|
|
|MOST
|TULANE
Tulane routs Missouri State 58-6
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Tyjae Spears, Amare Jones and Justin McMillan each accounted for a pair of touchdowns in Tulane's 58-6 rout of Missouri State on Saturday night.
Jones finished with just five carries for 73 yards that included scoring runs of 3 and 57 yards on consecutive drives, and McMillan had a pair of short TD runs to end the second quarter as Tulane (2-1) scored on five of its first six possessions to build a 38-6 halftime lead. McMillan had nine carries for 49 yards and started under center, completing 13 of 16 passes for 122 yards.
Spears caught one pass, an 88-yard touchdown from Keon Howard in the third quarter, and broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run late in the game.
Tulane senior Darnell Mooney had five catches for 51 yards and surpassed 2,000 career yards receiving.
Peyton Huslig was 14 of 25 for 128 yards passing and connected with D.J. Frost in the second quarter for the Bears (0-2). Huslig threw three interceptions including two to Larry Brooks.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|27
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|168
|540
|Total Plays
|51
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|298
|Rush Attempts
|23
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|114
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|14-28
|17-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|11.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-59
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.3
|2-30.0
|Return Yards
|21
|161
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|2-75
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|3-65
|Kicking
|0/1
|8/9
|Extra Points
|0/1
|7/8
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|298
|
|
|168
|TOTAL YDS
|540
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Huslig 15 QB
|P. Huslig
|14/25
|128
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Huslig 15 QB
|P. Huslig
|3
|-12
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Lovelace 48 LB
|T. Lovelace
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Withrow 49 P
|B. Withrow
|8
|40.3
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|13/16
|122
|0
|1
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|4/6
|120
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|8
|89
|1
|52
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|73
|2
|57
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|9
|49
|2
|15
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|5
|33
|0
|18
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|7
|22
|0
|12
|
Y. Booker 27 RB
|Y. Booker
|2
|10
|1
|7
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
P. Hurst 16 QB
|P. Hurst
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Holl 19 QB
|J. Holl
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Daniels 14 QB
|C. Daniels
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
L. Ammons 30 WR
|L. Ammons
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
A. Zuckerman 47 WR
|A. Zuckerman
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|1
|88
|1
|88
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|4
|46
|0
|16
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. LeDee 87 WR
|K. LeDee
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Vallien 17 WR
|J. Vallien
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
T. Presley 81 WR
|T. Presley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Vault 38 LB
|K. Vault
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lawal 45 LB
|M. Lawal
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Hall 2 S
|P. Hall
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|2
|30.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|2
|15.0
|15
|0
|
T. Barge 33 S
|T. Barge
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|60.0
|60
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|10.5
|19
|0
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
Final NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
24
45
Final ESPN+
-
OKLAST
TULSA
40
21
Final ESPN2
-
ARMY
TXSA
31
13
Final NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
30
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SALA
42
6
Final ESPNU
-
GAS
MINN
32
35
Final BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
10
42
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
17UCF
27
45
Final ESPN
-
2BAMA
SC
47
23
Final CBS
-
LVILLE
WKY
38
21
Final STAD
-
SELOU
MISS
29
40
Final SECN+
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
10
7
Final FOX
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
18
17
Final FS1
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
63
Final ACCN
-
COLOST
ARK
34
55
Final SECN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
45
Final PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
17
23
Final PACN
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
31
Final PACN
-
IDAHO
WYO
16
21
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
BGREEN
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
47
42
Final ESP+
-
MA
CHARLO
17
52
Final ESP3
-
SCST
SFLA
16
55
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
17
35
Final ESPN+
-
OHIO
MRSHL
31
33
Final FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
13
19
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
3
62
Final ESPNU
-
DUKE
MTSU
41
18
Final FBOOK
-
TXSTSM
SMU
17
47
Final ESP3
-
9FLA
UK
29
21
Final ESPN
-
NH
FIU
17
30
Final ESP3
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
45
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
16
55
Final ESPN2
-
GAST
WMICH
10
57
Final ESP+
-
TXSO
LALAF
6
77
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
23WASH
20
52
Final PACN
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
50
Final SECN+
-
NWST
4LSU
14
65
Final SECN
-
FSU
25UVA
24
31
Final ACCN
-
TCU
PURDUE
34
13
Final BTN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
41
6
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NMEXST
31
10
Final FloSports
-
MOST
TULANE
6
58
Final ESP3
-
5OKLA
UCLA
48
14
Final FOX
-
12TEXAS
RICE
48
13
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
NEB
8
44
Final FS1
-
PORTST
22BOISE
10
45
Final ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
14
28
Final ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
3
35
Final PACN