Miami quarterbacks in question against UNC, star Drake Maye
The quarterback matchup will be Drake Maye versus Tyler Van Dyke, and maybe Jake Garcia.
Maye, who leads the ACC in passing touchdowns (19), passing yards per game (318.8) and passing efficiency (187.6) will take his show on the road on Saturday afternoon, when his North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0 ACC) visit the Miami Hurricanes.
Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will start Van Dyke at quarterback. But Van Dyke, who in the preseason was projected as a first-round pick for the 2023 NFL draft, was benched in the third quarter of Miami's most recent game, a 45-31 upset home loss to Middle Tennessee State.
Garcia briefly lit a fire in Miami's offense against MTSU, and Canes coach Mario Cristobal made it clear he won't hesitate to call on his backup QB again.
"Jake gives us a world of confidence," Cristobal said of Garcia. "We feel we have two great quarterbacks."
Van Dyke has a 123.0 efficiency rate and 59.3 completion percentage in 118 passes this year. Garcia has a 149.5 efficiency rate and 67.9 completion percentage on 28 passes.
But despite the inferior numbers, Van Dyke has responded well in practices, according to Cristobal.
Van Dyke will need to be equally as good Saturday, because UNC has won three straight games against Miami, its longest streak in series history. The Tar Heels lead the series, 12-11, even though Miami has had the better program for the past 40 years.
Maye, if he stays hot, could make it four in a row for the Heels. He is the reigning ACC Quarterback and Freshman of the Week after passing for a career-high 363 yards in a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. He completed 26-of-36 passes for three touchdowns and ran for a team-high 73 yards and two scores in a dominating performance.
"Drake continues to do some amazing things," UNC coach Mack Brown said. "Standing in the pocket or moving around to find an open receiver -- he's a special player."
UNC has gotten excellent production from its top three tight ends as Bryson Nesbit, Kamari Morales and John Copenhaver have combined this season for 33 catches and five touchdowns.
Brown was also impressed with his defense, which held Virginia Tech to just 273 yards, forcing two turnovers. That's a huge difference from the UNC defense that allowed 61 points to Appalachian State earlier this year.
"That's what I've been seeing in practice," Brown said of his defense's improvement.
--Field Level Media
D. Maye
10 QB
277 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 28 RuYds
T. Van Dyke
9 QB
395 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 RuYds
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|10
|18
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|405
|438
|Total Plays
|54
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|43
|Rush Attempts
|31
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|277
|395
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|32-41
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-31
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|277
|PASS YDS
|395
|128
|RUSH YDS
|43
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|438
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|15/23
|277
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|12
|75
|0
|20
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|10
|28
|0
|33
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|9
|25
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|4
|2
|80
|1
|74
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|3
|2
|63
|0
|52
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|6
|4
|56
|1
|22
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|4
|4
|40
|0
|22
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
J. Cowan 93 DL
|J. Cowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|12-2
|0.0
|0
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|7-2
|0.0
|0
D. Evans 10 DL
|D. Evans
|4-0
|0.0
|0
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Silver 55 DL
|K. Silver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Harkleroad 45 LB
|J. Harkleroad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|1/1
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|32/41
|395
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|11
|19
|0
|7
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|14
|0
|9
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|3
|8
|0
|6
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|6
|2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|8
|6
|101
|0
|31
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|8
|8
|59
|0
|12
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|3
|2
|56
|0
|41
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|5
|4
|50
|0
|16
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|5
|4
|42
|0
|19
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|5
|4
|37
|1
|15
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|2
|2
|30
|0
|18
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|2
|20
|1
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|6-1
|0.0
|1
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
W. Steed Jr. 17 LB
|W. Steed Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|2-2
|0.5
|0
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|1
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Lichtenstein 55 DL
|J. Lichtenstein
|1-1
|0.0
|0
L. Taylor 56 DL
|L. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|1-1
|1.0
|0
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|1-1
|0.0
|0
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|1/2
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|45.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|4
|23.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33(11:12 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at NC 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 26(11:37 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at NC 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 23(12:08 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moultrie at NC 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 17(12:31 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at NC 23.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - MIAMI 26(12:40 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to NC 17 for 9 yards. J.Knighton FUMBLES forced by C.Gray. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-G.Biggers at NC 17. Tackled by MFL at NC 17.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 35(13:17 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by F.Ladson at NC 35. Gain of 9 yards. F.Ladson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:05 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by K.Smith at NC 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:37 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for MFL.
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - MIAMI 49(14:52 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 35.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIAMI 49(14:52 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIAMI 49(15:00 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(0:19 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 41. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at MFL 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(0:58 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 18. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 18. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UNC 26(1:23 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 47 yards to MFL 27 Center-NC. B.Smith returned punt from the MFL 27. Tackled by D.Nash at MFL 33. PENALTY on MFL-A.Huff Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - UNC 31(1:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-B.Nesbit False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - UNC 25(2:10 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to NC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at NC 31.
|Sack
2 & 13 - UNC 27(2:49 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 25 for -2 yards (K.Smith)
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 30(3:27 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 27 for -3 yards (D.Jackson)
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 18(4:05 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 18. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at NC 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 1 - UNC 12(4:40 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to NC 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at NC 18.
|+20 YD
1 & 11 - UNC 2(4:47 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to NC 22 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at NC 22. PENALTY on NC-B.Nesbit Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 3(4:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-E.Montilus False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIAMI 49(4:59 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 46 yards to NC 3 Center-MFL. Downed by T.Couch.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45(5:38 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to NC 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at NC 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 49(6:11 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(6:43 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 47. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at MFL 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 44(7:15 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at MFL 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(7:36 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(7:53 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 20. Catch made by J.Knighton at MFL 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 35.
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the MFL End Zone. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Harkleroad at MFL 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - UNC 28(8:06 - 3rd) N.Burnette 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NC Holder-NC.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UNC 10(8:50 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at MFL 20 for -10 yards (C.Flagg)
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 12(9:26 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to MFL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 13(10:06 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to MFL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor; J.Harrison-Hunte at MFL 12.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 28(10:24 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to MFL 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 40(10:37 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by K.Morales at MFL 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44(11:02 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to MFL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harrison-Hunte at MFL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
4 & 3 - MIAMI 49(11:06 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at MFL 44 for -7 yards (D.Boykins)
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - MIAMI 45(11:45 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 45. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 45(11:51 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(12:25 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at MFL 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 36(12:46 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at MFL 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 32(13:26 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(14:06 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at MFL 32.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 14 - UNC 32(14:14 - 3rd) D.Maye pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 27. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL 27. Tackled by NC at MFL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 36(14:52 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 32 for -4 yards (J.Harvey; A.Mesidor)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the NC End Zone. O.Hampton returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Borregales at NC 36.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(0:02 - 2nd) A.Borregales 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(0:09 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 32. Catch made by J.Skinner at NC 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - MIAMI 41(0:13 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 41. Catch made by M.Redding at NC 41. Gain of 9 yards. M.Redding ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(0:21 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke scrambles to NC 41 for 8 yards. H.Parrish ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 7(0:34 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 7. Catch made by H.Parrish at NC 7. Gain of 7 yards. H.Parrish for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 4(0:39 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to NC 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 7.
|+22 YD
4 & 2 - MIAMI 26(0:46 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 26. Catch made by W.Mallory at NC 26. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 4.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 34(0:55 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 34. Catch made by F.Ladson at NC 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 34(1:00 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for MFL.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(1:04 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(1:05 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by F.Ladson at NC 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(1:16 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 39. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 39. Gain of 15 yards. H.Parrish ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(1:26 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 39.
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 61 yards from NC 35 to the MFL 4. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Egbuna at MFL 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:31 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 15(1:40 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to MFL 15. Catch made by J.Downs at MFL 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Downs for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 15(1:48 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|+22 YD
4 & 9 - UNC 37(2:17 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to MFL 37. Catch made by J.Downs at MFL 37. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 15.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UNC 37(2:22 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|Sack
2 & 6 - UNC 34(2:58 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at MFL 37 for -3 yards (M.Agude)
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(3:39 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by O.Hampton at MFL 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 34.
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - UNC 40(3:52 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 40. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(4:28 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Agude; W.Bissainthe at NC 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 32(4:53 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 32. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at NC 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 30(5:20 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at NC 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:50 - 2nd) C.Hood rushed to NC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at NC 30.
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 2nd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:50 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(5:57 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by K.Smith at NC 20. Gain of 20 yards. K.Smith for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 38(6:31 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 38. Catch made by J.Skinner at NC 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NC 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(7:09 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke rushed to NC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 38.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 28(7:43 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 28. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at NC 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - MIAMI 19(8:21 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 19. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes; T.Shaw at MFL 28.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAMI 24(8:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on MFL-J.Denis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(8:27 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 64 yards from NC 35 to the MFL 1. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Harkleroad; O.Egbuna at MFL 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:34 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 2(8:38 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at MFL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. O.Hampton rushed to MFL End Zone for 2 yards. O.Hampton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 2(9:10 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Cowan.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(9:52 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by A.Green at NC 46. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 2.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24(10:04 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 24. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at NC 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 13(10:35 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 13. Catch made by A.Green at NC 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at NC 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 10(10:48 - 2nd) C.Hood rushed to NC 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at NC 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 4(11:27 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 10 for 6 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 1(11:52 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NC 4.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MIAMI 1(12:01 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAMI 1(12:29 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to NC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at NC 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAMI 1(13:03 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke rushed to NC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Silver at NC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 2(13:18 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to NC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Silver J.Harkleroad at NC 1.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 5(13:53 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to NC 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at NC 3. PENALTY on NC-D.Evans Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(14:26 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to NC 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 5.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(14:48 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Skinner. PENALTY on NC-D.Evans Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+41 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 37(15:00 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 37. Catch made by J.Knighton at MFL 37. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(0:08 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; C.Collins at MFL 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 27(0:39 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at MFL 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(1:28 - 1st) T.Van Dyke rushed to MFL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at MFL 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 17(1:46 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MFL 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 8(2:20 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 8. Catch made by H.Parrish at MFL 8. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at MFL 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UNC 7(2:24 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 7(2:29 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 6(3:01 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 7.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 13(3:22 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 6.
|+33 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 46(4:00 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to MFL 13 for 33 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens; T.Stevenson at MFL 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 47(4:33 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to MFL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lichtenstein at MFL 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 45(5:15 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 45(5:21 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 41(5:43 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lichtenstein; K.Smith at NC 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(6:08 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at NC 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - MIAMI 43(6:15 - 1st) A.Borregales 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MIAMI 30(6:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke sacked at NC 35 for -5 yards (N.Taylor)
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(6:57 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Knighton.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(7:31 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by F.Ladson at NC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Grimes at NC 30.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(7:56 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; C.Kelly at NC 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(8:13 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 32(8:28 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at MFL 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(8:55 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Silver; P.Echols at MFL 32.
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+74 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 26(9:05 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 26. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 26. Gain of 74 yards. J.Jones for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 25(9:36 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by C.Hood at NC 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at NC 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(9:52 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Steed at NC 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 14(10:25 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Steed; J.Harvey at NC 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 7(11:00 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 7. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 7. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at NC 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 12 - UNC 3(11:25 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Steed at NC 7.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 5(11:25 - 1st) PENALTY on NC-A.Green False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 49(11:32 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 44 yards to NC 5 Center-MFL. Downed by J.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIAMI 49(12:12 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to NC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 46(12:46 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 46. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(13:15 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at MFL 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 27(13:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MFL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 27(14:26 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at MFL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(14:54 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; K.Hester at MFL 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the MFL End Zone. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Egbuna at MFL 27.
