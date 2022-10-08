Drive Chart
MTSU
UAB

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
C. Cunningham 16 QB
196 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -2 RuYds
D. McBride 22 RB
120 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
MTSU
0 Pass
31 Rush
35 YDS
1:50 POS
Penalty
2ND & 7 UAB 10
0:16
PENALTY on MTS-MTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 13
0:26
J.Ervin rushed to UAB 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 10.
+16 YD
3RD & 10 UAB 29
0:27
J.Ervin rushed to UAB 13 for 16 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 13.
-2 YD
2ND & 8 UAB 27
1:06
J.Ervin rushed to UAB 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 29
1:27
D.Riles rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
+16 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 45
2:06
D.Riles rushed to UAB 29 for 16 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
UAB
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
2:32 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 UAB 12
2:15
K.Greenwell punts 47 yards to MTS 41 Center-UAB. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 41. Tackled by UAB at UAB 45.
+2 YD
3RD & 6 UAB 10
2:58
A.Gates rushed to UAB 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 12.
Penalty
3RD & 11 UAB 5
3:04
PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3RD & 6 UAB 10
3:04
PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 5:18
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
41
Touchdown 5:18
D.Bracy rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Bracy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
45
yds
4:49
pos
13
41
Field Goal 10:07
M.Quinn 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
8
plays
70
yds
4:08
pos
7
41
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 2:41
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 2:41
D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 32. Gain of 68 yards. T.Shropshire for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
91
yds
1:56
pos
7
37
Point After TD 5:43
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 5:43
D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 27 yards. D.McBride for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
57
yds
2:18
pos
7
30
Field Goal 10:54
M.Quinn 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
15
plays
62
yds
5:55
pos
7
24
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:44
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 2:44
D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
2:57
pos
7
20
Point After TD 5:41
Z.Rankin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:41
C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 15. Catch made by J.Lane at UAB 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Lane for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
57
yds
3:07
pos
6
14
Point After TD 8:48
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:48
J.Brown rushed to MTS End Zone for 24 yards. J.Brown for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
87
yds
3:32
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:18
M.Quinn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:18
D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 5 yards. D.McBride for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
70
yds
1:42
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 24
Rushing 9 11
Passing 10 12
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 11-19 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 331 581
Total Plays 81 65
Avg Gain 4.1 8.9
Net Yards Rushing 135 303
Rush Attempts 38 38
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 8.0
Yards Passing 196 278
Comp. - Att. 26-43 17-27
Yards Per Pass 3.8 10.3
Penalties - Yards 5-45 9-94
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-51.8 2-48.0
Return Yards 14 17
Punts - Returns 1-14 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-10
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 3-3 707014
UAB 3-2 21173041
Protective Stadium Birmingham, Alabama
 196 PASS YDS 278
135 RUSH YDS 303
331 TOTAL YDS 581
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 196 1 1 101.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 1368 8 3 145.1
C. Cunningham 26/43 196 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ervin  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Ervin 7 53 0 20
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 302 6
F. Peasant 9 37 0 12
D. Bracy  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 83 1
D. Bracy 9 33 1 12
D. Riles  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Riles 4 12 0 16
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
Y. Ali 1 2 0 2
C. Cunningham  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 75 2
C. Cunningham 8 -2 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 9 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 410 1
J. Lane 14 9 59 1 15
I. Gathings  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 272 0
I. Gathings 4 3 38 0 20
F. Peasant  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 15 0
F. Peasant 2 2 24 0 15
A. Paige  22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
A. Paige 3 1 23 0 23
Y. Ali  89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 166 2
Y. Ali 4 3 20 0 10
Q. Tolbert  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Q. Tolbert 6 3 17 0 7
D. Bracy  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 31 1
D. Bracy 1 1 7 0 7
E. Metcalf  84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 143 2
E. Metcalf 2 1 6 0 6
D. Riles  12 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Riles 1 1 1 0 1
J. Ervin  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
J. Ervin 2 2 1 0 5
A. Toney  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 0
A. Toney 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Rankin  7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/6 21/21
Z. Rankin 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 0
K. Ulbrich 4 51.8 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lane  83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 27.3 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
J. Lane 4 27.3 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lane 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 9.3 56 0
J. Lane 1 14.0 14 0
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hopkins  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 278 1 0 161.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 661 4 1 159.9
D. Hopkins 17/27 278 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McBride  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 120 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 521 6
D. McBride 12 120 3 45
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 114 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 264 2
J. Brown Jr. 10 114 1 30
D. Hopkins  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -42 1
D. Hopkins 5 52 0 34
A. Gates  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
A. Gates 8 14 0 6
T. Curry  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
T. Curry 2 4 0 3
J. Zeno  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Zeno 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Shropshire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 193 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 121 1
T. Shropshire 9 6 193 1 68
T. Palmer  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 192 0
T. Palmer 6 3 30 0 11
B. Damous  48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 1
B. Damous 5 3 23 0 13
D. Boykin  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
D. Boykin 3 2 19 0 12
F. Farrier II  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
F. Farrier II 1 1 12 0 12
T. Jones  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 104 0
T. Jones 2 2 1 0 3
M. Bryant  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Bryant 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Eason Jr.  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Eason Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
F. McWilliams  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
F. McWilliams 1-0 1.0 0
N. Wilder  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Wilder 0-1 0.5 0
G. Cash  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Cash 0-0 0.0 1
D. Tuazama  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Tuazama 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn  19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/4 16/16
M. Quinn 2/3 47 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
K. Greenwell 2 48.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brown Jr.  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Brown Jr. 2 28.0 31 0
R. Ellis  25 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 9 0
R. Ellis 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Thomas V 4 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 31 0
S. Thomas V 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 MTSU 25 0:58 3 7 Punt
8:48 MTSU 28 3:07 9 72 TD
2:44 MTSU 32 0:55 3 12 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 MTSU 25 2:53 10 32 Downs
5:43 MTSU 29 1:06 3 8 Punt
2:41 MTSU 25 2:11 5 14 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 35 0:45 3 5 Punt
10:07 MTSU 25 4:49 13 75 TD
2:15 MTSU 20 3:11 12 50 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:17 MTSU 24 3:39 14 70 Downs
2:06 UAB 45 1:50 5 20
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 30 1:42 4 70 TD
12:20 UAB 13 3:32 7 87 TD
5:41 UAB 35 2:57 7 65 TD
1:49 UAB 26 5:55 15 72 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:59 UAB 43 2:18 5 57 TD
4:37 UAB 9 1:56 4 91 TD
0:30 UAB 10 0:30 1 7 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 UAB 20 4:08 8 50 FG
5:18 UAB 36 3:03 5 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 UAB 27 5:47 9 49 FG Miss
4:38 UAB 6 2:32 3 6 Punt

MTSU
Blue Raiders

Result Play
Penalty
2 & 7 - MTSU 10
(0:16 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-MTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13
(0:26 - 4th) J.Ervin rushed to UAB 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 10.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 29
(0:27 - 4th) J.Ervin rushed to UAB 13 for 16 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 13.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27
(1:06 - 4th) J.Ervin rushed to UAB 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29
(1:27 - 4th) D.Riles rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(2:06 - 4th) D.Riles rushed to UAB 29 for 16 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 12
(2:15 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 47 yards to MTS 41 Center-UAB. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 41. Tackled by UAB at UAB 45.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 10
(2:58 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to UAB 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 12.
Penalty
3 & 11 - UAB 5
(3:04 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 6 - UAB 10
(3:04 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 9
(4:16 - 4th) T.Curry rushed to UAB 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 10.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 6
(4:38 - 4th) T.Curry rushed to UAB 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 9.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Downs (14 plays, 70 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
4 & Goal - MTSU 7
(4:44 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to UAB 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 6.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 10
(4:48 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to UAB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 7.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 15
(4:51 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 15. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at UAB 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 10.
Penalty
2 & 5 - MTSU 10
(4:51 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-MTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 15
(5:12 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 10.
+12 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 27
(5:23 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 15 for 12 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 15.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 29
(5:49 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(6:11 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
+7 YD
4 & 7 - MTSU 43
(6:24 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by J.Lane at UAB 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 36.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 43
(6:29 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 43
(6:32 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 46
(6:46 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to UAB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 43.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42
(7:08 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to UAB 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 46.
+20 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 22
(7:25 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 42.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24
(8:17 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 24. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 24. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 22.

UAB
Blazers
 - Missed FG (9 plays, 49 yards, 5:47 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 18 - UAB 31
(8:37 - 4th) M.Quinn 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
-5 YD
3 & 13 - UAB 19
(9:13 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 24 for -5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 24.
No Gain
2 & 13 - UAB 19
(10:03 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 16
(10:32 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 22
(11:16 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to MTS 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28
(12:23 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 33
(13:29 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39
(13:48 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 33.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27
(14:04 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to MTS 39 for 34 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 39.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Downs (12 plays, 50 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - MTSU 27
(14:10 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MTSU 27
(14:17 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 33
(14:20 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by Y.Ali at UAB 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 33
(14:30 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Paige.
+23 YD
3 & 16 - MTSU 44
(15:00 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 44. Catch made by A.Paige at MTS 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 33.
+7 YD
2 & 26 - MTSU 37
(0:19 - 3rd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 44.
No Gain
2 & 16 - MTSU 44
(0:24 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 48 for yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 48. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 50
(0:54 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 44 for -6 yards (N.Eason)
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(1:00 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 30
(1:17 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 30
(1:20 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(1:25 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
Penalty
3 & 9 - MTSU 21
(1:29 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 21
(1:52 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(2:15 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by D.Riles at MTS 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 21.

UAB
Blazers
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - UAB 49
(2:25 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 49 yards to MTS End Zone Center-UAB. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UAB 49
(3:01 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
Penalty
3 & 4 - UAB 44
(3:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 47
(3:25 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 47. Catch made by T.Jones at MTS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 50
(4:43 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 47.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 38
(4:52 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 50.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39
(5:11 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 38.
Kickoff
(5:18 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 36 yards from MTS 35 to the UAB 29. R.Ellis returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at UAB 39.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:18 - 3rd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 1
(5:20 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Bracy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 2
(5:39 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 1.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 3
(5:58 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to UAB 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 2.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 18
(6:06 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 5 - MTSU 33
(6:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(6:23 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 33.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 40
(6:42 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 38.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 49
(7:01 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by F.Peasant at UAB 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(7:13 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 49.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 45
(7:59 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 49.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 44
(8:31 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 45.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(8:55 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 44.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 34
(9:07 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 37.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27
(9:26 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(10:07 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 27.
Kickoff
(10:07 - 3rd) M.Quinn kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 50 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 24 - UAB 37
(10:32 - 3rd) M.Quinn 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
Penalty
4 & 19 - UAB 25
(10:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 25 - UAB 31
(11:17 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.
No Gain
2 & 25 - UAB 31
(11:20 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 16
(11:36 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by M.Bryant at MTS 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 15. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 16
(12:26 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to MTS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 26
(12:43 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by T.Palmer at MTS 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 26
(13:17 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for M.Bryant.
+45 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 29
(13:31 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to MTS 26 for 45 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(14:15 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 29.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 40
(14:26 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 47 yards to UAB 13 Center-MTS. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 13. Tackled by MTS at UAB 20.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MTSU 40
(14:29 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 35
(14:48 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 35. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(14:51 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS 2. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at MTS 35.

UAB
Blazers
 - End of Half (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 10
(0:30 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 17.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 39
(0:41 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 51 yards to UAB 10 Center-MTS. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MTSU 44
(1:27 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 39 for -5 yards (D.Tuazama; N.Wilder)
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 43
(1:48 - 2nd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(2:06 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 43.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 31
(2:19 - 2nd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 39.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(2:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 31.
Kickoff
(2:41 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 91 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:41 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+68 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(3:03 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 32. Gain of 68 yards. T.Shropshire for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 23
(3:27 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 32.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21
(4:00 - 2nd) A.Gates rushed to UAB 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 23.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 9
(4:37 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 21 for 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 21.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - MTSU 37
(4:48 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards to UAB 9 Center-MTS. Downed by MTS.
No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 37
(4:58 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
+9 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 28
(5:17 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 37.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29
(5:38 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 28.
Kickoff
(5:43 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 61 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS 4. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at MTS 29.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 57 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:43 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+27 YD
4 & 3 - UAB 27
(6:01 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 27 yards. D.McBride for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 26
(6:43 - 2nd) J.Zeno rushed to MTS 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 27.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 28
(7:00 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34
(7:48 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43
(8:01 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 34 for 23 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 34.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Downs (10 plays, 32 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 18 - MTSU 43
(8:03 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
Sack
3 & 10 - MTSU 35
(8:24 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at UAB 43 for -8 yards (F.McWilliams)
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 35
(8:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(8:27 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Paige.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 50
(8:30 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 50. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 35.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 40
(8:56 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(9:23 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 40.
+14 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 22
(9:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 36.
-4 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 26
(10:15 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 26. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 22.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(10:54 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 26.
Kickoff
(10:54 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Field Goal (15 plays, 72 yards, 5:55 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - UAB 9
(10:58 - 2nd) M.Quinn 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 6
(11:51 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 6. Catch made by B.Damous at MTS 6. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 2.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9
(12:22 - 2nd) D.Hopkins rushed to MTS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 6.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 9
(12:46 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - UAB 23
(13:04 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by T.Shropshire at MTS 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 9.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UAB 23
(13:52 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 26
(14:14 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to MTS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 23.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 38
(14:35 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by F.Farrier at MTS 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UAB 38
(14:39 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(15:00 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to MTS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 38.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 48
(0:32 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 48. Catch made by D.Boykin at UAB 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 48
(0:36 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 37
(1:02 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 48.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 37
(1:20 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(1:43 - 1st) A.Gates rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 37.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 26
(1:49 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Interception (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - MTSU 44
(1:54 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 16. Intercepted by G.Cash at UAB 16. Tackled by MTS at UAB 26.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 34
(2:18 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 34. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 32
(2:39 - 1st) Y.Ali rushed to MTS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 34.
Kickoff
(2:44 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 58 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS 7. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at MTS 32.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:44 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 1
(3:30 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 3
(3:58 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 9
(4:19 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 3.
+13 YD
3 & 12 - UAB 22
(4:30 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by B.Damous at MTS 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 9.
No Gain
2 & 12 - UAB 22
(4:35 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for D.Boykin.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(5:23 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by T.Jones at MTS 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(5:34 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 35. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 20.
Kickoff
(5:41 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 61 yards from MTS 35 to the UAB 4. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at UAB 35.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 72 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:41 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
+15 YD
3 & 15 - MTSU 15
(5:48 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 15. Catch made by J.Lane at UAB 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Lane for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-6 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 9
(5:55 - 1st) D.Riles rushed to UAB 15 for -6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 15.
No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 9
(6:10 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 24
(6:33 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 33
(6:56 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by J.Lane at UAB 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 24.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(7:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at UAB 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 33.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 43
(7:38 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 40.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 47
(7:58 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 47. Catch made by Y.Ali at UAB 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 43.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(8:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 47.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 28
(8:42 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 48 for 20 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 48.
Kickoff
(8:48 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS 2. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at MTS 28.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 87 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:48 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+24 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 24
(9:10 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MTS End Zone for 24 yards. J.Brown for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30
(9:41 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by B.Damous at MTS 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 24.
+30 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 40
(10:15 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MTS 30 for 30 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 30.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31
(10:50 - 1st) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 40.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 21
(11:07 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 31.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 14
(11:37 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by D.Boykin at UAB 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 21.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13
(12:20 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 14.

MTSU
Blue Raiders
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - MTSU 32
(12:31 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 55 yards to UAB 13 Center-MTS. Downed by MTS.
No Gain
3 & 3 - MTSU 32
(12:40 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 30
(12:56 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 32.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(13:18 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 30.
Kickoff
(13:18 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.

UAB
Blazers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:18 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5
(13:22 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 5 yards. D.McBride for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14
(13:40 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 5.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24
(13:56 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 24. Catch made by T.Shropshire at MTS 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 14.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30
(14:54 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 30. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 30. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 24.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 60 yards from MTS 35 to the UAB 5. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at UAB 30.
