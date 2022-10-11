|
|
|USC
|UTAH
No. 7 USC visits No. 20 Utah for key Pac-12 contest
Reigning Pac-12 champion and 20th-ranked Utah faces a pivotal point Saturday in its pursuit of a second league title when the Utes host No. 7 Southern California in Salt Lake City.
The Utes (4-2, 2-1) suffered a mortal blow to their College Football Playoff chances last week in a 42-32 setback at UCLA. No team has made the field taking two defeats in the same season.
Utah can still repeat as conference champion, but another loss to another unbeaten team from Los Angeles would ruin those hopes, too.
The Trojans (6-0, 4-0) meanwhile overcame a sluggish offensive performance last week, but their defense shut out Washington State in the second half en route to a 30-14 win.
USC held the Cougars in check despite going the duration without generating a turnover, the first time the Trojans defense has not gained a takeaway in a game this season. USC remains the nation's leading team in overall turnover margin at plus-2.33 per game -- 0.73 better than the next-most productive squad -- and second in overall takeaways with 15.
Utah, meanwhile, is fresh off committing two critical turnovers in its loss at UCLA. Utes quarterback Cameron Rising was intercepted in Bruins territory in the first half, then a fumble in the fourth quarter set up the Bruins on a short field. That led to UCLA's fourth consecutive possession resulting in a touchdown, a sequence that blew the game open.
Utes coach Kyle Whittingham praised the Trojans defense during his weekly media availability, highlighting USC's national-best 24 sacks. Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is no stranger to the Pac-12, having implemented a similarly aggressive pass-rush at Washington State from 2015 through 2017.
"They've got a good front four ... they can get after the quarterback," Whittingham said. "The secondary's always athletic at SC. You can look at any year from the last 50 years.
"Between the secondary and the way the front's playing, that's really the reason why they've been having success."
Tuli Tuipulotu leads USC and the nation with seven sacks, three of which came last week. In the secondary, Max Williams, Calen Bullock and Mekhi Blackmon all have two interceptions.
Utah's own standout in the secondary, Clark Phillips III, has four picks in the past two weeks alone -- including two returned for touchdowns. Phillips' two pick-sixes total one more than the overall number of picks USC quarterback Caleb Williams has thrown through six games.
Caleb Williams' play has been at the forefront of an outstanding start for USC's offense in Lincoln Riley's first season as head coach. The Trojans are 15th in scoring offense with 40.2 points per game -- just behind Utah's 40.3, and are 25th in total offense (461.8 yards per game).
Though the Utes defense comes in following an uncharacteristically porous showing at UCLA, Utah still ranks as the league's second-best scoring defense, allowing 19 points a game, just behind USC's 18.7.
"They're very talented up front, always," USC offensive lineman Brett Neilon said Tuesday. "They're going to throw a lot of good moves. It's going to be a physical fight in the box."
USC snapped a three-game losing skid at Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Utes scored a measure of revenge last October with their first win at USC since 1916, 42-36.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|19
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|446
|404
|Total Plays
|54
|51
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|100
|Rush Attempts
|22
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|302
|304
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|2-17
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.5
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|302
|PASS YDS
|304
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|446
|TOTAL YDS
|404
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|19/32
|302
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|9
|58
|1
|20
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|8
|57
|0
|55
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|5
|3
|119
|0
|65
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|12
|7
|106
|1
|30
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|4
|3
|33
|0
|17
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|2
|2
|14
|2
|11
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|2
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Williams 8 WR
|C. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beavers Jr. 15 DB
|A. Beavers Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|2
|26.0
|40
|0
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|23.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|8
|56
|1
|21
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|7
|26
|0
|11
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|5
|18
|1
|12
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|11
|11
|174
|1
|30
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|8
|5
|62
|1
|20
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. McClain 4 TE
|M. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mataele 15 CB
|M. Mataele
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Reed 0 WR
|C. Reed
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Suguturaga 47 DE
|M. Suguturaga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|42.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 18 - USC 38(0:54 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 30 for -8 yards (K.Reid)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - USC 38(0:58 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USC 46(1:46 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 38 for -8 yards (C.Phillips)
|+24 YD
1 & 15 - USC 22(2:30 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to USC 46 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at USC 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 27(2:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on USC-USC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - USC 17(3:23 - 3rd) J.Addison rushed to USC 27 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at USC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 17(3:25 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Dye.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - USC 3(4:10 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 3. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 3. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at USC 17.
|Sack
2 & 6 - USC 7(4:19 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 3 for -4 yards (J.Elliss)
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 3(5:05 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at USC 7.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(5:20 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 11. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 11. Gain of 8 yards. M.Bernard FUMBLES forced by USC. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-USC at USC 3. Tackled by UTH at USC 3.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 28(5:50 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 11.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 32(6:30 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 12. PENALTY on UTH-M.McClain Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 35(7:09 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(7:47 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to USC 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 35.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - UTAH 38(8:21 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to USC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 43(9:04 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by D.Vele at USC 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 46(9:43 - 3rd) C.Rising scrambles to USC 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(9:47 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(10:24 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to USC 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:02 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at UTH 43.
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:02 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(11:07 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 11. Catch made by J.Falo at UTH 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Falo for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 22(11:27 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to UTH 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 11.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50(11:55 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 50. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 50. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 22.
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 3rd) B.Norton kicks 55 yards from UTH 35 to the USC 10. T.Washington returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Norton at USC 50.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 3rd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 4(12:07 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 4. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Kincaid for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAH 4(12:36 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to USC 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 4.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 10(13:11 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to USC 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 4.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(13:44 - 3rd) D.Vele pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by C.Rising at USC 19. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth at USC 10.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(14:05 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Rising steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 49. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at USC 19.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 30(14:26 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to USC 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at UTH 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 18 - USC 8(0:04 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - USC 11(0:08 - 2nd) C.Williams kneels at the USC 8.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - USC 16(0:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on USC-USC Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 16(0:16 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 16(0:16 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 16. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at USC 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) B.Norton kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at USC 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 16(0:36 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by D.Vele at USC 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Vele for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(0:38 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|+30 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 46(0:53 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(1:09 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 45. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 46. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(1:15 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 30. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at UTH 45.
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on USC-USC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - USC 3(1:21 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 3. Catch made by J.Falo at UTH 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Falo for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 5(1:25 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to UTH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa at UTH 3.
|+36 YD
3 & 8 - USC 41(1:35 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 41. Catch made by M.Williams at UTH 41. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTH at UTH 5.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USC 41(1:42 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(2:30 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to UTH 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46(3:06 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by T.Bynum at USC 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Reid S.Pepa at UTH 43.
|+30 YD
3 & 15 - USC 16(3:41 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 16. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 16. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at USC 46.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - USC 16(3:47 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - USC 16(3:55 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 21(3:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on USC-M.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) B.Norton kicks 56 yards from UTH 35 to the USC 9. T.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at USC 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 2(4:06 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to USC End Zone for 2 yards. C.Rising for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+45 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 47(4:26 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by M.Parks at USC 47. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 2.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(5:08 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to USC 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers J.Smith at USC 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at UTH 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 32 - USC 31(5:55 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 52 yards to UTH 17 Center-USC. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 17. Pushed out of bounds by USC at UTH 40.
|Sack
3 & 12 - USC 49(6:42 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 31 for -20 yards (G.Reid)
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - USC 48(7:33 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by T.Bynum at UTH 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at UTH 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47(8:15 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 47. Catch made by T.Washington at UTH 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Mataele at UTH 48.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29(8:58 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 29. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 12(9:20 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 29 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at USC 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - UTAH 44(9:28 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 44 yards to USC 12 Center-UTH. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAH 44(9:34 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAH 44(10:12 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at UTH 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(10:44 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - USC 38(10:50 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - USC 38(10:57 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - USC 41(11:33 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(12:15 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to UTH 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger M.Suguturaga at UTH 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(12:36 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 40. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 40. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Reid at UTH 43.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(12:52 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 40 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop K.Reid at USC 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 39(13:00 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 41 yards to USC 20 Center-UTH. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 39(13:05 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAH 39(13:13 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(13:42 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at UTH 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(13:57 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 29. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at UTH 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(14:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at UTH 29.
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - USC 2(14:27 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 2. Catch made by K.Hudson at UTH 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Hudson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 3(15:00 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to UTH 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 2.
|+65 YD
2 & 9 - USC 32(0:33 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 32. Gain of 65 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Diabate at UTH 3.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31(1:00 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to USC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at USC 32.
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 1st) B.Norton kicks 64 yards from UTH 35 to the USC 1. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Faaiu at USC 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(1:15 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to USC End Zone for 12 yards. M.Bernard for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:23 - 1st) C.Rising pass INTERCEPTED at USC End Zone. Intercepted by C.Bullock at USC End Zone. Tackled by UTH at USC End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on USC-S.Ta'ufo'ou Roughing the Passer 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 34(1:56 - 1st) C.Rising rushed to USC 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Lee M.Blackmon at USC 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAH 34(2:05 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 41(2:43 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to USC 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(3:23 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to USC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu S.Lee at USC 41.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(3:52 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 37. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 37. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USC at USC 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 32(4:28 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at UTH 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:49 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at UTH 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:53 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:53 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(5:01 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 2. Catch made by J.Addison at UTH 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Addison for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - USC 4(5:06 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison. PENALTY on UTH-C.Phillips Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 4(5:10 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USC 4(5:49 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to UTH 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 4.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - USC 21(6:30 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by T.Washington at UTH 21. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bishop at UTH 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 21(6:35 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(7:23 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 39. Catch made by M.Williams at UTH 39. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UTH 21.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - USC 43(7:39 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(8:21 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Mataele at USC 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(8:57 - 1st) J.Addison rushed to USC 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at USC 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - UTAH 24(9:02 - 1st) J.Noyes 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAH 16(9:14 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - UTAH 23(9:53 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by T.Thomas at USC 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 16.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(10:23 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to USC 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd T.Taleni at USC 23.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(10:58 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by J.Dixon at USC 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock J.Smith at USC 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(11:27 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by D.Vele at USC 48. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at USC 37.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(12:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 29. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 29. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth C.Bullock at USC 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(12:42 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:16 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni S.Ta'ufo'ou at UTH 25.
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - USC 8(13:21 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to UTH End Zone for 8 yards. T.Dye for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(13:50 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to UTH 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop K.Reid at UTH 8.
|+55 YD
3 & 8 - USC 27(14:21 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to UTH 18 for 55 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(14:48 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fillinger M.Mataele at USC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Norton kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
