST 39(6:03 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed left tackle to APP 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; B.Holloway at APP 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30(6:37 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed up the middle to APP 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at APP 39.
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 62 yards from TXST 35 to the APP 3. D.Lawson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Speights at APP 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 23(6:52 - 2nd) S.Keller 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-S.O'Kelly.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 22(7:42 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short middle complete to APP 22. Catch made by R.Groves at APP 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(8:24 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to APP 25. Catch made by R.Groves at APP 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at APP 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(8:31 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for T.Lyons.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 28(8:58 - 2nd) J.Jeter rushed up the middle to APP 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; J.McLeod at APP 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 36(9:45 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to APP 36. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke; J.McLeod at APP 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(10:26 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to APP 37. Catch made by J.Jeter at APP 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at APP 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 5 - TXSTSM 48(11:03 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass deep right complete to TXST 48. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(11:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on APP-A.Parker Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 32(11:41 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass deep middle complete to TXST 32. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TXST 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 32(11:47 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short left intended for M.Barbee. PENALTY on TXST-D.Cooper Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(12:26 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to TXST 30. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TXST 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 34(12:40 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 36 yards to TXST 30 Center-APP. Downed by APP.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 27(13:18 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 27. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Anderson; A.Edwards at APP 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 21 - APLST 14(13:46 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 14. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at APP 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(13:11 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at APP 27. PENALTY on APP-T.Everett Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 13 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 50 yards from TXST 50 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(14:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on APP-H.Paillant Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 2(14:33 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to APP 2. Catch made by C.Brown at APP 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Brown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 5(14:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on APP-T.Bird Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 12(14:51 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed right end to APP 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; H.Paillant at APP 10. PENALTY on APP-APP Offensive Facemask 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(14:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for M.Barbee (S.Jones). PENALTY on APP-K.Haigler Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(15:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short middle intended for M.Barbee (S.Jones).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 18(0:02 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed up the middle to APP 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 23(0:42 - 1st) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; T.Bird at APP 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(1:08 - 1st) L.Pare rushed right guard to APP 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler; K.Brown at APP 23.
|+20 YD
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 47(1:45 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to APP 47. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(2:08 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to APP 37. Catch made by T.Lyons at APP 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at APP 32. PENALTY on TXST-R.West Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(2:41 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to APP 48. Catch made by T.Lyons at APP 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; T.Bird at APP 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(2:44 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short left intended for A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - APLST 9(2:55 - 1st) C.Howell punts 39 yards to APP 48 Center-APP. Downed by APP.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - APLST 5(3:42 - 1st) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 5. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers at APP 9.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - APLST 9(4:03 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-D.Davis False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 8(4:39 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed left end to APP 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; J.Morris at APP 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 8(4:46 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for K.Robinson (K.Rodgers).
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 60 yards from TXST 35 to the APP 5. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jackson; J.Ware at APP 18. PENALTY on APP-J.Heilig Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TXSTSM 2(4:57 - 1st) L.Pare rushed left guard to APP End Zone for 2 yards. L.Pare for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 2(5:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; J.Earle at APP 2.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 5(6:10 - 1st) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Dawson at APP 2.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(6:41 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep right complete to APP 18. Catch made by M.Barbee at APP 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 5.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(7:18 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep right complete to APP 42. Catch made by L.Pare at APP 42. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Clarke at APP 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - APLST 42(7:26 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at APP 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 41(8:00 - 1st) N.Noel rushed up the middle to APP 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at APP 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - APLST 31(8:34 - 1st) C.Brice pass short middle complete to APP 31. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; S.Tupou at APP 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33(9:11 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed up the middle to APP 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; S.Tupou at APP 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 26(9:38 - 1st) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 26. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at APP 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 20(10:14 - 1st) N.Noel rushed up the middle to APP 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; J.Morris at APP 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 20(10:18 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for M.Gibbs.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 4 - TXSTSM 4(10:25 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at APP End Zone. Intercepted by D.Lawson at APP End Zone. Tackled by TXST at APP End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(10:32 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee. PENALTY on APP-M.Tucker Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(10:56 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to APP 31. Catch made by M.Barbee at APP 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Tucker at APP 19.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(11:28 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to APP 48. Catch made by J.Banks at APP 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(11:44 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for L.Pare.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 42(12:16 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to APP 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 28. PENALTY on TXST-J.Ortega-Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(12:39 - 1st) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 47(13:11 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to TXST 47. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(13:24 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to TXST 40. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TXST 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(13:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to TXST 34. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at TXST 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(14:25 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to TXST 29. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TXST 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to TXST 25. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TXST 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to the TXST 25. Fair catch by C.Brown.
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 7:00 FS1
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 6:05 ESP+
JMAD
ARKST
35
20
4th 8:37 NFLN
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:21 ESP3
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 1:50 ESP+
UTEP
LATECH
17
30
4th 11:26 ESP+
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 12:54 CBSSN
ARMY
15WAKE
0
38
4th 15:00
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 13:13 NBC
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 9:01 ABC
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 6:02 BTN
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 14:42 ESPU
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:37 SECN
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 10:01 FOX
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:46 ESP+
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 9:53 PACN
