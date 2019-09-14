|
|
|AKRON
|CMICH
Central Michigan runs over Akron 45-24 in MAC opener
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) David Moore threw for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his Central Michigan debut to lead the Chippewas to a 45-24 victory over Akron on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener.
Moore, a junior who spent the 2016-17 seasons at Memphis where he played in five games, was 20 of 31 for 316 yards. He tossed a 2-yard score to Tony Polijan and a 35-yarder to Kalil Pimpleton late in the second half to make it 27-3. Pimpleton finished with seven catches for 116 yards.
Kobe Lewis had 27 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter for Central Michigan.
Kato Nelson threw for 243 yards for Akron, completing 25 of 41 attempts with three touchdowns and an interception. Nelson carried 16 times for 26 yards and was the leading rusher for the Zips, who managed just 40 total yards on the ground. Nate Stewart had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
It was Central Michigan's (2-1, 1-0) first conference opening win since beating Northern Illinois 29-19 in 2015.
Akron has lost three straight to start the season and will host Troy Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|21
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|294
|533
|Total Plays
|76
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|189
|Rush Attempts
|29
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|344
|Comp. - Att.
|29-47
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|10.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|8-35
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-50
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.7
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|158
|69
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-152
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-49
|Kicking
|4/4
|7/7
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|344
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|294
|TOTAL YDS
|533
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Nelson 1 QB
|K. Nelson
|16
|33
|0
|14
|
B. Lee 25 WR
|B. Lee
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Sands 4 RB
|D. Sands
|3
|6
|0
|11
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Burkhart 14 WR
|D. Burkhart
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Burton 39 RB
|M. Burton
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|
R. Kelley 10 QB
|R. Kelley
|2
|-4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Stewart 5 WR
|N. Stewart
|5
|78
|1
|22
|
D. Burkhart 14 WR
|D. Burkhart
|3
|62
|0
|40
|
A. Williams 19 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|58
|0
|23
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|5
|36
|0
|24
|
D. Sands 4 RB
|D. Sands
|4
|22
|0
|12
|
J. Knight 82 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hicks 17 WR
|J. Hicks
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Wolfley 26 TE
|M. Wolfley
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
T. Scippio 88 WR
|T. Scippio
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Junk 45 TE
|B. Junk
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
B. Lee 25 WR
|B. Lee
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lako 40 LB
|J. Lako
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jest 11 DL
|D. Jest
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cross 91 DL
|J. Cross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
|A. Davis Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hooks 29 S
|J. Hooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 8 DE
|J. Ward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 20 DB
|T. McDonald
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 5 LB
|M. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bentley 99 DL
|E. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Featherstone 2 DB
|S. Featherstone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
|R. Cochran Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Shell 48 LB
|C. Shell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watts 9 LB
|D. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 94 DL
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walls 20 WR
|K. Walls
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Fitschen 47 K
|J. Fitschen
|1/1
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wieland 38 P
|J. Wieland
|6
|35.7
|1
|40
|
J. Fitschen 47 K
|J. Fitschen
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 86 WR
|M. Mathison
|5
|30.4
|45
|0
|
D. Burkhart 14 WR
|D. Burkhart
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
|A. Davis Jr.
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Moore 2 QB
|D. Moore
|20/31
|316
|2
|0
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1/1
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|27
|146
|3
|43
|
L. Nichols 22 RB
|L. Nichols
|7
|43
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|7
|116
|1
|41
|
T. Poljan 85 TE
|T. Poljan
|5
|90
|1
|37
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|4
|82
|0
|28
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|37
|0
|33
|
B. Raimann 86 TE
|B. Raimann
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Nichols 22 RB
|L. Nichols
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 87 WR
|K. Nixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jones 23 WR
|A. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Tr. Brown 8 LB
|Tr. Brown
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Oliver 7 LB
|M. Oliver
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 DL
|L. Johnson
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adesanya 2 DL
|S. Adesanya
|4-1
|2.0
|1
|
G. Kreski 20 DB
|G. Kreski
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bracy 24 DB
|D. Bracy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
Ti. Brown 59 DL
|Ti. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Dill 55 DL
|D. Dill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 16 DB
|N. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Irving-Bey 91 DL
|D. Irving-Bey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 19 DB
|W. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
|K. McKinnie-Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DB
|B. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Saylor 97 DL
|M. Saylor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hairston 45 LB
|T. Hairston
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|3/3
|43
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 63 K
|B. Buell
|3
|42.3
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
-
PORTST
22BOISE
10
21
2nd 1:54 ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
7
13
2nd 7:37 ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
0
14
2nd 5:53 PACN
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
Final NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
24
45
Final ESPN+
-
2BAMA
SC
47
23
Final CBS
-
STNFRD
17UCF
27
45
Final ESPN
-
GAS
MINN
32
35
Final BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
10
42
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
30
Final BTN
-
ARMY
TXSA
31
13
Final NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
MEMP
SALA
42
6
Final ESPNU
-
OKLAST
TULSA
40
21
Final ESPN2
-
LVILLE
WKY
38
21
Final STAD
-
COLOST
ARK
34
55
Final SECN
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
10
7
Final FOX
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
63
Final ACCN
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
18
17
Final FS1
-
SELOU
MISS
29
40
Final SECN+
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
31
Final PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
17
23
Final PACN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
45
Final PACN
-
LATECH
BGREEN
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
IDAHO
WYO
16
21
Final ESP3
-
SCST
SFLA
16
55
Final ESP3
-
MA
CHARLO
17
52
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
17
35
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
47
42
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
MRSHL
31
33
Final FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
13
19
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
3
62
Final ESPNU
-
9FLA
UK
29
21
Final ESPN
-
NH
FIU
17
30
Final ESP3
-
GAST
WMICH
10
57
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
SMU
17
47
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
MTSU
41
18
Final FBOOK
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
16
55
Final ESPN2
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
45
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
LALAF
6
77
Final ESP3
-
NWST
4LSU
14
65
Final SECN
-
FSU
25UVA
24
31
Final ACCN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
41
6
Final ABC
-
TCU
PURDUE
34
13
Final BTN
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
50
Final SECN+
-
HAWAII
23WASH
20
52
Final PACN
-
12TEXAS
RICE
48
13
Final CBSSN
-
MOST
TULANE
6
58
Final ESP3
-
SDGST
NMEXST
31
10
Final FloSports
-
5OKLA
UCLA
48
14
Final FOX
-
NILL
NEB
8
44
Final FS1