Drive Chart
MOST
TULANE

No Text

Tulane routs Missouri State 58-6

  • AP
  • Sep 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Tyjae Spears, Amare Jones and Justin McMillan each accounted for a pair of touchdowns in Tulane's 58-6 rout of Missouri State on Saturday night.

Jones finished with just five carries for 73 yards that included scoring runs of 3 and 57 yards on consecutive drives, and McMillan had a pair of short TD runs to end the second quarter as Tulane (2-1) scored on five of its first six possessions to build a 38-6 halftime lead. McMillan had nine carries for 49 yards and started under center, completing 13 of 16 passes for 122 yards.

Spears caught one pass, an 88-yard touchdown from Keon Howard in the third quarter, and broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run late in the game.

Tulane senior Darnell Mooney had five catches for 51 yards and surpassed 2,000 career yards receiving.

Peyton Huslig was 14 of 25 for 128 yards passing and connected with D.J. Frost in the second quarter for the Bears (0-2). Huslig threw three interceptions including two to Larry Brooks.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:15
45-R.Harvey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
58
Touchdown 3:32
22-T.Spears runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
53
yds
00:43
pos
6
57
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:21
45-R.Harvey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
51
Touchdown 2:31
27-Y.Booker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
13
yds
01:15
pos
6
50
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:58
45-R.Harvey extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
44
Touchdown 6:13
9-K.Howard complete to 22-T.Spears. 22-T.Spears runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
88
yds
00:11
pos
6
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:02
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
38
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:02
62-M.Glover extra point is no good. Team penalty on MIZST Offside 1 yards enforced at MIZST 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
6
37
Touchdown 2:02
12-J.McMillan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
51
yds
04:24
pos
6
37
Point After TD 6:58
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
31
Touchdown 7:03
12-J.McMillan runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
2:43
pos
6
30
Missed Point After Touchdown 9:51
42-N.Williams extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 9:58
15-P.Huslig complete to 25-D.Frost. 25-D.Frost runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
1:09
pos
6
24
Point After TD 11:49
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 12:37
15-P.Huslig incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-P.Hall at MIZST 30. 2-P.Hall runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
79
yds
01:14
pos
0
23
Point After TD 14:42
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 14:53
11-A.Jones runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
92
yds
02:20
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:37
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:41
11-A.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
64
yds
06:19
pos
0
9
Field Goal 12:17
62-M.Glover 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
32
yds
02:43
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 27
Rushing 3 15
Passing 7 10
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-12 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 168 540
Total Plays 51 74
Avg Gain 3.3 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 54 298
Rush Attempts 23 52
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 5.7
Net Yards Passing 114 242
Comp. - Att. 14-28 17-22
Yards Per Pass 4.1 11.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-59 4-40
Touchdowns 1 8
Rushing TDs 0 6
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 8-40.3 2-30.0
Return Yards 21 161
Punts - Returns 1--1 2-21
Kickoffs - Returns 1-14 2-75
Int. - Returns 1-8 3-65
Kicking 0/1 8/9
Extra Points 0/1 7/8
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Missouri State 0-2 06006
Tulane 2-1 102813758
TULANE -31.5, O/U 55
Yulman Stadium New Orleans, LA
 114 PASS YDS 242
54 RUSH YDS 298
168 TOTAL YDS 540
Missouri State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Huslig 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 128 1 3 88.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 128 1 3 88.2
P. Huslig 14/25 128 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Huslig 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
P. Huslig 3 -12 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Currie 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
T. Currie 2 33 0 20
A. Denson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Denson 0 0 0 0
I. Smith 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lovelace 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Lovelace 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Withrow 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.3 3
B. Withrow 8 40.3 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 122 0 1 132.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 122 0 1 132.8
J. McMillan 13/16 122 0 1
K. Howard 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 120 1 0 289.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 120 1 0 289.7
K. Howard 4/6 120 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Spears 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 89 1
T. Spears 8 89 1 52
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 73 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 73 2
A. Jones 5 73 2 57
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 2
J. McMillan 9 49 2 15
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
C. Carroll 5 33 0 18
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 32 0
C. Dauphine 3 32 0 19
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
D. Bradwell 7 22 0 12
Y. Booker 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 1
Y. Booker 2 10 1 7
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
C. Sample 3 9 0 5
P. Hurst 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
P. Hurst 1 4 0 4
J. Holl 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Holl 1 4 0 4
C. Daniels 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Daniels 1 1 0 1
K. Howard 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
K. Howard 2 0 0 3
L. Ammons 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
L. Ammons 1 -2 0 -2
A. Zuckerman 47 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
A. Zuckerman 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Spears 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 88 1
T. Spears 1 88 1 88
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
D. Mooney 4 46 0 16
W. Wallace 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
W. Wallace 2 22 0 15
J. Toles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Toles 1 19 0 19
K. LeDee 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
K. LeDee 1 17 0 17
J. Vallien 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Vallien 2 17 0 10
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
A. Jones 3 15 0 9
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. McCleskey 2 13 0 9
T. Presley 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Presley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Vault 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Vault 1-0 1.0 0
M. Lawal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Lawal 1-0 1.0 0
P. Hall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Hall 0-0 0.0 1
L. Brooks 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
L. Brooks 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
M. Glover 1/1 23 5/5 8
R. Harvey 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
R. Harvey 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 30.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 30.0 1
R. Wright 2 30.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 15 0
S. Huderson 2 15.0 15 0
T. Barge 33 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Barge 1 0.0 0 0
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 60.0 60 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 60.0 60 0
A. Jones 1 60.0 60 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 19 0
A. Jones 2 10.5 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 MOST 25 0:40 3 4 Punt
4:37 MOST 25 1:16 5 13 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 MOST 19 1:14 3 79 INT
11:49 MOST 25 1:51 5 75 TD
7:03 MOST 25 0:05 3 -1 Punt
2:02 MOST 25 1:19 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 MOST 25 0:00 5 12 Punt
8:50 MOST 12 1:43 4 22 Punt
5:58 MOST 25 2:03 6 75 INT
2:31 MOST 25 2:18 10 40 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:02 MOST 32 0:59 3 2 Punt
3:15 MOST 21 1:28 3 4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MOST 38 2:43 7 32 FG
11:00 TULANE 36 6:19 13 64 TD
2:25 TULANE 38 2:20 10 92 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 MOST 39 0:51 5 -42 INT
9:58 TULANE 34 2:55 8 66 TD
6:26 TULANE 49 4:24 7 51 TD
0:43 TULANE 26 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 TULANE 13 1:57 8 32 Punt
6:24 TULANE 12 0:11 1 88 TD
3:46 MOST 13 1:15 3 13 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 TULANE 2 5:43 12 48 Punt
4:15 TULANE 47 0:43 2 53 TD
1:37 MOST 42 0:42 3 -1 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores