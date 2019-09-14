Drive Chart
IDAHO
WYO

No Text

Smith's 2 TDs help Wyoming beat Idaho 21-16

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Trey Smith's breakout game included an 80-yard touchdown scamper amid a personal best 152 yards, helping Wyoming hold on for a 21-16 win over Idaho on Saturday, the Cowboys' seventh straight victory dating to last season.

It was the first 100-yard game for Smith, a graduate transfer from Louisville. On his long score, he bounced off linebacker Christian Elliss at the line, shook a would-be ankle tackler a few yards farther downfield, regained his balance, then won a footrace down the right sideline.

Smith, whose previous high was 98 yards last season while playing for Louisville, credited his offensive line.

''They kept fighting and finishing their blocks and I'm just really proud of them,'' he said, adding that the crowd spurred him on. ''It felt amazing. To have the fans behind me on that long run - that's a feeling that I'm going to remember forever.''

Elliss, the Vandals' second-leading tackler with nine, including one for loss, pinned the defeat on himself for not stopping Smith at the line of scrimmage on the decisive score.

''I got my hands on him, but sadly the tight end kind of cracked me a little bit, and if I would have just blown faster, it would have been a 2-yard gain,'' Elliss said. ''I'm gonna make it up to my team. I'm gonna make it up next week and for the rest of the season.''

The TD put Wyoming up 21-13, but Cade Coffey's third field goal, from 24 yards, trimmed the lead to 21-16 with 7:20 to go after Wyoming's Esaias Gandy batted away a third-down pass by Mason Petrino in the end zone. The Cowboys' Solomon Byrd sacked Petrino to stuff the Vandals' next drive, and Smith rushed for a pair of first downs to allow the Cowboys to run out the clock.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl, who saw his team force six turnovers in its first two games, credited Idaho's effort.

''They did a good job of taking care of the football. We didn't come up with any takeaways,'' he said. ''We had to overcome a lot of self-inflicted wounds. ... When push came to shove, our guys made plays.''

Idaho coach Paul Petrino complimented his team's tenacity but lamented key penalties, which included an offensive pass-interference call in the end zone on the Vandals' last drive.

''I told them you can't get 15-yard penalties,'' he said. ''You have to be disciplined, do things right, (but) several of them will look at film and be proud with the toughness and effort.''

Austin Conway's 45-yard punt return led to a 10-yard TD run by Smith late in the first half, putting the Cowboys up 14-10. Conway caught the Vandals' coverage team by surprise by scooping up the ball just as it appeared it would roll dead.

Roshaun Johnson's 15-yard TD run gave Idaho (1-2) a 10-0 lead after its first two possessions. Raghib Ismail Jr.'s 12-yard run for Wyoming (3-0) cut the lead to 10-7 moments before Conway's surprise punt return.

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers, who was averaging 182.5 yards of total offense, was held to 26 yards rushing on 11 carries and completed 4 of 12 passes for 50 yards. Several passes were dropped.

Mason Petrino was 15 of 33 passing for 184 yards but was sacked four times. Johnson had 69 yards on 15 carries.

Tre Walker had 13 tackles to lead Idaho, while Logan Wilson had 11 for Wyoming, including two pass breakups and a tackle for loss. Garrett Crall had eight tackles, including a pair of sacks for the Cowboys.

LOWER TIER SUCCESS

Wyoming improved to 7-1 against Idaho. Since 2000, Wyoming is 15-2 against FCS teams, with all games being played in Laramie.

DELAYED HOMECOMING

In 1969, 14 African-American football players were dismissed from the Wyoming team for asking their coach if they could wear black armbands before a game against Brigham Young to protest racist treatment by BYU players in a game the prior season. Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman invited the 11 living members of the so-called Black 14 back to campus and presented the eight players who attended with letterman's jackets they would have earned had they remained on the team.

Tony McGee, a defensive end on the `69 squad, transferred to another college and went on to a 14-year NFL career, which included a Super Bowl title with the Washington Redskins in 1982.

''Super Bowl rings are great, but right now, this is something that I missed 50 years ago, something I desired 50 years ago, maybe even a bowl bid,'' McGee said. ''Right now, this is so special in my life. At this moment, this is No. 1.''

GREAT AT THE GATE

The attendance of 28,814 allowed Wyoming to break its mark for the first two home games of a season. The total of 54,851 snapped the previous opening two-game record, set in 2007, by 3,788.

THE TAKEAWAY

Idaho: After a humiliating 79-7 loss at No. 15 Penn State to open the season, the Vandals rebounded with a 41-31 win over Division II Central Washington. Against Wyoming, the Vandals picked up 67 yards on the ground on their first two drives, but only seven yards on their next eight possessions, finishing with 93. Still, a stout defense and a respectable passing game (210 yards) kept Idaho in a tight battle all day.

Wyoming: For the third straight game, the Cowboys fell behind by at least 10 points early and had to fight back. An opening 37-31 upset of Missouri has been followed up with a pair of lackluster efforts, although the team's 3-0 start is its best since 2011.

UP NEXT

Idaho: The Vandals will host Big Sky opponent Eastern Washington next Saturday, but the game won't count in the conference standings because it was added after each team's league games were set. Idaho leads the series 15-7 but has lost three straight to the Eagles.

Wyoming: The Cowboys finish their nonconference schedule at Tulsa on Saturday. The Cowboys lead the series 3-2, but the schools haven't met since 1998 when both were in the WAC.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:36
15-C.Coffey 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
58
yds
02:40
pos
16
21
Point After TD 10:16
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 10:29
7-T.Smith runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
80
yds
00:10
pos
13
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:53
15-C.Coffey 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
66
yds
06:13
pos
13
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:57
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 5:03
7-T.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
14
yds
00:55
pos
10
13
Point After TD 7:28
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 7:37
17-R.Ismail runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
04:23
pos
10
6
Point After TD 12:00
15-C.Coffey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 12:05
24-R.Johnson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
00:45
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:39
15-C.Coffey 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
67
yds
04:45
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 17
Rushing 5 12
Passing 11 3
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 7-20 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 272 283
Total Plays 74 59
Avg Gain 3.7 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 93 237
Rush Attempts 40 47
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 5.0
Net Yards Passing 179 46
Comp. - Att. 16-34 4-12
Yards Per Pass 5.3 3.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-31 1-4
Penalties - Yards 7-76 7-97
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-45.3 6-45.2
Return Yards 14 49
Punts - Returns 2-14 3-49
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 3/5
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 3/3 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Idaho 1-2 373316
Wyoming 3-0 0140721
WYO -27, O/U 53.5
Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium Laramie, WY
 179 PASS YDS 46
93 RUSH YDS 237
272 TOTAL YDS 283
Idaho
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Petrino 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 184 0 0 92.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 184 0 0 92.3
M. Petrino 15/33 184 0 0
D. Lee 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 26 0 0 318.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 26 0 0 318.4
D. Lee 1/1 26 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 69 1
R. Johnson 15 69 1 15
N. Romano 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
N. Romano 3 29 0 16
J. Cotton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Cotton 1 17 0 17
A. Carter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
A. Carter 8 16 0 4
M. Petrino 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -32 0
M. Petrino 12 -32 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Cotton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 0
J. Cotton 6 91 0 23
C. Haywood 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
C. Haywood 4 35 0 18
C. Whitney 12 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
C. Whitney 2 32 0 23
Ha. Hatten 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
Ha. Hatten 1 26 0 26
A. Carter 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
A. Carter 2 22 0 17
N. Romano 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Romano 1 4 0 4
D. Lee 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Lee 0 0 0 0
L. Kendall 32 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Kendall 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Walker 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
T. Walker 12-1 0.0 0
C. Elliss 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
C. Elliss 10-0 0.0 0
S. Shannon 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
S. Shannon 5-2 0.0 0
T. Dedmon 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Dedmon 3-1 0.0 0
N. Degraw 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Degraw 3-0 0.0 0
D. Ginwright 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Ginwright 2-1 0.0 0
C. Nash 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Nash 2-0 0.0 0
K. Rufai 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Rufai 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hoover 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hoover 1-0 0.0 0
K. Perry 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Perry 1-2 0.0 0
R. Crawford 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Crawford 1-0 0.0 0
L. Tamba 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Tamba 1-0 0.0 0
C. Akanno 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
C. Akanno 1-2 0.5 0
J. Kim 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
J. Kim 1-2 0.5 0
L. Hightower 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Hightower 0-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coffey 15 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
C. Coffey 3/3 34 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Coffey 15 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 45.3 2
C. Coffey 8 45.3 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Haywood 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 9 0
C. Haywood 2 7.0 9 0
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 50 0 0 68.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 50 0 0 68.3
S. Chambers 4/12 50 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 152 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 152 2
T. Smith 17 152 2 80
T. Swen 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
T. Swen 14 52 0 7
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 26 0
S. Chambers 11 26 0 17
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 1
R. Ismail Jr. 2 13 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Marcotte 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Marcotte 1 23 0 23
T. Swen 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Swen 1 22 0 22
J. Okwoli 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Okwoli 1 6 0 6
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Conway 0 0 0 0
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Eberhardt 0 0 0 0
G. Gentry 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Gentry 0 0 0 0
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Ismail Jr. 0 0 0 0
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Crow 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
L. Wilson 10-1 0.0 0
T. Liufau 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Liufau 5-0 0.0 0
C. Maluia 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Maluia 4-1 0.0 0
T. Hall 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
C. Murray 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Murray 4-0 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.5
G. Crall 4-4 1.5 0
S. Byrd 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
S. Byrd 4-0 1.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Muma 4-0 0.0 0
B. Smith 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Smith 3-1 0.0 0
A. Halliburton 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Halliburton 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hall 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Hall 2-0 1.0 0
J. Jackson 86 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Gandy 2-2 0.0 0
M. Mora 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mora 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Coldon 1-0 0.0 0
L. Lafaele 29 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Lafaele 1-0 0.0 0
V. Jones 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
V. Jones 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rothe 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/2 3/3
C. Rothe 0/2 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Galovich 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 1
R. Galovich 6 45.2 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 45 0
A. Conway 3 16.3 45 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 IDAHO 29 4:45 11 67 FG
1:18 IDAHO 32 0:45 9 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:28 IDAHO 25 1:18 4 -3 Punt
4:57 IDAHO 25 1:44 4 12 Punt
1:19 IDAHO 25 0:39 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 IDAHO 25 0:00 3 7 Punt
11:06 IDAHO 17 6:13 14 66 FG
3:18 IDAHO 32 1:18 4 29 Punt
0:24 IDAHO 29 0:06 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 IDAHO 32 2:00 6 19 Punt
10:16 IDAHO 25 2:40 14 58 FG
5:39 IDAHO 32 1:42 8 23 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 3:29 9 76 FG Miss
5:59 WYO 25 4:36 11 58 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 WYO 25 4:23 10 60 TD
5:58 IDAHO 14 0:55 2 14 TD
2:41 WYO 24 1:18 4 11 Punt
0:36 WYO 14 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 WYO 15 1:57 5 18 Punt
4:14 WYO 25 0:51 3 4 Punt
1:56 WYO 20 0:53 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 WYO 28 1:10 3 -11 Punt
10:39 WYO 20 0:10 1 80 TD
7:23 WYO 25 1:13 3 4 Punt
3:19 WYO 10 2:13 7 16 Game
