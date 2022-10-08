Drive Chart
Key Players
C. Brice 7 QB
320 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
L. Hatcher 3 QB
281 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -13 RuYds
TXSTSM
1 Pass
3 Rush
49 YDS
1:04 POS
+42 YD
3RD & 3 TXSTSM 46
6:55
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 46. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 12.
+4 YD
2ND & 7 TXSTSM 42
7:01
L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at TXST 46.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 39
7:45
L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at TXST 42.
APLST
5 Pass
0 Rush
16 YDS
2:59 POS
No Gain
4TH & 14 TXSTSM 39
7:58
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short middle intended for T.Page.
No Gain
3RD & 14 TXSTSM 39
8:25
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
No Gain
2ND & 14 TXSTSM 39
8:29
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short left intended for C.Horn.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 35
8:43
C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at TXST 39 for -4 yards (L.Bell; D.Ratcliff)
+5 YD
2ND & 6 APLST 45
9:04
C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 45. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at APP 50. PENALTY on TXST-L.Bell Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 41
9:31
C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 41. Catch made by T.Page at APP 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Harris at APP 45.
+3 YD
3RD & 2 APLST 38
9:52
C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 38. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at APP 41.
4th Quarter
Two Point Conversion 13:02
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Brice steps back to pass. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
18
33
Touchdown 13:02
C.Brice pass short right complete to TXST 2. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 2. Gain of 2 yards. H.Pearson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
3:02
pos
16
33
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 1:04
S.Keller 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-S.O'Kelly.
12
plays
63
yds
6:33
pos
10
33
Point After TD 7:37
M.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
30
Touchdown 7:36
C.Brice pass deep right complete to TXST 12. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 12. Gain of 12 yards. H.Pearson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
82
yds
2:29
pos
9
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:06
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Keller rushed to APP 3 for yards. Tackled by APP at APP 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
3
30
Touchdown 10:09
C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 6. Intercepted by T.Spears at TXST 6. T.Spears for 94 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
30
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
M.Hughes 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-C.Howell.
7
plays
50
yds
00:40
pos
3
24
Point After TD 0:40
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 0:40
L.Hatcher pass deep middle complete to APP 23. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Hawkins for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
23
yds
00:20
pos
0
23
Field Goal 6:48
S.Keller 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-S.O'Kelly.
11
plays
49
yds
5:40
pos
0
17
Point After TD 14:20
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:20
L.Hatcher pass short left complete to APP 2. Catch made by C.Brown at APP 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Brown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
45
yds
3:24
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:54
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:54
L.Pare rushed left guard to APP End Zone for 2 yards. L.Pare for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
42
yds
2:24
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 22
Rushing 0 4
Passing 14 14
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 6-14 9-13
4th Down Conv 2-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 357 341
Total Plays 63 59
Avg Gain 5.7 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 37 60
Rush Attempts 20 23
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 2.6
Yards Passing 320 281
Comp. - Att. 32-43 26-36
Yards Per Pass 6.9 7.2
Penalties - Yards 12-105 5-50
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-39.0 2-38.5
Return Yards 0 111
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-94
Safeties 0 0
1234T
App. St. 3-2 037818
Texas St. 2-3 7179033
Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium San Marcos, TX
 320 PASS YDS 281
37 RUSH YDS 60
357 TOTAL YDS 341
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.4% 320 2 1 147.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 1279 15 2 164.8
C. Brice 32/43 320 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Noel  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 129 3
N. Noel 5 19 0 6
A. Marshall  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 104 1
A. Marshall 5 9 0 3
D. Harrington  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 183 1
D. Harrington 4 8 0 9
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 27 1
C. Brice 6 1 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Stroman  22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 111 1
D. Stroman 4 3 75 0 55
C. Horn  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 324 4
C. Horn 6 5 59 0 17
D. Davis  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 251 2
D. Davis 6 5 56 0 24
N. Noel  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 8 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
N. Noel 9 8 44 0 13
H. Pearson  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 43 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 117 2
H. Pearson 5 4 43 2 25
A. Marshall  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Marshall 3 2 13 0 9
K. Robinson  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 202 1
K. Robinson 2 1 10 0 10
D. Larkins  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Larkins 1 1 6 0 6
E. Wilson  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
E. Wilson 1 1 5 0 5
D. Harrington  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Harrington 1 1 5 0 5
T. Page  20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
T. Page 2 1 4 0 4
M. Hetzel  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 0
M. Hetzel 1 0 0 0 0
M. Gibbs  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 2
M. Gibbs 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Jones Jr.  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Jones Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
L. Doublin  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
L. Doublin 4-6 0.0 0
R. Clarke  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Clarke 4-2 0.0 0
N. Ross  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Ross 3-2 0.0 0
K. Brown  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
K. Brown 2-4 0.0 0
K. Dawson  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dawson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Earle  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Earle 1-1 0.0 0
D. McKnight  48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. McKnight 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cobb  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cobb 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lawson Jr.  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Lawson Jr. 1-1 0.0 1
C. Sullivan  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sullivan 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tucker  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tucker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bird  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Bird 1-2 0.0 0
M. Clark  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
H. Paillant  43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Paillant 0-2 0.0 0
D. Dingle-Prince  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Dingle-Prince 0-3 0.0 0
J. McLeod  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
J. McLeod 0-4 0.0 0
A. Parker  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
A. Parker 0-3 0.0 0
K. Haigler  36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Haigler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hughes  99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
M. Hughes 1/1 30 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Howell  30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
C. Howell 3 39.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Tucker  0 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 47 0
M. Tucker 3 12.3 16 0
D. Lawson Jr.  5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
D. Lawson Jr. 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 281 2 1 150.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1207 11 6 128.3
L. Hatcher 26/36 281 2 1
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Brown 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 224 0
L. Pare 18 63 1 9
J. Jeter  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 80 1
J. Jeter 3 10 0 7
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -100 0
L. Hatcher 2 -13 0 1
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -14 0
C. Brown 1 -14 0 -14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Hawkins  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 332 5
A. Hawkins 7 6 105 1 42
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 152 2
C. Brown 7 5 44 1 30
J. Banks  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 153 1
J. Banks 2 2 32 0 17
M. Barbee  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 173 1
M. Barbee 7 3 30 0 13
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 65 0
L. Pare 3 2 29 0 24
J. Ortega-Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 129 1
J. Ortega-Jones 2 2 18 0 11
T. Lyons  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Lyons 3 2 10 0 11
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
R. Groves 2 2 9 0 6
C. Speights  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Speights 1 1 3 0 3
J. Jeter  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Jeter 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Spears  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
T. Spears 8-2 0.0 1
L. Harris  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
L. Harris 5-5 0.0 0
C. Mills  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Mills 5-1 0.0 0
L. Bell  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
L. Bell 3-2 1.5 0
K. Rodgers  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
K. Rodgers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Revels  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Revels 2-2 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Mbanasor 2-1 0.0 0
N. Ezidore  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ratcliff  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Ratcliff 1-1 0.5 0
S. Tupou  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Tupou 1-3 0.0 0
D. Mask  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mask 1-0 0.0 0
B. Holloway  37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Holloway 1-3 0.0 0
K. Anderson  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Anderson 0-1 0.0 0
E. Abdallah  34 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Abdallah 0-1 0.0 0
B. Bell  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Bell 0-2 0.0 0
J. Morris  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Morris 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller  6 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/4 13/13
S. Keller 2/2 33 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
S. O'Kelly 2 38.5 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Hawkins 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 4.8 24 0
A. Hawkins 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 APLST 20 3:00 7 22 Downs
4:54 APLST 8 2:10 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 APLST 25 1:54 3 9 Punt
6:46 APLST 30 2:35 5 23 Fumble
2:02 APLST 14 1:02 3 -6 Punt
0:40 APLST 23 0:39 6 65 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 25 4:54 10 63 INT
10:06 APLST 18 2:29 6 82 TD
1:04 APLST 25 3:02 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 APLST 30 2:59 9 31 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 25 4:42 11 71 INT
7:18 APLST 42 2:24 5 42 TD
2:44 APLST 48 3:24 9 48 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 TXSTSM 30 5:40 11 54 FG
4:11 TXSTSM 47 2:09 5 0 Punt
1:00 APLST 33 0:20 2 33 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:37 TXSTSM 25 6:33 12 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 TXSTSM 28 2:18 3 4 Punt
7:45 TXSTSM 39 1:04 3 49

TXST
Bobcats

Result Play
+42 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 46
(6:55 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 46. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 12.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 42
(7:01 - 4th) L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at TXST 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(7:45 - 4th) L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at TXST 42.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Downs (9 plays, 31 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 14 - APLST 39
(7:58 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short middle intended for T.Page.
No Gain
3 & 14 - APLST 39
(8:25 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 14 - APLST 39
(8:29 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short left intended for C.Horn.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(8:43 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at TXST 39 for -4 yards (L.Bell; D.Ratcliff)
+5 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 45
(9:04 - 4th) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 45. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at APP 50. PENALTY on TXST-L.Bell Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41
(9:31 - 4th) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 41. Catch made by T.Page at APP 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Harris at APP 45.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 38
(9:52 - 4th) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 38. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at APP 41.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 36
(10:21 - 4th) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 36. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 36. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mills at APP 38.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30
(10:44 - 4th) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 30. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at APP 36.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 32
(10:52 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards to APP 30 Center-TXST. Fair catch by T.Page.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 27
(11:37 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass short middle complete to TXST 27. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at TXST 32.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(12:22 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to TXST 28. Catch made by T.Lyons at TXST 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Earle at TXST 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(13:01 - 4th) L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at TXST 28.
Kickoff
(13:02 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 37 yards from APP 35 to the TXST 28. A.Hawkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at TXST 28.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(13:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Brice steps back to pass. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - APLST 2
(13:06 - 4th) C.Brice pass short right complete to TXST 2. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 2. Gain of 2 yards. H.Pearson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - APLST 2
(13:12 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for D.Davis (J.Morris).
+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 3
(13:50 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed up the middle to TXST 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 2.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28
(14:13 - 4th) C.Brice pass deep left complete to TXST 28. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 3.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(14:25 - 4th) C.Brice pass deep middle complete to TXST 40. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 28.
+6 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 46
(14:39 - 4th) C.Brice pass short right complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 40.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 49
(15:00 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed up the middle to TXST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 46.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 45
(0:06 - 3rd) C.Brice rushed up the middle to TXST 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at TXST 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 45
(0:15 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short left intended for D.Stroman.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 30
(0:38 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep right complete to APP 30. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at APP 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(1:04 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at APP 30.
Kickoff
(1:04 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 50 yards from TXST 50 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 63 yards, 6:33 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(1:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on APP-APP Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - TXSTSM 19
(1:09 - 3rd) S.Keller 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-S.O'Kelly.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 12
(1:10 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short middle intended for M.Barbee.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 12
(1:17 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for M.Barbee.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13
(2:03 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed left end to APP 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; D.Lawson at APP 12.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 20
(2:45 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass short middle complete to APP 20. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 20. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brown at APP 13.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(3:26 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed right end to APP 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; N.Ross at APP 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(4:16 - 3rd) J.Jeter rushed up the middle to APP 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McKnight at APP 27.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 35
(4:52 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; A.Parker at APP 27.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 36
(5:28 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; L.Doublin at APP 35.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44
(6:10 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; R.Clarke at APP 36.
+30 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 26
(7:02 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to TXST 26. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 26. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; S.Jones at APP 44.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(7:37 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to TXST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; H.Paillant at TXST 26.
Kickoff
(7:37 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:37 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
+12 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 12
(7:45 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep right complete to TXST 12. Catch made by H.Pearson at TXST 12. Gain of 12 yards. H.Pearson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 15
(8:20 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short left complete to TXST 15. Catch made by N.Noel at TXST 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 12.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 21
(8:52 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed up the middle to TXST 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bell; T.Spears at TXST 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 21
(8:58 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for N.Noel.
+55 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 24
(9:31 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep middle complete to APP 24. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 24. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 21.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18
(10:00 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short middle complete to APP 18. Catch made by D.Larkins at APP 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bell; B.Holloway at APP 24.
Kickoff
(10:06 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 63 yards from TXST 35 to the APP 2. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Emmanuel; P.Tuggle at APP 18.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Interception (10 plays, 63 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(10:06 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Keller rushed to APP 3 for yards. Tackled by APP at APP 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
Int
4 & 4 - APLST 12
(10:26 - 3rd) C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 6. Intercepted by T.Spears at TXST 6. T.Spears for 94 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 17
(11:04 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short middle complete to TXST 17. Catch made by D.Harrington at TXST 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff at TXST 12.
No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 17
(11:11 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for M.Hetzel.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18
(11:44 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed right tackle to TXST 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; L.Bell at TXST 17.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(12:06 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep middle complete to TXST 35. Catch made by C.Horn at TXST 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 18.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 44
(12:31 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short left complete to TXST 44. Catch made by A.Marshall at TXST 44. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Rodgers at TXST 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46
(13:05 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed up the middle to TXST 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; N.Ezidore at TXST 44.
+23 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 31
(13:44 - 3rd) C.Brice pass deep right complete to APP 31. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 31. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mills at TXST 46.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 27
(14:28 - 3rd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 27. Catch made by A.Marshall at APP 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at APP 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed right end to APP 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Abdallah; B.Holloway at APP 27.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 65 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(0:01 - 2nd) M.Hughes 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-C.Howell.
+24 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 36
(0:07 - 2nd) C.Brice pass deep middle complete to TXST 36. Catch made by D.Davis at TXST 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 12.
No Gain
2 & 7 - APLST 36
(0:12 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short middle intended for H.Pearson (T.Spears).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39
(0:17 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short right complete to TXST 39. Catch made by N.Noel at TXST 39. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Edwards at TXST 36.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - APLST 38
(0:23 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 38. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at APP 46. PENALTY on TXST-C.Mills Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39
(0:29 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed up the middle to APP 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at APP 38.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 23
(0:34 - 2nd) C.Brice pass deep right complete to APP 23. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; J.Revels at APP 39.
Kickoff
(0:40 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 50 yards from TXST 35 to the APP 15. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Martinez; B.Holloway at APP 23.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 33 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:40 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(0:46 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass deep middle complete to APP 23. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Hawkins for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(0:51 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short left intended for C.Brown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(1:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on APP-S.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - APLST 8
(1:10 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 42 yards to APP 50 Center-APP. A.Hawkins returned punt from the APP 50. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 33.
Penalty
4 & 11 - APLST 13
(1:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on APP-J.Favors False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 14 - APLST 10
(1:15 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 10. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; N.Mbanasor at APP 13.
+2 YD
2 & 16 - APLST 8
(1:32 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles right guard to APP 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at APP 10.
Sack
1 & 10 - APLST 14
(2:02 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 8 for -6 yards (L.Bell)

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - TXSTSM 47
(2:12 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to APP 14 Center-TXST. Fair catch by T.Page.
Sack
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 39
(2:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 47 for -14 yards (APP) PENALTY on TXST-L.Hatcher Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(3:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to APP 42. Catch made by C.Speights at APP 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(3:08 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short left intended for C.Brown (D.Lawson).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 44
(3:41 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 42.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(4:11 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at APP 44.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Fumble (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 47
(4:18 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed up the middle to TXST 47 for 6 yards. N.Noel FUMBLES forced by L.Harris. Fumble RECOVERED by TXST-J.Morris at TXST 47. Tackled by APP at TXST 47.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43
(4:56 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed right end to APP 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at APP 47.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 39
(5:19 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 39. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at APP 43.
No Gain
2 & 1 - APLST 39
(6:03 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed left tackle to APP 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; B.Holloway at APP 39.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30
(6:37 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed up the middle to APP 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at APP 39.
Kickoff
(6:46 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 62 yards from TXST 35 to the APP 3. D.Lawson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Speights at APP 30.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 54 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 23
(6:52 - 2nd) S.Keller 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-S.O'Kelly.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 22
(7:42 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short middle complete to APP 22. Catch made by R.Groves at APP 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 16.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(8:24 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to APP 25. Catch made by R.Groves at APP 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at APP 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(8:31 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for T.Lyons.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 28
(8:58 - 2nd) J.Jeter rushed up the middle to APP 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; J.McLeod at APP 25.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 36
(9:45 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to APP 36. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke; J.McLeod at APP 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37
(10:26 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to APP 37. Catch made by J.Jeter at APP 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at APP 36.
+15 YD
1 & 5 - TXSTSM 48
(11:03 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass deep right complete to TXST 48. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 37.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(11:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on APP-A.Parker Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 32
(11:41 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass deep middle complete to TXST 32. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TXST 43.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 32
(11:47 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short left intended for M.Barbee. PENALTY on TXST-D.Cooper Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30
(12:26 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to TXST 30. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TXST 32.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 34
(12:40 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 36 yards to TXST 30 Center-APP. Downed by APP.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 27
(13:18 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 27. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Anderson; A.Edwards at APP 34.
+13 YD
2 & 21 - APLST 14
(13:46 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 14. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at APP 27.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(13:11 - 2nd) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at APP 27. PENALTY on APP-T.Everett Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 13 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(14:20 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 50 yards from TXST 50 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(14:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on APP-H.Paillant Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(14:20 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 2
(14:33 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to APP 2. Catch made by C.Brown at APP 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Brown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 5
(14:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on APP-T.Bird Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 3 yards accepted.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 12
(14:51 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed right end to APP 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; H.Paillant at APP 10. PENALTY on APP-APP Offensive Facemask 5 yards accepted.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(14:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for M.Barbee (S.Jones). PENALTY on APP-K.Haigler Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(15:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short middle intended for M.Barbee (S.Jones).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 18
(0:02 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed up the middle to APP 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 17.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 23
(0:42 - 1st) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; T.Bird at APP 18.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(1:08 - 1st) L.Pare rushed right guard to APP 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Haigler; K.Brown at APP 23.
+20 YD
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 47
(1:45 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to APP 47. Catch made by A.Hawkins at APP 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 27.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37
(2:08 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to APP 37. Catch made by T.Lyons at APP 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at APP 32. PENALTY on TXST-R.West Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(2:41 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to APP 48. Catch made by T.Lyons at APP 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; T.Bird at APP 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(2:44 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short left intended for A.Hawkins.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - APLST 9
(2:55 - 1st) C.Howell punts 39 yards to APP 48 Center-APP. Downed by APP.
+4 YD
3 & 13 - APLST 5
(3:42 - 1st) C.Brice pass short right complete to APP 5. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rodgers at APP 9.
Penalty
3 & 9 - APLST 9
(4:03 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-D.Davis False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 8
(4:39 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed left end to APP 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; J.Morris at APP 9.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 8
(4:46 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for K.Robinson (K.Rodgers).
Kickoff
(4:54 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 60 yards from TXST 35 to the APP 5. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jackson; J.Ware at APP 18. PENALTY on APP-J.Heilig Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 42 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:54 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - TXSTSM 2
(4:57 - 1st) L.Pare rushed left guard to APP End Zone for 2 yards. L.Pare for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 2
(5:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; J.Earle at APP 2.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 5
(6:10 - 1st) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Dawson at APP 2.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18
(6:41 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep right complete to APP 18. Catch made by M.Barbee at APP 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 5.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(7:18 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep right complete to APP 42. Catch made by L.Pare at APP 42. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Clarke at APP 18.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Downs (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - APLST 42
(7:26 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mask at APP 42.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 41
(8:00 - 1st) N.Noel rushed up the middle to APP 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway at APP 42.
+10 YD
2 & 12 - APLST 31
(8:34 - 1st) C.Brice pass short middle complete to APP 31. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; S.Tupou at APP 41.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33
(9:11 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed up the middle to APP 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; S.Tupou at APP 31.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 26
(9:38 - 1st) C.Brice pass short left complete to APP 26. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at APP 33.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 20
(10:14 - 1st) N.Noel rushed up the middle to APP 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; J.Morris at APP 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(10:18 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete short right intended for M.Gibbs.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Interception (11 plays, 71 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 4 - TXSTSM 4
(10:25 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at APP End Zone. Intercepted by D.Lawson at APP End Zone. Tackled by TXST at APP End Zone. Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19
(10:32 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee. PENALTY on APP-M.Tucker Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31
(10:56 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to APP 31. Catch made by M.Barbee at APP 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Tucker at APP 19.
+17 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(11:28 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass deep left complete to APP 48. Catch made by J.Banks at APP 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 31.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(11:44 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete short right intended for L.Pare.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 42
(12:16 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to APP 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 28. PENALTY on TXST-J.Ortega-Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(12:39 - 1st) L.Pare rushed up the middle to APP 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 42.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 47
(13:11 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to TXST 47. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 48.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(13:24 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to TXST 40. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TXST 47.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34
(13:59 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to TXST 34. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at TXST 40.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29
(14:25 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short right complete to TXST 29. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TXST 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(15:00 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass short left complete to TXST 25. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TXST 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to the TXST 25. Fair catch by C.Brown.
