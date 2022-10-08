Drive Chart
|
|
|MTSU
|UAB
Key Players
|
C. Cunningham
16 QB
196 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -2 RuYds
|
D. McBride
22 RB
120 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
MTSU
0 Pass
31 Rush
35 YDS
1:50 POS
Penalty
2ND & 7 UAB 10
0:16
PENALTY on MTS-MTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 13
0:26
J.Ervin rushed to UAB 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 10.
+16 YD
3RD & 10 UAB 29
0:27
J.Ervin rushed to UAB 13 for 16 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 13.
-2 YD
2ND & 8 UAB 27
1:06
J.Ervin rushed to UAB 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 29
1:27
D.Riles rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
+16 YD
1ST & 10 UAB 45
2:06
D.Riles rushed to UAB 29 for 16 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
UAB
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
2:32 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 UAB 12
2:15
K.Greenwell punts 47 yards to MTS 41 Center-UAB. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 41. Tackled by UAB at UAB 45.
+2 YD
3RD & 6 UAB 10
2:58
A.Gates rushed to UAB 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 12.
Penalty
3RD & 11 UAB 5
3:04
PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3RD & 6 UAB 10
3:04
PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 5:18
D.Bracy rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Bracy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
45
yds
4:49
pos
13
41
Field Goal 10:07
M.Quinn 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
8
plays
70
yds
4:08
pos
7
41
Touchdown 2:41
D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 32. Gain of 68 yards. T.Shropshire for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
91
yds
1:56
pos
7
37
Touchdown 5:43
D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 27 yards. D.McBride for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
57
yds
2:18
pos
7
30
Field Goal 10:54
M.Quinn 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
15
plays
62
yds
5:55
pos
7
24
Touchdown 2:44
D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
2:57
pos
7
20
Touchdown 5:41
C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 15. Catch made by J.Lane at UAB 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Lane for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
57
yds
3:07
pos
6
14
Touchdown 8:48
J.Brown rushed to MTS End Zone for 24 yards. J.Brown for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
87
yds
3:32
pos
0
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-19
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|331
|581
|Total Plays
|81
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|303
|Rush Attempts
|38
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|8.0
|Yards Passing
|196
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|26-43
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|10.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|9-94
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-51.8
|2-48.0
|Return Yards
|14
|17
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|303
|
|
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|581
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|26/43
|196
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|7
|53
|0
|20
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|9
|37
|0
|12
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|9
|33
|1
|12
|
D. Riles 12 QB
|D. Riles
|4
|12
|0
|16
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|8
|-2
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|14
|9
|59
|1
|15
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|4
|3
|38
|0
|20
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
A. Paige 22 WR
|A. Paige
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|4
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|6
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Riles 12 QB
|D. Riles
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Ervin 21 RB
|J. Ervin
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|
A. Toney 80 WR
|A. Toney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|4
|51.8
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|4
|27.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|17/27
|278
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|12
|120
|3
|45
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|10
|114
|1
|30
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|5
|52
|0
|34
|
A. Gates 23 RB
|A. Gates
|8
|14
|0
|6
|
T. Curry 26 RB
|T. Curry
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Zeno 4 QB
|J. Zeno
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|9
|6
|193
|1
|68
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|6
|3
|30
|0
|11
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|5
|3
|23
|0
|13
|
D. Boykin 8 WR
|D. Boykin
|3
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
M. Bryant 80 TE
|M. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Eason Jr. 10 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|2/3
|47
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|2
|48.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|28.0
|31
|0
|
R. Ellis 25 LB
|R. Ellis
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MTSU 10(0:16 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-MTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(0:26 - 4th) J.Ervin rushed to UAB 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 10.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 29(0:27 - 4th) J.Ervin rushed to UAB 13 for 16 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(1:06 - 4th) J.Ervin rushed to UAB 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(1:27 - 4th) D.Riles rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(2:06 - 4th) D.Riles rushed to UAB 29 for 16 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 12(2:15 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 47 yards to MTS 41 Center-UAB. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 41. Tackled by UAB at UAB 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 10(2:58 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to UAB 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 12.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - UAB 5(3:04 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UAB 10(3:04 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 9(4:16 - 4th) T.Curry rushed to UAB 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 6(4:38 - 4th) T.Curry rushed to UAB 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 9.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MTSU 7(4:44 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to UAB 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 6.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 10(4:48 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to UAB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 7.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 15(4:51 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 15. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at UAB 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 10.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MTSU 10(4:51 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-MTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(5:12 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 10.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 27(5:23 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 15 for 12 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 29(5:49 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(6:11 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
|+7 YD
4 & 7 - MTSU 43(6:24 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by J.Lane at UAB 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 36.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 43(6:29 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 43(6:32 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(6:46 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to UAB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(7:08 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to UAB 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 46.
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 22(7:25 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(8:17 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 24. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 24. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 18 - UAB 31(8:37 - 4th) M.Quinn 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|-5 YD
3 & 13 - UAB 19(9:13 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 24 for -5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UAB 19(10:03 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 16(10:32 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 22(11:16 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to MTS 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28(12:23 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 33(13:29 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39(13:48 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to MTS 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 33.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(14:04 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to MTS 39 for 34 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - MTSU 27(14:10 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MTSU 27(14:17 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 33(14:20 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by Y.Ali at UAB 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(14:30 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Paige.
|+23 YD
3 & 16 - MTSU 44(15:00 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 44. Catch made by A.Paige at MTS 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 26 - MTSU 37(0:19 - 3rd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MTSU 44(0:24 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 48 for yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 48. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(0:54 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 44 for -6 yards (N.Eason)
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(1:00 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 30(1:17 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 30(1:20 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(1:25 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MTSU 21(1:29 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 21(1:52 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(2:15 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by D.Riles at MTS 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UAB 49(2:25 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 49 yards to MTS End Zone Center-UAB. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UAB 49(3:01 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UAB 44(3:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 47(3:25 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 47. Catch made by T.Jones at MTS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 50(4:43 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 38(4:52 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 50.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39(5:11 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 38.
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 36 yards from MTS 35 to the UAB 29. R.Ellis returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at UAB 39.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 3rd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 1(5:20 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Bracy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 2(5:39 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to UAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 3(5:58 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to UAB 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 2.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(6:06 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Toney. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MTSU 33(6:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(6:23 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 40(6:42 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 49(7:01 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by F.Peasant at UAB 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(7:13 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 45(7:59 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 44(8:31 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(8:55 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by D.Bracy at MTS 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 34(9:07 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(9:26 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(10:07 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) M.Quinn kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 24 - UAB 37(10:32 - 3rd) M.Quinn 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|Penalty
4 & 19 - UAB 25(10:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-UAB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 25 - UAB 31(11:17 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - UAB 31(11:20 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 16(11:36 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 16. Catch made by M.Bryant at MTS 16. Gain of yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 15. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 16(12:26 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to MTS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 26(12:43 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by T.Palmer at MTS 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 26(13:17 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for M.Bryant.
|+45 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 29(13:31 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to MTS 26 for 45 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(14:15 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 40(14:26 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 47 yards to UAB 13 Center-MTS. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 13. Tackled by MTS at UAB 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MTSU 40(14:29 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 35(14:48 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 35. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(14:51 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS 2. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at MTS 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MTSU 39(0:41 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 51 yards to UAB 10 Center-MTS. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MTSU 44(1:27 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 39 for -5 yards (D.Tuazama; N.Wilder)
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 43(1:48 - 2nd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(2:06 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 31(2:19 - 2nd) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(2:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 31.
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+68 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32(3:03 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 32. Gain of 68 yards. T.Shropshire for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 23(3:27 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 23. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21(4:00 - 2nd) A.Gates rushed to UAB 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 9(4:37 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 21 for 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MTSU 37(4:48 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards to UAB 9 Center-MTS. Downed by MTS.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 37(4:58 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 28(5:17 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(5:38 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 28.
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 61 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS 4. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at MTS 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+27 YD
4 & 3 - UAB 27(6:01 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 27 yards. D.McBride for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 26(6:43 - 2nd) J.Zeno rushed to MTS 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 28(7:00 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 34(7:48 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(8:01 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MTS 34 for 23 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 18 - MTSU 43(8:03 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MTSU 35(8:24 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at UAB 43 for -8 yards (F.McWilliams)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 35(8:25 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(8:27 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Paige.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(8:30 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 50. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 40(8:56 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(9:23 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 36. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 40.
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 22(9:41 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 36.
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 26(10:15 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 26. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(10:54 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 26.
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UAB 9(10:58 - 2nd) M.Quinn 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 6(11:51 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 6. Catch made by B.Damous at MTS 6. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 2.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9(12:22 - 2nd) D.Hopkins rushed to MTS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 9(12:46 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - UAB 23(13:04 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by T.Shropshire at MTS 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 9.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UAB 23(13:52 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 26(14:14 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to MTS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 38(14:35 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by F.Farrier at MTS 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UAB 38(14:39 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40(15:00 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to MTS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 48(0:32 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 48. Catch made by D.Boykin at UAB 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 48(0:36 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 37(1:02 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 37(1:20 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(1:43 - 1st) A.Gates rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 26(1:49 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(1:54 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 16. Intercepted by G.Cash at UAB 16. Tackled by MTS at UAB 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 34(2:18 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 34. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(2:39 - 1st) Y.Ali rushed to MTS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 34.
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 58 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS 7. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at MTS 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:44 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 1(3:30 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 3(3:58 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 1.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 9(4:19 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 3.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - UAB 22(4:30 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 22. Catch made by B.Damous at MTS 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 9.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UAB 22(4:35 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for D.Boykin.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(5:23 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by T.Jones at MTS 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35(5:34 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 35. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 20.
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 61 yards from MTS 35 to the UAB 4. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at UAB 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - MTSU 15(5:48 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 15. Catch made by J.Lane at UAB 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Lane for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 9(5:55 - 1st) D.Riles rushed to UAB 15 for -6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 15.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 9(6:10 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 24(6:33 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 33(6:56 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by J.Lane at UAB 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(7:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at UAB 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 43(7:38 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to UAB 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 47(7:58 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to UAB 47. Catch made by Y.Ali at UAB 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(8:26 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by J.Ervin at MTS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 47.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(8:42 - 1st) J.Ervin rushed to MTS 48 for 20 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 48.
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS 2. J.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at MTS 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+24 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 24(9:10 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MTS End Zone for 24 yards. J.Brown for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30(9:41 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by B.Damous at MTS 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 24.
|+30 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 40(10:15 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MTS 30 for 30 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(10:50 - 1st) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 21(11:07 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 14(11:37 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by D.Boykin at UAB 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13(12:20 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at UAB 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - MTSU 32(12:31 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 55 yards to UAB 13 Center-MTS. Downed by MTS.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MTSU 32(12:40 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 30(12:56 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(13:18 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at MTS 30.
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5(13:22 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS End Zone for 5 yards. D.McBride for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 14(13:40 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to MTS 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 5.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24(13:56 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to MTS 24. Catch made by T.Shropshire at MTS 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 14.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30(14:54 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 30. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 30. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 60 yards from MTS 35 to the UAB 5. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at UAB 30.
