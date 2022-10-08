Drive Chart
FIU
2 Pass
3 Rush
14 YDS
2:01 POS
No Gain
4TH & 6 FIU 50
3:24
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
No Gain
3RD & 6 FIU 50
3:31
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
+4 YD
2ND & 10 FIU 46
4:03
G.James rushed to FIU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 50.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FIU 46
4:13
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+1 YD
4TH & 1 FIU 45
4:33
G.James rushed to FIU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford; P.Yates at FIU 46.
No Gain
3RD & 1 FIU 45
4:38
G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+4 YD
2ND & 5 FIU 41
4:42
G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 45.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 36
5:16
G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 41.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:22
N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 20 to the FIU 15. D.Patterson returns the kickoff. D.Patterson FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-D.Patterson at FIU 15. Tackled by D.Fogle; J.Morrison at FIU 36.
UCONN
0 Pass
63 Rush
3 YDS
3:24 POS
-11 YD
3RD & 20 UCONN 11
5:27
UCONN rushed to UCONN End Zone for -11 yards. UCONN FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-UCONN at UCONN End Zone. Tackled by FIU at UCONN End Zone. SAFETY.
Safety 5:22
UCONN rushed to UCONN End Zone for -11 yards. UCONN FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-UCONN at UCONN End Zone. Tackled by FIU at UCONN End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
26
12
Field Goal 4:03
C.Gabriel 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
9
plays
49
yds
3:52
pos
26
10
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:58
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
26
7
Touchdown 7:58
C.Millen pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by Z.Turner at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Turner for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
3:47
pos
26
7
Touchdown 11:45
L.Joseph rushed to UCONN End Zone for 47 yards. L.Joseph for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
65
yds
2:26
pos
20
6
Field Goal 0:00
N.Ruelas 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
2
plays
5
yds
00:47
pos
20
0
Field Goal 1:01
N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
12
plays
87
yds
4:53
pos
17
0
Touchdown 13:35
V.Rosa rushed to FIU End Zone for 4 yards. V.Rosa for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
59
yds
5:24
pos
13
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|355
|385
|Total Plays
|61
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|248
|153
|Rush Attempts
|41
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|107
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|15-20
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-43
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.0
|2-36.0
|Return Yards
|44
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-44
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|248
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|12
|135
|0
|55
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|15
|88
|2
|61
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|6
|34
|0
|18
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|6
|6
|0
|11
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|6
|5
|62
|0
|21
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|6
|5
|33
|0
|11
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Niemenski 83 TE
|B. Niemenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hicks 18 WR
|K. Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cross 4 DB
|S. Cross
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bell 14 DB
|M. Bell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCarthy 91 DL
|C. McCarthy
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Morrison 29 LB
|J. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brinson 20 DB
|D. Brinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stafford 97 DL
|J. Stafford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|0-1
|0.0
|2
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas 17 K
|N. Ruelas
|2/2
|35
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|3
|34.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|24/36
|232
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|7
|103
|1
|47
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|8
|20
|0
|11
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|10
|8
|66
|0
|26
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|4
|2
|50
|0
|46
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|5
|3
|38
|0
|26
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|3
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
R. Fournet 19 WR
|R. Fournet
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|2
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
J. Hewitt 1 WR
|J. Hewitt
|2
|2
|13
|0
|17
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|4
|3
|11
|0
|10
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Peterson Jr. 3 LB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. O'Neal 90 DL
|T. O'Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tjon 69 OL
|M. Tjon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howard 11 LB
|J. Howard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|2
|36.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|21.0
|24
|0
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - FIU 50(3:24 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 50(3:31 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 46(4:03 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 46(4:13 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 45(4:33 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford; P.Yates at FIU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FIU 45(4:38 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 41(4:42 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(5:16 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 41.
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 20 to the FIU 15. D.Patterson returns the kickoff. D.Patterson FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-D.Patterson at FIU 15. Tackled by D.Fogle; J.Morrison at FIU 36.
|Result
|Play
|-11 YD
3 & 20 - UCONN 11(5:27 - 4th) UCONN rushed to UCONN End Zone for -11 yards. UCONN FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-UCONN at UCONN End Zone. Tackled by FIU at UCONN End Zone. SAFETY.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - UCONN 16(5:40 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Lundt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - UCONN 17(6:30 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Strickland at UCONN 16.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(7:17 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 17 for -4 yards. Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-Z.Turner at UCONN 17. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 17.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - UCONN 3(7:54 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 21 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UCONN 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 6(8:27 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 12 for yards. Tackled by D.Hill; H.Masses at UCONN 12. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Fortin Offensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 5(8:46 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; J.Passmore at UCONN 6.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - FIU 5(8:52 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FIU 5(8:59 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 2(9:38 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to UCONN 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Morrison at UCONN 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 7(9:54 - 4th) G.James pass complete to UCONN 7. Catch made by J.Bracey at UCONN 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; I.Swenson at UCONN 2.
|+46 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 47(10:27 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 47. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; I.Swenson at UCONN 7.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 50(11:10 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 47 for -3 yards (C.McCarthy)
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 27(11:35 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 50 for 23 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at FIU 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 21(12:20 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 21(12:45 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at FIU 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 15(13:09 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 15. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bell; E.Watts at FIU 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 7(13:29 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 7. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 7. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCONN at FIU 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCONN 40(13:40 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 33 yards to FIU 7 Center-UCONN. Downed by T.Zozus.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - UCONN 42(14:22 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by V.Rosa at FIU 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel; J.Potts at FIU 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - UCONN 45(15:00 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCONN 39(0:40 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FIU 45 for -6 yards (K.Davis)
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 48(1:15 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by K.Clercius at FIU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 49(1:53 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Strickland at FIU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 48(2:16 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; G.Bernadel at FIU 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 45(2:55 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Potts at UCONN 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(3:31 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UCONN 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(4:06 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Nobles at UCONN 38.
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FIU 15(4:09 - 3rd) C.Gabriel 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FIU 8(4:17 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 11(4:53 - 3rd) G.James rushed to UCONN 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; J.Stafford at UCONN 8.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 12(5:32 - 3rd) G.James rushed to UCONN 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 11.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 22(6:00 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to UCONN 22. Catch made by E.Wilson at UCONN 22. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bell at UCONN 12.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FIU 22(6:34 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCONN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27(7:02 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to UCONN 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 37(7:08 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson. PENALTY on UCONN-D.Brinson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 37(7:27 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 37. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 37. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 33(7:50 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham; I.Swenson at FIU 37.
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 56 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU 9. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fogle; J.Bechtle at FIU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(7:58 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for UCONN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UCONN 5(8:11 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by Z.Turner at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Turner for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 4(8:55 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to FIU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Manuel at FIU 5.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 2(9:36 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 4.
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 37(10:06 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 2 for 61 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at FIU 2.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 27(10:42 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 24(11:14 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at UCONN 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(11:45 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; D.Hill at UCONN 24.
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|+47 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 47(11:51 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN End Zone for 47 yards. L.Joseph for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 47(12:33 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 47.
|Sack
2 & 7 - FIU 48(13:03 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 47 for -1 yards (E.Watts)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45(13:30 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at FIU 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(14:11 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at FIU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCONN 26(14:18 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 39 yards to FIU 35 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCONN 26(14:26 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 26(14:31 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for B.Niemenski.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(15:00 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UCONN 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 17 - UCONN 25(0:05 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
|+5 YD
1 & 22 - UCONN 22(0:41 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to FIU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 17.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UCONN 7(0:47 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FIU 15 for yards (D.Hill) PENALTY on UCONN-J.Rosario Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - FIU 22(0:58 - 2nd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 30. Intercepted by T.Wortham at FIU 30. Tackled by M.Tjon at FIU 7.
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 61 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU 4. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Bembry at FIU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCONN 16(1:07 - 2nd) N.Ruelas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 14(1:14 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 14. Catch made by A.Turner at FIU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Potts at FIU 8.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UCONN 8(1:24 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner sacked at FIU 14 for -6 yards (S.Peterson)
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 4(1:38 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to FIU 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 8.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 11(1:50 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to FIU 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Howard at FIU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 15(2:43 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Passmore at FIU 11.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 24(3:15 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 24. Catch made by J.Joly at FIU 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 24(3:23 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Hicks.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(4:03 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal at FIU 24.
|+55 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 20(4:40 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU 25 for 55 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 18(5:18 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 18. Catch made by D.Houston at UCONN 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at UCONN 20.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 5(5:56 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 18 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at UCONN 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - FIU 37(6:09 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 32 yards to UCONN 5 Center-FIU. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|+13 YD
3 & 33 - FIU 50(6:55 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to UCONN 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 37.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - FIU 35(7:35 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UCONN 35. Catch made by R.Fairweather at UCONN 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 33. PENALTY on FIU-J.Bracey Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - FIU 35(7:57 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at UCONN 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 23(8:26 - 2nd) D.Patterson rushed to UCONN 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at UCONN 14. PENALTY on FIU-J.Peace Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27(8:54 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by D.Patterson at UCONN 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Brinson; J.Mitchell at UCONN 23.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45(9:16 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN 27 for 28 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; S.Cross at UCONN 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCONN 25(9:23 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 30 yards to FIU 45 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 19(10:03 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to UCONN 25 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at UCONN 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - UCONN 10(10:35 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 10. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 19.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - UCONN 10(11:06 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howard; J.Guerad at UCONN 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(11:35 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU End Zone for yards. D.Houston for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCONN-C.Haynes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 40(11:43 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to UCONN 20 Center-FIU. Fair catch by V.Rosa.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 40(12:18 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 40. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at FIU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - FIU 36(12:36 - 2nd) G.James scrambles to FIU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at FIU 40.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(13:18 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by J.Hewitt at FIU 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at FIU 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 23(13:29 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 23. Catch made by J.Hewitt at FIU 23. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 40.
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 63 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU 2. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 4(13:40 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to FIU End Zone for 4 yards. V.Rosa for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4 & 3 - UCONN(13:48 - 2nd) N.Ruelas yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCONN Holder-UCONN. PENALTY on FIU-A.Cole Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 20(14:26 - 2nd) Z.Turner scrambles to FIU 9 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - UCONN 22(15:00 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to FIU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 20.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 16(0:24 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by D.Houston at FIU 16. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 27(0:59 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by A.Turner at FIU 27. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(1:48 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FIU 27.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 50(2:14 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 50. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 50. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 49(2:50 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at UCONN 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(2:56 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 41(3:23 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 41. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; D.Manuel at UCONN 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(3:59 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at UCONN 41.
|Result
|Play
|Int
4 & 12 - FIU 34(4:13 - 1st) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 15. Intercepted by T.Wortham at UCONN 15. Tackled by FIU at UCONN 36.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FIU 34(4:17 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FIU 34(4:39 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fournet.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - FIU 29(4:43 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey. PENALTY on FIU-S.Hobdy-Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 32(5:02 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to UCONN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 29.
|+26 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 42(5:22 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 42. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(6:02 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at FIU 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27(6:17 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Cross; M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(6:34 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; M.Bell at FIU 27.
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 1st) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 5(6:39 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU End Zone for 5 yards. V.Rosa for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11(7:16 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 5.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 21(7:41 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 11 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(7:47 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UCONN 23(8:08 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to FIU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UCONN 23(8:46 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson; D.Manuel at FIU 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 26(9:28 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at FIU 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(10:15 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to FIU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Passmore at FIU 26.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(10:51 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to FIU 32 for 30 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 29(11:23 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; K.Davis at UCONN 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(11:56 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad; K.Davis at UCONN 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 27(12:03 - 1st) FIU rushed to UCONN 22 for 5 yards. FIU FUMBLES forced by UCONN. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-J.Mitchell at UCONN 25. Tackled by E.Wilson at UCONN 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 29(12:41 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to UCONN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - FIU 34(13:09 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to UCONN 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McCarthy; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 29(13:19 - 1st) PENALTY on FIU-L.Hudson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(13:42 - 1st) G.James pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by R.Fournet at UCONN 48. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 41(14:03 - 1st) G.James rushed to UCONN 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FIU 41(14:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(14:27 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 41. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27(14:40 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at FIU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at FIU 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
