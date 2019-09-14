Drive Chart
Lawrence leads No. 1 Clemson past Syracuse 41-6

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and top-ranked Clemson beat nemesis Syracuse 41-6 on Saturday night.

Clemson (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won 18 straight games, a school record and the longest streak in the nation. It's the second-longest winning streak by an ACC member in conference history, trailing a 29-game run by Florida State from 2012-14.

Syracuse (1-2, 0-1), the last team to defeat Clemson in the regular season, was unbeaten at home last fall. The Orange were coming off a 43-point loss at Maryland that dropped them out of the rankings.

Clemson won its eighth straight true road game and avenged a 27-24 loss to Syracuse two years ago, and the defense stood tall, limiting Syracuse to 187 yards offensively and sacking Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito eight times.

Lawrence was knocked out of last year's game in the second quarter and the Orange were poised for an upset victory on the road before backup Chase Brice guided the Tigers 94 yards in the waning moments for the winning touchdown in a 27-23 win.

No such problems on this night as the crowd left early.

Lawrence, who threw on the run when he had to, finished 22 of 39 for 395 yards with two interceptions before departing in the fourth.

Clemson took a 7-0 lead on its second possession with Lawrence methodically driving the Tigers 79 yards in just seven plays. He completed four passes for 54 yards, mixing in a 9-yard gain on a keeper and finishing it with a 16-yard strike into the end zone to Amari Rodgers with standout Orange safety Andre Cisco out of position.

The Tigers boosted the lead to 14-0 on Lawrence's 1-yard keeper late in the first. Lawrence, who scored untouched after a nice fake, keyed the drive with a 35-yard completion on the run to Tee Higgins in double coverage and a personal foul against the Orange put the Tigers deep in Syracuse territory.

Unlike his predecessor, dual-threat Eric Dungey, Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito likes to set up in the pocket but didn't have time as the Clemson defense repeatedly pressured him in his third college start. The Orange were held without a first down in the opening quarter, gaining just 49 yards on 15 plays and falling behind.

DeVito was sacked six times in the first half and had to throw on the run all night. He did duck low to avoid the pass rush and hit tight end Luke Benson for 24 yards to set up Andre Szmyt's 29-yard field goal early in the second to get the Orange on the board.

B.T. Potter's 41-yard field goal gave Clemson a 17-3 lead that was set up by a beautiful catch-and-run for 59 yards by Higgins, who caught the ball along the left sideline and cut back across the field.

The Carrier Dome was sold out for the first time in 21 years, but the crowd of 50,248, the third-largest since the building opened in 1980, wasn't much of a factor as the Orange fell behind. When DeVito hit Moe Neal out of the backfield for a 50-yard catch-and-run down the right side and connected with Neal again on the next play for 17 more to move the ball inside the Clemson 10-yard line, the Dome briefly came alive. But the Orange couldn't solve that defense, had to settle for Szmyt's 23-yard field goal, and trailed 17-6 at the half.

Syracuse had two terrific chances to get back in the game in the third and failed both times.

Chris Fredrick intercepted Lawrence and returned the ball 20 yards to the Clemson 9, but DeVito was forced out of the pocket on the next play and his pass on the run was intercepted by Mario Goodrich at the 4. Three plays later, Rodgers caught a swing pass out to the right, averted two tackles, and went 87 yards for a score. The play was reviewed as Rodgers appeared to be barely out of bounds on the replay but it was allowed to stand.

Trill Williams intercepted Lawrence late in the period and returned it 53 yards to the Clemson 3, but the Orange were unable to punch it in and turned the ball over on downs when DeVito was stopped on fourth down.

DeVito was 15 of 27 for 172 yards with one interception.

NUMBERS

Higgins had seven catches for 150 yards, all in the first half, outgaining the Syracuse offense by 16 yards in the first two quarters.

DeVito lost 42 yards rushing, mostly on the sacks, and four other runners for the Orange managed just 69 yards on 27 carries.

FAN HONORED

Syracuse honored World War II veteran Dan Waful prior to the national anthem. Waful, who graduated from Syracuse in 1937, had missed only three home football games since 1946 before his death on Thursday at age 103.

STILL STANDING

The game broke a recent trend. One quarterback had been injured in each of the last three games, two for the Tigers. Dungey left in the first quarter of a 54-0 loss three years ago at Death Valley, Clemson's Kelly Bryant left at halftime of Syracuse's victory in the Dome two years ago, and Lawrence was knocked out in the second quarter of his first start for the Tigers last season after a hard hit to the helmet.

TURNOVERS

Syracuse has a streak of 17 consecutive games with a takeaway, the third-longest streak in the country.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Clemson is seeking its third national championship in four years and the top-ranked Tigers easily avoided a pitfall to stay on track in a conference that appears to be down this year.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The Tigers remain the class of the ACC and the win over Syracuse, the team picked to finish behind them in the Atlantic Division, removes an obstacle going forward.

Syracuse: Despite a 43-point loss at week ago at Maryland, the Orange, who were ranked No. 22 in preseason, still received votes in this week's poll. That's a sign of the respect the team has earned under coach Dino Babers, who guided them to 10 wins last season. Expect the Orange to regroup after squandering chances in a big game.

UP NEXT

Clemson returns home to face Charlotte next Saturday.

Syracuse continues a three-game homestand when Western Michigan visits next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:48
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
6
Touchdown 0:58
27-C.Mellusi runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
60
yds
00:37
pos
40
6
Point After TD 10:11
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
6
Touchdown 10:17
16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:54
pos
33
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:29
29-B.Potter 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
27
6
Point After TD 9:42
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
6
Touchdown 9:57
16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
96
yds
01:08
pos
23
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:02
91-A.Szmyt 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
70
yds
01:33
pos
17
6
Field Goal 4:44
29-B.Potter 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
86
yds
01:44
pos
17
3
Field Goal 12:34
91-A.Szmyt 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
58
yds
00:43
pos
14
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:34
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:38
16-T.Lawrence runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
62
yds
03:18
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:29
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:33
16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
84
yds
02:48
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 11
Rushing 7 3
Passing 13 5
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 5-14 4-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-3
Total Net Yards 612 139
Total Plays 71 71
Avg Gain 8.6 2.0
Net Yards Rushing 221 15
Rush Attempts 29 42
Avg Rush Yards 7.6 0.4
Net Yards Passing 391 124
Comp. - Att. 23-42 15-29
Yards Per Pass 9.3 4.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 8-48
Penalties - Yards 7-70 9-85
Touchdowns 5 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-40.5 9-52.1
Return Yards 28 75
Punts - Returns 2-3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 1-14
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-61
Kicking 7/8 2/2
Extra Points 5/5 0/0
Field Goals 2/3 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
1 Clemson 3-0 143101441
Syracuse 1-2 06006
CUSE 28, O/U 64.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
 391 PASS YDS 124
221 RUSH YDS 15
612 TOTAL YDS 139
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 395 3 2 156.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 395 3 2 156.6
T. Lawrence 22/39 395 3 2
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% -4 0 0 22.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% -4 0 0 22.1
C. Brice 1/3 -4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 76 0
T. Etienne 14 76 0 15
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 57 1
C. Mellusi 1 57 1 57
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 42 1
T. Lawrence 4 42 1 25
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
L. Dixon 6 19 0 15
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Brice 1 16 0 16
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Rencher 2 8 0 4
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Dukes 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 150 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 150 0
T. Higgins 7 150 0 58
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 121 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 121 2
A. Rodgers 4 121 2 87
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
J. Ross 5 64 0 48
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
T. Etienne 3 32 0 19
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Chase 1 11 0 11
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Allen 1 10 0 10
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
F. Ladson Jr. 1 7 1 7
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Chalk 0 0 0 0
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ngata 0 0 0 0
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Powell 0 0 0 0
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Lay 0 0 0 0
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 2.0
I. Simmons 9-0 2.0 0
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.5
J. Skalski 5-3 1.5 0
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
C. Smith 5-2 1.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
T. Muse 4-2 0.5 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
X. Thomas 3-1 1.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Wallace 3-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
T. Davis 3-2 1.5 0
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Jones Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Zanders 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Zanders 2-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Terrell 1-0 0.0 0
R. Upshaw 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Upshaw 1-0 0.0 0
K. Maguire 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Maguire 1-0 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-1 0.0 0
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Chase 1-0 0.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Foster 1-1 0.0 0
J. Mascoll 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mascoll 1-1 0.0 0
K. Henry 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
K. Henry 1-1 0.5 0
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dukes 1-0 0.0 0
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Booth Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0.0 1
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Higgins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/3 5/5
B. Potter 2/3 40 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.5 0
W. Spiers 6 40.5 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
J. Ngata 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
A. Rodgers 2 1.5 3 0
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 172 0 1 101.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 172 0 1 101.7
T. DeVito 15/27 172 0 1
C. Welch 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Welch 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 34 0
A. Adams 14 34 0 6
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
M. Neal 9 22 0 6
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
J. Howard 2 1 0 1
M. Pierre 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Pierre 2 0 0 3
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 -42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -42 0
T. DeVito 15 -42 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 67 0
M. Neal 2 67 0 50
L. Benson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
L. Benson 2 26 0 24
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
S. Riley 4 22 0 8
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
A. Hackett 2 18 0 12
T. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Jackson 2 16 0 12
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
A. Adams 2 14 0 8
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Harris 1 9 0 9
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Armstrong 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Armstrong 5-0 0.0 0
L. Williams 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
L. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
A. Stritzinger 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Stritzinger 4-1 0.0 0
E. Coley 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
E. Coley 3-2 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Coleman 3-1 0.0 0
B. Berry 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Berry 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cisco 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Cisco 2-1 0.0 0
A. Cordy 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Cordy 2-1 0.0 0
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Fredrick 2-0 0.0 1
K. Ruff 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ruff 1-0 0.0 0
S. Grosvenor 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Grosvenor 1-1 0.0 0
M. Jones 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Black 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Black 1-2 0.0 0
K. Jonathan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Jonathan 1-1 0.0 0
E. Foster 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Foster 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Williams 1-1 0.0 1
C. Harper 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Harper 0-1 0.0 0
T. Richards 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Richards 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
A. Szmyt 2/2 29 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 52.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 52.1 3
S. Hofrichter 9 52.1 3 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
S. Riley 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 25 1:00 4 12 Punt
13:21 CLEM 21 2:48 9 84 TD
8:56 CLEM 23 3:18 9 62 TD
3:02 CLEM 3 2:13 6 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 CLEM 25 0:55 4 17 Punt
9:33 CLEM 30 1:10 4 14 Punt
6:28 CLEM 21 1:44 5 86 FG
2:02 CLEM 25 0:14 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 CLEM 6 0:38 3 85 INT
11:05 CLEM 4 1:08 3 96 TD
8:19 CLEM 19 0:46 3 78 INT
5:45 CLEM 2 2:40 6 98 FG
1:03 CUSE 25 0:35 4 10 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 CLEM 30 2:54 7 70 TD
8:46 CLEM 27 2:38 6 20 Punt
1:35 CLEM 40 0:37 2 60 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 CUSE 25 0:32 3 5 Punt
10:29 CUSE 25 1:12 5 -4 Punt
5:34 CUSE 25 1:54 6 18 Punt
0:43 CUSE 41 0:43 11 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 CUSE 26 1:17 3 -9 Punt
7:35 CUSE 24 1:01 3 4 Punt
4:35 CUSE 25 1:33 6 70 FG
1:44 CUSE 25 0:48 4 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:46 CUSE 25 0:00 6 7 Punt
11:16 CLEM 9 0:00 1 -87 INT
9:42 CUSE 25 0:43 3 4 Punt
7:29 CLEM 3 1:07 4 1 Downs
2:29 CUSE 25 0:44 4 50 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 CUSE 20 1:02 4 7 Punt
10:11 CUSE 15 0:43 3 7 Punt
6:03 CUSE 20 4:21 10 40 Downs
0:48 CUSE 25 0:00 2 0 Game
