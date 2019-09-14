Drive Chart
UNLV
NWEST

Johnson leads Northwestern to first win, 30-14 over UNLV

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Hunter Johnson only needed a few minutes to wash a bad start out of his mind.

He and his Northwestern teammates can use all the confidence they can get with a huge Big Ten test looming.

Johnson threw his first career touchdown pass and ran in another Saturday afternoon to lead Northwestern past UNLV, 30-14.

Drake Anderson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown to help the Wildcats win their home opener.

''That first drive was a big confidence-booster for all of us today,'' said Johnson, who ended the first drive of his second career start with a 1-yard touchdown run. ''It was a good momentum booster.''

Johnson and the Wildcats' offense needed the boost after a lackluster season opener.

Charles Williams had scoring runs of 65 and 37 yards in the first half and ended the day with 144 on 16 carries as the Rebels (1-2) dropped their second straight.

Up 16-14 at the break, Northwestern (1-1) gave itself some breathing room late in the third quarter when Johnson found a streaking J.J. Jefferson for a 50-yard touchdown. The sophomore quarterback was 12 for 25 for 165 yards with an interception. The effort came two weeks after he struggled in his first collegiate start, a loss at Stanford marked by an offense that often sputtered.

Two of UNLV's three second-half turnovers led to Northwestern touchdowns. Johnson's throw to Jefferson came a drive after the Rebels fumbled at the Wildcat 35.

The second score, Anderson's 7-yard run in the final two minutes, put the game away.

Rebels quarterback Armani Edwards, criticized by coach Troy Sanchez after last week's loss, was 16 for 26 for 120 yards and an interception. He was sacked five times in the second half.

Northwestern kept Williams off the ends in the second half and was much more aggressive up front after the offense gave it a two-score advantage.

''That forced UNLV to go into drop-back passes,'' defensive end Joe Gaziano said. ''I think there were only a couple plays in the first half where they actually had a true five-step, so for us it was great to be able to get into our pass rush and execute what we want to do.''

Williams, who recorded his third straight 100-yard game, managed just 12 positive yards in the second half as UNLV tried to rally back with its passing game. Still, Sanchez saw enough to like from his starter.

''Armani looked like a whole other guy,'' he said. ''He was comfortable. He was poised.

''I was really proud of his performance; especially bouncing back from a week ago.''

The teams traded touchdowns on their opening possessions but the Wildcats took the lead at intermission thanks to three Charlie Kuhbander field goals.

ANOTHER BIG INJURY

Northwestern lost another running back Saturday afternoon when Jesse Brown missed the second half with what Fitzgerald called a lower-body injury. It ended a promising day for the junior, who saw more carries because leading rusher Isaiah Washington was inactive due to an injury suffered in the opener.

Brown amassed a career-best 79 yards on nine first-half carries. It opened an opportunity for Anderson, who racked up 91 yards in the second half to compliment his first career scoring run.

HE'S OUT

UNLV safety Drew Tejchman was ejected late in the first half after drawing a targeting penalty on an open-field tackle. A replay showed Tejchman striking Bennett Skowronek's helmet with the crown of his own after the Northwestern receiver made a first-down catch.

Because the foul took place in the first half, Tejchman will be eligible to start the Rebels' next game.

THE TAKEAWAY

UNLV: The Rebels get a week off before opening Mountain West play and can use it to work on a passing game that showed diminishing returns for the second straight weekend. The Rebels ran up 189 yards on the ground in the first 30 minutes but struggled to find any balance in the second half as the Wildcats dared Rogers to beat them with his arm.

Northwestern: Johnson walked off the field with his first career touchdown pass and might've had a couple more if not for narrow misses by receivers. The Wildcats will need the sophomore's best Saturday when they welcome No. 18 Michigan State and its stingy run defense for both teams' Big Ten opener.

''We're going to play the best rush defense in the country next week so our hands are going to be full,'' Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''We need to be efficient.''

A victory would be Northwestern's fourth straight over the Spartans, who fell to Arizona State in their final pre-conference tuneup Saturday.

UP NEXT

UNLV: Visits Wyoming on Sept. 28.

Northwestern: Welcomes Michigan State on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:30
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Touchdown 1:35
6-D.Anderson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:16
pos
14
29
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:58
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
23
Touchdown 6:06
15-H.Johnson complete to 12-J.Jefferson. 12-J.Jefferson runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
60
yds
00:40
pos
14
22
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:24
14-C.Kuhbander 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
29
yds
2:17
pos
14
16
Field Goal 6:10
14-C.Kuhbander 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
55
yds
04:46
pos
14
13
Point After TD 10:56
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 11:05
8-C.Williams runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
90
yds
01:20
pos
13
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:29
14-C.Kuhbander 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
86
yds
04:45
pos
7
10
Point After TD 11:14
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:24
8-C.Williams runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
74
yds
01:08
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:35
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 26
Rushing 9 14
Passing 6 8
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 5-14 5-14
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 316 434
Total Plays 62 75
Avg Gain 5.1 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 210 276
Rush Attempts 36 50
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 5.5
Net Yards Passing 106 158
Comp. - Att. 16-26 12-25
Yards Per Pass 4.1 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-14 1-7
Penalties - Yards 5-65 8-78
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-46.2 4-35.0
Return Yards 143 46
Punts - Returns 2-7 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 7-136 1-22
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-7
Kicking 2/3 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UNLV 1-2 770014
Northwestern 1-1 1067730
NWEST -18.5, O/U 52
Ryan Field Evanston, IL
 106 PASS YDS 158
210 RUSH YDS 276
316 TOTAL YDS 434
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Rogers 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 120 0 1 92.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 120 0 1 92.6
A. Rogers 16/26 120 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 144 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 144 2
C. Williams 16 144 2 65
A. Rogers 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 57 0
A. Rogers 14 57 0 30
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
T. Collins 5 10 0 7
D. Williams 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Williams 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
N. Bean 2 27 0 16
R. Grimes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
R. Grimes 4 27 0 10
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
T. Collins 4 21 0 9
S. Jenkins 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
S. Jenkins 1 16 0 16
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Williams 2 15 0 8
M. Stevenson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Stevenson 1 13 0 13
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
G. Fauolo Sr. 1 6 0 6
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Woods Jr. 0 0 0 0
T. Jackson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Jackson 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Hester II 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
F. Hester II 8-1 0.0 0
R. Jackson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
R. Jackson 8-2 0.0 0
J. Flowers 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
J. Flowers 6-1 1.0 0
J. White 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. White 6-0 0.0 1
E. Austrie 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Austrie 5-2 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Uasike 4-0 0.0 0
G. Francis 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Francis 3-1 0.0 0
D. Tejchman 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Tejchman 3-0 0.0 0
G. McCoy 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. McCoy 2-0 0.0 0
M. Plummer 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Plummer 2-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
N. Neal 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Neal 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gibbs 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gibbs 1-0 0.0 0
V. Viramontes 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Viramontes 1-0 0.0 0
S. Zeon III 88 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Zeon III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Malakius 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Malakius 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ezinwa 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ezinwa 1-0 0.0 0
J. Windmon 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Windmon 1-0 0.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Woods Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
D. Gutierrez 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Hicken 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 1
H. Hicken 5 46.2 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 20.2 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 20.2 24 0
T. Collins 6 20.2 24 0
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
D. Woods Jr. 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 4 0
J. Gasser 2 3.5 4 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 165 1 1 108.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 165 1 1 108.6
H. Johnson 12/25 165 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 141 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 141 1
D. Anderson 26 141 1 13
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 79 0
J. Brown 9 79 0 35
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 55 1
H. Johnson 11 55 1 15
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Moten IV 2 3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 1
J. Jefferson 2 61 1 50
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
B. Skowronek 4 57 0 20
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
K. McGowan 2 31 0 16
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Washington 2 9 0 8
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Holman 1 4 0 4
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Moten IV 1 3 0 3
C. Mangieri 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Mangieri 0 0 0 0
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Lees 0 0 0 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 0 0 0 0
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
C. Bergin 7-2 0.5 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.5
J. Gaziano 6-2 1.5 0
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
P. Fisher 6-1 0.0 1
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Bl. Gallagher 5-2 0.0 0
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
T. Whillock 5-3 0.0 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Pace 4-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
S. Miller 3-1 0.5 0
E. Brown IV 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
E. Brown IV 3-1 1.5 0
R. Campbell 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Campbell 2-0 0.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
A. Miller 1-2 0.5 0
B. Jackson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Hampton 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
G. Newsome II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Newsome II 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bergin 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bergin 0-1 0.0 0
J. Spivak 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Spivak 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
C. Kuhbander 3/3 44 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Kubiuk 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 2
D. Kubiuk 4 35.0 2 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
R. Lees 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 9 0
R. Lees 2 8.5 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 UNLV 26 1:08 3 74 TD
6:25 UNLV 33 2:52 8 43 Fumble
1:37 UNLV 20 1:20 11 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:05 UNLV 26 2:05 5 18 Punt
1:24 UNLV 27 1:02 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 UNLV 29 0:00 6 1 Fumble
9:14 UNLV 1 1:49 4 27 Punt
5:58 UNLV 21 1:22 3 -1 Punt
1:56 UNLV 37 0:00 1 3 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 31 1:19 4 38 Punt
12:43 UNLV 35 2:08 8 45 FG Miss
2:51 UNLV 12 0:54 4 81 Downs
1:30 UNLV 31 0:33 6 31 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 25 2:25 10 60 TD
11:14 NWEST 25 4:45 12 86 FG
3:08 NWEST 24 1:02 4 -4 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 NWEST 33 4:46 12 55 FG
3:56 NWEST 14 2:28 9 45 FG
0:15 NWEST 24 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 NWEST 15 2:57 9 45 Punt
6:46 NWEST 40 0:40 2 60 TD
3:54 NWEST 25 1:22 3 8 Punt
1:42 UNLV 40 1:09 4 9 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 NWEST 29 0:44 3 2 Punt
10:14 NWEST 20 7:23 13 48 Punt
1:51 UNLV 7 0:16 1 7 TD
0:49 NWEST 38 0:00 1 -1
