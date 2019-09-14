Drive Chart
KENTST
AUBURN

No Text

Whitlow, Nix lead No. 8 Auburn past Kent State, 55-16

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) The Auburn Tigers came out determined to run and run some more.

It was a pretty effective strategy.

JaTarvious Whitlow rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Bo Nix ran and passed for scores to lead the eighth-ranked Tigers to a 55-16 victory over Kent State Saturday night.

''We found our identity early in running the ball,'' Nix said. ''We really moved them up front and we got in a rhythm running the ball. That really opened up certain outside throws, some short ones and got me in a little bit of a rhythm.''

The Tigers (3-0) piled up 467 rushing yards - and three 100-yard rushers - in their final tune up before Southeastern Conference play. They also got some big plays running and passing from Nix, including a 49-yard flea flicker to a wide-open Eli Stove for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Then both offensive stars were able to head to the sideline after the Tigers avoided a pre-SEC letdown against the Golden Flashes (1-2).

Most of the damage was done with a running game that had struggled at times.

Nix had runs of 17 and 18 yards on consecutive plays to set up a touchdown on the opening drive and added a 1-yard score. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 161 yards for an offense that topped its combined points from the first two games.

''I really think the quarterback keeping it a few times early really opens things up the middle,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

Backup quarterback Joey Gatewood ran for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Shaun Shivers, Auburn's 5-foot-7, 179-pound running back, also gained 102 yards. It was the first time Auburn had three 100-yard rushers in a game since 1983 with a Bo Jackson-led group against Maryland.

The Golden Flashes closed to 14-10 early in the second quarter on Dustin Crum's 53-yard downfield strike to Isaiah McKoy. Auburn had gone six-plus quarters without giving up a TD before that, but it was Kent State's last big highlight for a while.

''We were executing. We were straining and we were fighting and finding ways to make those plays because our level of detail was really, really high,'' Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. ''So we knew against this team that the margin for error was really low, so we were straining and the kids had a great attention to detail. I think over the course of the game that waned a little bit and the game got away from us.''

Crum completed 15 of 24 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked five times. Marlon Davidson was responsible for half those sacks for the Tigers.

BROWN HURT

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown sustained an unspecified injury in the first quarter. He watched the second half in street clothes. Asked if it appeared to be a serious injury, Malzahn said, ''I don't think so.'' He didn't elaborate.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kent State: Started Crum at quarterback for the second straight game. Former starter and ex-Auburn signee Woody Barrett entered the game in the third quarter, down 38-10. Barrett did contribute a fourth-quarter touchdown pass. Lewis drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the first half.

Auburn: Took care of business ahead of the SEC opener. Diversified its running attack considerably, with Kam Martin, Shivers and quarterbacks Nix and Gatewood getting more involved. The defense allowed four straight third-down conversions on the opening drive but did get stronger.

SIDELINED

Auburn left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was replaced in the starting lineup by Bailey Sharp. It was the senior's first career start. Malzahn said Wanogho was ''a little banged up.'' Top receiver Seth Williams was held out with a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Kent State hosts Bowling Green seeking back-to-back MAC wins for the first time since 2012.

Auburn opens Southeastern Conference play at No. 16 Texas A&M.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:27
25-S.Ledbetter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
55
Touchdown 2:36
1-J.Gatewood runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
04:42
pos
16
54
Point After TD 8:49
25-S.Ledbetter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
48
Touchdown 8:57
1-J.Gatewood runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
03:39
pos
16
47
Touchdown 12:43
15-W.Barrett complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
62
yds
02:17
pos
16
41
Field Goal 0:19
26-A.Carlson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
56
yds
04:24
pos
10
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:59
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 6:08
10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
77
yds
02:08
pos
10
37
Point After TD 12:02
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 12:10
28-J.Whitlow runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
00:00
pos
10
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:28
26-A.Carlson 45 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on KNT Running into kicker declined.
11
plays
58
yds
02:14
pos
10
24
Point After TD 8:16
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 8:16
10-B.Nix runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
02:31
pos
10
20
Point After TD 10:47
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 10:56
14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
86
yds
01:14
pos
9
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 0:20
9-K.Martin runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
93
yds
03:39
pos
3
13
Point After TD 5:47
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:52
28-J.Whitlow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
02:55
pos
3
6
Field Goal 8:52
95-M.Trickett 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
91
yds
06:08
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 33
Rushing 6 25
Passing 10 7
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 9-18 8-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 304 619
Total Plays 68 79
Avg Gain 4.5 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 92 467
Rush Attempts 32 62
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 7.5
Net Yards Passing 212 152
Comp. - Att. 18-36 13-17
Yards Per Pass 5.9 8.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-17 2-14
Penalties - Yards 5-53 6-59
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 0 6
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-43.7 2-36.0
Return Yards 7 10
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-7 2-10
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 9/9
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 1/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kent State 1-2 370616
8 Auburn 3-0 1410141755
AUBURN -35.5, O/U 53.5
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 212 PASS YDS 152
92 RUSH YDS 467
304 TOTAL YDS 619
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 198 1 0 139.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 198 1 0 139.7
D. Crum 15/25 198 1 0
W. Barrett 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 31 1 0 80.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 31 1 0 80.9
W. Barrett 3/11 31 1 0
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
M. Trickett 1/1 2 0 0
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Price 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
D. Crum 11 30 0 16
W. Barrett 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
W. Barrett 4 27 0 26
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
J. Bangda 4 14 0 6
J. Shaw 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
J. Shaw 6 9 0 6
C. Elmore 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Elmore 1 5 0 5
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
X. Williams 5 4 0 3
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Price 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 85 1
I. McKoy 4 85 1 53
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 1
K. Price 4 41 1 15
A. Dulka 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
A. Dulka 2 34 0 18
J. Shaw 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
J. Shaw 2 33 0 21
A. Dixon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
A. Dixon 4 30 0 15
M. Carrigan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Carrigan 2 6 0 7
K. Abram 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Abram 0 0 0 0
M. Miller 21 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Miller 0 0 0 0
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Crum 0 0 0 0
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bangda 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Peters 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
A. Peters 8-0 0.0 0
C. Phillips 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
C. Phillips 7-0 1.0 0
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
M. Lawrence-Burke 7-0 1.0 0
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 6-0 0.0 0
M. Bahr 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Bahr 5-2 0.0 0
E. Hines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Hines 5-0 0.0 0
N. Faulkner 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Faulkner 3-2 0.0 0
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Sherald Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
W. Burns 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Burns 3-0 0.0 0
A. Musolino 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Musolino 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Knight 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Q. Knight 3-1 0.0 0
M. Daniel 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Daniel 2-0 0.0 0
S. Diaby 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Diaby 2-0 0.0 0
T. Majette 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Majette 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bell 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Price 1-0 0.0 0
J. Salaam 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Salaam 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clark 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
J. Price 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Price 1-0 0.0 0
J. DeCoteau 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. DeCoteau 1-0 0.0 0
M. Harmon 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Harmon 0-1 0.0 0
J. Schmidt 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Schmidt 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
M. Trickett 1/2 21 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 43.7 2
D. Adams 7 43.7 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
J. Parker 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 161 1 0 180.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 161 1 0 180.2
B. Nix 12/16 161 1 0
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142.0
J. Gatewood 1/1 5 0 0
D. Guice 28 DB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
D. Guice 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 135 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 135 2
J. Whitlow 17 135 2 39
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 102 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 102 2
J. Gatewood 12 102 2 18
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 102 0
S. Shivers 12 102 0 27
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 71 1
K. Martin 7 71 1 35
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 1
B. Nix 7 21 1 18
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
H. Joiner 4 19 0 6
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
M. Miller 2 13 0 8
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Sandberg 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 1
E. Stove 6 88 1 49
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
S. Cannella 1 27 0 27
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Wilson 3 21 0 9
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
A. Schwartz 1 13 0 13
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
W. Hastings 1 11 0 0
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
H. Joiner 1 6 0 6
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Whitlow 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Dinson 6-2 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 6-1 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.5
M. Davidson 4-2 2.5 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Britt 4-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
T. Truesdell 3-2 1.5 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Monday 3-0 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 2-0 0.0 0
J. Handy 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Handy 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wooten 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
J. Marsh 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Marsh 1-1 0.0 0
M. Askew 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Askew 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
G. Brinson 73 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Brinson 1-0 0.0 0
O. Pappoe 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Pappoe 1-1 0.0 0
C. Wooden 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wooden 1-0 0.0 0
Z. McClain 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. McClain 1-1 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Bryant 1-0 1.0 0
O. Brothers 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Brothers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Simpson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Simpson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Guice 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Guice 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
A. Carlson 2/2 45 5/5 11
S. Ledbetter 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Ledbetter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
A. Siposs 1 41.0 0 41
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 1
B. Nix 1 31.0 1 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Miller 1 0.0 0 0
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Shenker 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 25 6:08 17 91 FG
5:47 KENTST 25 1:37 7 43 Punt
0:11 KENTST 25 0:00 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 KENTST 14 1:14 4 86 TD
8:16 KENTST 15 1:39 5 -1 Punt
4:23 KENTST 23 0:55 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 KENTST 25 3:41 14 53 FG Miss
5:59 KENTST 25 1:10 5 25 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 25 2:17 12 62 TD
8:49 KENTST 25 0:51 3 1 Punt
2:27 KENTST 25 0:23 3 4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:47 AUBURN 31 2:55 8 69 TD
3:59 AUBURN 7 3:39 7 93 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 AUBURN 46 0:45 3 9 Punt
10:47 AUBURN 40 2:31 8 60 TD
5:53 AUBURN 42 0:48 3 -5 Punt
2:42 AUBURN 15 2:14 11 58 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 AUBURN 33 0:00 8 67 TD
8:16 AUBURN 23 2:08 5 77 TD
4:43 AUBURN 25 4:24 8 56 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 AUBURN 31 3:39 7 69 TD
7:18 AUBURN 31 4:42 9 69 TD
1:19 AUBURN 28 0:34 4 12 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores