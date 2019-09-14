Drive Chart
Central Michigan runs over Akron 45-24 in MAC opener

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) David Moore threw for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his Central Michigan debut to lead the Chippewas to a 45-24 victory over Akron on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Moore, a junior who spent the 2016-17 seasons at Memphis where he played in five games, was 20 of 31 for 316 yards. He tossed a 2-yard score to Tony Polijan and a 35-yarder to Kalil Pimpleton late in the second half to make it 27-3. Pimpleton finished with seven catches for 116 yards.

Kobe Lewis had 27 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter for Central Michigan.

Kato Nelson threw for 243 yards for Akron, completing 25 of 41 attempts with three touchdowns and an interception. Nelson carried 16 times for 26 yards and was the leading rusher for the Zips, who managed just 40 total yards on the ground. Nate Stewart had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

It was Central Michigan's (2-1, 1-0) first conference opening win since beating Northern Illinois 29-19 in 2015.

Akron has lost three straight to start the season and will host Troy Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:56
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
45
Touchdown 1:59
4-K.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
45
yds
00:14
pos
24
44
Point After TD 3:44
47-J.Fitschen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
38
Touchdown 3:50
1-K.Nelson complete to 5-N.Stewart. 5-N.Stewart runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
42
yds
02:20
pos
23
38
Two Point Conversion 7:39
2-D.Moore complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to AKR End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Touchdown 7:48
4-K.Lewis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
03:27
pos
17
36
Point After TD 11:15
47-J.Fitschen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
30
Touchdown 11:20
1-K.Nelson complete to 45-B.Junk. 45-B.Junk runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
19
plays
112
yds
01:17
pos
16
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:08
12-R.Tice 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
60
yds
05:24
pos
10
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
47-J.Fitschen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 0:06
1-K.Nelson complete to 26-M.Wolfley. 26-M.Wolfley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
55
yds
00:31
pos
9
27
Point After TD 0:37
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
27
Touchdown 0:44
2-D.Moore complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
79
yds
01:30
pos
3
26
Field Goal 4:00
12-R.Tice 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
55
yds
03:53
pos
3
20
Field Goal 8:21
47-J.Fitschen 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
56
yds
03:02
pos
3
17
Point After TD 11:23
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 11:30
2-D.Moore complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
5
yds
01:29
pos
0
16
Point After TD 14:15
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 14:24
4-K.Lewis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
78
yds
02:39
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:20
12-R.Tice 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
57
yds
02:23
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 21
Rushing 4 9
Passing 10 12
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-17 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 294 533
Total Plays 76 66
Avg Gain 3.9 8.1
Net Yards Rushing 47 189
Rush Attempts 29 34
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 5.6
Net Yards Passing 247 344
Comp. - Att. 29-47 21-32
Yards Per Pass 5.3 10.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 8-35 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-50 7-70
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-35.7 3-42.3
Return Yards 158 69
Punts - Returns 1-6 2-1
Kickoffs - Returns 5-152 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-49
Kicking 4/4 7/7
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Akron 0-3 01001424
C. Michigan 2-1 32431545
CMICH -2.5, O/U 45.5
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 247 PASS YDS 344
47 RUSH YDS 189
294 TOTAL YDS 533
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 241 3 1 128.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 241 3 1 128.9
K. Nelson 26/42 241 3 1
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 41 0 0 128.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 41 0 0 128.9
R. Kelley 3/5 41 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 33 0
K. Nelson 16 33 0 14
B. Lee 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
B. Lee 4 8 0 5
D. Sands 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
D. Sands 3 6 0 11
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Mathison 1 5 0 5
D. Burkhart 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Burkhart 1 1 0 1
M. Burton 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
M. Burton 2 -2 0 0
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
R. Kelley 2 -4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Stewart 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 1
N. Stewart 5 78 1 22
D. Burkhart 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
D. Burkhart 3 62 0 40
A. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
A. Williams 5 58 0 23
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
M. Mathison 5 36 0 24
D. Sands 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
D. Sands 4 22 0 12
J. Knight 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Knight 1 10 0 10
J. Hicks 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Hicks 1 7 0 7
M. Wolfley 26 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
M. Wolfley 1 5 1 5
T. Scippio 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Scippio 1 3 0 3
B. Junk 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
B. Junk 1 3 1 3
B. Lee 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
B. Lee 2 -2 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Lako 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
J. Lako 10-2 0.0 0
B. Arslanian 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
B. Arslanian 9-0 0.0 0
D. Jest 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Jest 4-0 0.0 0
J. Cross 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Cross 3-0 0.0 0
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Davis Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hooks 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hooks 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ward 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Ward 2-1 0.0 0
T. McDonald 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. McDonald 2-1 0.0 0
M. Scott 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jean-Baptiste 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jean-Baptiste 1-0 0.0 0
E. Bentley 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Bentley 1-0 0.0 0
S. Featherstone 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Featherstone 1-1 0.0 0
J. Richardson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Cochran Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Cochran Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Shell 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Shell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Watts 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
K. Walls 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Walls 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Fitschen 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
J. Fitschen 1/1 40 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wieland 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 35.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 35.7 1
J. Wieland 6 35.7 1 40
J. Fitschen 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
J. Fitschen 1 37.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 30.4 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 30.4 45 0
M. Mathison 5 30.4 45 0
D. Burkhart 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Burkhart 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davis Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
A. Davis Jr. 1 6.0 6 0
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 316 2 0 171.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 316 2 0 171.4
D. Moore 20/31 316 2 0
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 335.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 335.2
K. Pimpleton 1/1 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 146 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 146 3
K. Lewis 27 146 3 43
L. Nichols 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 43 0
L. Nichols 7 43 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 116 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 116 1
K. Pimpleton 7 116 1 41
T. Poljan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 1
T. Poljan 5 90 1 37
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 82 0
T. Scott 4 82 0 28
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
K. Lewis 3 37 0 33
B. Raimann 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Raimann 1 11 0 11
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Sullivan 1 8 0 8
L. Nichols 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Nichols 0 0 0 0
K. Nixon 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Nixon 0 0 0 0
A. Jones 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
Tr. Brown 8-0 0.0 0
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Oliver 5-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
L. Johnson 5-0 2.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Reed 4-0 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 2.0
S. Adesanya 4-1 2.0 1
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Kreski 3-0 0.0 0
D. Bracy 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Bracy 3-1 0.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
J. Bristol 3-1 0.5 0
Ti. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ti. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Jamison 2-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Stuart 2-0 1.0 0
D. Dill 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dill 1-0 0.0 0
N. Anderson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Irving-Bey 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Irving-Bey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
W. Reid 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McKinnie-Harper 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
M. Saylor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Saylor 1-0 1.0 0
T. Hairston 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Hairston 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Tice 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
R. Tice 3/3 43 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.3 0
B. Buell 3 42.3 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
M. Braswell 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
K. Pimpleton 2 0.5 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 40 1:45 6 2 Punt
10:12 AKRON 29 1:23 3 2 Punt
6:15 AKRON 24 3:20 10 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 AKRON 46 0:38 3 49 INT
11:23 AKRON 31 3:02 7 56 FG
3:40 AKRON 23 1:22 4 17 Punt
0:37 AKRON 45 0:31 4 55 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 AKRON 31 1:30 3 9 Punt
6:04 AKRON 25 1:29 3 1 Punt
1:41 AKRON 20 1:17 19 112 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:39 AKRON 35 0:33 4 32 Fumble
6:10 CMICH 42 2:20 6 42 TD
3:44 AKRON 46 0:46 4 -1 Downs
1:56 AKRON 30 1:42 10 46 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 CMICH 14 2:51 6 45 Punt
8:43 CMICH 37 2:23 6 57 FG
2:43 CMICH 22 2:39 8 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 AKRON 5 1:29 3 5 TD
7:53 CMICH 25 3:53 9 55 FG
2:14 CMICH 21 1:30 7 79 TD
0:02 CMICH 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 CMICH 22 0:00 3 3 Punt
11:32 CMICH 23 5:24 11 60 FG
3:56 CMICH 48 1:40 4 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 CMICH 25 3:27 8 85 TD
6:25 AKRON 33 0:00 2 15 Fumble
2:13 AKRON 45 0:14 2 45 TD
