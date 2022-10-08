Drive Chart
UCONN
FIU

Key Players
V. Rosa 22 RB
88 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 2 ReYds, REC
L. Joseph 8 RB
103 RuYds, RuTD
FIU
2 Pass
3 Rush
14 YDS
2:01 POS
No Gain
4TH & 6 FIU 50
3:24
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
No Gain
3RD & 6 FIU 50
3:31
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
+4 YD
2ND & 10 FIU 46
4:03
G.James rushed to FIU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 50.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FIU 46
4:13
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+1 YD
4TH & 1 FIU 45
4:33
G.James rushed to FIU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford; P.Yates at FIU 46.
No Gain
3RD & 1 FIU 45
4:38
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+4 YD
2ND & 5 FIU 41
4:42
G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 45.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 36
5:16
G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 41.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:22
N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 20 to the FIU 15. D.Patterson returns the kickoff. D.Patterson FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-D.Patterson at FIU 15. Tackled by D.Fogle; J.Morrison at FIU 36.
UCONN
0 Pass
63 Rush
3 YDS
3:24 POS
-11 YD
3RD & 20 UCONN 11
5:27
UCONN rushed to UCONN End Zone for -11 yards. UCONN FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-UCONN at UCONN End Zone. Tackled by FIU at UCONN End Zone. SAFETY.
4th Quarter
Safety 5:22
UCONN rushed to UCONN End Zone for -11 yards. UCONN FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-UCONN at UCONN End Zone. Tackled by FIU at UCONN End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
26
12
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 4:03
C.Gabriel 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
9
plays
49
yds
3:52
pos
26
10
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:58
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
26
7
Touchdown 7:58
C.Millen pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by Z.Turner at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Turner for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
3:47
pos
26
7
Point After TD 11:45
C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 11:45
L.Joseph rushed to UCONN End Zone for 47 yards. L.Joseph for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
65
yds
2:26
pos
20
6
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
N.Ruelas 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
2
plays
5
yds
00:47
pos
20
0
Field Goal 1:01
N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
12
plays
87
yds
4:53
pos
17
0
Point After TD 13:35
N.Ruelas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 13:35
V.Rosa rushed to FIU End Zone for 4 yards. V.Rosa for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
59
yds
5:24
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:34
N.Ruelas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:34
V.Rosa rushed to FIU End Zone for 5 yards. V.Rosa for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
5:22
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 17
Rushing 10 5
Passing 7 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-12 3-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-5
Total Net Yards 355 385
Total Plays 61 59
Avg Gain 5.8 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 248 153
Rush Attempts 41 23
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 6.7
Yards Passing 107 232
Comp. - Att. 15-20 24-36
Yards Per Pass 4.3 6.0
Penalties - Yards 5-43 5-45
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-34.0 2-36.0
Return Yards 44 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-44 0-0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Connecticut 2-4 7136026
FIU 2-2 0010212
Riccardo Silva Stadium Miami, FL
 107 PASS YDS 232
248 RUSH YDS 153
355 TOTAL YDS 385
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Turner  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 102 0 0 118.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.9% 559 5 3 105.7
Z. Turner 14/19 102 0 0
C. Millen  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 1 0 472.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 20 0 0 42.6
C. Millen 1/1 5 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Houston  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 135 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 215 2
D. Houston 12 135 0 55
V. Rosa  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 88 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 108 2
V. Rosa 15 88 2 61
R. Burns  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 48 0
R. Burns 6 34 0 18
Z. Turner  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 93 0
Z. Turner 6 6 0 11
A. Turner  5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
A. Turner 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Joly  17 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
J. Joly 6 5 62 0 21
A. Turner  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 186 2
A. Turner 6 5 33 0 11
K. Clercius  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 139 0
K. Clercius 2 1 9 0 9
Z. Turner  11 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
Z. Turner 1 1 5 1 5
V. Rosa  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
V. Rosa 1 1 2 0 2
B. Niemenski  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
B. Niemenski 1 0 0 0 0
K. Hicks  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Hicks 1 0 0 0 0
D. Houston  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 52 0
D. Houston 2 2 -4 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mitchell  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 5-2 0.0 0
I. Swenson  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Swenson 3-3 0.0 0
B. Bouyer-Randle  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Bouyer-Randle 3-4 0.0 0
M. Dixon  1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Dixon 3-1 0.0 0
S. Cross  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
S. Cross 2-4 0.0 0
E. Watts  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
E. Watts 2-1 1.0 0
M. Bell  14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Bell 1-2 0.0 0
C. McCarthy  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
C. McCarthy 1-3 1.0 0
J. Morrison  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Morrison 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brinson  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Brinson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Stafford  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Stafford 0-2 0.0 0
T. Wortham  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Wortham 0-1 0.0 2
P. Yates  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Yates 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruelas  17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/6 10/10
N. Ruelas 2/2 35 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Caratan  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 0 0
G. Caratan 3 34.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 232 0 2 109.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 663 7 2 123.4
G. James 24/36 232 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 132 0
L. Joseph 7 103 1 47
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 73 0
G. James 8 20 0 11
K. Mitchell  80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Mitchell 3 15 0 13
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 110 1
E. Wilson Jr. 3 7 0 5
D. Patterson  81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Patterson 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Bracey  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 51 1
J. Bracey 10 8 66 0 26
D. Patterson  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
D. Patterson 4 2 50 0 46
R. Fairweather  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
R. Fairweather 5 3 38 0 26
J. Miamen  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 99 0
J. Miamen 3 3 20 0 8
R. Fournet  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
R. Fournet 2 1 19 0 19
T. Chambers  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 247 3
T. Chambers 2 2 15 0 13
J. Hewitt  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
J. Hewitt 2 2 13 0 17
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 45 0
E. Wilson Jr. 4 3 11 0 10
K. Mitchell  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 92 2
K. Mitchell 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Bernadel  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
G. Bernadel 4-3 0.0 0
D. Hill  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Hill 4-3 0.0 0
A. Nobles  97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
A. Nobles 3-4 0.0 0
D. Hall  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 3-0 0.0 0
J. Potts  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Potts 2-3 0.0 0
H. Masses  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Masses 2-0 0.0 0
J. Guerad  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Guerad 2-2 0.0 0
K. Davis  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
K. Davis 2-3 1.0 0
S. Peterson Jr.  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
S. Peterson Jr. 1-1 1.0 0
J. Passmore  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Passmore 1-3 0.0 0
T. O'Neal  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. O'Neal 1-0 0.0 0
D. Manuel  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.0
D. Manuel 1-7 0.0 0
D. Strickland  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Strickland 1-2 0.0 0
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Wilson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tjon  69 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tjon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Howard  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Howard 0-2 0.0 0
D. Daniel  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Daniel 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Gabriel  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 6/6
C. Gabriel 1/1 25 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Montiel  25 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 0 0
D. Montiel 2 36.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
L. Joseph 3 21.0 24 0
D. Patterson  81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
D. Patterson 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 UCONN 25 5:22 11 75 TD
3:59 UCONN 36 5:24 11 64 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 UCONN 20 2:19 3 5 Punt
5:56 UCONN 5 4:53 12 87 FG
0:47 FIU 7 0:47 2 -10 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 25 0:49 3 1 Punt
11:45 UCONN 25 3:47 7 75 TD
4:06 UCONN 25 5:37 9 35 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:46 UCONN 5 3:24 5 -5 Safety
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 25 3:04 9 53 Fumble
6:34 FIU 25 2:35 8 41 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 FIU 23 2:00 4 17 Punt
9:16 FIU 45 3:20 5 18 Punt
1:03 FIU 22 0:16 1 0 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 FIU 35 2:26 5 65 TD
7:58 FIU 33 3:52 9 59 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 FIU 7 4:43 11 88 Downs
5:22 FIU 36 2:01 8 14 Downs

FIU
Panthers
 - Downs (8 plays, 14 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 6 - FIU 50
(3:24 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 50
(3:31 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 46
(4:03 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 46
(4:13 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 45
(4:33 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford; P.Yates at FIU 46.
No Gain
3 & 1 - FIU 45
(4:38 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 41
(4:42 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36
(5:16 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 41.
Kickoff
(5:22 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 20 to the FIU 15. D.Patterson returns the kickoff. D.Patterson FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-D.Patterson at FIU 15. Tackled by D.Fogle; J.Morrison at FIU 36.

CONN
Huskies
 - Safety (5 plays, -5 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
-11 YD
3 & 20 - UCONN 11
(5:27 - 4th) UCONN rushed to UCONN End Zone for -11 yards. UCONN FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-UCONN at UCONN End Zone. Tackled by FIU at UCONN End Zone. SAFETY.
Penalty
3 & 15 - UCONN 16
(5:40 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Lundt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 14 - UCONN 17
(6:30 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Strickland at UCONN 16.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21
(7:17 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 17 for -4 yards. Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-Z.Turner at UCONN 17. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 17.
+18 YD
2 & 12 - UCONN 3
(7:54 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 21 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UCONN 21.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 6
(8:27 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 12 for yards. Tackled by D.Hill; H.Masses at UCONN 12. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Fortin Offensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 5
(8:46 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; J.Passmore at UCONN 6.

FIU
Panthers
 - Downs (11 plays, 88 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & Goal - FIU 5
(8:52 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
No Gain
3 & Goal - FIU 5
(8:59 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
-3 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 2
(9:38 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to UCONN 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Morrison at UCONN 5.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 7
(9:54 - 4th) G.James pass complete to UCONN 7. Catch made by J.Bracey at UCONN 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; I.Swenson at UCONN 2.
+46 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 47
(10:27 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 47. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; I.Swenson at UCONN 7.
Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 50
(11:10 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 47 for -3 yards (C.McCarthy)
+23 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 27
(11:35 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 50 for 23 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at FIU 50.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 21
(12:20 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 21
(12:45 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 21.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 15
(13:09 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 15. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bell; E.Watts at FIU 21.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 7
(13:29 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 7. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 7. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCONN at FIU 15.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 5:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - UCONN 40
(13:40 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 33 yards to FIU 7 Center-UCONN. Downed by T.Zozus.
+2 YD
3 & 13 - UCONN 42
(14:22 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by V.Rosa at FIU 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel; J.Potts at FIU 40.
+3 YD
2 & 16 - UCONN 45
(15:00 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 42.
Sack
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(0:40 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FIU 45 for -6 yards (K.Davis)
+9 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 48
(1:15 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by K.Clercius at FIU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 39.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 49
(1:53 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Strickland at FIU 48.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 48
(2:16 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; G.Bernadel at FIU 49.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 45
(2:55 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Potts at UCONN 48.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38
(3:31 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UCONN 45.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(4:06 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Nobles at UCONN 38.
Kickoff
(4:06 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.

FIU
Panthers
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 59 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - FIU 15
(4:09 - 3rd) C.Gabriel 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
No Gain
3 & Goal - FIU 8
(4:17 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 11
(4:53 - 3rd) G.James rushed to UCONN 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; J.Stafford at UCONN 8.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 12
(5:32 - 3rd) G.James rushed to UCONN 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 11.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 22
(6:00 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to UCONN 22. Catch made by E.Wilson at UCONN 22. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bell at UCONN 12.
No Gain
2 & 5 - FIU 22
(6:34 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCONN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 22.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27
(7:02 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to UCONN 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 22.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(7:08 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson. PENALTY on UCONN-D.Brinson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+26 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 37
(7:27 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 37. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 37. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 37.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 33
(7:50 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; I.Swenson at FIU 37.
Kickoff
(7:58 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 56 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU 9. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fogle; J.Bechtle at FIU 33.

CONN
Huskies
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(7:58 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - UCONN 5
(8:11 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by Z.Turner at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Turner for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 4
(8:55 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to FIU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Manuel at FIU 5.
-2 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 2
(9:36 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 4.
+61 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 37
(10:06 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 2 for 61 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at FIU 2.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 27
(10:42 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 37.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 24
(11:14 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at UCONN 27.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(11:45 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; D.Hill at UCONN 24.
Kickoff
(11:45 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.

FIU
Panthers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:45 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
+47 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 47
(11:51 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN End Zone for 47 yards. L.Joseph for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 47
(12:33 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 47.
Sack
2 & 7 - FIU 48
(13:03 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 47 for -1 yards (E.Watts)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(13:30 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at FIU 48.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(14:11 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at FIU 45.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - UCONN 26
(14:18 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 39 yards to FIU 35 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UCONN 26
(14:26 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 26
(14:31 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for B.Niemenski.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(15:00 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UCONN 26.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.

CONN
Huskies
 - Field Goal (2 plays, -10 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
2 & 17 - UCONN 25
(0:05 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
+5 YD
1 & 22 - UCONN 22
(0:41 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to FIU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 17.
Penalty
1 & Goal - UCONN 7
(0:47 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FIU 15 for yards (D.Hill) PENALTY on UCONN-J.Rosario Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.

FIU
Panthers
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - FIU 22
(0:58 - 2nd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 30. Intercepted by T.Wortham at FIU 30. Tackled by M.Tjon at FIU 7.
Kickoff
(1:03 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 61 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU 4. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Bembry at FIU 22.

CONN
Huskies
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 87 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCONN 16
(1:07 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
+6 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 14
(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 14. Catch made by A.Turner at FIU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Potts at FIU 8.
Sack
2 & Goal - UCONN 8
(1:24 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FIU 14 for -6 yards (S.Peterson)
-4 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 4
(1:38 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to FIU 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 8.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 11
(1:50 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to FIU 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Howard at FIU 4.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 15
(2:43 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Passmore at FIU 11.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 24
(3:15 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 24. Catch made by J.Joly at FIU 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 15.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 24
(3:23 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Hicks.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(4:03 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal at FIU 24.
+55 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 20
(4:40 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU 25 for 55 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 18
(5:18 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 18. Catch made by D.Houston at UCONN 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at UCONN 20.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 5
(5:56 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 18 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at UCONN 18.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - FIU 37
(6:09 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 32 yards to UCONN 5 Center-FIU. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
+13 YD
3 & 33 - FIU 50
(6:55 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCONN 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 37.
Penalty
3 & 18 - FIU 35
(7:35 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UCONN 35. Catch made by R.Fairweather at UCONN 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 33. PENALTY on FIU-J.Bracey Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - FIU 35
(7:57 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at UCONN 35.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 23
(8:26 - 2nd) D.Patterson rushed to UCONN 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 14. PENALTY on FIU-J.Peace Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27
(8:54 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by D.Patterson at UCONN 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Brinson; J.Mitchell at UCONN 23.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(9:16 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN 27 for 28 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; S.Cross at UCONN 27.

CONN
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - UCONN 25
(9:23 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 30 yards to FIU 45 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 19
(10:03 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 25 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at UCONN 25.
+9 YD
2 & 20 - UCONN 10
(10:35 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 10. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 19.
No Gain
1 & 20 - UCONN 10
(11:06 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howard; J.Guerad at UCONN 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(11:35 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU End Zone for yards. D.Houston for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 40
(11:43 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to UCONN 20 Center-FIU. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 40
(12:18 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 40. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at FIU 40.
+4 YD
2 & 14 - FIU 36
(12:36 - 2nd) G.James scrambles to FIU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at FIU 40.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(13:18 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by J.Hewitt at FIU 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at FIU 36.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 23
(13:29 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 23. Catch made by J.Hewitt at FIU 23. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 40.
Kickoff
(13:35 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 63 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU 2. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 23.

CONN
Huskies
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 64 yards, 5:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:35 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 4
(13:40 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU End Zone for 4 yards. V.Rosa for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4 & 3 - UCONN
(13:48 - 2nd) N.Ruelas yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN. PENALTY on FIU-A.Cole Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 20
(14:26 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to FIU 9 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 9.
+2 YD
2 & 16 - UCONN 22
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 20.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 16
(0:24 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by D.Houston at FIU 16. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 22.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 27
(0:59 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by A.Turner at FIU 27. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 16.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29
(1:48 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FIU 27.
+21 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 50
(2:14 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 50. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 50. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 29.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 49
(2:50 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at UCONN 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(2:56 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 41
(3:23 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 41. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Manuel at UCONN 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36
(3:59 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at UCONN 41.

FIU
Panthers
 - Interception (8 plays, 41 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Int
4 & 12 - FIU 34
(4:13 - 1st) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 15. Intercepted by T.Wortham at UCONN 15. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 36.
No Gain
3 & 12 - FIU 34
(4:17 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
No Gain
2 & 12 - FIU 34
(4:39 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fournet.
Penalty
2 & 7 - FIU 29
(4:43 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey. PENALTY on FIU-S.Hobdy-Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 32
(5:02 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 29.
+26 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 42
(5:22 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 42. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 32.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(6:02 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at FIU 42.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27
(6:17 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(6:34 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; M.Bell at FIU 27.
Kickoff
(6:34 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.

CONN
Huskies
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:34 - 1st) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 5
(6:39 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU End Zone for 5 yards. V.Rosa for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11
(7:16 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 5.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 21
(7:41 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 11 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 11.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 21
(7:47 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - UCONN 23
(8:08 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to FIU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 21.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UCONN 23
(8:46 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson; D.Manuel at FIU 23.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 26
(9:28 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at FIU 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32
(10:15 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Passmore at FIU 26.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38
(10:51 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 32 for 30 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 32.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 29
(11:23 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; K.Davis at UCONN 38.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(11:56 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad; K.Davis at UCONN 29.

FIU
Panthers
 - Fumble (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 27
(12:03 - 1st) FIU rushed to UCONN 22 for 5 yards. FIU FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-J.Mitchell at UCONN 25. Tackled by E.Wilson at UCONN 25.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 29
(12:41 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to UCONN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 27.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - FIU 34
(13:09 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to UCONN 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 29.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 29
(13:19 - 1st) PENALTY on FIU-L.Hudson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(13:42 - 1st) G.James pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by R.Fournet at UCONN 48. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 29.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 41
(14:03 - 1st) G.James rushed to UCONN 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 48.
No Gain
2 & 9 - FIU 41
(14:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(14:27 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 41. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 41.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27
(14:40 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 40.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 27.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores